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Merchant Wholesalers, Nondurable Goods

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

Ativa Sativa

Ativa Sativa

Ativa Sativa's line of clothing and accessories consists of an array of accessories for body and home in distinctive and sassy line of bold colors, playful details and luxurious fabrics. It's modern...

Jolly Cannabis

Jolly Cannabis

Jolly Cannabis prides itself on its ability to produce top-quality cannabis products that are expertly crafted and precisely formulated to maximize the therapeutic effects of cannabinoids. The...

Kgadi LLC

Kgadi LLC

Kgadi LLC holds the exclusive license to design and manufacture high-end handbags featuring NBA Basketball Team Logos and other trademarked images, including NBA Basketball team member player names...

Masons Underground

Masons Underground

A New Clothing Revolution! Mason’s Underground designers, Girish Karnani and Parth Sharma graduated from Tufts University and Georgetown University, respectively, with paralleled dreams.

Stress Doc Enterprises

Stress Doc Enterprises

Mark Gorkin, MSW, LICSW, "The Stress Doc" ™, a nationally acclaimed speaker, webinar expert, published author, and "Motivational Psychohumorist" ™, is a Stress...

Gold Company Profiles

Childress Ink

Childress Ink

Childress Ink ~ Ink-a-Dink Founded by award-winning editor and author Kim Childress, after working over thirty years in publishing, Childress Ink began as a book review site, then became an...

DLG Spirts, Inc

DLG Spirts, Inc

Double00 Vodka ( is a premium vodka designed to be smooth, clean, and best enjoyed cold. Best when served ice cold, which led to the signature serving concept: #chilledDouble00

Goldenberry Farms

Goldenberry Farms

Goldenberry Farms is a grower, packer and global provider of farm fresh, sustainably harvested Goldenberries and Physalis, as well as other premium tropical fruit including Kent and Keitt Mangos,...

Vgarden

Vgarden

Vgarden is a leading developer and manufacturer of delicious plant-based, vegan foods. Established in 2015 as part of Gan-Shmuel Health Industries and the Agricultural Cooperative Society Ltd.,...

Company Profiles

AcuAids

AcuAids

Acupuncture, Hypnosis with deep sleep induction forcing your body and mind into weight loss, stop smoking, eliminate insomnia, face lift and more. The company AcuAids was developed by a holistic...

Aixin FoodStuffs Co Ltd

Aixin FoodStuffs Co Ltd

Tpftz Aixin FoodStuffs Co Ltd. is one advanced and high technology company with investigating, exploitating, producing, selling for high technology products. Our company has received high...

Allegro International Trading Co.

Allegro International Trading Co.

We are multinational importer / Exporters of all kinds of products, As Seen On TV items, stock lots, cancel orders and excess inventories. We buy from all over the world and sell in Middle East,...

Amco Cigars

Amco Cigars

Amco Cigars is a Maltese company which manufactures and sells high quality cigars from the best tobaccos available all over the world. The Amco cigars are a mix of tobaccos from different areas...

Anna Pereira Super Sexy LLC

Anna Pereira Super Sexy LLC

All hail the Super Sexy Female! Every female is sexy - hands down. But, the Super Sexy female knows it. But who is she? She is radiant, confident, alluring, a little mischievous and always self...

Apparel Candy

Apparel Candy

ApparelCandy.com established in 2007, is a wholesale clothing, jewelry, sunglasses, fashion accessories, cosmetics, perfume and fragrances, women’s plus size clothes distributor in Los Angeles,...

Apparel Deals

Apparel Deals

Apparel deals is one of the largest stores for wholesale clothing and accessories. We carry new products and items with the lowest price possible. We feature many popular tops, dresses, and...

AquaBar, Inc.

AquaBar, Inc.

Thank you for your interest in our company. Aquabar is a pure hydration source for savvy consumers seeking the world's finest waters, natural fruit drinks, and premium liquids in still, sparkling,...

Art Gallery Quilts

Art Gallery Quilts

Our company is dedicated to service the quilters and fiber artists world. We are manufactures and distributors of Hand Painted Fabrics and Art Quilt Patterns. We participate in all the trade shows...

Asia Pacific 2000 Ltd

Asia Pacific 2000 Ltd

--Manufactured and exclusively licensed (Asia Pacific region) from Bion-tec GBMH(www.bion-pad.de)-- The BION-pad® is the absolute latest in medical technology: it can alleviate pain, reduce...

AuctionWholesaler Liquidators

AuctionWholesaler Liquidators

Auctionwholesaler Liquidators corporate goal is to exceed your expectations. We work hard to offer our customer the best wholesale merchandise for the lowest prices. Anything you might find in a...

Balibo Handicraft

Balibo Handicraft

Balibo Handicraft was established on 1992 as one of handicraft retail shop located at Legian Street, Kuta, Bali Island. Since December 2000, Balibo handicraft expanded into wholesale business for...

Baltic Development Group OU

Baltic Development Group OU

Baltic Development Group  Perfumes and Cosmetics distribution in the Baltic States and Finland http://www.balticdevelopmentgroup.com

Botanical Dog and Botanical Cat

Botanical Dog and Botanical Cat

Natural and Organic Grooming and health care products for pets. We manufacturer and supply wholesale to businesses in US CANADA and EUROPE. Natural Products for your pets well being. That's our...

Brooks Pepperfire Foods Inc.

Brooks Pepperfire Foods Inc.

Brooks Pepperfire Foods is a premier Canadian food facility in Rigaud Quebec. Making a name for themselves in the development and production of hot and spicy foods, they specialize in co-packing and...

Butt Covers Clothing Company

Butt Covers Clothing Company

Manufacturer of high quality cotton garments including sleepwear and boxers shorts, Robs.

Buy Labels 4 Less Designerware

Buy Labels 4 Less Designerware

Providing cut labeled designerware directly from the factories. Offices in London and Jakarta.

Chic Couture Closet

Chic Couture Closet

We specialize in bringing you the very best in design originality with style that is uncompromisingly unique. Our clothing gives you a chic look without compromising your sense of individual style.

China Xiamen Mingren Tea Co. LTD

China Xiamen Mingren Tea Co. LTD

We are a company direct from China manufactures and wholesales Chinese Oolong tea, green tea, black tea, white tea, flower tea, herbal tea, pu-erh tea, teapots, tea sets. Currently our products sell...

Christmastown Trees

Christmastown Trees

About Christmastown Trees Welcome Please allow us to introduce Christmastown Trees. We are a one of America's leading direct marketers of prelit Christmas trees and outdoor holiday decorations. It...

Chynna Dolls Bikini

Chynna Dolls Bikini

Chynna Dolls Bikini designs exotic swimwear, thongs, sexy dresses, and accessories. This sexy bikini and exotic clothing brand launched in 2002, after manufacturing and designing for the fashion...

City Boy Tees

City Boy Tees

City Boy Tees, www.CityBoyTees.com uses cutting edge technology to print full color images on T-shirts and apparel for businesses and individuals.  City Boy Tees' advanced technology allows it...

ClothingShowroom.com

ClothingShowroom.com

http://www.clothingshowroom.com Clothing Showroom delivers the latest fashions at 30-80% below wholesale clothing prices. FREE SHIPPING OVER $300.00 | Same Day Shipping | Our wholesale clothing...

Clubhouse Foods Inc

Clubhouse Foods Inc

Clubhouse Foods is a dynamic and imaginative food products and service company that designs, manufactures, distributes and sells the finest quality, wholesome products at reasonable prices. We pledge...

Cohveca Coffee

Cohveca Coffee

Under the motto “The Art of Coffee,” Cohveca Coffee offers the most outstanding single-origin and blended coffees in the world, and features 100-percent certified pure Jamaica Blue Mountain...

Contigo Co., Ltd

Contigo Co., Ltd

Contigo Co., Ltd. established in the year 1992, as a private company, started in the fishing industry. Over the years, it has grown and is now as and expertise in the Sales of Petroleum Products...

Cov'et

Cov'et

Cov`et is LA’s best kept fashion secret. Cov`et is not just a clothing line it’s a style culture which encompasses Cov`et Design House, Cov`et Fashion Gallery and Cov`et Style Productions.

Dana Yvette Boutique

Dana Yvette Boutique

DanaYvette.com is an online, upscale Women's Fine Apparel and Accessories Boutique which launched November 1, 2015. The name, Dana Yvette, like its namesake, encompasses "everything...

Ditto Sustainable Brand Solutions

Ditto Sustainable Brand Solutions

Ditto Sustainable Brand Solutions conceives, engineers and produces highly designed, sustainable retail displays for the conscientious retailer. Ditto designs extraordinary alternatives to the...

DNA EMPORIUM

DNA EMPORIUM

What DNA Emporium stands for: DNA Emporiums main objective is to source quality cheap women's clothing and fashion accessories from around the world and offer its customers a Value for Money...

E&T Plastics

E&T Plastics

E&T Plastics is one of the nation’s leading distributors of plastic sheet, rod, tube, and film. E&T Plastics provides manufacturing services for plastic components from concept to...

Enewwholesale

Enewwholesale

Enewwholesale.com is a women's fashion clothing wholesaler distinct from other wholesaler and manufacturer companies. We select only the best trendy and top quality fashion apparel from more than...

Ereidi International Corp.

Ereidi International Corp.

We are trading, agents and export - import company. Our activities are in all the Arabian countries which is a very big market . We would be very thankful if you coorperate with us and send us your...

Expedition Tea Company

Expedition Tea Company

Premium loose leaf teas and elegant tea gifts for the connoisseur including black, green, oolong, rooibos, white, chai, organic and decaffeinated teas plus a hand-picked selection of traditional and...

Fairytale Brownies

Fairytale Brownies

Charm your Valentine this year with deliciously indulgent Fairytale Brownies. Send a unique chocolate Valentine with our whimsical Fairytale Messengers. Or browse our site for other Valentine’s Day...

Farms Assasa

Farms Assasa

Samy Fathy assasa company is the Name of company responsible for export rice from Assasa sons rice Mill we offer best quality with best price

Flexfit

Flexfit

What is a brand? To some companies, it's a world famous logo. Others rely on the celebrity du jour to stand for everything they are all about. And a few let their flamboyant, headline-grabbing CEOs...

Flor de Maracujá Ind. Conf. Ltda

Flor de Maracujá Ind. Conf. Ltda

Fragole is a company that begun its activities in the early 90’s. We have as a main goal to focusing in the production of resortwear, a complete line of beach wear of high quality products. We...

FoodserviceDistribution.com

FoodserviceDistribution.com

FoodserviceDistribution.com provides independent, multi-unit, and institutional foodservice buyers the ability to locate broadline and specialty foodservice distributors that meet their food...

Frogs Frills and Daffodils

Frogs Frills and Daffodils

Our creative toddler clothing, cool baby clothes and colorful cotton infant clothing make us your baby depot for cool infant clothes, unique baby boy clothes and colorful cotton infant clothing.

Future Foods, USA

Future Foods, USA

Wholesale/Trader Meat/Food Company. Florida Corporation since 1989. Based out of Coral Springs, Florida. We do business all over the USA and Mexico.

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