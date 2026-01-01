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Plastics & Rubber Products Manufacturing

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is an international, integrated energy company. It is the third largest integrated energy company in the United States, based on market capitalization, oil and gas proved reserves and...

Tangent Materials

Tangent Materials

Since 2003, Tangent® has been the pioneer and category leader in High Performance Synthetic Materials — engineering durable, weather-resistant solutions that serve residential, commercial,...

Gold Company Profiles

Roppe Holding Company

Roppe Holding Company

we are an advertising agency that serves several B2B clients

Company Profiles

3ERP

3ERP

3ERP is an ISO certified CNC machining and low volume manufacturing and rapid prototyping company, built on the philosophy of 3Es, namely Excellent, Efficient and Economic, along with a dedicated...

Aditya Rubber Industries

Aditya Rubber Industries

Aditya Rubbers is New Delhi based leading manufacturer & exporter of custom-made Moulded Rubber Components as per the specific requirement of buyers, some of the catagories manufactured by us at...

Aero Tec Laboratories, Inc.

Aero Tec Laboratories, Inc.

Engineering, prototype & manufacturing of fuel cell bladder tanks, collapsible pillow-type fuel, water & chemical tanks, molded rubber & plastic tanks, portable spill retention berms, air...

Applied Urethane Technology, Inc.

Applied Urethane Technology, Inc.

Applied Urethane Technology Inc. (AUTI). AUTI is a Maryland-based manufacturer of custom molded castable urethane. Parts manufactured include: Rollers, Wheels, Gears, Bearing Covers and...

Bird Tire Sales and Service, Inc.

Bird Tire Sales and Service, Inc.

Forklift tire, Foam Fill tire, solid tire, industrial tire - All your industrial and forklift tires from Houston based Bird Tire Sales & Service.

Custom Craft Plastics

Custom Craft Plastics

Custom Craft Plastics, Inc. is an innovator in the acrylic plastic fabrication industry. Our company designs, manufactures and silk-screen prints standard and custom products. All our products are...

e-mug Technologies Pvt. Ltd

e-mug Technologies Pvt. Ltd

CAD/CAM/CAE/Design/Manufacturing & Engineering service providers to Automotive, Aircraft interior, Rail-coach interior, Appliance industries.

E&T Plastics

E&T Plastics

E&T Plastics is one of the nation’s leading distributors of plastic sheet, rod, tube, and film. E&T Plastics provides manufacturing services for plastic components from concept to...

Focal Point Architectural Products

Focal Point Architectural Products

Focal Point Architectural Products, Inc., located in Tarboro, North Carolina has been skillfully manufacturing polyurethane mouldings (moldings), medallions, niches, domes, corbels and other...

Garland Manufacturing Company

Garland Manufacturing Company

Custom and Stock UHMW extrusions and UHMW Fabricated Parts.  We offer over 300+ different profiles, and stock lengths from 50-300 feet depending on customer requirements.   Our...

Harman Corporation

Harman Corporation

Harman Corporation is a worldwide supplier of caps, grips, plugs and custom moldings. Our large selection of vinyl plastic products has virtually no limitations in its use. Applications include...

Ideal Merchandise (Europe) Limited

Ideal Merchandise (Europe) Limited

Ideal Merchandise (Europe) Limited as a European sales office of Hongxing Hardware Factory (China) is located at London. Our factory is professional in manufacturing  shoe shine kits, manicure...

Ideal Tool Company

Ideal Tool Company

Ideal Tool Company is a quality 1 facility. We are certified in ISO 9001-2000 and ISO/TS 16949:2002 offering services from design to finished product. The main facility is located in PA and our...

Industrial Plastic Suplies Ltd

Industrial Plastic Suplies Ltd

Industrial Plastic Supplies has been in business for the last twenty years and in those twenty years we have built a steady reputation for quality and reliability in all forms of plastic engineering.

Jebicbag

Jebicbag

China FIBC manufacturer of FIBC, standard FIBC, big bag, bulk bag, jumbo bag and many other FIBC products. Jebicbag, a division of Chinapack Everlasting Business & Industry...

Lauren Manufacturing

Lauren Manufacturing

Lauren Manufacturing is a gasket and seal manufacturer certified to ISO/TS 16949:2002, ISO 9001:2000, & ISO 14001:2004. Lauren manufactures organic, silicone. thermoplastics, TPV, TPE & other...

Linktech Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

Linktech Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

Our Activities include export of precision parts, telecommunication accessories, manhole rugs of various stainless steel, aluminium, galvanised steel with LDPE covering, injection moulding and rubber...

Manufacturing Sourcing LLC

Manufacturing Sourcing LLC

Manufacturing Sourcing is a US registered LLC providing Asian manufacturing to clients throughout the world. Our mission is to provide high quality manufacturing and services, at the lowest possible...

Ningbo Yinzhou SD Machining Part Manufacturer

Ningbo Yinzhou SD Machining Part Manufacturer

Ningbo Yingzhou SD Machining Part Manufacturer is specialized in making precision machining parts used in many fields ranging from scientific instruments, to special toolings and even fasteners. The...

Omachron

Omachron

At the Omachron® family of companies, we combine imagination, advanced research, hard work, and a genuine concern for the future of our world to develop "Sustainable Technologies for a...

Panagawa Sdn. Bhd.

Panagawa Sdn. Bhd.

Manufacturer of disposable tableware and plastic packaging products. Plastics and foam products eg plates, bowls, cutlery, cups & lids, lunch boxes, meat & food trays, etc. Frozen food packaging.

Pell Rubber Co.

Pell Rubber Co.

Pell Rubber offers a wide variety of services to the rubber consumer. We mold produsts using Neoprene, SBR, Nitrile, EPDM, Natural, Viton, Silicone, & Millable Urethane. We also do rubber to...

Plasti-Block

Plasti-Block

https://www.plastiblocks.com/

Plastruct Canada Inc.

Plastruct Canada Inc.

Plastics manufacturers and distributors of plastic sheets, rods and profiles.

Prime Industries Inc.

Prime Industries Inc.

Prime Industries' objective is to fill a void in the plastics molding industry. Our principle business is custom casting plastic parts for a variety of industries. We recognize the thermoplastic...

Professional Plastics, Inc.

Professional Plastics, Inc.

Professional Plastics is a Global Supplier of Plastic Sheets, Rods, Tubing & Film. Materials include; Vespel, Meldin, Semitron, Torlon, Techtron, Nylatron, Ultem, Delrin, Nylon, Teflon, PEEK,...

Q-Cast, Inc.

Q-Cast, Inc.

Custom manufacturers of castable polyurethane elastomeric products serving all industries including urethane, polyurethane, molded & cast urethane products. We have the capacity, experience, and...

Quantum Rubber Products Corporation

Quantum Rubber Products Corporation

Quantum Rubber Products Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing of rubber moulded products and steel fabrication.  Management has been in the industry for over 20 years and the company has...

Reliant Marking Tools Manufacturer Birmingham UK

Reliant Marking Tools Manufacturer Birmingham UK

Reliant Marking Tools Manufacturer Birmingham UK aims to provide the highest standards of marking and tooling services to meet what you need and expect. Consider what we offer for marking tools. We...

Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.

Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.

Reynolds Polymer Technology is known as the leading manufacturer, fabricator, designer, and installer of R-Cast™ Acrylic and resin sheets. Our products have been used extensively in the...

Richland Mould Corp

Richland Mould Corp

Richland Mould Corp. enjoys a very good reputation in the fields of manufacturing and exporting injection plastic products for automobile parts, motorcycle parts, household appliances and industrial...

Rilson Sealing Material Co., Ltd.

Rilson Sealing Material Co., Ltd.

Rilson Business Limited is an enterprise which specialized in developing hardware kits, sealing material, plastic and rubber field. It located in the south of Hangzhou bay,close to the south of the...

Shercon, Inc.

Shercon, Inc.

Shercon manufactures OEM Rubber Products for use in the automotive, heavy agricultural equipment, appliance, fluid control and plumbing industries. Founded in 1946, Shercon also produces high-quality...

SPS Plastics Private Limited

SPS Plastics Private Limited

We provide a complete low cost solution for all types of plastics processing. We specialize in the injection molding of all types of engineering plastics for Automotive and Consumer Durables...

U.S. Aragonite.com

U.S. Aragonite.com

U.S. Aragonite Enterprises is the exclusive supplier of Oshenite®. The Oshenite® renewable performance mineral offers economic, performance, environmental and marketing benefits for...

W.W Plastic Ningbo Co., LTD

W.W Plastic Ningbo Co., LTD

We're a professional manufacturer for polyester staple fiber, yarn in China, with the production capacity for 500tons/month, mainly producing: polyester staple fiber: solid fiber 1.4~15D raw white,...

Yiu Wing Poly Bags Factory

Yiu Wing Poly Bags Factory

Plastic bags design and manufacturing are our core business. We specialize in manufacturing full range of polybags and shopping bags. Such as PP, PE, PPE, PO, IPP, BOPP, PVC, bags etc. Our products...

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