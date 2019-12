Gold Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

Custom Plastic Extrusions , from Plasti-Block

Service

Variety of plastics: ABS, Styrene, HDPE, Acrylic etc Thickness 0.0015" - 2.000" Tight Tolerances Colors Corrugated, flat, custom profiles and thicknesses in 1 extrusion

Custom Plastic Injection Molding , from Plasti-Block

Service

Low-stress, injection-molded parts as heavy as 100lbs Very tight tolerances Thin and thick walls without shrink marks Economical even for short runs productions Different plastics include, but not limited...

Plastic Blocks for manual & CNC machining , from Plasti-Block

Product

All blocks are molded using our own unique proprietary color blending and molding technologies, manufacturing high-quality rods with minimal to no internal stresses. Plasti-Block™ blocks are suitable...

Plastic Rods for manual & CNC machining , from Plasti-Block

Product

All rods are molded using our own unique proprietary color blending and molding technologies, manufacturing high-quality rods with minimal to no internal stresses. Plasti-Block™ rods are suitable...

Plastic Sheet , from Plasti-Block

Product

Using our proprietary technology, we are able to make sheet that conforms to tolerance requirements, can be thinner than thicknesses that are commonly offered, and can incorporate ribs and other geometrical...

Acrylic Pools , from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.

$0.00 - Product

Our experience and technology in building and installing windows and aquariums translates seamlessly to the pool industry. With our advanced technology, architects and designers look to us to construct...

Acrylic Sheet , from E&T Plastics

Product

Cast acrylic sheet and extruded acrylic sheet in a variety of colors, textures, sizes, and thicknesses

Aquariums , from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.

$0.00 - Product

RPT is known worldwide as a highly reputable manufacturer and installer of cast acrylic windows for aquariums and marine parks. We are the only company that designs, engineers, manufactures and installs...

Architectural Acrylic , from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.

$0.00 - Product

As the world leader in the manufacture and installation of unique acrylic structures, RPT brings cutting-edge acrylic design options to the casino, resort, retail, and dining industries. Our experience...

ATL Racing Fuel Cells , from Aero Tec Laboratories, Inc.

$0.00 - Product

ATL is the world's oldest and largest producer of safety fuel cells for race cars, rally cars, stunt cars, sports cars, street rods, off-road vehicles and race boats. ATL's crashworthy, non-exploding gas...

beauty accessory and make up accessory , from Ideal Merchandise (Europe) Limited

$0.00 - Product

all kind of manicure sets, nail care products and beauty accessories: such as make up brush, cosmetic scissors, tweezers...

Business Service , from Rilson Sealing Material Co., Ltd.

Service

We are glad to provide the business service for agent , distributor and China office . we are glad to help you to find factories in China and contact with them for you. or we are glad to do distributor...

CAD design service , from e-mug Technologies Pvt. Ltd

Service

We provide CAD/CAM design services to Automotive, Aircraft Interior, rail-coach interior and Appliance industries. We provide services on Unigraphics, Catia V4, Catia V5, Pro-E, Delcam, MasterCAM, Hypermesh,...

Conpression Molding , from Q-Cast, Inc.

Service

We can compression-mold polyurethane, rubber, or silicone by placing the material into mold cavities that are then put together under pressure. The compression mold method usually eliminates the need for...

Copper ring washer kit , hardware assortment, DIY assortment , from Rilson Sealing Material Co., Ltd.

$5.00 - Product

We are leader exporter and supplier for copper ring washer set assortment , and hardware assortment , DIY hardware set . we can supply the hardware assortment according to customers requestment. if...

Custom Parts , from Q-Cast, Inc.

Product

Many of our loyal customers consider us their creative partners when it comes to finding the ideal urethane, rubber, or silicone part or product. All you have to do is bring us your product or design and...

Design & Engineering , from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.

$0.00 - Service

Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc. (RPT) constantly pushes the limits in acrylic design. We are often brought a crude sketch of someone’s elaborate idea, and it is up to us to make that sketch a reality. Our...

Fabrication , from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.

$0.00 - Service

“Cut-To-Size” As a full-service acrylic provider, RPT will cut and ship internationally all Cut-to-Size orders of R-Cast™ acrylic sheet, rod, and tube “Engraving” When engraved,...

Injection Molding , from Q-Cast, Inc.

Service

We can mold polyurethane through the injection molding process, which involves injecting the material into an enclosed cavity to produce a finished product.

Installation , from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.

$0.00 - Service

The installation of any acrylic requires a certain level of expertise. Often the location and type of installation requires a certain level of artistic finesse. Our project managers work closely with construction...

Macor® Machinable Glass Ceramic , from Professional Plastics, Inc.

Product

Macor® is a machinable glass ceramic material that posses outstanding engineering properties. Unlike other ceramics, Macor can be machined with ordinary metalworking tools. Macor is also a problem...

Manicure set and nail care products with PVC, PP pouch , from Ideal Merchandise (Europe) Limited

$0.00 - Product

deferent quality level manicure set and nail care implements with colourful PVC packaging. such as: women travel manicure set, promotional gift products, wooden nail file, metal nail file, paper...

nail care production and personal care items , from Ideal Merchandise (Europe) Limited

$0.00 - Product

different quality level of manicure set and nail care implement with various packaging, such as real leather, PU, aluminiumn case, PVC , PP, wooden...

Opaques & Laminates , from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.

$0.00 - Product

Opaques & Luminations R-Cast™ Acrylics offer heavy-gauge (0.75”-4” / 19.05mm-101.6mm) acrylics in any color imaginable. These custom colored acrylics maintain the integrity of the...

Open Cast Mold , from Q-Cast, Inc.

Service

We can use the open cast method to mold polyurethane/urethane. During this process we fill an open mold and the result can be a finished part or one that may require secondary machining to finalize production.

Pads , from Q-Cast, Inc.

Product

Liftings pads, gripper pads, puller pads – you name it. We’ll make them for you from urethane, rubber, or silicone and mold them onto many different styles of bracket plates.

PEEK - Sheets & Rods , from Professional Plastics, Inc.

Product

PEEK Rods, Sheets, Plates & Tubes are available from Professional Plastics. PEEK (PolyEtherEther-Ketone) is a high performance engineering thermoplastic. PEEK 450G (aka Victrex PEEK 450G) grades offer...

Platic Moulded Steps , from Linktech Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

Product



Plexiglass Sheet , from E&T Plastics

Product

Cast plexiglass sheet and extruded plexiglass sheet in a variety of colors, textures, sizes, and thicknesses

polyester staple fiber , from W.W Plastic Ningbo Co., LTD

$0.00 - Product

polyester staple fiber : Solid fiber 1.4~15D raw white,optical white,super white,colors hollow conjugated silicon(non-silicon)fiber 6~15D hollow silicon (non-silicon)fiber 6~20D PP/PE low melting fiber...

Polyurethane Bearing Covers , from Applied Urethane Technology, Inc.

Product

Description: Applied Urethane Technology, Inc. manufactures Polyurethane Bearing Covers of varying sizes, and hardnesses. We will convert your Bearing into an Idler Roller with a simple Polyurethane...

Professional manicure and travel set for men , from Ideal Merchandise (Europe) Limited

$0.00 - Product

professional manicure and travel set , a ideal gift for men.

R-Cast Acrylic Shapes , from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.

$0.00 - Product

“Sheet, Rod, & Tube” Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc. (RPT) offers the widest variety of cast acrylic sheet, rod, and tube available in the industry. We can supply R-Cast™ acrylic...

R-Cast Ice , from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.

$0.00 - Product

This new product from the R-Cast™ line of products by RPT simulates the appearance and texture of ice without any repetitive patterns. R-Cast™ Ice has similar light diffusing qualities as real...

Rings/Seals , from Q-Cast, Inc.

Product

We can produce your wear rings, U-cups, oil seals, and more – to custom size specs or cast for finish machining.

Rollers/Wheels , from Q-Cast, Inc.

Product

Many of our rollers and wheels can be molded onto a steel, aluminum, or plastic hub to your finished size.

Rubber cord, o-ring splicing kit , o-ring kits , gland packings , from Rilson Sealing Material Co., Ltd.

$1.50 - Product

RILSON is the major exporter and supplier for rubber & plastic products . currently we can supply rubber products such like o-rings, o-ring kits , rubber cord, o-ring splicing kit , we are glad...

Rubber o-ring , o-ring cord, rubber cord, o-ring kit, o-ring splicing kit , from Rilson Sealing Material Co., Ltd.

$2.00 - Product

RILSON is the major exporter and supplier for rubber & plastic products . currently we can supply rubber products such like o-rings, o-ring kits , rubber cord, o-ring splicing kit , we are glad to...

Rulon® LR , from Professional Plastics, Inc.

Product

Rulon® LR is a maroon colored bearing material best known for its versatile design properties. Rulon LR is compatible with most hardened steel substrates. Mild steel is acceptable; harder running surfaces...

shoe shining kit and travel accessories , from Ideal Merchandise (Europe) Limited

$0.00 - Product

all kind of travel accessories and kits. such as shoe shining kit, shoe care products...

Signage , from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.

$0.00 - Product

R-Cast™ Acrylic is ideal for signage applications and can be custom cast or formed into various architectural shapes. Surface textures and custom colors are available. Create one-of-a-kind signage...

Spiral wound gasket, ring joint gasket, Graphite reinforced gasket , from Rilson Sealing Material Co., Ltd.

Product

We are glad to introduce ourselves as a leader manufacutrer and exporter for sealing material field . we have full ability to supply you the follows sealing products as powerful price and quality. RS-5001...

Stainless Steel Hand Bar , from Linktech Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

Product

..::Product Specification::.. (The specifications can be changed as per the client's needs) Core Material: Stainless Steel Color: As per client's specification Dowel Distance: 200 mm Leg Length:...

Torlon® 4203 , from Professional Plastics, Inc.

Product

Torlon® 4203 polyamide-imide offers excellent compressive strength and the highest elongation of the Torlon® grades. It also provides electrical insulation and exceptional impact strength. This...

Transfer Molding , from Q-Cast, Inc.

Service

We can mold polyurethane, rubber, or silicone using the transfer method, where material is loaded into a pot and then transferred into the mold under pressure. One advantage of the transfer mold method...

Tubes/Rods/Sheets , from Q-Cast, Inc.

Product

We have all sorts of different lengths, sizes, and colors of tubes, rods, and sheets – and we even offer those with dual durometer.

Urethane Belts , from Applied Urethane Technology, Inc.

Product

AUTI manufactures urethane belting that will keep your Equipment performing at maximum efficiency. We design new applications, and retrofits for your existing machinery. At AUTI we will analyze...

Urethane Bottle Capper Inserts for Bottle Capping Machines , from Applied Urethane Technology, Inc.

Product

Applied Urethane Technology, Inc. specializes in the manufacturing of polyurethane bottle capper inserts for various bottle capping machines. 60A Polyurethane, and other hardnesses are available. Bottle...

Urethane Rollers , from Applied Urethane Technology, Inc.

Product

AUTI is a leading manufacturer of high quality, and long lasting urethane rollers. We offer High Grip (high co-efficient of friction) rollers with a precision ground to drive your products. Polyurethane...