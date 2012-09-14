PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Eastern Biotech & Life Sciences Announces Expansion Plans Throughout the Gulf Region Eastern Biotech & Life Sciences and Eastern Clinical Laboratories launch plans to extend their operations throughout The Middle East. - December 19, 2019 - Eastern Biotech & Life Sciences

The Photonics Group Named Exclusive US and Canadian Distributor of Lasersafe PC Software The Photonics Group is named exclusive distributor of LaserSafe PC software for the United States and Canada. - December 16, 2019 - The Photonics Group

Congressman Albio Sires Presented with Award of Excellence from NJ Center for Tourette Syndrome NJCTS is celebrating 15 years of excellence providing programs and services to families, outreach to the education and medical communities, and support for collaborative research into better treatments and a cure for Tourette Syndrome. - December 12, 2019 - New Jersey Center for Tourette Syndrome

Scilligence and Certara Partner to Improve Client’s Data Analysis and Visualization Scilligence has partnered with Certara to enable advanced data analysis and visualization capabilities in their registration and bioassay database in order to accelerate scientific research. - December 07, 2019 - Scilligence

CureTalks@UCSFCancer Puts Patients at the Center, with Live and Archivable Internet Radio Talk Shows Featuring Patients, Advocates and Leading Oncology Researchers CureTalks, an internet radio and video podcasting service of TrialX, features leading physicians in conversation with patients, caregivers, and patient advocates. The University of California, San Francisco Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center (HDFCCC) is the most recent institution to sign... - December 04, 2019 - TrialX

Nation’s First Center of Excellence for Tourette Syndrome Celebrates 15th Anniversary NJCTS has been a leader in TS education, advocacy and research since 2004. - November 08, 2019 - New Jersey Center for Tourette Syndrome

Brimrose AOTF Spectrometer Selected for the Second Moon Mission A Brimrose AOTF spectrometer will once again support an upcoming lunar landing. This one will be included as part of NASA’s Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, or VIPER. The second Brimrose spectrometer will also be deployed as part of NASA’s NIRVSS program, which stands for... - November 06, 2019 - Brimrose

Alzheimer’s Stem Cell Study to Renew by Alzheimer’s Awareness Month MD Stem Cells plans to continue ACIST Alzheimer’s, Autism, Dementia study at least additional year. - October 31, 2019 - MD Stem Cells

CADASIL Eligibility in the NEST Neurologic Stem Cell Treatment Study MD Stem Cells reports how hereditary stroke syndrome may benefit. - October 30, 2019 - MD Stem Cells

ZKSciences Plant Growth Accelerator Technology Enters Formal Trials ZKSciences has started formal third-party plant trials of its patent-pending ZK GrowFactor(TM) plant growth accelerator technology. ZK GrowFactor is a family of engineered zeolites that have shown phenomenal potential for increasing plant yields, improving the appearance of flowers and ornamental plants,... - October 03, 2019 - ZKSciences

KC MUFON to Hold the Kansas City Alien Ball October 18, 2019 The first annual Kansas City Alien Ball will be held October 18, 2019 at the Ararat Shrine Temple, 5100 Ararat Drive, Kansas City, Missouri. This is a fundraiser for Kansas City MUFON, a chapter of the Missouri Mutual UFO Network, a non-profit association dedicated to the scientific study of UFOs. - September 30, 2019 - Missouri MUFON/ UnX Media

BÜHLMANN Laboratories AG Receives FDA Clearance for CALEX® Cap Fecal Calprotectin Extraction Device BÜHLMANN CALEX® Cap, a single use tube intended for the preparation of human stool samples to be used with the BÜHLMANN fCAL® turbo, has received 510(k) clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is now commercially available in the US. - September 25, 2019 - BUHLMANN Diagnostics Corp

Praxis Global Alliance’ Recent Report, Healthcare Investor Sentiment Spotlight 2019 Uncovers Investor Outlook and Value Creation Opportunities in India Spotlights investor activity and sentiment from over 100 leaders from top funds shaping Indian Healthcare covering 1.3B people. - August 31, 2019 - Praxis Global Alliance

Oil & Gas Producers Turning to Advanced Materials to Help Offset Low Prices and Boost Profitability Oil and gas producers are facing a challenging economic climate. To combat this trend, service providers are partnering with advanced materials manufacturers like Hyperion Materials & Technologies to boost efficiency and performance of drilling, well completion and flow control. - August 21, 2019 - Hyperion Materials & Technologies

American Association of Anatomists Gets Refresh as American Association for Anatomy The American Association of Anatomists, the professional home for educators, researchers, and allied health professionals working in the anatomical sciences, has a new name and fresh look. The newly-named American Association for Anatomy is a diverse, inclusive, integrated, and international community. The new identity showcases the holistic nature of the organization, a vibrant new brand, and messaging focused on connecting science, knowledge, careers, research, and those working in anatomy. - August 05, 2019 - American Association for Anatomy

NATHEALTH Veteran Anjan Bose Ventures Into Consulting with Praxis Global Alliance Praxis Global Alliance, the management consulting and advisory firm, announces Mr. Anjan Bose’ entry into advisory, enablement and consulting. A known expert in the Indian Healthcare space, Mr. Bose will be the Advisor and Domain Leader in the Healthcare Practice at Praxis Global Alliance. In his... - July 13, 2019 - Praxis Global Alliance

NJCTS Launches a Comic Book Series About a Superhero with Tourette Syndrome The graphic novel was illustrated and co-written by Mantua, NJ resident Sarah Baldwin. - July 08, 2019 - New Jersey Center for Tourette Syndrome

BÜHLMANN Laboratories AG Receives FDA Clearance for Its fCAL® turbo Automated, Random Access Calprotectin Test BÜHLMANN fCAL® turbo, an in vitro diagnostic assay intended for the quantitation of calprotectin in human stool, has received 510(k) clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is now commercially available in the US. - June 27, 2019 - BUHLMANN Diagnostics Corp

NJ Center for Tourette Syndrome Celebrates Tourette Awareness in Trenton Members of the General Assembly helped NJCTS recognize Youth Scholarship winners, Youth Advocates of the Year and top fundraisers in a ceremony at the War Memorial. - June 14, 2019 - New Jersey Center for Tourette Syndrome

Nancyclotep Has Obtained €7 Million in Funding and Has Partnered with PMB to Strengthen Its Position as a Reference Center for Vectorized Internal Radiation Therapy Nancyclotep has obtained €7 million in funding and has partnered with PMB to strengthen its position as a reference center for Vectorized Internal Radiation Therapy in France. - June 08, 2019 - Nancyclotep

Brimrose Spectrometer Selected by NASA for Planned Moon Mission Brimrose has been selected to provide a new spectrometer for a NASA payload as part of the agency’s efforts to send new science and technology demonstrations to the surface of the Moon. The instrument is to be located on a commercial Moon lander to identify water and hydroxyl and their distribution... - May 13, 2019 - Brimrose

Henniker Scientific Energy Analyser Now with Upgraded Pressure Range for Xps, Ups, Arpes, Aes, Iss The Prevac Ea15-hp1 hemispherical energy analyser now allows high-resolution photoemission spectroscopy measurements in environments from uhv up to 5 mbar. (Full Version pdf available on request). - May 13, 2019 - Henniker Scientific Ltd

Oxytocin Exposure During Labor Influences Offspring Development: Offspring Demonstrated Long-Term, Epigenetic Changes in Brain & Behavior After a Single Administration A research team from the Kinsey Institute, Indiana University, the University of Virginia and Northeastern University recently discovered that a single exposure to oxytocin near the time of birth can have effects in the offspring, including increases in social behaviors that may persist into adulthood. - May 07, 2019 - Kinsey Institute

NanoCellect Biomedical Begins Distribution to Europe NanoCellect Biomedical Inc., a leader in the development and manufacture of microfluidic cell sorting solutions for cell-based assays, today announced an exclusive distribution agreement with Basel, Switzerland-based Bucher Biotec AG. The agreement covers sales in Switzerland of NanoCellect’s WOLF®Cell... - May 01, 2019 - NanoCellect

MD Stem Cells New Alzheimer’s Treatment Shows Early Benefits Initial memory improvements following ACIST stem cells may hold promise for ALZ. - April 24, 2019 - MD Stem Cells

ACEC New York Presents 52nd Annual Engineering Excellence Awards; Arup Wins Top Award for The Emma and Georgina Bloomberg Center On Saturday, April 13, 700 consulting engineers and clients attended the American Council of Engineering Companies of New York’s (ACEC New York) 52nd annual Engineering Excellence Awards Gala at the New York Midtown Hilton. Awards were presented to 130 ACEC New York member projects in the following... - April 15, 2019 - ACEC New York

University Innovation and Entrepreneurship Showcase on Capitol Hill Spotlights Startup Company AEIOU Scientific Born Out of Federally-Funded Research at Ohio University AEIOU Scientific, a startup commercializing innovative research conducted at Ohio University, was featured at The University Innovation and Entrepreneurship Showcase April 10 on Capitol Hill. Its noninvasive device is intended to improve diagnosis of osteoporosis. Hosted by the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities and the Association of American Universities, the event spotlights twenty startup companies using federally funded, university-based research. - April 11, 2019 - AEIOU Scientific LLC

Perimeter Medical Imaging, Inc. Announces 510(k) Clearance by FDA Perimeter Medical Imaging, Inc. (“Perimeter Medical”) announced today that the company received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market the second generation of their platform imaging tool used in the evaluation of human tissue microstructure by providing... - April 09, 2019 - Perimeter Medical Imaging Inc

Standigm Raises US $11.5 Million in Series B Round Funding to Advance Its AI-Powered Drug Pipelines Toward License-Out Standigm, an AI-powered drug discovery company, has raised $11.5 million in a Series B funding round. The funds will be used to scale the AI technology platforms and advance its drug discovery pipelines for untreatable diseases. - March 29, 2019 - Standigm

International Standards and Guidelines for Neonatal Lung Ultrasound by a Group of International Experts from Oasis Publishers An international standards and Guidelines for Neonatal Lung Ultrasound titled, “Protocol and Guidelines for Point-of-Care Lung Ultrasound in Diagnosing Neonatal Pulmonary Diseases Based on International Expert Consensus” was published recently in the Journal of Visualized Experiments (doi:10.3791/58990)... - March 25, 2019 - Oasis Publishers

The Effect of Moxibustion on Hypertension: an Insightful Study Conducted by Cheng and Team The research paper titled, “Moxibustion Modulates Sympathoexcitatory Cardiovascular Reflex Responses Through Paraventricular Nucleus” is written by Ling Cheng. Moxibustion is a method of treatment, in Chinese medicine. It is a form of heat therapy in which dried plant materials called “moxa”... - March 21, 2019 - Oasis Publishers

Carbon Dioxide (CO2) is Not Our Grandparents’ Pollutant by Richard Richels, Gary Yohe and Henry Jacoby from Oasis Publishers People carry around a mental picture of the effects of CO2 and other greenhouse gases on our climate and its influence on economic and environmental consequences. This view gives an idea on how to frame an appropriate response – a view that has been informed by how previous generations dealt with... - March 15, 2019 - Oasis Publishers

A New Dimension Approach to Peptide Separation by Prof. Xindu Geng from Oasis Publishers Peptide separation is currently a very active research area that has broad applications in proteomics study of therapeutic peptides, analysis of complex synthetic peptide crude mixtures, and optimization of peptides conditions in on-line comprehensive two-dimensional reversed phase liquid chromatography. Liquid... - March 14, 2019 - Oasis Publishers

The Role of Cortisol in Positive Psychological Conditions: Dr. Lai’s Brilliant and Insightful Research Work from Oasis Publishers The research papers titled, “Optimism, positive affectivity, and salivary cortisol,” “Humor attenuates the cortisol awakening response in healthy older men” and “Loneliness and Diurnal Salivary Cortisol in Emerging Adults” are written by Julian Chuk Ling Lai. Findings... - March 08, 2019 - Oasis Publishers

Open AI-based Clinical Trial Matching API Launched at the White House in an HHS Innovation Initiative by TrialX The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) sponsored TOP (The Opportunity Project) Health Sprint culminated with a closed door showcase at the White House Executive Office of the President on Feb 28th, 2019 followed by live demonstrations at the Census Bureau Headquarters on March 1, 2019. - March 06, 2019 - TrialX

Standigm Launches Artificial Intelligence-Driven Drug Discovery Service at 2019 BIO-Asia International Conference in Tokyo, Japan Standigm, a company using the advanced AI technology to drug discovery, launched the customized early drug discovery and target study service, "Standigm Insight®," at 2019 BIO-Asia International Conference in Tokyo, Japan. Standigm Insight® provides AI-driven new indication prediction and novel target analysis service for customer’s in-house products. - March 04, 2019 - Standigm

Stratenym: Filling Unmet Needs for the Pharmaceutical Industry Stratenym Inc. is proud to announce the launch of its new consulting business, created to address gaps in the medical communications field. - March 02, 2019 - Stratenym

New Power Plant Reconnaissance Level Cost of Cycling Analysis Method Announced A new reconnaissance level cost of cycling analysis for power plants is now available from Renewable Impacts. Robust, plant specific, annual cost of cycling answers are available at a fraction of the cost of “traditional” cost of cycling analysis. - February 25, 2019 - Renewable Impacts LLC

A Study of Human Instincts in the 21st Century Revealed Interesting Points on Overpopulation by Eric R. Pianka from Oasis Publishers A research paper entitled, “Can Human Instincts Be Controlled?” written by Eric R. Pianka encapsulates the holistic study of human instincts. According to the Cambridge dictionary, instinct is a natural ability that helps one decide what to do or how to act without thinking or it can also... - February 15, 2019 - Oasis Publishers

Human Lives Can be Saved Using Novel Multifunctional Platform - an Active Hydraulic Ventricular Attaching Support System (ASD) by Xiaohui Zhou from Oasis Publishers Research paper published by Xiaohui Zhou entitled “Cardiac support device (ASD) delivers bone marrow stem cells repetitively to epicardium has promising curative effects in advanced heart failure.” Zhou’s work is directly related to heart failure (HF), “a common and multifaceted... - February 14, 2019 - Oasis Publishers

Plant Extract Can Help Prevent Cancer Recurrence says the Beljanski Foundation Rauwolfia Vomitoria, a Natural Plant Extract, Inhibits Cancer Stem Cells - February 08, 2019 - The Beljanski Foundation

Milestone in Cancer Stem Cell Research by Beljanski Foundation Research Shows Pao Pereira, a Natural Plant Extract, Inhibits Cancer Stem Cells. - February 08, 2019 - The Beljanski Foundation

Broadening the Targeting Range of Cas9: a Chimeric Way Developed by Xie and Ma from Oasis Publishers Dr. Zhen Xie and Dr. Dacheng Ma published a research work titled, “Engineer chimeric Cas9 to expand PAM recognition based on evolutionary information.” In this study, a group of chimeric Cas9 (cCas9) variants were generated. This was done by “replacing the key region in the PAM interaction... - February 05, 2019 - Oasis Publishers

New Hybrid Genome Assembly Technology Likely to Reshape Gene (DNA) Sequencing Market by Sam Ma from Oasis Publishers A team from the Kunming Institute of Zoology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences led by Prof. Ya-Ping Zhang & Prof. Zhanshan (Sam) Ma developed a novel hybrid genome assembly technique for the latest third-generation DNA sequencing technologies (3GS). The technique can significantly lower the required... - February 05, 2019 - Oasis Publishers

Perthera, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Gary L. Gregory as Chief Executive Officer, President and Board Member Mr. Gregory is recognized as a proven executive leader with big company capabilities and a keen start-up mindset, and his achievements include executing a successful IPO, driving substantial revenue & earning multiples for a publicly traded company, marshalling medical technologies through positive M&A efforts, and generating $50M+ in corporate financing efforts. - February 04, 2019 - Perthera, Inc.

BUHLMANN Diagnostics Corp. Announces New Distribution Agreement with Meridian Biosciences, Inc. BUHLMANN Diagnostics Corp. has embarked on a new partnership with Meridian Bioscience, Inc. for the distribution of the 510(k) cleared, BÜHLMANN fCAL® ELISA, an in vitro diagnostic assay intended for the quantitation of calprotectin in human stool. - January 31, 2019 - BUHLMANN Diagnostics Corp

Scilligence Joins Accenture’s Life Sciences Research Platform Ecosystem to Help Drive Innovation in Drug Discovery and Scientific Research Scilligence, a provider of mobile cheminformatics and bioinformatics for the life sciences industry, has joined the Accenture Research Platform Open Partner Ecosystem. The research platform is designed to help software vendors and life sciences companies collaborate more effectively to speed up drug discovery initiatives and enhance patient outcomes. - January 23, 2019 - Scilligence

A New Method to Decontaminate Groundwater by Junfeng Su and Team from Oasis Publishers The research papers, titled, “Efficient autotrophic denitrification performance through integrating the bio-oxidation of Fe(II) and Mn(II),” “Comparison of denitrification performance by bacterium Achromobacter sp. A 14 under different electron donor conditions” and “Effect... - January 09, 2019 - Oasis Publishers

Brilliant Research on an Interesting Practice in Plant Factories with Artificial Lighting by Dr. Toyoki Kozai from Oasis Publishers Dr. Toyoki Kozai’s research is titled, “Opportunities and Challenges for the Plant Factory with Artificial Lighting (PFAL)” (or vertical/indoor farming). Dr Kozai graduated from Chiba University, Japan in 1967. He obtained a Master’s degree in 1969, and a PhD degree of Agricultural... - January 08, 2019 - Oasis Publishers