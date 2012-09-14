|
Dual Rented Billing service, from Data Tech Labs
Dual Rented Billing service is high-end extension to our regular Rented Billing. It Allows for greater redundancy and scalability. Dual system will keep copy of all your data and distribute load during...
Hosted Billing / CDR only service, from Data Tech Labs
This service is designed for following types of applications:
Wholesale traffic/termination providers owning Radius-compatible gateways or softswitches
Callshop, calling card operators
This...
Hosted Billing / GK service, from Data Tech Labs
This service is designed for following types of applications:
Wholesale traffic brokers/termination providers
Termination providers
IP phone service providers
Callshop owners and...
Rented Billing service, from Data Tech Labs
With Rented Billing service you will get confidence of all your valuable data stored on your server without need of buying expensive software for Billing. We provide our Billing Manager for rent for all...