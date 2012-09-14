PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Research & Development in the Physical, Engineering, & Life Sciences
Federal Laboratory Consortium for Technology Transfer (FLC) Federal Laboratory Consortium for Techno... Cherry Hill, NJ
The FLC was organized in 1974 and formally chartered by the Federal Technology Transfer Act of 1986 to promote and strengthen technology... 
TrialX TrialX New York, NY
TrialX (http://trialx.com) is the patient connection company. By bringing researchers and patients together with technology, TrialX is accelerating... 
Weather Risk Mapping, LLC Weather Risk Mapping, LLC Lantana, FL
Weather Risk Mapping: Monitor and forecast your operational weather risk. Combine any weather-sensitive business metric with your customized... 
African Biosciences Inc. African Biosciences Inc. Wilmington, DE
African Biosciences Inc through its subsidiaries aims to be the premier bioscience research service provider in Nigeria and across the African... 
ATOMdesign, Inc. ATOMdesign, Inc. Phoenix, AZ
www.atomdesign.net 
Bio-Synthesis Inc. Bio-Synthesis Inc. Lewisville, TX
BioSynthesis, Inc. Is a leading provider for integration solutions of custom synthesis for gene to drug discovery research. With a vision... 
Blue Sky Biotech Blue Sky Biotech Worcester, MA
Blue Sky Biotech, Inc. is a Contract Research Organization (CRO) in the pharmaceutical R&D market. As a trusted partner to nine of Fortune’s... 
Csiro Csiro Australia
CSIRO is one of the world's largest and most diverse scientific global research organisations.  Working from sites across the nation... 
Global-Med Technologies Group Inc (GTG) Global-Med Technologies Group Inc (GTG) Sarasota, FL
GTG is a technologies-driven, research-based private equity group exclusively focused on the orthopedic and musculoskeletal device sector. 
Kleinfeld Technical Services, Inc. Kleinfeld Technical Services, Inc. Bronx, NY
Kleinfeld Technical Services, Inc. (KTS) provides infrared thermography / thermal imaging (IR) services and consulting, heat transfer analysis... 
Leatt Corp Leatt Corp (LEAT) Las Vegas, NV
The Leatt Corporation is in the business of designing, developing and manufacturing cervical spine (neck) protection equipment for all forms... 
Noblis Noblis Falls Church, VA
Noblis (formerly Mitretek Systems) is a nonprofit organization with one great purpose: to use the best of science, technology and strategy... 
ScienceScope ScienceScope Bath, United Kingdom
Since its’ founding in 1982, Abington Partners has become a leading UK company providing Datalogging hardware and software for science education. 
SEPI Engineering Group SEPI Engineering Group Raleigh, NC
Sepi S. Asefnia is President of SEPI Engineering Group, which provides transportation engineering and planning services to private and public... 
Tancher Corp. Tancher Corp. Moscow, Russia
Tancher Corp. is a team of professional industrial designers, developers and programmers. Main field of activity is contract radio-electronics... 
