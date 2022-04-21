Recent Headlines
Horizon Paper and New Leaf Paper Form Strategic Partnership
Horizon Paper Co., Inc., based in Stamford, CT, and New Leaf Paper Inc., based in Appleton, WI, announce the formation of a strategic partnership. - April 21, 2022 - Horizon Paper Co., Inc.
ACM Technologies, Inc. Announces the Acquisition of Royal Imaging International to Become One of the Largest Distributors in the Imaging Supplies Industry
ACM Technologies Inc, a leading distributor of imaging equipment and supplies is proud to announce its acquisition of Royal Imaging International, a wholesale-distributor of office imaging supplies with over 40 years of experience in the industry. The combination of the two companies will provide... - January 03, 2022 - ACM Technologies
List Published of Antimicrobial Products Used in Public Schools, State and Local Government Offices
As a public service, Bid Desk Analytics has published an online list of the antimicrobial products that appear in state, local government and public school contracts for office, school and janitorial supplies. Bid Desk is inviting media to share a link to the list in any relevant content to help consumers learn about products to help them create healthy spaces for working and learning at home. - April 25, 2020 - Bid Desk Analytics
American Eagle Paper Mills to Receive 2018 Pennsylvania Governor's Award for Environmental Excellence
American Eagle Paper Mills will receive a 2018 Pennsylvania Governor's Award for Environmental Excellence for its Project Phoenix. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) chose 23 organizations from more than 60 applications. Applicants were evaluated for their degree of environmental protection, innovation, partnership efforts, economic impact, consideration of climate change and sustainability with results achieved. - April 20, 2018 - American Eagle Paper Mills
American Eagle Paper Mills® Achieves Safety Milestone; 365 Days with No Lost-Time Accidents
American Eagle Paper Mills® celebrated a significant safety achievement on January 29, 2018, reaching 365 days (495,547 man-hours) without a lost-time accident. American Eagle Paper Mills leadership and employees have worked diligently to create a culture where safety always comes first. This is the longest period of time without a lost- time accident in the 14 year history of the organization. - February 11, 2018 - American Eagle Paper Mills
American Eagle Paper Mills® Introduces Eagle Digital Smooth™ 100 – 100% Recycled Paper Certified for HP Indigo digital presses
American Eagle Paper Mills continues to expand its 100% recycled product line with the introduction of Eagle Digital Smooth™ 100 for HP Indigo digital presses. Eagle Digital Smooth 100 is engineered to deliver exceptional print performance on the HP Indigo digital press platform. Produced... - February 01, 2018 - American Eagle Paper Mills
American Eagle Paper Mills Introduces Eagle Inkjet™ 100- High Speed Recycled Inkjet Paper
American Eagle Paper Mills has announced an important addition to the Eagle family of recycled printing papers, Eagle Inkjet™ 100. Eagle Inkjet 100 is engineered to deliver exceptional print performance across multiple high speed inkjet platforms. Produced from 100% post-consumer recycled... - January 10, 2018 - American Eagle Paper Mills
American Eagle Paper Mills to Receive the 2017 Leadership in Sustainable Business Award from the Pennsylvania Resources Council
American Eagle Paper Mills has been selected as the recipient of the 2017 Leadership in Sustainable Business Award by the Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC), the Commonwealth’s oldest grassroots environmental non-profit organization. American Eagle Paper Mills is being recognized for its... - October 10, 2017 - American Eagle Paper Mills
American Eagle Paper Mills® to be Featured on Season 2 of National Geographic Kids Series Weird But True!, Airing October 7th on the FOX Network
American Eagle Paper Mills® will be prominently featured on the National Geographic Kids TV series weird but true. The Season 2 episode, which will air on October 7th, takes a look at papermaking and the process of making recycled paper at the American Eagle Paper Mill in Tyrone PA. The stars... - September 27, 2017 - American Eagle Paper Mills
American Eagle Paper Mills Joins EPA SmartWay Transport Partnership
American Eagle Paper Mills, a leading recycled paper manufacturer located in Tyrone, PA, joins EPA SmartWay Transport Partnership, further strengthening the mills commitment to sustainable papermaking. - August 24, 2017 - American Eagle Paper Mills
Michigan-Based Writer Offers Reduced Resume Writing Services to Area Schools
Michigan writer creates a special pricing partnership plan to offer reduced rates for resume writing services to students and graduates. - July 21, 2016 - Ink Resume Writing
Help One Now is Partnering with Jeff Goins to Host "Wrecked Raleigh" on August 17th
Jeff Goins presents a two-session writing conference: “Starting from Scratch: How to Build a Powerful Platform With Words, Passion, and People” & “How Your Story Can Change The World." - June 12, 2013 - Help One Now
New Spring Letterpress Wedding Invitation Themes and Designs
These new spring 2011 letterpress wedding invitation designs and themes are the latest addition to a long line of invite items that invitations by Ajalon displays. - November 18, 2010 - Invitations by Ajalon
Jewish Letterpress Wedding Invitations Announcement with Hebrew Wording
With creative letterpress wedding invitation designs and custom wedding announcement styles, Invitations by Ajalon announced today that they are offering Jewish letterpress wedding invitations with Hebrew wording. Invitations by Ajalon is one of the first letterpress wedding invitation printers to serve the Jewish community. - October 15, 2010 - Invitations by Ajalon
Elegant Photo Wedding Invitation Designs with Pictures of Couple
Invitations by Ajalon is known for their artisan style letterpress wedding invitation printing. To stay connected to their customers’ needs, they are moving into the photo wedding invitation business. - September 18, 2010 - Invitations by Ajalon
City Club of San Francisco Wedding & Event Planning Faire
The City Club of San Francisco will be hosting their annual Wedding and Event Faire on October 3rd from 11-3 pm. New this year to the wedding invitation arena at the San Francisco Wedding Event is Invitations by Ajalon. - September 09, 2010 - Invitations by Ajalon
Santa Clara Vivah 2010 Wedding and Lifestyle Expo Asiana
The annual Vivah Wedding and Lifestyle Expo Asiana will be hosting a wedding planning event at the Santa Clara Convention Center on September 26th from 11-5pm. - August 29, 2010 - Invitations by Ajalon
Letterpress Wedding Invitation Printer Announces Bamboo Paper
Known for their artisan letterpress printing techniques and creative designs, Invitations by Ajalon is proud to announce today that they are now offering bamboo paper for wedding invitation cards. They are one of the first letterpress wedding invitation printers in the country to be offering bamboo... - August 22, 2010 - Invitations by Ajalon
Letterpress Wedding Invitations Featured in Houston Bride Magazine®
Appearing in the February 2010 edition of the magazine, one of Invitations by Ajalon’s spring floral letterpress wedding card designs was exhibited in the Invitation ideas section. - August 06, 2010 - Invitations by Ajalon
New Bilingual Letterpress Wedding Invitation Design
Invitations by Ajalon has announced that they have created a new bilingual letterpress wedding invitation style. Providing wedding invitation printing services for families of diverse backgrounds, Invitations by Ajalon is one of the only letterpress wedding invitation printers that offers bilingual invitation designs. - July 28, 2010 - Invitations by Ajalon
New Indian Wedding Cards Crafted by Artisan Letterpress Printer
Known for their authority in the letterpress wedding invitation industry, Invitations by Ajalon announced today they have completed the designs for several new Indian wedding invitation cards. Available with letterpress, digital or traditional offset printing, Invitations by Ajalon has a team of... - June 24, 2010 - Invitations by Ajalon
New DIY Wedding Invitation Design Video Series
A new letterpress wedding invitation DIY Video series produced by Invitations by Ajalon details the many ways to do wedding invitations yourself. - June 18, 2010 - Invitations by Ajalon
Letterpress Wedding Invitation Designs Printed with Chocolate Foil
For brides that love chocolate, why not integrate this into your wedding invitation design? Invitations by Ajalon announced today that they are now printing letterpress wedding invitation designs with chocolate foil. - June 09, 2010 - Invitations by Ajalon
New Book, Salem and the Sphinx Now Available on Lulu.com. Written by Author Jonathan Burton Peters Jr. From Sphinx Friend Books.
A fantasy book written by Jonathan Burton Peters Jr. First book ever written about non-evil sphinxes being bonded up with humans. Very exciting amazing book in all first person view. If you like a real good fantasies you'll love Salem And The Sphinx. - May 02, 2010 - Sphinx Friend Books
How to Word Your Wedding Invitations; Letterpress Printer Becomes Expert
Invitations by Ajalon is adding professional wedding invitation wording advice to their list of accolades. If you ever wondered how to word your letterpress wedding invitation, these are the printers to ask. - April 15, 2010 - Invitations by Ajalon
Custom Letterpress Graduation Invitations from Invitations by Ajalon
Long known for their creative and custom styles of letterpress wedding invitation designs, Invitations by Ajalon is proud to announce that this season they are entering into the field of letterpress graduation invitations. Every year hundreds of thousands of individuals graduate from high school,... - April 07, 2010 - Invitations by Ajalon
Printer Introduces Brilliant Letterpress Bar Mitzvah and Bat Mitzvah Invitations
An authority in the letterpress wedding invitation industry, Invitations by Ajalon announced today they will be printing artisan-style letterpress Bar Mitzvah and Bat Mitzvah invitations. Invitations by Ajalon will custom design and print personalized letterpress invitations that service the needs of Jewish families in their celebrations of initiation. - March 10, 2010 - Invitations by Ajalon
Local Santa Rosa Printer Has Been Printing in Sonoma County for 50 Years
Ajalon Printing and Design announces they have been in the printing business in Sonoma County for over half a century. - March 03, 2010 - Invitations by Ajalon
Sonoma County Printer Donates Holiday Gifts to Operation ELF
Local charity supporter Ajalon Printing and Design announced today they are donating their services for a raffle held by Operation Everyone Loves Families. The proceeds of this raffle will help assist families that are financially unstable during the holiday season. Since their inception, Ajalon... - February 14, 2010 - Invitations by Ajalon
Santa Rosa Printer Ajalon Printing and Design Prints Using 3 Printing Methods
The oldest name in the local print industry, Ajalon Printing and Design is proud to announce their ability to print using three specialized printing styles: letterpress, digital and offset. Their staff has undergone extensive training to become professional operators of this equipment. - February 04, 2010 - Invitations by Ajalon
Local Printer Donates Services to Sonoma County Aids Network
Ajalon Printing and Design, a landmark among local printers, recently announced they will be donating their printing services to Face to Face, the Sonoma County Aids Network. - February 02, 2010 - Invitations by Ajalon
Letterpress Wedding Invitation Printer Donates 100% of Sample Sales to Victims of Haiti Earthquake
Letterpress wedding invitation printer Invitations by Ajalon announces they will make a donation to the relief efforts in Haiti for every wedding invitation sample package that is ordered during this wedding season. - January 21, 2010 - Invitations by Ajalon
New Letterpress Wedding Invitation Instructional Video Series
Inspired by the classic printing process, Invitations by Ajalon proudly announces their instructional video series on letterpress printing. The videos cover everything from wedding invitations to Heidelberg windmill platen press mechanics. - January 17, 2010 - Invitations by Ajalon
Letterpress Plates Made for Printers at Ajalon
Keeping the traditions of letterpress alive, Invitations by Ajalon is pleased to announce their entrance into the letterpress plate making market. Combining the vintage mechanics of a Heidelberg letterpress with the electronic advantages of the digital age has become a reality among most letterpress connoisseurs. - January 15, 2010 - Invitations by Ajalon
Wine Country Printer Resurrects Gutenberg Style Printing for Wedding Invitations
Ajalon Printing & Design, a landmark in Sonoma County, is working with the vintage art of letterpress printing. Creating a wedding invitation subsidiary called Invitations by Ajalon, they use the same letterpress printing techniques of Johannes Gutenberg. - December 19, 2009 - Invitations by Ajalon
Tree Free Paper for Printing Letterpress Wedding Invitations
Invitations by Ajalon is proud to announce their usage of 100% tree free paper to custom print letterpress wedding invitations. Created with environmentally sustainable, safe, recycled products, tree free paper reduces the release of harmful pollution and chemicals into the environment. - December 11, 2009 - Invitations by Ajalon
PrintFirm, Inc. Launches New In-Browser Design Tool
This design tool provides insight on proper ways to create custom business cards, but more importantly there are thousands of pre-designed templates, clip art, and fonts to choose from. Providing an opportunity for a unique and professional look to match your company. The design tool is very simple to use and you don't have to be a graphics designer with prior experience. - December 08, 2009 - PrintFirm, Inc.
Printer Introduces Bilingual Letterpress Wedding Invitation Designs
Invitations by Ajalon is proud to announce their introduction into the world of bilingual letterpress wedding invitations. They are one of the few letterpress printers creating bilingual invitation sets. - December 04, 2009 - Invitations by Ajalon
Soy Oil Ink for Your Formal Letterpress Wedding Invitations
Invitations by Ajalon is proud to announce their conversion to printing with a new line of soy oil inks. These new environmentally friendly inks maintain a vibrant color and energetic quality without all of the harmful chemicals that traditional petroleum inks hold. - November 20, 2009 - Invitations by Ajalon
Map Maker on the Move: New Graphic Designer Brings Expertise to Letterpress Wedding Invitations
Invitations by Ajalon Printing proudly announces the addition of a new associate today, as the business continues to expand their letterpress wedding invitation division to include map making. They plan extend their authority in the invitation industry. - November 13, 2009 - Invitations by Ajalon
South Asian and Indian Letterpress Wedding Invitation Printer to Attend Dulhania Bazaar Bridal Expo
Invitations by Ajalon, known for their formal, custom and traditional styles of South Asian and Indian letterpress wedding invitations, will be attending the Dulhania Bazaar Bridal Expo in Phoenix. - November 05, 2009 - Invitations by Ajalon
Hot Foil Stamping on Letterpress Wedding Invitations
Invitations by Ajalon, known for their artisan style letterpress wedding invitations, recently converted their Heidelberg platen letterpresses to apply foil to any invitation set. Adding hot foil stamping to an invitation set not only adds a reflective, shiny surface that will impress your guests, but it heralds back to an era of true craftsmanship and artistic talent that is all but forgotten today. - November 05, 2009 - Invitations by Ajalon
Seven New Custom South Asian Wedding Invitation Designs
Known for their professional and formal letterpress printing, Invitations by Ajalon is proud to announce seven new South Asian invitation designs. Combining traditional Hindu, Buddhist and Mehndi style wedding themes, these custom designs are the first of their kind. - October 24, 2009 - Invitations by Ajalon
Invitations by Ajalon to Attend Day of the Diva Bridal Showcase
Invitations by Ajalon, known for their formal and artisan style letterpress wedding invitations, is coming to southern California for the 3rd annual Women’s Expo and Bridal showcase. - September 13, 2009 - Invitations by Ajalon
Embossed and Debossed Designs for a Letterpress Wedding Invitation
Improving their letterpress expertise, Invitations by Ajalon recently began offering the ability to have embossed and debossed letterpress wedding invitations. Offering the authentic and traditional quality of religious texts and classic documents, embossed and debossed formal letterpress wedding invitations make a strong impression upon wedding guests. - September 10, 2009 - Invitations by Ajalon
On 15th Anniversary of Rwandan Genocide, Greeting Cards are Rebuilding Orphaned Families
Orphaned heads of households find unique combination of work and mentorship through a Rwandan greeting card producer. - April 09, 2009 - Cards from Africa
Neenah’s CLASSIC CREST® Papers Selected for Invitation to Presidential Inauguration
Neenah Paper (NYSE: NP) has announced that the official invitation to the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Barack Obama is being printed on one of Neenah’s greenest papers, CLASSIC CREST® Papers Recycled 100 Natural White. According to John O’Donnell, President of Neenah... - January 01, 2009 - Neenah Paper Inc.
Put Christ Back in Christmas with True Christmas Cards
True Christmas Cards offers top quality personalized Christmas cards that feature a beautiful image celebrating Christ’s birth, along with a family photo and personalized message. - October 13, 2008 - True Christmas Cards
New, Environmentally Friendly Large Format Paper Offered at wabpapersupply.com
WAB Paper Supply has announced the debut of a new paper to their line-up of reprographic printing supplies. The new “green paper” is virtually equivalent to the standard paper widely used in the large format printing industry, but creates less impact on the environment. The paper is... - May 31, 2007 - WAB Paper Supply