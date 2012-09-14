Custom Plastic Extrusions , from Plasti-Block



Variety of plastics: ABS, Styrene, HDPE, Acrylic etc Thickness 0.0015" - 2.000" Tight Tolerances Colors Corrugated, flat, custom profiles and thicknesses in 1 extrusion

Custom Plastic Injection Molding , from Plasti-Block



Low-stress, injection-molded parts as heavy as 100lbs Very tight tolerances Thin and thick walls without shrink marks Economical even for short runs productions Different plastics include, but not limited...

Business Service , from Rilson Sealing Material Co., Ltd.



We are glad to provide the business service for agent , distributor and China office . we are glad to help you to find factories in China and contact with them for you. or we are glad to do distributor...

CAD design service , from e-mug Technologies Pvt. Ltd



We provide CAD/CAM design services to Automotive, Aircraft Interior, rail-coach interior and Appliance industries. We provide services on Unigraphics, Catia V4, Catia V5, Pro-E, Delcam, MasterCAM, Hypermesh,...

Conpression Molding , from Q-Cast, Inc.



We can compression-mold polyurethane, rubber, or silicone by placing the material into mold cavities that are then put together under pressure. The compression mold method usually eliminates the need for...

Design & Engineering , from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.

Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc. (RPT) constantly pushes the limits in acrylic design. We are often brought a crude sketch of someone’s elaborate idea, and it is up to us to make that sketch a reality. Our...

Fabrication , from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.

“Cut-To-Size” As a full-service acrylic provider, RPT will cut and ship internationally all Cut-to-Size orders of R-Cast™ acrylic sheet, rod, and tube “Engraving” When engraved,...

Injection Molding , from Q-Cast, Inc.



We can mold polyurethane through the injection molding process, which involves injecting the material into an enclosed cavity to produce a finished product.

Installation , from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.

The installation of any acrylic requires a certain level of expertise. Often the location and type of installation requires a certain level of artistic finesse. Our project managers work closely with construction...

Open Cast Mold , from Q-Cast, Inc.



We can use the open cast method to mold polyurethane/urethane. During this process we fill an open mold and the result can be a finished part or one that may require secondary machining to finalize production.