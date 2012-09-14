|
Business Process Consulting, from Global Integrated Solutions
We offer consulting services in relation to your business processes and help your mining operation remove inefficiencies and redundancies. Our employees have decades of hands-on experience in both corporate...
Consulting, from Bayphase Ltd
Overview: Consultancy forms the backbone of our practice, supported by mapping & data services, report publication, and training services. We cater primarily to the upstream sector carrying out reservoir...
Durasoil, from Soilworks, LLC
Durasoil® is a revolutionary state-of-the-art innovation; engineered for today’s challenging dust control needs. This ultra-pure, synthetic organic fluid is formulated to meet the highest standards of...
Leica Active Customer Care, from Leica Geosystems Mining
Leica Geosystems Mining is committed to your success, providing a proven support system - the Leica Active Customer Care (ACC) program.
Leica ACC has been specifically designed to cater to the differing...
Powdered Soiltac, from Soilworks, LLC
Soiltac® is a cost-effective and innovative product that is engineered for today's challenging soil stabilization and dust control needs. This revolutionary product is a copolymer emulsion that is environmentally...
PRONTO-Xi ERP Implementations, from Global Integrated Solutions
PRONTO-Xi is a fully integrated Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) / business management system. PRONTO-Xi incorporates business functionality that fully integrates your Finance/Accounting, Project Costing,...
Telecom / IT Network and Infrastructure Consulting, from Global Integrated Solutions
Are you developing an exploration site in a third world country and don’t know what your IT / Telecom options are? We can help. We have worked throughout Africa and Asia and been involved in designing...