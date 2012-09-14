Gold Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

LOH , from Lift-Off Pipe Supports

Product

The LOH range of supports cater specifically for line supports between 1" and 4". Materials of manufacture range from Carbon Fiber, Fiber Composites and various metals and alloys, depending on...

LOR (Lift-Off Rest). , from Lift-Off Pipe Supports

$0.00 - Product

Lift-Off Pipe Supports has recently supplied our 6 and 8 LOR range of pipe supports to a well know pipeline operating company with excellent results. The client is very impressed with the support as they...

Alternative Positioning , from Leica Geosystems Mining

Product

Leica Geosystems Mining offers the latest and best technology that will integrate with, support and assist your existing mine management solutions. The Leica Jigsaw Positioning System (Jps) is the world's...

Business Intelligence and Reporting , from Leica Geosystems Mining

Product

Leica Jsoftware includes a variety of fully interchangeable modules that are based on the one, standard Jmineops platform. Optimization algorithms actively work to reduce shovel hanging and truck queuing...

Business Process Consulting , from Global Integrated Solutions

Service

We offer consulting services in relation to your business processes and help your mining operation remove inefficiencies and redundancies. Our employees have decades of hands-on experience in both corporate...

Consulting , from Bayphase Ltd

Service

Overview: Consultancy forms the backbone of our practice, supported by mapping & data services, report publication, and training services. We cater primarily to the upstream sector carrying out reservoir...

Durasoil , from Soilworks, LLC

Service

Durasoil® is a revolutionary state-of-the-art innovation; engineered for today’s challenging dust control needs. This ultra-pure, synthetic organic fluid is formulated to meet the highest standards of...

Fleet Management and Production Optimization , from Leica Geosystems Mining

Product

Leica Jigsaw is the benchmark resource for: - business intelligence and reporting - fleet management and production optimization - high precision guidance - autonomous control - alternative positioning Leica...

High Precision Guidance , from Leica Geosystems Mining

Product

For high precision guidance, look no further. Leica J2guidance seamlessly integrates with the Jfleet FMS providing additional guidance, optimization and reporting functionality. The hardware platform is...

Leica Active Customer Care , from Leica Geosystems Mining

Service

Leica Geosystems Mining is committed to your success, providing a proven support system - the Leica Active Customer Care (ACC) program. Leica ACC has been specifically designed to cater to the differing...

non ferrous metal products , from Graceteen International Co.Ltd

Product

We sell 1) Ti, Nb, Ta, Mo,W products(sheet, wire, bar, plate, tube, fasten etc.) 2)master alloy(Pb based alloy, Cu based alloy, Zr based alloy, Al based alloy) 3)Mg alloy 4)high purity metal and...

non ferrous metal scrap , from Graceteen International Co.Ltd

Product

We need large quantity of non ferrous metal scrap every month, esp.NiSn Scrap and Sn Scrap.

Powdered Soiltac , from Soilworks, LLC

Service

Soiltac® is a cost-effective and innovative product that is engineered for today's challenging soil stabilization and dust control needs. This revolutionary product is a copolymer emulsion that is environmentally...

PRONTO-Xi ERP Implementations , from Global Integrated Solutions

Service

PRONTO-Xi is a fully integrated Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) / business management system. PRONTO-Xi incorporates business functionality that fully integrates your Finance/Accounting, Project Costing,...

Soiltac , from Soilworks, LLC

Product

Soiltac® is a cost-effective and innovative product that is engineered for today's challenging soil stabilization and dust control needs. This revolutionary product is a copolymer emulsion that is environmentally...

Surtac , from Soilworks, LLC

Product

Surtac is a solution comprised of a carbohydrate polysaccharide blend, surfactants, mordants and water, explains Dr. Barry Spargo, head of NRL's Chemical Dynamics and Diagnostics Branch and principal investigator...

Telecom / IT Network and Infrastructure Consulting , from Global Integrated Solutions

Service

Are you developing an exploration site in a third world country and don’t know what your IT / Telecom options are? We can help. We have worked throughout Africa and Asia and been involved in designing...

The Autonomous Mine , from Leica Geosystems Mining

Product

Leica J3autonomous delivers human-assist and autonomous technologies that; increase safety, improve productivity, reduce performance variability, and maintain consistent production results. J3autonomous...

wind turbine 10KW , from Huarui Wind Energy

Product

wind turbine 10KW: Rated power(W): 10KW Max. output power (W): 14KW Output DC voltage (V) : 240 or 360 Start wind speed (m/s): 3 Rated wind speed (m/s): 10 Over speed protection : Auto program control...

wind turbine 200W , from Huarui Wind Energy

Product

wind turbine, wind generatorRated Power: 200W Output Voltages: 12V or 24V Rotor Diameter: 2.2m Start-up Wind Speed: 3m/s (10.8kph) Rated Wind Speed: 8m/s (28.8kph) Max. Wind Speed: 44m/s (144kph) Weight:...

wind turbine 2KW , from Huarui Wind Energy

Product

wind turbine 2000W: 1. Rotor diameter: 5.8M 2. Start wind speed(m/s): 4 3. Blade: 3 PCS 4. Blade materials: FRP complex resin 5. Adjustment speed: lateral misalignment 6. Rated wind speed: 10M/S 7. Rated...

wind turbine 400W , from Huarui Wind Energy

Product

Rated Power: 400W Output Voltage: 12V & 24V Rotor Diameter: 1.4m Start-up Wind Speed: 2.4m/s Rated Wind Speed: 12.5m/s Max. Wind Speed: 60m/s Controller output: 12VDC& 24VDC, 400W Net Weight:...