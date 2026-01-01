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Media Buying Agencies

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

adops.com

adops.com

Several years ago the Internet industry was booming. Venture Capital firms were throwing money at idea filled companies with hopes and dreams of creating something truly special and unique. ...

Carat Interactive

Carat Interactive

During a time when most traditional agencies were spinning out interactive shops, Carat Worldwide saw that the true power of communication is realized when online and offline efforts synchronize,...

Command Control Protection Dogs

Command Control Protection Dogs

Command Control Protection Dogs specializes in providing elite executive personal protection dogs for family home estate security. CCP offers World renowned German Shepherds, Belgian Malinois.The...

Gold Company Profiles

Lake End Consulting

Lake End Consulting

Lake End is a full service media operation specializing in designing and executing media campaigns targeted towards kids, teens and youn adults. We are currently billing over $40,000,000 annually on...

Company Profiles

ADB2B Marcom Creative Consultancy & Services

ADB2B Marcom Creative Consultancy & Services

ADB2B MARCOM is a full-service creative consultancy services agency that can tailor-suit its creative services to help your growing company create TARGETTED CUSTOMER AWARENESS to your target market...

Boomer Advertising, Inc.

Boomer Advertising, Inc.

Boomer Advertising is a full-service, results-oriented marketing and advertising firm dedicated to providing clients with on target communications solutions on time and on budget. See our website for...

Brogan & Partners Convergence Marketing

Brogan & Partners Convergence Marketing

Brogan & Partners Convergence Marketing, established in 1984, is an $80 million convergence marketing firm with 71 employees. Brogan & Partners assists clients through the entire communications...

Cactus Marketing Communications

Cactus Marketing Communications

Cactus Marketing Communications is an integrated marketing communications agency that builds brands through advertising, design, interactive, public relations and media services.

Celebrity Scene News

Celebrity Scene News

Complete advertising and public relations agency. C.S.N. produces television commercials and half hour entertainment programs. They also handle celebrity endorsments, press conferences, and provide...

Dayton Communications

Dayton Communications

Breaking through today’s media clutter takes not just impact, it requires a consistent message and targeted communications that work together for maximum results. Whether it’s a one-time project...

Etensive, Inc.

Etensive, Inc.

etensive is a full-service marketing firm, which works with a variety of clients in a wide array of industries; technology, entertainment, education, retail and packaged goods. The company's clients...

Experience Communications Ltd

Experience Communications Ltd

International communications planning and buying. www.exp-com.com

Flip Media FZ-LLC

Flip Media FZ-LLC

Flip Media is the largest independent interactive agency in the Middle East, providing services to international, regional and local clients.

Fox Media Lab

Fox Media Lab

Fox Media Lab has evolved from small marketing firm, providing media services, to a company that capitalizes on market changes. Fox Media Lab's evolution from exclusively providing media services to...

Group K Media, Inc.

Group K Media, Inc.

Group K Media is a marketing, public relations and advertising agency that specializes in small and mid-sized companies that are eager to grow their businesses and increase their market share. Group...

Hbf Solutions

Hbf Solutions

Hbf Solutions is an online agencia, specializing in online marketing and publicity online. Hbf Solutions es un agencia multimedia localizado en La Coruña, Galicia, España. Servicios incluye...

Ideal Communications

Ideal Communications

Direct Response Marketing is our speciality. As an independent marketing and media consulting agency we focus on accelerating business results via the infusion of practical insight and marketing...

Insight Communications

Insight Communications

Insight Communications is an advertising company providing a diversified services to its clients. It offers Creative, Brand Making, Marketing and Media Solutions. Face On, Fashion & Lifestyle...

Jennings & Co.

Jennings & Co.

Jennings is a full-service agency that practices the philosophy of immersion—becoming deeply involved in every aspect of a client’s business to achieve objective insight, unexpected solutions and...

JRcmo.com

JRcmo.com

Josh Ramsey, Fractional CMO is a great fractional Chief Marketing Officer to a strong CEO. His unique approach will take your brand to the next level. A Fractional CMO is a way to get CMO-level...

Kelly Media Group

Kelly Media Group

Kelly Media Group is a full service advertising agency that offers direct mail marketing, lead generation, IVR, voice broadcasting, buying TV airtime, direct response marketing, outvound dialing,...

LEAP Agency

LEAP Agency

LeapFrog Interactive is a full-service Interactive Agency. We exist to make your organization successful on the web. Our capabilities include strategy, creative services, web software development,...

LicenZing, LLC

LicenZing, LLC

LicenZing LLC is a brand building agency specializing in PR, marketing and brand licensing. The agency offers clients a reliable resource for strategic brand and business development, as well as...

Media Impacts

Media Impacts

Media Impacts is the media buying arm of IWT Solutions, a leading eCommerce Integrator in Hong Kong, China and Southeast Asia. IWT provides comprehensive, integrated solutions to its clients to...

Media Mayhem Corporation

Media Mayhem Corporation

Media Mayhem is a site-specific ad representation firm. We are not an ad network. We specialize in online advertising where we work directly with top media brands on the internet. We work together...

Mediabids Inc.

Mediabids Inc.

Save time & money on your newspaper and magazine advertising using Mediabids' patented online tools. Mediabids works to ensure all of our print advertising clients get the most out of their...

MRPP, Inc.

MRPP, Inc.

Ogle, a native of Cary, North Carolina, is CEO of MRPP, Inc., one of the largest full service media agencies in the Southeastern United States. Founded in 1986, MRPP is considered the leading agency...

Order Productions

Order Productions

Order Productions is a full service advertising agency and audio/video production company. We provide script to screen TV commercials, beginning to end radio commercial production, media buying,...

Percepture, Inc.

Percepture, Inc.

Percepture is a full-service PR & digital marketing agency with experience in industries including Travel & Tourism PR, Telecom PR and marketing, and Life Sciences & Pharma...

PlattForm Higher Education

PlattForm Higher Education

PlattForm is a full-service integrated marketing communications agency specializing in direct-response advertising within the education industry. With its headquarters in Olathe, Kan., the agency...

RP Media Group

RP Media Group

RP MEDIA GROUP is full house advertising agency specializing in Ethnic markets. Services include: Media buying, marketing & strategies, research and create services including print design, video...

SoMe Connect

SoMe Connect

SoMe Connect is an SEO, social media, and content marketing firm based in Chicago.

Third Wave Digital

Third Wave Digital

Third Wave Digital is a multifaceted communication design, creation and implementation firm servicing the needs of businesses trying to find a better way to communicate their core value proposition...

VastCast Media

VastCast Media

VastCast Media, Inc. is a proven interactive marketing company and a pioneer in the early days of Internet Marketing. We own and manage several subscriber lists and have developed a network of...

WebTalent Internet Marketing

WebTalent Internet Marketing

WebTalent Marketing is a digital marketing firm offering web marketing services to companies nationwide. WebTalent has been recognized as one of the nation's top internet marketing firms specializing...

White Rock Media

White Rock Media

Media buying and media planning group serving the Midwest. TV spot buying and planning services for Columbus, Central Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Indiana and West Virginia.

Zest

Zest

Complete advertising, PR and media agency

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