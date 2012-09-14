PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

American Eagle Paper Mills to Receive 2018 Pennsylvania Governor's Award for Environmental Excellence American Eagle Paper Mills will receive a 2018 Pennsylvania Governor's Award for Environmental Excellence for its Project Phoenix. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) chose 23 organizations from more than 60 applications. Applicants were evaluated for their degree of environmental protection, innovation, partnership efforts, economic impact, consideration of climate change and sustainability with results achieved. - April 20, 2018 - American Eagle Paper Mills

American Eagle Paper Mills® Achieves Safety Milestone; 365 Days with No Lost-Time Accidents American Eagle Paper Mills® celebrated a significant safety achievement on January 29, 2018, reaching 365 days (495,547 man-hours) without a lost-time accident. American Eagle Paper Mills leadership and employees have worked diligently to create a culture where safety always comes first. This is the longest period of time without a lost- time accident in the 14 year history of the organization. - February 11, 2018 - American Eagle Paper Mills

American Eagle Paper Mills® Introduces Eagle Digital Smooth™ 100 – 100% Recycled Paper Certified for HP Indigo digital presses American Eagle Paper Mills continues to expand its 100% recycled product line with the introduction of Eagle Digital Smooth™ 100 for HP Indigo digital presses. Eagle Digital Smooth 100 is engineered to deliver exceptional print performance on the HP Indigo digital press platform. Produced from... - February 01, 2018 - American Eagle Paper Mills

American Eagle Paper Mills Introduces Eagle Inkjet™ 100- High Speed Recycled Inkjet Paper American Eagle Paper Mills has announced an important addition to the Eagle family of recycled printing papers, Eagle Inkjet™ 100. Eagle Inkjet 100 is engineered to deliver exceptional print performance across multiple high speed inkjet platforms. Produced from 100% post-consumer recycled fiber,... - January 10, 2018 - American Eagle Paper Mills

American Eagle Paper Mills to Receive the 2017 Leadership in Sustainable Business Award from the Pennsylvania Resources Council American Eagle Paper Mills has been selected as the recipient of the 2017 Leadership in Sustainable Business Award by the Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC), the Commonwealth’s oldest grassroots environmental non-profit organization. American Eagle Paper Mills is being recognized for its production... - October 10, 2017 - American Eagle Paper Mills

American Eagle Paper Mills® to be Featured on Season 2 of National Geographic Kids Series Weird But True!, Airing October 7th on the FOX Network American Eagle Paper Mills® will be prominently featured on the National Geographic Kids TV series weird but true. The Season 2 episode, which will air on October 7th, takes a look at papermaking and the process of making recycled paper at the American Eagle Paper Mill in Tyrone PA. The stars of... - September 27, 2017 - American Eagle Paper Mills

American Eagle Paper Mills Joins EPA SmartWay Transport Partnership American Eagle Paper Mills, a leading recycled paper manufacturer located in Tyrone, PA, joins EPA SmartWay Transport Partnership, further strengthening the mills commitment to sustainable papermaking. - August 24, 2017 - American Eagle Paper Mills

Michigan-Based Writer Offers Reduced Resume Writing Services to Area Schools Michigan writer creates a special pricing partnership plan to offer reduced rates for resume writing services to students and graduates. - July 21, 2016 - Ink Resume Writing

Help One Now is Partnering with Jeff Goins to Host "Wrecked Raleigh" on August 17th Jeff Goins presents a two-session writing conference: “Starting from Scratch: How to Build a Powerful Platform With Words, Passion, and People” & “How Your Story Can Change The World." - June 12, 2013 - Help One Now

New Spring Letterpress Wedding Invitation Themes and Designs These new spring 2011 letterpress wedding invitation designs and themes are the latest addition to a long line of invite items that invitations by Ajalon displays. - November 18, 2010 - Invitations by Ajalon

Jewish Letterpress Wedding Invitations Announcement with Hebrew Wording With creative letterpress wedding invitation designs and custom wedding announcement styles, Invitations by Ajalon announced today that they are offering Jewish letterpress wedding invitations with Hebrew wording. Invitations by Ajalon is one of the first letterpress wedding invitation printers to serve the Jewish community. - October 15, 2010 - Invitations by Ajalon

Elegant Photo Wedding Invitation Designs with Pictures of Couple Invitations by Ajalon is known for their artisan style letterpress wedding invitation printing. To stay connected to their customers’ needs, they are moving into the photo wedding invitation business. - September 18, 2010 - Invitations by Ajalon

City Club of San Francisco Wedding & Event Planning Faire The City Club of San Francisco will be hosting their annual Wedding and Event Faire on October 3rd from 11-3 pm. New this year to the wedding invitation arena at the San Francisco Wedding Event is Invitations by Ajalon. - September 09, 2010 - Invitations by Ajalon

Santa Clara Vivah 2010 Wedding and Lifestyle Expo Asiana The annual Vivah Wedding and Lifestyle Expo Asiana will be hosting a wedding planning event at the Santa Clara Convention Center on September 26th from 11-5pm. - August 29, 2010 - Invitations by Ajalon

Letterpress Wedding Invitation Printer Announces Bamboo Paper Known for their artisan letterpress printing techniques and creative designs, Invitations by Ajalon is proud to announce today that they are now offering bamboo paper for wedding invitation cards. They are one of the first letterpress wedding invitation printers in the country to be offering bamboo paper. - August 22, 2010 - Invitations by Ajalon

Letterpress Wedding Invitations Featured in Houston Bride Magazine® Appearing in the February 2010 edition of the magazine, one of Invitations by Ajalon’s spring floral letterpress wedding card designs was exhibited in the Invitation ideas section. - August 06, 2010 - Invitations by Ajalon

New Bilingual Letterpress Wedding Invitation Design Invitations by Ajalon has announced that they have created a new bilingual letterpress wedding invitation style. Providing wedding invitation printing services for families of diverse backgrounds, Invitations by Ajalon is one of the only letterpress wedding invitation printers that offers bilingual invitation designs. - July 28, 2010 - Invitations by Ajalon

New Indian Wedding Cards Crafted by Artisan Letterpress Printer Known for their authority in the letterpress wedding invitation industry, Invitations by Ajalon announced today they have completed the designs for several new Indian wedding invitation cards. Available with letterpress, digital or traditional offset printing, Invitations by Ajalon has a team of experts... - June 24, 2010 - Invitations by Ajalon

New DIY Wedding Invitation Design Video Series A new letterpress wedding invitation DIY Video series produced by Invitations by Ajalon details the many ways to do wedding invitations yourself. - June 18, 2010 - Invitations by Ajalon

Letterpress Wedding Invitation Designs Printed with Chocolate Foil For brides that love chocolate, why not integrate this into your wedding invitation design? Invitations by Ajalon announced today that they are now printing letterpress wedding invitation designs with chocolate foil. - June 09, 2010 - Invitations by Ajalon

New Book, Salem and the Sphinx Now Available on Lulu.com. Written by Author Jonathan Burton Peters Jr. From Sphinx Friend Books. A fantasy book written by Jonathan Burton Peters Jr. First book ever written about non-evil sphinxes being bonded up with humans. Very exciting amazing book in all first person view. If you like a real good fantasies you'll love Salem And The Sphinx. - May 02, 2010 - Sphinx Friend Books

How to Word Your Wedding Invitations; Letterpress Printer Becomes Expert Invitations by Ajalon is adding professional wedding invitation wording advice to their list of accolades. If you ever wondered how to word your letterpress wedding invitation, these are the printers to ask. - April 15, 2010 - Invitations by Ajalon

Custom Letterpress Graduation Invitations from Invitations by Ajalon Long known for their creative and custom styles of letterpress wedding invitation designs, Invitations by Ajalon is proud to announce that this season they are entering into the field of letterpress graduation invitations. Every year hundreds of thousands of individuals graduate from high school, trade... - April 07, 2010 - Invitations by Ajalon

Printer Introduces Brilliant Letterpress Bar Mitzvah and Bat Mitzvah Invitations An authority in the letterpress wedding invitation industry, Invitations by Ajalon announced today they will be printing artisan-style letterpress Bar Mitzvah and Bat Mitzvah invitations. Invitations by Ajalon will custom design and print personalized letterpress invitations that service the needs of Jewish families in their celebrations of initiation. - March 10, 2010 - Invitations by Ajalon

Local Santa Rosa Printer Has Been Printing in Sonoma County for 50 Years Ajalon Printing and Design announces they have been in the printing business in Sonoma County for over half a century. - March 03, 2010 - Invitations by Ajalon

Sonoma County Printer Donates Holiday Gifts to Operation ELF Local charity supporter Ajalon Printing and Design announced today they are donating their services for a raffle held by Operation Everyone Loves Families. The proceeds of this raffle will help assist families that are financially unstable during the holiday season. Since their inception, Ajalon Printing... - February 14, 2010 - Invitations by Ajalon

Santa Rosa Printer Ajalon Printing and Design Prints Using 3 Printing Methods The oldest name in the local print industry, Ajalon Printing and Design is proud to announce their ability to print using three specialized printing styles: letterpress, digital and offset. Their staff has undergone extensive training to become professional operators of this equipment. - February 04, 2010 - Invitations by Ajalon

Local Printer Donates Services to Sonoma County Aids Network Ajalon Printing and Design, a landmark among local printers, recently announced they will be donating their printing services to Face to Face, the Sonoma County Aids Network. - February 02, 2010 - Invitations by Ajalon

Letterpress Wedding Invitation Printer Donates 100% of Sample Sales to Victims of Haiti Earthquake Letterpress wedding invitation printer Invitations by Ajalon announces they will make a donation to the relief efforts in Haiti for every wedding invitation sample package that is ordered during this wedding season. - January 21, 2010 - Invitations by Ajalon

New Letterpress Wedding Invitation Instructional Video Series Inspired by the classic printing process, Invitations by Ajalon proudly announces their instructional video series on letterpress printing. The videos cover everything from wedding invitations to Heidelberg windmill platen press mechanics. - January 17, 2010 - Invitations by Ajalon

Letterpress Plates Made for Printers at Ajalon Keeping the traditions of letterpress alive, Invitations by Ajalon is pleased to announce their entrance into the letterpress plate making market. Combining the vintage mechanics of a Heidelberg letterpress with the electronic advantages of the digital age has become a reality among most letterpress connoisseurs. - January 15, 2010 - Invitations by Ajalon

Wine Country Printer Resurrects Gutenberg Style Printing for Wedding Invitations Ajalon Printing & Design, a landmark in Sonoma County, is working with the vintage art of letterpress printing. Creating a wedding invitation subsidiary called Invitations by Ajalon, they use the same letterpress printing techniques of Johannes Gutenberg. - December 19, 2009 - Invitations by Ajalon

Tree Free Paper for Printing Letterpress Wedding Invitations Invitations by Ajalon is proud to announce their usage of 100% tree free paper to custom print letterpress wedding invitations. Created with environmentally sustainable, safe, recycled products, tree free paper reduces the release of harmful pollution and chemicals into the environment. - December 11, 2009 - Invitations by Ajalon

PrintFirm, Inc. Launches New In-Browser Design Tool This design tool provides insight on proper ways to create custom business cards, but more importantly there are thousands of pre-designed templates, clip art, and fonts to choose from. Providing an opportunity for a unique and professional look to match your company. The design tool is very simple to use and you don't have to be a graphics designer with prior experience. - December 08, 2009 - PrintFirm, Inc.

Printer Introduces Bilingual Letterpress Wedding Invitation Designs Invitations by Ajalon is proud to announce their introduction into the world of bilingual letterpress wedding invitations. They are one of the few letterpress printers creating bilingual invitation sets. - December 04, 2009 - Invitations by Ajalon

Soy Oil Ink for Your Formal Letterpress Wedding Invitations Invitations by Ajalon is proud to announce their conversion to printing with a new line of soy oil inks. These new environmentally friendly inks maintain a vibrant color and energetic quality without all of the harmful chemicals that traditional petroleum inks hold. - November 20, 2009 - Invitations by Ajalon

Map Maker on the Move: New Graphic Designer Brings Expertise to Letterpress Wedding Invitations Invitations by Ajalon Printing proudly announces the addition of a new associate today, as the business continues to expand their letterpress wedding invitation division to include map making. They plan extend their authority in the invitation industry. - November 13, 2009 - Invitations by Ajalon

Hot Foil Stamping on Letterpress Wedding Invitations Invitations by Ajalon, known for their artisan style letterpress wedding invitations, recently converted their Heidelberg platen letterpresses to apply foil to any invitation set. Adding hot foil stamping to an invitation set not only adds a reflective, shiny surface that will impress your guests, but it heralds back to an era of true craftsmanship and artistic talent that is all but forgotten today. - November 05, 2009 - Invitations by Ajalon

South Asian and Indian Letterpress Wedding Invitation Printer to Attend Dulhania Bazaar Bridal Expo Invitations by Ajalon, known for their formal, custom and traditional styles of South Asian and Indian letterpress wedding invitations, will be attending the Dulhania Bazaar Bridal Expo in Phoenix. - November 05, 2009 - Invitations by Ajalon

Seven New Custom South Asian Wedding Invitation Designs Known for their professional and formal letterpress printing, Invitations by Ajalon is proud to announce seven new South Asian invitation designs. Combining traditional Hindu, Buddhist and Mehndi style wedding themes, these custom designs are the first of their kind. - October 24, 2009 - Invitations by Ajalon

Invitations by Ajalon to Attend Day of the Diva Bridal Showcase Invitations by Ajalon, known for their formal and artisan style letterpress wedding invitations, is coming to southern California for the 3rd annual Women’s Expo and Bridal showcase. - September 13, 2009 - Invitations by Ajalon

Embossed and Debossed Designs for a Letterpress Wedding Invitation Improving their letterpress expertise, Invitations by Ajalon recently began offering the ability to have embossed and debossed letterpress wedding invitations. Offering the authentic and traditional quality of religious texts and classic documents, embossed and debossed formal letterpress wedding invitations make a strong impression upon wedding guests. - September 10, 2009 - Invitations by Ajalon

On 15th Anniversary of Rwandan Genocide, Greeting Cards are Rebuilding Orphaned Families Orphaned heads of households find unique combination of work and mentorship through a Rwandan greeting card producer. - April 09, 2009 - Cards from Africa

Neenah’s CLASSIC CREST® Papers Selected for Invitation to Presidential Inauguration Neenah Paper (NYSE: NP) has announced that the official invitation to the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Barack Obama is being printed on one of Neenah’s greenest papers, CLASSIC CREST® Papers Recycled 100 Natural White. According to John O’Donnell, President of Neenah Fine... - January 01, 2009 - Neenah Paper Inc.

Put Christ Back in Christmas with True Christmas Cards True Christmas Cards offers top quality personalized Christmas cards that feature a beautiful image celebrating Christ’s birth, along with a family photo and personalized message. - October 13, 2008 - True Christmas Cards