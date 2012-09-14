Post Profile for Your Business
>
Wholesale Trade
> Merchant Wholesalers, Nondurable Goods
Merchant Wholesalers, Nondurable Goods
Within this category:
Companies
Press Releases
Products
Services
Jobs
Sub-industries:
Apparel, Piece Goods, & Notions Merchant Wholesalers
Beer, Wine, & Distilled Alcoholic Beverage Merchant Wholesalers
Book, Periodical, & Newspaper Merchant Wholesalers
Chemical & Allied Products Merchant Wholesalers
Drugs & Druggists' Sundries Merchant Wholesalers
Farm Product Raw Material Merchant Wholesalers
Farm Supplies Merchant Wholesalers
Flower, Nursery Stock, & Florists' Supplies Merchant Wholesalers
Food Service, Grocery & Related Product Wholesalers
Paint, Varnish, & Supplies Merchant Wholesalers
Paper & Paper Product Merchant Wholesalers
Petroleum & Petroleum Products Merchant Wholesalers
Tobacco & Tobacco Product Merchant Wholesalers
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Merchant Wholesalers, Nondurable Goods
PLATINUM COMPANY PROFILES
Profile your business on PR.com
Ativa Sativa
Ativa Sativa's line of clothing and accessories consists of an array of accessories for body and home in distinctive and sassy line of bold colors, playful details and luxurious fabrics. It's...
Kgadi LLC
Purchase, NY
Kgadi LLC holds the exclusive license to design and manufacture high-end handbags featuring NBA Basketball Team Logos and other trademarked images, including NBA Basketball team member player...
Masons Underground
New York, NY
A New Clothing Revolution! Mason’s Underground designers, Girish Karnani and Parth Sharma graduated from Tufts University and Georgetown University, respectively, with paralleled dreams.
GOLD COMPANY PROFILES
Profile your business on PR.com
Craveyon CloudWines®
Temecula, CA
Craveyon CloudWines is an online wine subscription company that allows members to choose which wines are bottled. Custom designed frequency...
Silver Shadow Ventures
Sandy, UT
As a fully integrated CBD Manufacturing Facility, we offer the Highest quality of CBD Skin Care, Oils, Edibles, Gummies, Chocolates, Pets...
Vibcare Pharma
Vibcare Pharma Pvt. Ltd. is a growing PCD Pharma company in India and is committed to increasing access to high-quality healthcare by developing,...
COMPANY PROFILES
Profile your business on PR.com
AcuAids
North Lima, OH
Acupuncture, Hypnosis with deep sleep induction forcing your body and mind into weight loss, stop smoking, eliminate insomnia, face lift...
Aixin FoodStuffs Co Ltd
Tianjin, China
Tpftz Aixin FoodStuffs Co Ltd. is one advanced and high technology company with investigating, exploitating, producing, selling for high...
Allegro International Trading Co.
Netanya, Israel
We are multinational importer / Exporters of all kinds of products, As Seen On TV items, stock lots, cancel orders and excess inventories.
Amco Cigars
Zejtun, Malta
Amco Cigars is a Maltese company which manufactures and sells high quality cigars from the best tobaccos available all over the world. The...
Anna Pereira Super Sexy LLC
Union, NJ
All hail the Super Sexy Female! Every female is sexy - hands down. But, the Super Sexy female knows it. But who is she? She is radiant,...
Apparel Candy
Los Angeles, CA
ApparelCandy.com established in 2007, is a wholesale clothing, jewelry, sunglasses, fashion accessories, cosmetics, perfume and fragrances,...
Apparel Deals
Los Angeles, CA
Apparel deals is one of the largest stores for wholesale clothing and accessories. We carry new products and items with the lowest price...
AquaBar, Inc.
Los Angeles, CA
Thank you for your interest in our company. Aquabar is a pure hydration source for savvy consumers seeking the world's finest waters, natural...
Art Gallery Quilts
Golden Beach, FL
Our company is dedicated to service the quilters and fiber artists world. We are manufactures and distributors of Hand Painted Fabrics and...
Asia Pacific 2000 Ltd
Wellington, New Zealand
--Manufactured and exclusively licensed (Asia Pacific region) from Bion-tec GBMH(www.bion-pad.de)-- The BION-pad® is the absolute...
AuctionWholesaler Liquidators
Brooklyn, NY
Auctionwholesaler Liquidators corporate goal is to exceed your expectations. We work hard to offer our customer the best wholesale merchandise...
Balibo Handicraft
Kuta, Indonesia
Balibo Handicraft was established on 1992 as one of handicraft retail shop located at Legian Street, Kuta, Bali Island. Since December...
Baltic Development Group OU
Tallinn, Estonia
Baltic Development Group Perfumes and Cosmetics distribution in the Baltic States and Finland http://www.balticdevelopmentgroup.com
Botanical Dog and Botanical Cat
Charleston, SC
Natural and Organic Grooming and health care products for pets. We manufacturer and supply wholesale to businesses in US CANADA and EUROPE. Natural...
Brooks Pepperfire Foods Inc.
Rigaud, Canada
Brooks Pepperfire Foods is a premier Canadian food facility in Rigaud Quebec. Making a name for themselves in the development and production...
Butt Covers Clothing Company
Crofton, Canada
Manufacturer of high quality cotton garments including sleepwear and boxers shorts, Robs.
Buy Labels 4 Less Designerware
CR3 6QD, United Kingdom
Providing cut labeled designerware directly from the factories. Offices in London and Jakarta.
Chic Couture Closet
Toledo, OH
We specialize in bringing you the very best in design originality with style that is uncompromisingly unique. Our clothing gives you a chic...
China Xiamen Mingren Tea Co. LTD
Xiamen, China
We are a company direct from China manufactures and wholesales Chinese Oolong tea, green tea, black tea, white tea, flower tea, herbal tea,...
Christmastown Trees
St. Paul, MN
About Christmastown Trees Welcome Please allow us to introduce Christmastown Trees. We are a one of America's leading direct marketers...
Chynna Dolls Bikini
fullerton, CA
Chynna Dolls Bikini designs exotic swimwear, thongs, sexy dresses, and accessories. This sexy bikini and exotic clothing brand launched...
City Boy Tees
Maricopa, AZ
City Boy Tees, www.CityBoyTees.com uses cutting edge technology to print full color images on T-shirts and apparel for businesses and individuals. ...
ClothingShowroom.com
Los Angeles, CA
http://www.clothingshowroom.com Clothing Showroom delivers the latest fashions at 30-80% below wholesale clothing prices. FREE SHIPPING...
Clubhouse Foods Inc
Merrick, NY
Clubhouse Foods is a dynamic and imaginative food products and service company that designs, manufactures, distributes and sells the finest...
Cohveca Coffee
collegeville, PA
Under the motto “The Art of Coffee,” Cohveca Coffee offers the most outstanding single-origin and blended coffees in the world, and features...
Contigo Co., Ltd
South Korea
Contigo Co., Ltd. established in the year 1992, as a private company, started in the fishing industry. Over the years, it has grown and...
Cov'et
Los Angeles, CA
Cov`et is LA’s best kept fashion secret. Cov`et is not just a clothing line it’s a style culture which encompasses Cov`et Design...
Dana Yvette Boutique
Atlanta, GA
DanaYvette.com is an online, upscale Women's Fine Apparel and Accessories Boutique which launched November 1, 2015. The name, Dana Yvette,...
Ditto Sustainable Brand Solutions
Oakland, CA
Ditto Sustainable Brand Solutions conceives, engineers and produces highly designed, sustainable retail displays for the conscientious retailer.
DNA EMPORIUM
Mosta, Malta
What DNA Emporium stands for: DNA Emporiums main objective is to source quality cheap women's clothing and fashion accessories from around...
E&T Plastics
NY
E&T Plastics is one of the nation’s leading distributors of plastic sheet, rod, tube, and film. E&T Plastics provides manufacturing...
Enewwholesale
Los Angeles, CA
Enewwholesale.com is a women's fashion clothing wholesaler distinct from other wholesaler and manufacturer companies. We select only the...
Ereidi International Corp.
Jordan
We are trading, agents and export - import company. Our activities are in all the Arabian countries which is a very big market . We would...
Expedition Tea Company
Burton, WA
Premium loose leaf teas and elegant tea gifts for the connoisseur including black, green, oolong, rooibos, white, chai, organic and decaffeinated...
Fairytale Brownies
Chandler, AZ
Charm your Valentine this year with deliciously indulgent Fairytale Brownies. Send a unique chocolate Valentine with our whimsical Fairytale...
Farms Assasa
nasr city, Egypt
Samy Fathy assasa company is the Name of company responsible for export rice from Assasa sons rice Mill we offer best quality with best...
Flexfit
Hicksville, NY
What is a brand? To some companies, it's a world famous logo. Others rely on the celebrity du jour to stand for everything they are all...
Flor de Maracujá Ind. Conf. Ltda
porto Alegre, Brazil
Fragole is a company that begun its activities in the early 90’s. We have as a main goal to focusing in the production of resortwear,...
FoodserviceDistribution.com
FoodserviceDistribution.com provides independent, multi-unit, and institutional foodservice buyers the ability to locate broadline and specialty...
Frogs Frills and Daffodils
Anaheim, Ca
Our creative toddler clothing, cool baby clothes and colorful cotton infant clothing make us your baby depot for cool infant clothes, unique...
Future Foods, USA
Coral Springs, FL
Wholesale/Trader Meat/Food Company. Florida Corporation since 1989. Based out of Coral Springs, Florida. We do business all over the USA...
Gadfly Tees
New York, NY
A group of five college friends originally from Soho, London have recently relocated to Soho, New York and created a new tee-shirt company...
Greg Lagola
NY, NY
Greg Lagola is a designer of menswear. His collection is available at Takashimaya new York.
Herbion International
Karachi, Pakistan
An internationally renowned name in the herbal medicine industry Herbion, a company established in 1983, started its operations in Russian...
