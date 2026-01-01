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Human Resources & Workforce Management Software

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Gold Company Profiles

3B Dataservices Ltd.

3B Dataservices Ltd.

North Americas leading supplier of UNERP information systems, the first UNERP for IBM System-i - designed for manufacturers, construction contractors, product distribution, security guard services...

GryphonHR

GryphonHR

GryphonHR is a provider of cloud-based Form I-9 and E-Verify compliance solutions. GryphonHR helps to streamline Form I-9 and E-Verify process, while helping to improve compliance. Form I-9s can be...

Company Profiles

Acroprint Time Recorder Company

Acroprint Time Recorder Company

Acroprint Time Recorder Company manufactures and distributes a complete line of employee time clocks, document stamps, and time and attendance systems through a network of over 8,000 dealers and...

ACTEK

ACTEK

ACTEK provides cost effective, J2EE, web-based Enterprise Incentive Management software that drives revenue, reduces costs and achieves automation in every phase of commission and bonus processing...

AlignMark

AlignMark

The staff of AlignMark has been involved in selection and the broad category of personnel evaluation for many years. The staff has had considerable experience with a variety of human resource...

Atlantic Global PLC

Atlantic Global PLC

About Atlantic Global PLC Established in 1993, Atlantic Global have over 16 years of experience in developing and delivering cost-effective software applications to manage the project and the people...

Blytheco

Blytheco

Headquartered in Laguna Hills, Blytheco specializes in streamlining business operations through Sage Software computer applications, support, and consulting services. Celebrating 25 years in Orange...

C² Technologies, Inc.

C² Technologies, Inc.

Since 1989, C² Technologies, Inc. has partnered with its federal government, defense, and commercial customers to deliver innovative performance improvement solutions that span diverse practice...

Cezanne HR

Cezanne HR

We’re a brand new company with an established track record and a proven online HR software solution. We were set up to manage and develop the Cezanne OnDemand business after the sale of the...

Cloud Partners

Cloud Partners

Cloud Partners sells and implements SAAS based business applications targeted at the professional services market. We provide integrated Professional Services Management (PSM), Human Capital...

Couto Solutions

Couto Solutions

Couto Solutions launches a completely new product and services lineup that is built around the brilliant Telligent Community Server Social Media Platform. Couto Solutions CEO, Justin Couto says,...

eBoss Online Recruitment Solutions

eBoss Online Recruitment Solutions

eBoss recruitment software provides an affordable and easy to use online recruitment software database system. It incorporates an optional interactive website and it can also be easily integrated...

Edolution Software

Edolution Software

Based in Berkeley, California, Edolution Software is founded on the belief that new ideas and technology can improve the ease and effectiveness of corporate communication.  Their products are of...

Exensys Software Solutions Ltd

Exensys Software Solutions Ltd

About Exensys:  EXensys is a “SEI-CMMi level 5”, 600+ people; Products & IT Services company. The company was setup with a vision to actively meet the growing needs of various...

FasterHiring

FasterHiring

Fenix Recruiting, Inc. entered the staffing business in 1990 and today operates one of the nation’s top employment resources. Our media-service subsidiary, FasterHiringsm maximizes...

iSarla Inc

iSarla Inc

iEmployee offers a full suite of on-demand, 100% web-hosted workforce management solutions including Paid Time Off, Online Timesheet, Time & Attendance, HR/Benefit, Employee Self-Service, Pay...

Kappix

Kappix

Kappix is the developer for DRoster Employee Scheduling software. DRoster is a multi-purpose schedule maker that gives HR managers or anyone who needs to create schedules automated shift creating...

Midrange Software

Midrange Software

Midrange Software is a leading developer of sophisticated solutions that protect, manage and analyze a company and their employees. Our solutions assist companies across a broad range of sizes and...

NetDimensions

NetDimensions

Established in 1999, NetDimensions provides learning management systems for global enterprises. The company's web-based learning and knowledge management software solutions deliver and manage...

Pacific Timesheet

Pacific Timesheet

Pacific Timesheet software provides web-based payroll timesheet, project time tracking, time off management, time and attendance features in one system. Other modules include automated approvals,...

Replicon Inc

Replicon Inc

Replicon is the leader in cloud time tracking applications. We help more than 1.5 million people in companies of all sizes better manage workforce attendance, projects, shared services resources and...

ShiftHound

ShiftHound

ShiftHound is a cutting-edge, fully integrated, Web 2.0 product for Online Staff Scheduling Software and Open Shift Management (OSM). There is simply nothing on the market that gets close to...

Skyrr hf

Skyrr hf

New directions for a diverse, dynamic, and visionary company. The intellectual and experiential assets of Skýrr are a result of scaleable proven solutions used in a wide spectrum of...

TempWorks Software

TempWorks Software

Staffing Software Payroll Funding Staffing Industry Staffing News Temporary Agency Funding

Tenrox

Tenrox

Tenrox solutions help you meet the challenges of globalization, fragmentation of the enterprise, the projectization of work, and increased regulatory scrutiny. We make it easy to enforce your best...

TrialX

TrialX

TrialX (http://trialx.com) is the patient connection company. By bringing researchers and patients together with technology, TrialX is accelerating clinical research towards developing new treatments.

Zenologics Middle East FZ-LLC

Zenologics Middle East FZ-LLC

We have Internet based, scalable software applications for various shipping businesses like Feeder Liners, NVOCC, freight forwarding, Feeder Agency, NVO Agency, WMS and Logistics along with corporate...

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