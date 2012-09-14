MetaProducts Revolver Internet Edition , from MetaProducts Systems

$995.00

METAPRODUCTS REVOLVER INTERNET EDITION was designed for computer forensic investigators that need to capture partial or entire Websites. Unlike other Web capturing software, RvIE not only downloads the...

Advanced IP Address Calculator , from Famatech

$0.00

Advanced IP Address Calculator is an easy-to-use IP subnet calculator that lets you to calculate every aspect of your subnet configuration in a few mouse clicks! The calculator generates a color-coded...

Advanced IP Scanner , from Famatech

$0.00

Advanced IP Scanner is a fast, robust and easy-to-use IP scanner for Windows. It easily lets you have various types of information about local network computers in a few seconds! Advanced IP Scanner gives...

Advanced LAN Scanner , from Famatech

$0.00

Advanced LAN Scanner is a small, easy-to-use, highly configurable network scanner for Win32. And it's VERY fast. Advanced LAN Scanner uses multithreading so you can scan more than 1000 elements per second!

Advanced Port Scanner , from Famatech

$0.00

Advanced Port Scanner is a small, fast, robust and easy-to-use port scanner for Win32 platform. It uses a multithread technique, so on fast machines you can scan ports very fast. Also, it contains descriptions...

Alive 3GP Video Converter , from AliveMedia.net

$29.95

Alive 3GP Video Converter is an all-in-one video converter to convert popular video to 3GP, 3G2, or MPEG-4. It supports converting DivX, XviD, MPEG, MOV, MPG, MOD, QickTime, MP4, 3G2, SWF, GIF, DV, MJPEG,...

Alive DVD Ripper , from AliveMedia.net

$34.95



Alive HD Video Converter , from AliveMedia.net

$34.95

Alive HD Video Converter is a powerful video converter that lets you convert HD video including m2t, m2ts AVCHD video to popular PC video formats which can be supported by Microsoft® Movie Maker, Windows®...

Alive MP4 Converter , from AliveMedia.net

$29.95

Alive MP4 Converter is a professional mp4 converter to convert popular video formats to MP4 (MPEG4). It can convert DivX, XviD, MPEG, MOV, MPG, MOD, QickTime, RM, rmvb, 3GP, 3G2, SWF, GIF, DV, MJPEG, VOB,...

Alive Vide Converter , from AliveMedia.net

$35.00

Alive Video Converter lets you converting AVI, MPEG, MPG, ASF, WMV, MOV or QuickTime into AVI(DivX, XviD, MS MPEG4, Uncompressed, Cinepak), MPEG(MPEG-1, MPEG-2, DVD/VCD/SVCD), WMV, RM, RMVB, with a very...

Alive YouTube Video Converter , from AliveMedia.net

$29.95

Alive YouTube Video Converter is a powerfull and easy to use YouTube video downloader software to download and convert YouTube videos to your PC, iPod, iPhone, PSP, Zune, Cell Phone, and more formats. Alive...

Backup Platinum , from SoftLogica

$67.00

Backup Platinum is an easy-to-use yet powerful backup program designed for Microsoft Windows. It makes a reserve copy of your critical data virtually to any type of storage media: hard or USB drives, CD-R/W,...

Billing Manager , from Data Tech Labs



Billing Manager is complete prepaid/post paid billing and accounting system for any type of VoIP operations including wholesale call termination, call shop and phone card operation. System provides real...

DataSplice Mobile Integration Suite , from DataSplice LLC



The DataSplice Mobile Integration Suite offers a single, easy-to-use, highly configurable interface across multiple underlying databases and applications. DataSplice provides mobile field service mobile...

DeltaSpy - Your Internet Monitoring Tool , from Bitberry Software

$39.95

DeltaSpy is an easy-to-use Windows application that alerts you when there have been changes to web sites that you wish to monitor. Without wasting hours surfing the Internet, you can be notified whenever...

Elcomsoft Distributed Password Recovery , from ElcomSoft Co.Ltd.

$599.00

ElcomSoft Distributed Password Recovery is a unique network-based password recovery software for extremely fast and effective recovery of lost or forgotten passwords to files/documents created in Microsoft...

Elcomsoft System Recovery , from ElcomSoft Co.Ltd.

$299.00

Elcomsoft System Recovery is a boot-disk application that makes it easy to access your computer's Windows password settings. If you're locked out of your computer, ESR will give you access and let you...

Handy Recovery , from SoftLogica

$30.00

Handy Recovery is a data recovery software designed to restore files deleted due to virus attacks, software faults, power failures or disk formatting. The program runs under Windows 9x/Me/NT/2000/XP/2003...

ManageEngine Desktop Central , from Adventnet Inc

$0.00

Desktop Central is a complete remote Windows desktop/laptop management software. It leverages the Active Directory and GPO to perform the configurations like Drive Mapping, Display settings, IP Printers,...

Proactive Password Auditor , from ElcomSoft Co.Ltd.

$299.00

Proactive Password Auditor is a password security test tool that's designed to allow Windows Vista, Windows 2003, Windows XP, Windows 2000 and Windows NT-based systems administrators to identify and close...

Radmin 3 Remote Control , from Famatech

$49.00

Radmin (Remote Administrator) is the world famous, award winning secure remote control software and remote access software which enables you to work on a remote computer in real time as if you were using...

Radmin Communication Server 3.0 , from Famatech

$175.00

Radmin Communication Server enables you to exchange text messages while using either Text or Voice Chats. This product is a fast, solid, not exacting and affordable Enterprise Instant Messaging (EIM) solution.

SpamAid , from SoftLogica

$29.00

SpamAid is an easy-to-use MS Outlook add-on to protect your Inbox against spam. The program is based on Bayesian filtering technology. It automatically learns using your personal correspondence to increase...

TERAVoice Server 2004 , from Terasens GmbH

$449.00

TERAVoice is a versatile telephony server platform which can be used to implement any kind of voice based telephony services like: Corporate Voicemail IVR Applications like Automated Attendants...

TheGreenBow IPSec VPN Client , from United Networks

$78.00

VPN Client Software - TheGreenBow IPSec VPN Client Designed specifically for the mobile work force, TheGreenBow™ VPN Client is a software implemented VPN IPSec solution that allows a user to establish...

Tufin SecureTrack , from Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.



Your organization's security policy defines how different security devices protect your IT infrastructure. The growing complexity of networks and systems, coupled with the increase in security threats...

Tufin SecureTrack , from Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.



Tufin SecureTrack is a comprehensive auditing, monitoring and compliance solution for Firewall policies. SecureTrack's advanced change management and corporate policy enforcement capabilities mitigate...

WAPT , from SoftLogica

$250.00

WAPT is a load and stress testing tool for websites and web-based applications. It uses a fully customizable set of virtual users to simulate a real-life load. Test scenario can be detailed up to unique...

WinQuota , from WinQuota LLC

$199.00

WinQuota is an automatic disk quota management mechanism. It was designed to cover all the Administrator necessities concerning managing space limits and monitoring their keeping. WinQuota hard limits...

WinReminder , from SoftLogica

$20.00

WinReminder is designed to help you keep track of upcoming events through the pop-up window reminders, e-mail or SMS messages. It features repeatable reminders with the powerful scheduler, snooze option,...