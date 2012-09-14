Platinum Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

Communication Planning , from Carat Interactive

Service

While show-stopping creative and powerful execution often take the spotlight, it's the careful and precise planning that sets up a program's success. Carat's Communication Planning Group establishes alignment...

Creative , from Carat Interactive

Service

There is one element that truly makes or breaks any advertising or marketing campaign - the creative element. With attention spans dwindling, curiosity eroding, and patience running thin, it is creativity...

Direct Marketing , from Carat Interactive

Service

Carat Interactive approaches Direct Marketing first through the lens of your customer data. Whether your customer data is perfectly ordered, or a little untidy, Carat Interactive gives you the ability...

Internet Development , from Carat Interactive

Service

Today's reality for marketers is that campaigns rely on a web presence to bring any given program to full completion. It is the web site that brings visibility and accountability, while offering the richest...

Media Buying / Planning , from Carat Interactive

Service

Back in the days of traditional media, the landscape was manageable, and fit nicely within the preconceived notions of marketing. Since then, media has evolved in ways no one could have predicted. Customers...

Fractional Chief Marketing Officer , from JRcmo.com

Service



Advertising , from Group K Media, Inc.

Service

Group K Media can provide as much assistance as you need to ensure your message is being heard by the right audience, at the right time. Whether you have your own internal marketing department or run...

Advertising and Marketing , from Order Productions

Service

Order Productions takes the time to understand your business. We help you develop an advertising plan and budget that will work for you. We strive to create long-term relationships with our clients by...

Brand Central , from Flip Media FZ-LLC

$0.50 - Product

Brand Central is the tool that manages online media campaigns from A to Z. It's a one stop-shop platform for marketing managers and clients, advertising agencies and creative directors, media planners...

Brand Development , from Order Productions

Service

Order Productions will help you develop and build your business's products or services by creating brand recognition unique to your company. We have worked with companies just starting out as well as...

Chameleon Content Management System , from Flip Media FZ-LLC

$25,000.00 - Product

Chameleon CMS is Flip Media’s complete content management solution aimed at making the management of website content and updates easier and more convenient. Upon login, clients are welcomed by...

Creative Services , from LEAP Agency

Service

We create experience. LeapFrog Interactive designs websites, interactive features, and innovative online experiences that deliver enthusiastic fans. Good brands are visible, but great brands are experienced. Each...

Flip Cast , from Flip Media FZ-LLC

$7,000.00 - Product

It's a little known fact, Normie boy, that television as we know it was invented by a 14 year old farm boy from Utah named Philo T. Farnsworth. But it's true. In the summer of 1921, at the age of 14, while...

Interactive Strategy , from LEAP Agency

Service

With more than 1,000,000,000 sites and growing, how does your brand differentiate itself online? Strategy Services Include: Strategy Sessions * Strategic Roadmaps * Offline / Online Integration...

Magazine Advertising Planning , from Mediabids Inc.

Service

Mediabids can help plan your next magazine advertising campaign at no cost. We work with thousands of publications nationwide to ensure you advertise in the right publications at the right price. Use our...

Marketing , from Group K Media, Inc.

Service

From complete marketing plans executed with timeliness and precision, to brochures or special events. Whether you need business-to-business expertise, internal communications assistance, or consumer...

Media Buying , from Order Productions

Service

Media buys negotiated and purchased for television, radio, print, and billboard advertising. Order Productions will go the distance to make sure your ads are placed in the time slots and markets that...

New Media , from LEAP Agency

Service

Google and Yahoo! run more ads every 30-minutes than all television and radio networks combined run in a month. Your brand cannot build visibility long-term without adding new media to your marketing mix. Our...

Newspaper Advertising Planning , from Mediabids Inc.

$0.00 - Service

Mediabids will plan your next print advertising campaign at no cost. We work with thousands of publications nationwide to ensure you are placed in the right publications at the right price.

Public Relations , from Group K Media, Inc.

Service

At Group K Media we know what media want and need for a newsworthy article or interview, and we have the expertise to help your company deliver it. We create news releases - video, audio or electronic...

Quality Display Placement Opportinities , from Media Impacts

Service

Media Impacts offers both generic and site specific access to quality display placement opportunities. Our network of online web properties offers highly targeted access to: - Youth Demographic: Music,...

Radio Commercials , from Order Productions

Service

Beginning to end radio commercials including - Script writing, voice talent, sound effects, music, recording, editing, and MP3 transfers.

SEO , from SoMe Connect

Service

We offer SEO + content marketing services to our clients, including, search engine optimization, content creation, design, and other services to produce content for distribution.

Site Intelligence , from LEAP Agency

Service

Hits, clicks, landing pages, visitors, keywords, exit pages, visibility scores, page views, sessions, competitor response, conversion rates, rankings, spiders – cut through the minutia with LeapFrog’s...

Television Commercials , from Order Productions

Service

Beginning to end TV commercial creation including - Script writing, storyboards, casting, makeup, location scouting, video production, music, editing, Beta dubs for broadcast and VHS dubs.