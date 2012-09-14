PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom

Search Results for Services

Within Human Resources & Workforce Management Software

SERVICES

 View Both Products & Services       View Products Only       View Services Only    
Click on a service below to view it in greater detail
Gold Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
iNfinite Answers iNfinite Answers, from 3B Dataservices Ltd.

Blue Ocean Strategy Defines an Alternative to ERP System and Software If your happen to be one of those tens of thousands of companies looking for an alternative to the traditional packaged off-the-shelf...
Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Administrative Support Administrative Support, from C² Technologies, Inc.
Conference Planning Conference Planning, from C² Technologies, Inc.
Corporate Universities Corporate Universities, from C² Technologies, Inc.
Database Management Database Management, from C² Technologies, Inc.
Disaster Recovery Disaster Recovery, from C² Technologies, Inc.
Enterprise-Wide Information Systems Enterprise-Wide Information Systems, from C² Technologies, Inc.
Facilities Management and Maintenance Facilities Management and Maintenance, from C² Technologies, Inc.
HR Planning and Policy HR Planning and Policy, from C² Technologies, Inc.
Installation / Training Installation / Training, from C² Technologies, Inc.
Intranet Architecture Intranet Architecture, from C² Technologies, Inc.
Inventory Management Inventory Management, from C² Technologies, Inc.
IT Services & Consulting IT Services & Consulting, from Exensys Software Solutions Ltd

Product Development and Management Services Practice: -Extreme Programming and Iterative model-based product development -Solution Center Services -Product Continuance Services -Independent Testing...
IT Support and Help Desk IT Support and Help Desk, from C² Technologies, Inc.
Knowledge Management Knowledge Management, from C² Technologies, Inc.
LAN/WAN Administration LAN/WAN Administration, from C² Technologies, Inc.
Logistics Support Logistics Support, from C² Technologies, Inc.
Online Surveys Online Surveys, from C² Technologies, Inc.
Performance Management Performance Management, from C² Technologies, Inc.
Professional Services Professional Services, from Atlantic Global PLC

Atlantic Global's Team of Professional Services Consultants and Implementation Engineers can help you through all aspects of the business management software implementation, from installation to workshops...
Program Management Program Management, from C² Technologies, Inc.
Recruitment and Selection Recruitment and Selection, from C² Technologies, Inc.
Retention Retention, from C² Technologies, Inc.
Strategic Planning Strategic Planning, from C² Technologies, Inc.
Succession Planning Succession Planning, from C² Technologies, Inc.
Training Support Training Support, from C² Technologies, Inc.
Video Broadcast and Production Support Video Broadcast and Production Support, from C² Technologies, Inc.
Workforce Planning Workforce Planning, from C² Technologies, Inc.
Services 1 - 28 of 28 Page: 1

Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help