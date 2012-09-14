PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
LOH LOH, from Lift-Off Pipe Supports

The LOH range of supports cater specifically for line supports between 1" and 4". Materials of manufacture range from Carbon Fiber, Fiber Composites and various metals and alloys, depending on...
LOR (Lift-Off Rest). LOR (Lift-Off Rest)., from Lift-Off Pipe Supports
$0.00
Lift-Off Pipe Supports has recently supplied our 6 and 8 LOR range of pipe supports to a well know pipeline operating company with excellent results. The client is very impressed with the support as they...
Products Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Alternative Positioning Alternative Positioning, from Leica Geosystems Mining

Leica Geosystems Mining offers the latest and best technology that will integrate with, support and assist your existing mine management solutions. The Leica Jigsaw Positioning System (Jps) is the world's...
Business Intelligence and Reporting Business Intelligence and Reporting, from Leica Geosystems Mining

Leica Jsoftware includes a variety of fully interchangeable modules that are based on the one, standard Jmineops platform. Optimization algorithms actively work to reduce shovel hanging and truck queuing...
Fleet Management and Production Optimization Fleet Management and Production Optimization, from Leica Geosystems Mining

Leica Jigsaw is the benchmark resource for: - business intelligence and reporting - fleet management and production optimization - high precision guidance - autonomous control - alternative positioning Leica...
High Precision Guidance High Precision Guidance, from Leica Geosystems Mining

For high precision guidance, look no further. Leica J2guidance seamlessly integrates with the Jfleet FMS providing additional guidance, optimization and reporting functionality. The hardware platform is...
non ferrous metal products non ferrous metal products, from Graceteen International Co.Ltd

We sell 1) Ti, Nb, Ta, Mo,W products(sheet, wire, bar, plate, tube, fasten etc.) 2)master alloy(Pb based alloy, Cu based alloy, Zr based alloy, Al based alloy) 3)Mg alloy 4)high purity metal and...
non ferrous metal scrap non ferrous metal scrap, from Graceteen International Co.Ltd

We need large quantity of non ferrous metal scrap every month, esp.NiSn Scrap and Sn Scrap.
Soiltac Soiltac, from Soilworks, LLC

Soiltac® is a cost-effective and innovative product that is engineered for today's challenging soil stabilization and dust control needs. This revolutionary product is a copolymer emulsion that is environmentally...
Surtac Surtac, from Soilworks, LLC

Surtac is a solution comprised of a carbohydrate polysaccharide blend, surfactants, mordants and water, explains Dr. Barry Spargo, head of NRL's Chemical Dynamics and Diagnostics Branch and principal investigator...
The Autonomous Mine The Autonomous Mine, from Leica Geosystems Mining

Leica J3autonomous delivers human-assist and autonomous technologies that; increase safety, improve productivity, reduce performance variability, and maintain consistent production results. J3autonomous...
wind turbine 10KW wind turbine 10KW, from Huarui Wind Energy

wind turbine 10KW: Rated power(W): 10KW Max. output power (W): 14KW Output DC voltage (V) : 240 or 360 Start wind speed (m/s): 3 Rated wind speed (m/s): 10 Over speed protection : Auto program control...
wind turbine 200W wind turbine 200W, from Huarui Wind Energy

wind turbine, wind generatorRated Power: 200W Output Voltages: 12V or 24V Rotor Diameter: 2.2m Start-up Wind Speed: 3m/s (10.8kph) Rated Wind Speed: 8m/s (28.8kph) Max. Wind Speed: 44m/s (144kph) Weight:...
wind turbine 2KW wind turbine 2KW, from Huarui Wind Energy

wind turbine 2000W: 1. Rotor diameter: 5.8M 2. Start wind speed(m/s): 4 3. Blade: 3 PCS 4. Blade materials: FRP complex resin 5. Adjustment speed: lateral misalignment 6. Rated wind speed: 10M/S 7. Rated...
wind turbine 400W wind turbine 400W, from Huarui Wind Energy

Rated Power: 400W Output Voltage: 12V & 24V Rotor Diameter: 1.4m Start-up Wind Speed: 2.4m/s Rated Wind Speed: 12.5m/s Max. Wind Speed: 60m/s Controller output: 12VDC& 24VDC, 400W Net Weight:...
wind turbine 5KW wind turbine 5KW, from Huarui Wind Energy

wind turbine 5KW: Rated power(W): 5KW Max. output power (W): 7KW Output DC voltage (V) : 240 Start wind speed (m/s): 3 Rated wind speed (m/s): 10 Over speed protection : Auto program control...
