Products & Services

Within Enterprise Resource Planning Software

Gold Products & Services

Distribution ERP Software

Distribution ERP Software

Kissinger Associates

Product

At Kissinger Associates, we’ve worked with companies in the distribution industry since our founding and have continued to deliver modern, connected ERP solutions that give executives and end...

ERP eCommerce Integration

ERP eCommerce Integration

Kissinger Associates

Product

As an ecommerce merchant, you know there many moving parts in your business. You need to manage inventory, orders, shipping, and payments. You also need to keep track of customer data and marketing...

iNfinite Answers

iNfinite Answers

3B Dataservices Ltd.

$0.00Product

Blue Ocean Strategy Defines an Alternative to ERP System and Software If your happen to be one of those tens of thousands of companies looking for an alternative to the traditional packaged...

iNfinite Answers

iNfinite Answers

3B Dataservices Ltd.

Service

Blue Ocean Strategy Defines an Alternative to ERP System and Software If your happen to be one of those tens of thousands of companies looking for an alternative to the traditional packaged...

Products & Services

BatchMaster ERP

BatchMaster ERP

BatchMaster Software, Inc.

$0.00Product

BatchMaster ERP is BatchMaster Software's integrated ERP system, where you have the choice of financial software to integrate including Microsoft Dynamics, Sage Accpac, Sage MAS 200, QuickBooks, and...

BatchMaster Manufacturing for Microsoft Dynamics© GP

BatchMaster Manufacturing for Microsoft Dynamics© GP

BatchMaster Software, Inc.

$0.00Product

BatchMaster Manufacturing for Microsoft Dynamics© GP is built entirely within Microsoft Dynamics© GP as a single-interface, single-login, single-database ERP solution for process...

BatchMaster Manufacturing for SAP Business One

BatchMaster Manufacturing for SAP Business One

BatchMaster Software, Inc.

$0.00Product

BatchMaster Manufacturing for SAP Business One brings BatchMaster Software's 25+ years experience within the menu structure of SAP Business One, delivering full process manufacturing functionality in...

BatchMaster Product Management

BatchMaster Product Management

BatchMaster Software, Inc.

$0.00Product

BatchMaster Product Management provides the formulation and / or production functionality required as a stand-alone application, or with integration to Tier I or other systems. BatchMaster Product...

Business Process Consulting

Business Process Consulting

Global Integrated Solutions

Service

We offer consulting services in relation to your business processes and help your mining operation remove inefficiencies and redundancies. Our employees have decades of hands-on experience in both...

Capacity Planning

Capacity Planning

Giraffe Production Systems Pty Ltd

Product

Software to optimise manufacturing capacity planning, manufacturing resource planning and optimise production across manufacturing plants.

DEACOM Integrated Accounting & ERP Software

DEACOM Integrated Accounting & ERP Software

Deacom

Product

The DEACOM Integrated Accounting & Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software System seamlessly integrates all areas of a manufacturing company - from production and labor tracking, to order...

DEACOM Integrated Accounting and ERP Software

DEACOM Integrated Accounting and ERP Software

Deacom

Product

Since 1995, manufacturers throughout North America have used the powerful DEACOM Integrated Accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software System to solve their most challenging business...

eBizNET

eBizNET

Seven Hills Business Solutions Limited

Product

The eBizNET product suite is an integrated set of supply chain execution (SCE) software products that manage the storage, distribution and transportation functions of its customers. Our solutions...

Enterprise Architect Model Driven Generator (MDG) Link for Eclipse

Enterprise Architect Model Driven Generator (MDG) Link for Eclipse

SPARX Systems

Product

The Model Driven Generator (MDG) Link for Eclipse provides an integrated development environment comprising of Enterprise Architect and Eclipse. Navigation between EA and Eclipse is enhanced with...

Enterprise Architect Model Driven Generator (MDG) Link for Visual Studio.NET

Enterprise Architect Model Driven Generator (MDG) Link for Visual Studio.NET

SPARX Systems

Product

The Model Driven Generator (MDG) Link for Visual Studio.NET provides an integrated development environment comprising of Enterprise Architect and Visual Studio.NET. Navigation between EA and Visual...

Enterprise Architect UML modeling tool

Enterprise Architect UML modeling tool

SPARX Systems

Product

Enterprise Architect is a comprehensive UML analysis and design tool, covering software development from requirements gathering, through to the analysis stages, design models, testing and maintenance.

FactoryPMI

FactoryPMI

Inductive Automation

$2,495.00Product

FactoryPMI or "Plant Management Interface" is a full-featured HMI/SCADA and much more. With web based distribution and unlimited clients and data points, you now have the power to...

FactorySQL

FactorySQL

Inductive Automation

$1,895.00Product

FactorySQL is the easiest, most effective way to bridge the gap between PLCs and standard database systems. From simple data logging, to complicated web-based control systems, FactorySQL has the...

GXD.Graphical ERP

GXD.Graphical ERP

Xdata solutions, inc.

Product

GXD is the Cost effective multi-platform Graphical ERP solution for manufacturing and distribution companies. This software runs native on either PC or AS/400(iSeries), with SQL, DB2/400, or other...

Icurio SHARE Suite

Icurio SHARE Suite

Icurio Corp.

$3.00Service

Icurio’s Share Suite is a resource technology that is comprised of: a surplus and learning exchange providing educator’s customized access to curriculum, classroom supplies, people, budget, and...

Microsoft Dynamics NAV

Microsoft Dynamics NAV

AP Commerce, Inc.

Product

www.microsoft.com/dynamics/en/us/products/nav-overview.aspx Microsoft Dynamics NAV provides companies and their people with industry specific functionality that’s relevant to the local needs...

Production control - Re-scheduling production

Production control - Re-scheduling production

Giraffe Production Systems Pty Ltd

Product

Software for re-allocating production across expanded or diminished time-horizons and re-scheduling production across manufacturing plants, processing areas, machine families and machines.

Production Planning

Production Planning

Giraffe Production Systems Pty Ltd

Product

Planning, scheduling and control of resource utilisation. Covers processing allocated for each resource in the capacity planning software module. Machinery utilisation monitorred. Schedules generated...

Production Scheduling

Production Scheduling

Giraffe Production Systems Pty Ltd

Product

Manufacturing resources available for each shift are scheduled to customer orders to maximise production output & conserve production resources thereby reducing production costs. Jobs encountering...

Project & Process Management Software

Project & Process Management Software

Tenrox

Product

Project Process Management: A visible improvement at every step in the cycle of managing work In a flat world, work is divided into projects and distributed across geographical boundaries. How do you...

PRONTO-Xi ERP Implementations

PRONTO-Xi ERP Implementations

Global Integrated Solutions

Service

PRONTO-Xi is a fully integrated Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) / business management system. PRONTO-Xi incorporates business functionality that fully integrates your Finance/Accounting, Project...

Questica SE

Questica SE

Questica Inc.

Product

Questica SE is the only Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system developed exclusively for Engineer-to-Order (ETO) manufacturers. Leading-edge Technology Our commitment to Microsoft technology (we...

Questica SE ERP Software

Questica SE ERP Software

Questica Inc.

Product

Our easy to use ETO software will help you grow your business without having to hire additional staff. Questica SE will improve efficiencies by eliminating clerical work and providing departments...

Replicon - TimeAttend

Replicon - TimeAttend

Replicon Inc

Product

Easily capture time and attendance data for accurate payroll processing, labor law compliance, and insight into workforce productivity. Time Capture & Approvals Track time for any employee type...

Replicon - Timeoff

Replicon - Timeoff

Replicon Inc

Product

Automate time-off tracking for accurate employee staffing and compliance with internal policies. Time-off Requests and Approvals Empower employees with self-service time-off requests and balance...

Taylor Scheduler

Taylor Scheduler

Taylor Scheduling Software

Product

The Taylor Scheduler is a highly intuitive real-time scheduling system for manufacturers that graphically represents your production schedule and allows you to communicate it to everyone involved.

TeamBudget Operating, Salaries and Capital Budgeting Solutions

TeamBudget Operating, Salaries and Capital Budgeting Solutions

Questica Inc.

Product

Questica’s industry-leading Operating and Capital budgeting software, the first web-based budgeting software solutions, will streamline your budget preparation process and make the experience...

Telecom / IT Network and Infrastructure Consulting

Telecom / IT Network and Infrastructure Consulting

Global Integrated Solutions

Service

Are you developing an exploration site in a third world country and don’t know what your IT / Telecom options are? We can help. We have worked throughout Africa and Asia and been involved in...

Tenrox Cost & Revenue Accounting Software

Tenrox Cost & Revenue Accounting Software

Tenrox

Product

Measure the productivity and/or profitability of each team and project. Know what's working and what's not. Gives real-time revenue and cost overviews for your clients, projects, resources, etc. Make...

Tenrox Project Planning Software

Tenrox Project Planning Software

Tenrox

Product

Project planning is an essential component of project management software focused on detailed scheduling of tasks and resource assignments. Your workforce today is decentralized, globalized, and...

Tenrox Project Workforce Management Software - Complete Solution

Tenrox Project Workforce Management Software - Complete Solution

Tenrox

Product

Our online project management software is a modular solution for managing your projects and resources in a flat world, where work is fragmented, “projectized”, and performed by different...

Tenrox Reporting & Analytics Software

Tenrox Reporting & Analytics Software

Tenrox

Product

Variety of reporting formats and dashboards: Thanks to our flexible platform and graphical interface, your Tenrox solution is easily mapped to your organization and work breakdown structures. This...

Tenrox Time & Expense Tracking Software

Tenrox Time & Expense Tracking Software

Tenrox

Product

With Tenrox time tracking software solutions, you can manage and account for "differentiated time" by project, by resource, by unit, any breakdown you choose, in accordance with your...

Tenrox Workforce Planning Software

Tenrox Workforce Planning Software

Tenrox

Product

With Tenrox Project Workforce Management & Planning Software, you can see your entire organization as a “shared project workforce” and manage your worldwide inventory of skills,...

XMAS/400

XMAS/400

Xdata solutions, inc.

Product

Xdata's XMAS/400 is the classic IBM AS/400 ERP solution for Manufacturers and Distributors. This package includes Accounting, distribution, Manufacturing, Warehousing and all intergated functions one...

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