About Atlantic Global PLC
Established in 1993, Atlantic Global have over 16 years of experience in developing and delivering cost-effective software applications to manage the project and the people...
Replicon is the leader in cloud time tracking applications. We help more than 1.5 million people in companies of all sizes better manage workforce attendance, projects, shared services resources and...
We have Internet based, scalable software applications for various shipping businesses like Feeder Liners, NVOCC, freight forwarding, Feeder Agency, NVO Agency, WMS and Logistics along with corporate...