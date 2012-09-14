Post Profile for Your Business
Business Services & Professional, Scientific, & Technical Services
Scientific Research & Development Services
Research & Development in the Physical, Engineering, & Life Sciences
Research & Development in the Physical, Engineering, & Life Sciences
Federal Laboratory Consortium for Techno...
Cherry Hill, NJ
The FLC was organized in 1974 and formally chartered by the Federal Technology Transfer Act of 1986 to promote and strengthen technology...
TrialX
New York, NY
TrialX (http://trialx.com) is the patient connection company. By bringing researchers and patients together with technology, TrialX is accelerating...
Weather Risk Mapping, LLC
Lantana, FL
Weather Risk Mapping: Monitor and forecast your operational weather risk. Combine any weather-sensitive business metric with your customized...
African Biosciences Inc.
Wilmington, DE
African Biosciences Inc through its subsidiaries aims to be the premier bioscience research service provider in Nigeria and across the African...
ATOMdesign, Inc.
Phoenix, AZ
www.atomdesign.net
Bio-Synthesis Inc.
Lewisville, TX
BioSynthesis, Inc. Is a leading provider for integration solutions of custom synthesis for gene to drug discovery research. With a vision...
Blue Sky Biotech
Worcester, MA
Blue Sky Biotech, Inc. is a Contract Research Organization (CRO) in the pharmaceutical R&D market. As a trusted partner to nine of Fortune’s...
Csiro
Australia
CSIRO is one of the world's largest and most diverse scientific global research organisations. Working from sites across the nation...
Global-Med Technologies Group Inc (GTG)
Sarasota, FL
GTG is a technologies-driven, research-based private equity group exclusively focused on the orthopedic and musculoskeletal device sector.
Kleinfeld Technical Services, Inc.
Bronx, NY
Kleinfeld Technical Services, Inc. (KTS) provides infrared thermography / thermal imaging (IR) services and consulting, heat transfer analysis...
Leatt Corp
(LEAT) Las Vegas, NV
The Leatt Corporation is in the business of designing, developing and manufacturing cervical spine (neck) protection equipment for all forms...
Noblis
Falls Church, VA
Noblis (formerly Mitretek Systems) is a nonprofit organization with one great purpose: to use the best of science, technology and strategy...
ScienceScope
Bath, United Kingdom
Since its’ founding in 1982, Abington Partners has become a leading UK company providing Datalogging hardware and software for science education.
SEPI Engineering Group
Raleigh, NC
Sepi S. Asefnia is President of SEPI Engineering Group, which provides transportation engineering and planning services to private and public...
Tancher Corp.
Moscow, Russia
Tancher Corp. is a team of professional industrial designers, developers and programmers. Main field of activity is contract radio-electronics...
