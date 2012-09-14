Gold Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

iNfinite Answers , from 3B Dataservices Ltd.

Blue Ocean Strategy Defines an Alternative to ERP System and Software If your happen to be one of those tens of thousands of companies looking for an alternative to the traditional packaged off-the-shelf...

iNfinite Answers , from 3B Dataservices Ltd.

Blue Ocean Strategy Defines an Alternative to ERP System and Software If your happen to be one of those tens of thousands of companies looking for an alternative to the traditional packaged off-the-shelf...

Know Your Day AI Behavioral Analysis , from adappt

Use KnowYourDay if you want to:- Monitor & analyse daily performance of employees & teams. Activities of remote employees. Billable hours etc, all without tracking confidential information. Features:-...

ACom3 - Enterprise Incentive Management Software , from ACTEK

ACom3 is a technologically advanced and functionally rich commission and incentive compensation system. The application can be integrated to any number of front-end transactions systems to support calculation...

Administrative Support , from C² Technologies, Inc.

Conference Planning , from C² Technologies, Inc.

Corporate Universities , from C² Technologies, Inc.

Customer Relationship Management & Business Functions , from Atlantic Global PLC

Product

Customer Relationship Management Software Atlantic Global OnDemands Customer Relationship Management Software enables your organisation to manage every aspect of your internal and external customer interactions.

Database Management , from C² Technologies, Inc.

Disaster Recovery , from C² Technologies, Inc.

DRoster Employee Scheduling Software , from Kappix

$0.00 - Product

DRoster is a staff rostering and employee scheduling software tool. It is flexible and meets the needs of a wide range of people who have to manage rosters and schedules. With DRoster you can: schedule...

Enterprise-Wide Information Systems , from C² Technologies, Inc.

eXensys - The Extended Enteprise System , from Exensys Software Solutions Ltd

Product

Product features: eXensys is the flagship product and integrates all functions and processes of an enterprise to provide end-to-end integration and operate effectively. The suite has Exensys Financials,...

Facilities Management and Maintenance , from C² Technologies, Inc.

HR Planning and Policy , from C² Technologies, Inc.

Installation / Training , from C² Technologies, Inc.

Intranet Architecture , from C² Technologies, Inc.

Inventory Management , from C² Technologies, Inc.

IT Services & Consulting , from Exensys Software Solutions Ltd

Service

Product Development and Management Services Practice: -Extreme Programming and Iterative model-based product development -Solution Center Services -Product Continuance Services -Independent Testing...

IT Support and Help Desk , from C² Technologies, Inc.

ITPayS In-house Payroll Software , from Midrange Software

Product

Run payroll effortlessly for multiple companies while automating deductions regardless of schedules, exceptions, limits or frequencies. Control involuntary deductions with automatic prioritization and...

Knowledge Management , from C² Technologies, Inc.

LAN/WAN Administration , from C² Technologies, Inc.

Logistics Support , from C² Technologies, Inc.

Online Surveys , from C² Technologies, Inc.

Payroll Timesheet , from Pacific Timesheet

Product

Pacific Payroll Timesheet is a single integrated solution that manages all aspects of payroll time tracking and payroll time processing - from time capture, time off tracking, accruals, rules calculations...

Performance Management , from C² Technologies, Inc.

PERMS Human Resources Information System , from Midrange Software

Product

PERMS™ Personal Evaluation & Resource Management System streamlines workflow, reduces administrative burdens, eliminates dual entry and reduces transaction processing time. Efficient data managment and...

Professional Services , from Atlantic Global PLC

Service

Atlantic Global's Team of Professional Services Consultants and Implementation Engineers can help you through all aspects of the business management software implementation, from installation to workshops...

Program Management , from C² Technologies, Inc.

Project & Process Management Software , from Tenrox

Product

Project Process Management: A visible improvement at every step in the cycle of managing work In a flat world, work is divided into projects and distributed across geographical boundaries. How do you maintain...

Project Planning & Resource Management , from Atlantic Global PLC

Product

Comprehensive Project Management Software from Atlantic Global Atlantic Global provides a comprehensive easy to use project management solution designed to provide project managers with an effective toolkit...

Project Portfolio Management , from Atlantic Global PLC

Product

Project Portfolio Management Software Atlantic Global PLC is a leading provider of Project Portfolio Management Software that enhances the delivery, set up and communication of programmes and projects...

Project Time Tracking , from Pacific Timesheet

Product

Pacific Project Timesheet is simple, flexible, and easy to use. It allows project managers to easily create and manage portfolios, products, customers, projects and tasks.

Recruitment and Selection , from C² Technologies, Inc.

Replicon - TimeAttend , from Replicon Inc

Product

Easily capture time and attendance data for accurate payroll processing, labor law compliance, and insight into workforce productivity. Time Capture & Approvals Track time for any employee type with...

Replicon - Timeoff , from Replicon Inc

Product

Automate time-off tracking for accurate employee staffing and compliance with internal policies. Time-off Requests and Approvals Empower employees with self-service time-off requests and balance view...

Retention , from C² Technologies, Inc.

SaaS Timesheet Software , from Pacific Timesheet

Product

Pacific Timesheet, using advanced SaS 70 certified cloud computing platforms, is delivering SaaS Timesheet for payroll time tracking, time and attendance, time off and absence management, and project time...

Strategic Planning , from C² Technologies, Inc.

Succession Planning , from C² Technologies, Inc.

Tenrox Cost & Revenue Accounting Software , from Tenrox

Product

Measure the productivity and/or profitability of each team and project. Know what's working and what's not. Gives real-time revenue and cost overviews for your clients, projects, resources, etc. Make proactive...

Tenrox Project Planning Software , from Tenrox

Product

Project planning is an essential component of project management software focused on detailed scheduling of tasks and resource assignments. Your workforce today is decentralized, globalized, and project-oriented.

Tenrox Project Workforce Management Software - Complete Solution , from Tenrox

Product

Our online project management software is a modular solution for managing your projects and resources in a flat world, where work is fragmented, “projectized”, and performed by different resources...

Tenrox Reporting & Analytics Software , from Tenrox

Product

Variety of reporting formats and dashboards: Thanks to our flexible platform and graphical interface, your Tenrox solution is easily mapped to your organization and work breakdown structures. This allows...

Tenrox Time & Expense Tracking Software , from Tenrox

Product

With Tenrox time tracking software solutions, you can manage and account for "differentiated time" by project, by resource, by unit, any breakdown you choose, in accordance with your corporate...

Tenrox Workforce Planning Software , from Tenrox

Product

With Tenrox Project Workforce Management & Planning Software, you can see your entire organization as a “shared project workforce” and manage your worldwide inventory of skills, expertise...

Time and Attendance Software , from Pacific Timesheet

Product

Pacific timesheet significantly streamlines and reduces the cost of employee time and attendance tracking. Biometric time clocks and smart cards authenticate clock ins and clock outs. Dashboards allow...

Time Off Management Software , from Pacific Timesheet

Product

Pacific Timesheet time off and absence management provides a comprehensive solution unmatched in industry today.