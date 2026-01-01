Adaptive Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 by three law firm IT professionals with a desire to deliver value to the legal community.
We understand the mission-critical environment within which law...
Global Integrated Solutions (GIS) is the Pronto Software business partner for the mining industry in Africa, Asia and the Middle East. GIS works with mining and exploration companies around the world...
MTI Systems, Inc. has been an industry-leading provider of cutting-edge cost estimating software solutions for the manufacturing industry since 1982. We empower organizations of all sizes, including...
Questica Inc provides intuitive, powerful and advanced business solutions that suit the needs of the public sector and ETO industry. Our goal is to help every client make significant improvements in...
Replicon is the leader in cloud time tracking applications. We help more than 1.5 million people in companies of all sizes better manage workforce attendance, projects, shared services resources and...
Shelko Consulting LLC, is a single source for business software expertise, offering software solutions, needs analysis, implementation, custom reports, training and support services to a wide list of...
Xdata solutions, inc. is an enterprise software developer (ERP) specializing in Manufacturing, Distribution, Warehouse Management and Accounting software for small and midsized corporations. With an...
We have Internet based, scalable software applications for various shipping businesses like Feeder Liners, NVOCC, freight forwarding, Feeder Agency, NVO Agency, WMS and Logistics along with corporate...