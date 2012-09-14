PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom

Search Results for Services

Within Mining

SERVICES

 View Both Products & Services       View Products Only       View Services Only    
Click on a service below to view it in greater detail
Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Business Process Consulting Business Process Consulting, from Global Integrated Solutions

We offer consulting services in relation to your business processes and help your mining operation remove inefficiencies and redundancies. Our employees have decades of hands-on experience in both corporate...
Consulting Consulting, from Bayphase Ltd

Overview: Consultancy forms the backbone of our practice, supported by mapping & data services, report publication, and training services. We cater primarily to the upstream sector carrying out reservoir...
Durasoil Durasoil, from Soilworks, LLC

Durasoil® is a revolutionary state-of-the-art innovation; engineered for today’s challenging dust control needs. This ultra-pure, synthetic organic fluid is formulated to meet the highest standards of...
Leica Active Customer Care Leica Active Customer Care, from Leica Geosystems Mining

Leica Geosystems Mining is committed to your success, providing a proven support system - the Leica Active Customer Care (ACC) program. Leica ACC has been specifically designed to cater to the differing...
Powdered Soiltac Powdered Soiltac, from Soilworks, LLC

Soiltac® is a cost-effective and innovative product that is engineered for today's challenging soil stabilization and dust control needs. This revolutionary product is a copolymer emulsion that is environmentally...
PRONTO-Xi ERP Implementations PRONTO-Xi ERP Implementations, from Global Integrated Solutions

PRONTO-Xi is a fully integrated Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) / business management system. PRONTO-Xi incorporates business functionality that fully integrates your Finance/Accounting, Project Costing,...
Telecom / IT Network and Infrastructure Consulting Telecom / IT Network and Infrastructure Consulting, from Global Integrated Solutions

Are you developing an exploration site in a third world country and don’t know what your IT / Telecom options are? We can help. We have worked throughout Africa and Asia and been involved in designing...
Services 1 - 7 of 7 Page: 1

Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help