Search Results for Services

Within Enterprise Resource Planning Software

SERVICES

Eventene Event Planning Eventene Event Planning, from Eventene

The Eventene web app enables organizers to easily manage numerous events ranging from simple parties to more complex events spanning multiple days, invitation lists, locations, and activities. Additionally,...
iNfinite Answers iNfinite Answers, from 3B Dataservices Ltd.

Blue Ocean Strategy Defines an Alternative to ERP System and Software If your happen to be one of those tens of thousands of companies looking for an alternative to the traditional packaged off-the-shelf...
Business Process Consulting Business Process Consulting, from Global Integrated Solutions

We offer consulting services in relation to your business processes and help your mining operation remove inefficiencies and redundancies. Our employees have decades of hands-on experience in both corporate...
Icurio SHARE Suite Icurio SHARE Suite, from Icurio Corp.
$3.00
Icurio’s Share Suite is a resource technology that is comprised of: a surplus and learning exchange providing educator’s customized access to curriculum, classroom supplies, people, budget, and student...
PRONTO-Xi ERP Implementations PRONTO-Xi ERP Implementations, from Global Integrated Solutions

PRONTO-Xi is a fully integrated Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) / business management system. PRONTO-Xi incorporates business functionality that fully integrates your Finance/Accounting, Project Costing,...
Telecom / IT Network and Infrastructure Consulting Telecom / IT Network and Infrastructure Consulting, from Global Integrated Solutions

Are you developing an exploration site in a third world country and don’t know what your IT / Telecom options are? We can help. We have worked throughout Africa and Asia and been involved in designing...
