|ConocoPhillips (COP) Houston, TX
ConocoPhillips is an international, integrated energy company. It is the third largest integrated energy company in the United States, based on market capitalization, oil and gas proved reserves...
|Omachron Hampton, Canada
At the Omachron® family of companies, we combine imagination, advanced research, hard work, and a genuine concern for the future of...
|3ERP China
3ERP is an ISO certified CNC machining and low volume manufacturing and rapid prototyping company, built on the philosophy of 3Es, namely...
|Aditya Rubber Industries bareilly, India
Aditya Rubbers is New Delhi based leading manufacturer & exporter of custom-made Moulded Rubber Components as per the specific requirement...
|Aero Tec Laboratories, Inc. Ramsey, NJ
Engineering, prototype & manufacturing of fuel cell bladder tanks, collapsible pillow-type fuel, water & chemical tanks, molded...
|Applied Urethane Technology, Inc. Ozark, MO
Applied Urethane Technology Inc. (AUTI). AUTI is a Maryland-based manufacturer of custom molded castable urethane. Parts manufactured include:...
|Bird Tire Sales and Service, Inc. Houston, TX
Forklift tire, Foam Fill tire, solid tire, industrial tire - All your industrial and forklift tires from Houston based Bird Tire Sales &...
|Custom Craft Plastics Santa Fe Springs, CA
Custom Craft Plastics, Inc. is an innovator in the acrylic plastic fabrication industry. Our company designs, manufactures and silk-screen...
|E&T Plastics NY
E&T Plastics is one of the nation’s leading distributors of plastic sheet, rod, tube, and film. E&T Plastics provides manufacturing...
|e-mug Technologies Pvt. Ltd Hyderabad, India
CAD/CAM/CAE/Design/Manufacturing & Engineering service providers to Automotive, Aircraft interior, Rail-coach interior, Appliance industries.
|Focal Point Architectural Products Tarboro, NC
Focal Point Architectural Products, Inc., located in Tarboro, North Carolina has been skillfully manufacturing polyurethane mouldings (moldings),...
|Garland Manufacturing Company Saco, ME
Custom and Stock UHMW extrusions and UHMW Fabricated Parts. We offer over 300+ different profiles, and stock lengths from 50-300 feet...
|Harman Corporation
Harman Corporation is a worldwide supplier of caps, grips, plugs and custom moldings.
Our large selection of vinyl plastic products has...
|Ideal Merchandise (Europe) Limited LONDON, United Kingdom
Ideal Merchandise (Europe) Limited as a European sales office of Hongxing Hardware Factory (China) is located at London. Our factory is...
|Ideal Tool Company Meadville, PA
Ideal Tool Company is a quality 1 facility. We are certified in ISO 9001-2000 and ISO/TS 16949:2002 offering services from design to finished...
|Industrial Plastic Suplies Ltd WY, United Kingdom
Industrial Plastic Supplies has been in business for the last twenty years and in those twenty years we have built a steady reputation for...
|Jebicbag Nanjing, China
China FIBC manufacturer of FIBC, standard FIBC, big bag, bulk bag, jumbo bag and many other FIBC products.
Jebicbag, a division...
|Lauren Manufacturing New Philadelphia, OH
Lauren Manufacturing is a gasket and seal manufacturer certified to ISO/TS 16949:2002, ISO 9001:2000, & ISO 14001:2004. Lauren manufactures...
|Linktech Engineering Pvt. Ltd. Chennai, India
Our Activities include export of precision parts, telecommunication accessories, manhole rugs of various stainless steel, aluminium, galvanised...
|Manufacturing Sourcing LLC Osaka, Japan
Manufacturing Sourcing is a US registered LLC providing Asian manufacturing to clients throughout the world. Our mission is to provide...
|Panagawa Sdn. Bhd. Johor Bahru, Malaysia
Manufacturer of disposable tableware and plastic packaging products. Plastics and foam products eg plates, bowls, cutlery, cups & lids,...
|Pell Rubber Co. ALbertville, AL
Pell Rubber offers a wide variety of services to the rubber consumer. We mold produsts using Neoprene, SBR, Nitrile, EPDM, Natural, Viton,...
|Plastruct Canada Inc. Vineland, Canada
Plastics manufacturers and distributors of plastic sheets, rods and profiles.
|Prime Industries Inc. Ohio
Prime Industries' objective is to fill a void in the plastics molding industry. Our principle business is custom casting plastic parts...
|Professional Plastics, Inc. Fullerton, CA
Professional Plastics is a Global Supplier of Plastic Sheets, Rods, Tubing & Film. Materials include; Vespel, Meldin, Semitron, Torlon,...
|Q-Cast, Inc. Rochester, PA
Custom manufacturers of castable polyurethane elastomeric products serving all industries including urethane, polyurethane, molded &...
|Quantum Rubber Products Corporation Philippines
Quantum Rubber Products Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing of rubber moulded products and steel fabrication. Management has...
|Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc. Grand Junction, CO
Reynolds Polymer Technology is known as the leading manufacturer, fabricator, designer, and installer of R-Cast™ Acrylic and resin...
|Richland Mould Corp Chongqing, China
Richland Mould Corp. enjoys a very good reputation in the fields of manufacturing and exporting injection plastic products for automobile...
|Rilson Sealing Material Co., Ltd. Cixi, China
Rilson Business Limited is an enterprise which specialized in developing hardware kits, sealing material, plastic and rubber field. It located...
|Shercon, Inc. Cypress, CA
Shercon manufactures OEM Rubber Products for use in the automotive, heavy agricultural equipment, appliance, fluid control and plumbing...
|SPS Plastics Private Limited Pune, India
We provide a complete low cost solution for all types of plastics processing.
We specialize in the injection molding of all types of...
|U.S. Aragonite.com Salem, MA
U.S. Aragonite Enterprises is the exclusive supplier of Oshenite®. The Oshenite® renewable performance mineral offers economic,...
|W.W Plastic Ningbo Co., LTD Ningbo, China
We're a professional manufacturer for polyester staple fiber, yarn in China, with the production capacity for 500tons/month, mainly producing:
polyester...
|Yiu Wing Poly Bags Factory Hong Kong S.A.R.
Plastic bags design and manufacturing are our core business. We specialize in manufacturing full range of polybags and shopping bags. Such...
