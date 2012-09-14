|
|3B Dataservices Ltd. Saint John, Canada
North Americas leading supplier of UNERP information systems, the first UNERP for IBM System-i - designed for manufacturers, construction...
|Eventene Santa Monica, CA
Eventene produces web and mobile applications that optimize planning for group events. Its solutions make organizing events more efficient...
|Adaptive Solutions Inc. Norristown, PA
Adaptive Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 by three law firm IT professionals with a desire to deliver value to the legal community.
We...
|AP Commerce, Inc. Los Angeles, CA
www.apcommerce.com
AP Commerce, Inc. is a leading provider of Microsoft Dynamics NAV, formerly Navision. We help companies that have outgrown...
|Autoscribe Ltd. Riseley, Berkshire, United Kingdom
Autoscribe Limited is a world leader in the development and supply of successful LIMS (Laboratory Information Management Systems) and software...
|BatchMaster Software, Inc. Laguna Hills, CA
BatchMaster Software, Inc. Is a global supplier of ERP systems for the Process Manufacturing industry. BatchMaster is solely for Process...
|Canvas Info Tech Inc Union City, CA
Monday Nov 3, 2008
Canvas InfoTech Inc. is a leading provider of IT consulting and Staff Augmentation Company, based in Silicon Valley,...
|Cloud Partners Park City, UT
Cloud Partners sells and implements SAAS based business applications targeted at the professional services market. We provide integrated...
|CollegiateLink Corp. Cambridge, MA
We are a Boston based firm intent on enhancing the "out of the classroom" offerings of colleges and universities through innovative...
|Deacom Wayne, PA
Deacom, Inc. is the producer of DEACOM, a complete ERP system for
process manufacturers with difficult-to-handle requirements. The DEACOM
System...
|E Control Systems Chatsworth, CA
E-Control Systems, Inc. is the leader for NAFEM Data Protocol compliant hardware and software for the food service industry. Its enterprise...
|EMS Pipeline Services Houston, TX
EMS Pipeline Services (EMS) is an established energy measurement services company with over 150 energy measurement and technology professionals...
|EnCrisp LLC Leesburg, VA
EnCrisp is a leading provider of enterprise controls and compliance management professional services & solutions enabling real-time...
|Four Soft Ltd (FOURSOFT) Hyderabad, India
Software products company for Freight, Logistics & Supply Chain Industry
|Giraffe Production Systems Pty Ltd Melbourne, Australia
Devices and software to automate manufacturing resource planning, production control and production scheduling. Fully automated re-scheduling...
|Global Integrated Solutions Labourdonnais, Mauritius
Global Integrated Solutions (GIS) is the Pronto Software business partner for the mining industry in Africa, Asia and the Middle East. GIS...
|GSS America Inc Arlington Heights, IL
GSS America Inc, an IT consulting and Business Process Outsourcing firm based in Chicago with an offshore delivery center in India. Our...
|Icurio Corp. New York, NY
Icurio Corp. is a New York City-based resource management software company dedicated to improving the quality of education for K-12 schools...
|Inductive Automation Sacramento, CA
Inductive Automation was founded with the idea that industrial control systems and enterprise management systems should not be separate.
|iProfile Austin, TX
The pioneer in IT profiling since 1993 and now the global leader, iProfile provides high-tech company sales and marketing organizations...
|Questica Inc. Burlington, Canada
Questica Inc provides intuitive, powerful and advanced business solutions that suit the needs of the public sector and ETO industry. Our...
|Replicon Inc Calgary, Canada
Replicon is the leader in cloud time tracking applications. We help more than 1.5 million people in companies of all sizes better manage...
|Reporting-Central ON, Canada
At Reporting-Central our goal is to make Dynamics GP (Great Plains) a better solution for everyone who uses it on a day to day basis.
"The...
|Seven Hills Business Solutions Limited Hyderabad, India
7Hills is a System Integration and Software Solutions provider for the supply chain industry. As a Software Products provider we bring a...
|Shelko Consulting LLC Hackensack, NJ
Shelko Consulting LLC, is a single source for business software expertise, offering software solutions, needs analysis, implementation,...
|Skyrr hf Reykjavik, Iceland
New directions for a diverse, dynamic, and visionary company.
The intellectual and experiential assets of Skýrr are a result of...
|SPARX Systems Lone tree, CO
Sparx Systems aims to satisfy the growing needs of the software and business development industry by providing immediate delivery and ongoing...
|Taylor Scheduling Software Edmonton, Canada
We develop and market Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS) software to manufacturers around the world. Can be integrated with ERP/CRM/MRP...
|Technology Group International, Ltd. Toledo, OH
TGI is an American based ERP software company developing complete enterprise systems for manufacturing and distribution companies in the...
|Tenrox Glendale, CA
Tenrox solutions help you meet the challenges of globalization, fragmentation of the enterprise, the projectization of work, and increased...
|Xdata solutions, inc. South Bend, IN
Xdata solutions, inc. is an enterprise software developer (ERP) specializing in Manufacturing, Distribution, Warehouse Management and Accounting...
|Zenologics Middle East FZ-LLC Dubai, United Arab Emirates
We have Internet based, scalable software applications for various shipping businesses like Feeder Liners, NVOCC, freight forwarding, Feeder...
