AdventNet provides affordable software in the areas of network applications and database tools. With a broad product portfolio and an active customer base ranging from enterprises, equipment vendors...
Famatech, founded in 1999, is the leading maker of remote control software for desktop and server management around the world. Famatech's award-winning technologies enable IT professionals to quickly...
Terasens, founded in 2001, develops innovative software solutions and products for carriers, providers and other firms on the telecommunications market. Among those are solutions for billing, network...