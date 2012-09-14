PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Human Resources & Workforce Management Software
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
3B Dataservices Ltd. 3B Dataservices Ltd. Saint John, Canada
North Americas leading supplier of UNERP information systems, the first UNERP for IBM System-i - designed for manufacturers, construction... 
adappt adappt United Kingdom
adappt has a wealth of technical expertise, knowledge and experience having developed numerous software solutions, Mobile Applications and... 
Intry, LLC Intry, LLC Austin, TX
Meet Intry. We are a female-owned and led AI-powered HR technology company. Our software uses Cognitive AI to unlock the hidden variables... 
TrialX TrialX New York, NY
TrialX (http://trialx.com) is the patient connection company. By bringing researchers and patients together with technology, TrialX is accelerating... 
Acroprint Time Recorder Company Acroprint Time Recorder Company Raleigh, NC
Acroprint Time Recorder Company manufactures and distributes a complete line of employee time clocks, document stamps, and time and attendance... 
ACTEK ACTEK Birmingham, AL
ACTEK provides cost effective, J2EE, web-based Enterprise Incentive Management software that drives revenue, reduces costs and achieves... 
AlignMark AlignMark Maitland, FL
The staff of AlignMark has been involved in selection and the broad category of personnel evaluation for many years. The staff has had... 
Atlantic Global PLC Atlantic Global PLC (ATL) Cleckheaton, United Kingdom
About Atlantic Global PLC Established in 1993, Atlantic Global have over 16 years of experience in developing and delivering cost-effective... 
Blytheco Blytheco Laguna Hills, CA
Headquartered in Laguna Hills, Blytheco specializes in streamlining business operations through Sage Software computer applications, support,... 
Cezanne HR Cezanne HR Bari, Italy
We’re a brand new company with an established track record and a proven online HR software solution. We were set up to manage and... 
Cloud Partners Cloud Partners Park City, UT
Cloud Partners sells and implements SAAS based business applications targeted at the professional services market. We provide integrated... 
Couto Solutions Couto Solutions San Luis Obispo, CA
Couto Solutions launches a completely new product and services lineup that is built around the brilliant Telligent Community Server Social... 
C² Technologies, Inc. C² Technologies, Inc. Vienna, VA
Since 1989, C² Technologies, Inc. has partnered with its federal government, defense, and commercial customers to deliver innovative... 
eBoss Online Recruitment Solutions eBoss Online Recruitment Solutions Bournemouth, United Kingdom
eBoss recruitment software provides an affordable and easy to use online recruitment software database system. It incorporates an optional... 
Edolution Software Edolution Software Berkeley, CA
Based in Berkeley, California, Edolution Software is founded on the belief that new ideas and technology can improve the ease and effectiveness... 
Exensys Software Solutions Ltd Exensys Software Solutions Ltd Hyderabad, India
About Exensys:  EXensys is a “SEI-CMMi level 5”, 600+ people; Products & IT Services company. The company was setup... 
FasterHiring FasterHiring Denver, CO
Fenix Recruiting, Inc. entered the staffing business in 1990 and today operates one of the nation’s top employment resources. Our... 
iSarla Inc iSarla Inc Seekonk, MA
iEmployee offers a full suite of on-demand, 100% web-hosted workforce management solutions including Paid Time Off, Online Timesheet, Time... 
Kappix Kappix Israel
Kappix is the developer for DRoster Employee Scheduling software. DRoster is a multi-purpose schedule maker that gives HR managers or anyone... 
Midrange Software Midrange Software Studio City, CA
Midrange Software is a leading developer of sophisticated solutions that protect, manage and analyze a company and their employees. Our... 
NetDimensions NetDimensions Hong Kong S.A.R.
Established in 1999, NetDimensions provides learning management systems for global enterprises. The company's web-based learning and knowledge... 
Pacific Timesheet Pacific Timesheet Las Vegas, NV
Pacific Timesheet software provides web-based payroll timesheet, project time tracking, time off management, time and attendance features... 
Replicon Inc Replicon Inc Calgary, Canada
Replicon is the leader in cloud time tracking applications. We help more than 1.5 million people in companies of all sizes better manage... 
ShiftHound ShiftHound San Diego, CA
ShiftHound is a cutting-edge, fully integrated, Web 2.0 product for Online Staff Scheduling Software and Open Shift Management (OSM). There... 
Skyrr hf Skyrr hf Reykjavik, Iceland
New directions for a diverse, dynamic, and visionary company. The intellectual and experiential assets of Skýrr are a result of... 
TempWorks Software TempWorks Software Eagan, MN
Staffing Software Payroll Funding Staffing Industry Staffing News Temporary Agency Funding 
Tenrox Tenrox Glendale, CA
Tenrox solutions help you meet the challenges of globalization, fragmentation of the enterprise, the projectization of work, and increased... 
Zenologics Middle East FZ-LLC Zenologics Middle East FZ-LLC Dubai, United Arab Emirates
We have Internet based, scalable software applications for various shipping businesses like Feeder Liners, NVOCC, freight forwarding, Feeder... 
