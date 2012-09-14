PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Beyond Spots & Dots Wins Three MarCom Awards Agency takes home distinguished industry awards for work in both print and digital media categories. - December 08, 2019 - Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.

Shift CRM Wins Partner Innovation Award Shift CRM has been named a recipient of the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award in Media and Communications. The award was presented at Dreamforce 2019. - November 27, 2019 - Shift CRM

Joshua Ramsey Fractional Chief Marketing Officer Speaking in Austin, TX Palmer Events Center January 15 & 16, 2020 Ways to Avoid Deceptive Strategies Pitched by SEO & Marketing Companies; Taught by a Google Partner and Fractional CMO; Palmer Events Center January 15 & 16, 2020. - November 12, 2019 - JRcmo.com

310 Creative Becomes HubSpot Platinum Agency Partner 310 Creative, Inc. announced that it has achieved Platinum-level status within HubSpot’s Certified Partner program within the first 14-months of joining the HubSpot Agency Partner Program. - November 08, 2019 - 310 Creative Inc.

LBDigital Modernizes Traditional Demographic Targeting with New Gender-Neutral Audiences LBDigital, a veteran data-provider in the programmatic eco-system, is pleased to announce the launch of a new audience for targeting: Gender-Neutral Fashion and Beauty Fanatics. - October 31, 2019 - LBDigital

Comscore Partners with Media Solutions Pioneer CTV Media to Deliver Television Audience Measurement Agreement incorporates both local and national advanced audience television audience data. - October 05, 2019 - CTV Media

LIFT Agency Opens Two New Offices in New York City and Portland, Oregon LIFT Agency, a San Francisco-based firm that develops and produces integrated marketing campaigns, has announced the opening of two new offices in New York City and Portland, Oregon. The move is designed to help the agency better serve its current client base - which includes telecommunications company... - October 02, 2019 - LIFT Agency

Octave Chooses Adalane Media Group LLC to Drive Therapy and Coaching Sessions for Clients’ Emotional Well-Being Adalane Media Group LLC today announced it has signed on with Octave (www.findoctave.com) as their Digital Marketing Agency for all paid and organic search and social media. “We are very excited about this partnership with Octave as it allows us to showcase our proprietary audience segmenting... - September 15, 2019 - Adalane Media Group LLC

Jeff Sobel Promoted to Caribbean Living Magazine Group Co-Editor-in-Chief Caribbean Living Magazine, Inc. publishing company (www.CaribbeanLivingMagazine.com / www.SwankyRetreats.com) announced today that Jeff Sobel has been promoted to Co-Editor-in-Chief for the media group, effective immediately. In his new role, Sobel will oversee all editorial content alongside Peta Phipps, founder of the media group. - September 05, 2019 - Caribbean Living

Insivia Hires Tony Zayas as Vice President of Growth and Julia Toke as Senior Strategist The strategic consulting firm continues expansion as it grows its client base amongst SaaS, enterprise software, and IT services companies. - August 08, 2019 - Insivia

Admixer Guide to In-App Advertising How advertisers and brands can reach, engage, and measure their audiences with mobile in-app advertising. - August 01, 2019 - Admixer Technologies

Admixer.Network Launches Header Bidding By letting multiple demand sources bid on the same inventory at the same time, publishers can reach up to 30-60% of the revenue increase. - July 14, 2019 - Admixer Technologies

Admixer Technologies Launches Office in New Region, Moldova Admixer Technologies, global Ad Tech company headquartered in London, announced the opening of the office in Kishinev, Moldova, which will strengthen the company’s partnerships with marketers and agencies in this market. - May 08, 2019 - Admixer Technologies

TV Agency CheapTVSpots.com Offers Simple Pay-As-You-Go Digital Video Production Services Award-winning TV ad producer CheapTVSpots.com invites advertisers to try a new, Pay-As-You-Go plan for its popular commercial production services. The agency, established in 2001, produces HD video for web, mobile, OTT, and broadcast television commercials for all kinds of businesses. - April 30, 2019 - Academy Leader, Inc.

Admixer.Network Releases oRTB Demand Admixer.Network has announced the launch of oRTB demand. Now White Label .Network owners will have an opportunity to monetize their inventory. - April 30, 2019 - Admixer Technologies

ZipSprout Announces Their Local Sponsorship Finder Launch ZipSprout announces its new self-serve web-tool for marketers, local SEO, and small business owners wanting to connect with hyper-local audiences. - April 08, 2019 - ZipSprout LLC

Admixer.DSP Introduces Push Notification Ad Format Admixer Advertising Technologies, a global player in Ad Tech industry providing advertising network capabilities and complementary SaaS solutions for all parts of the programmatic ecosystem, announces the release of new ad format: Push Notifications. Now advertisers and advertising agencies can start direct Push Notification campaigns in Admixer.DSP (Demand-Side Platform). - March 30, 2019 - Admixer Technologies

Beyond Spots & Dots President and Founder to Speak at Chatham University’s Women Business Leaders Breakfast Series Beyond Spots & Dots President and Founder, Melanie Querry will share the story of how she broke the $1 million mark during Chatham University’s Women Business Leaders Breakfast Series event: Pittsburgh’s Million Dollar Women-Owned Businesses. Reaching $1 million in revenue isn’t... - March 05, 2019 - Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.

James Pratt Awarded Australia's Top 5 Under 35 in 2019 Celebrity Listed has announced the 2019 Top 5 Under 35 in Australia. The list covers the most talented Australian actors, models and young professionals to watch for in 2019, with those gaining international admiration and showing remarkable success in multiple fields in 2018 scoring the highest. 1)... - January 11, 2019 - CLPR

Entertainment Companies Join Forces; Nashville Based Innovative Artist Services Will be the Exclusive Booking Company for Loggdawg Entertainment LLC Nashville based Innovative Artist Services will be the exclusive booking company for Loggdawg Entertainment LLC and its roster of artists. - January 10, 2019 - Loggdawg Entertainment LLC

The World's First Music Festival Lifestyle Magazine to Launch March 9, 2019 FestWorld Magazine, the world’s first print magazine devoted exclusively to music festivals around the globe and music festival fans, will launch on March 9, 2019. festworldmag.com - November 29, 2018 - FestWorld Magazine

FMW Media Works Corp. "Exploring the Block" Broadcast and Filming Schedule for November FMW Media Works announce its November broadcast schedule, new clients and who will be in studio in November. “New to the Street” and “Exploring the Block” TV Programing “Exploring the Block” business TV in October 2018 looking forward to the following CEOs and their... - November 27, 2018 - New to the Street

FMW Media Works Corp. Announces September Broadcast Schedule for New to the Street and Exploring the Block; Broadcasting on Fox Business Network, September 25, 27 and 29 FMW Media Works Corp. announces New to the Street's upcoming airings of its TV show "New to the Street," and “Exploring the Block." Check your local cable provider for channel designation in your viewing area. The September 25th @10:30 PM PST “Exploring the Block” Game... - September 25, 2018 - New to the Street

Beyond Spots & Dots Certified as Women’s Business Enterprise by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) Beyond Spots & Dots has received national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To receive this designation, businesses must be at least 51% owned, operated and controlled by a woman or women. The WBENC certifies... - September 18, 2018 - Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.

FMW Media Works Corp. "Exploring the Block" Welcomes Digital Media Influencer, Entrepreneur & Blockchain Advocate Chris Bukowski to the Show “Exploring The Block” and “New To The Street” Announces Their Upcoming Interviews for the September 2018 TV Shows. - September 10, 2018 - New to the Street

Real Integrated Partners with Detroit Public Schools Community District to Launch Rebrand New Brand Signals Urban Education Reform for Detroit’s Public Education System - August 31, 2018 - Real Integrated

"Ascension Workshop" a New Paperback Book by Mark F. Kalita Was Published 27 August 2018 Mark F. Kalita, Author and Visionary, announced the release of his new book today entitled, "Ascension Workshop," based on his live 4-hour 'Ascension' workshop. - August 29, 2018 - Mark Kalita Enterprises

"Exploring the Block" Announces 6 New Clients Appearing on the "Blockchain Game Changers" Series “Exploring the Block” announces 6 New Clients plus returning star Docademic (MTC) to Appear on the "Blockchain Game Changers" Series. “Exploring the Block” is excited to announce the following companies have signed on for upcoming nationwide interview series: Send To... - July 23, 2018 - New to the Street

B4U Plus Moves Up the Entertainment Viewership Charts Reports IPSOS Entertainment world has its own intricacies but understanding viewers likes and dislikes is a great journey. As per IPSOS report, B4U Plus is ranked second with 185.6 TRPs as per latest survey (April 2018) and the demanding age group which has resulted in these numbers is 24 to 44 and feminine gender. Reports... - July 10, 2018 - B4U Middle East Limited

Albany Agency Granted WBE Certification Local Marketing Agency Receives WBE Status from The Division of Minority and Women's Business Development. - June 22, 2018 - Brawn Media

B4U Middle East Ltd Recently Launched Pakistani Series Exclusively on B4U Plus The popular South Asian series that has amassed millions in viewership, include: “Nayab,” a romantic triangle between two sisters and a famous landlord. Both families have been rivals for many years, and continue their rivalry over a property. This interesting tale of love and jealousy will... - May 10, 2018 - B4U Middle East Limited

"New to the Street" Launches New Series "Companies Making America Great Again" to be Broadcast on June 3, 2018 on Fox Business Network Featuring Greenway Technologies “New to the Street brings to the viewing audience a spectrum of companies, each on the threshold of breakthroughs in their respective markets. FMW Media Works Corp. (“New To The Street“), a leading provider of business profiles and special corporate sponsored programming will be broadcasting... - May 04, 2018 - New to the Street

"New to the Street" Launches New Film Series "Exploring the Block" Focusing on Innovative Companies Utilizing Blockchain Technology "'New to the Street' brings to the viewing audience a spectrum of companies, each on the threshold of breakthroughs in their respective markets," states Vince Caruso, president of FMW Media Works Corp. FMW Media Works Corp. ("New To The Street"), a leading provider of business profiles... - May 01, 2018 - New to the Street

Beyond Spots & Dots Wins a Best in Category and a Silver Horizon Interactive Award Beyond Spots & Dots earned recognition for excellence, creativity and functionality at the 16th Annual Horizon Interactive Media Award Competition. The integrated, full-service advertising agency earned a Best in Category award in the websites: Advocacy & Nonprofit category for the creation of... - April 24, 2018 - Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.

Beyond Spots & Dots Launches Programmatic Tactics for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses, Nonprofits, Government Entities and Educational Institutions Full-service integrated advertising agency, Beyond Spots & Dots, has launched additional programmatic tactics for small and medium-sized organizations which include CRM targeting, geofencing, geofence retargeting, geoconversion tracking, secondary search retargeting and OTT/CTV. Beyond Spots &... - April 17, 2018 - Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.

B4U Network Appoints Go Alive Media House as Sales Representative for B4U Network in Bahrain B4U Network announces the appointment of Go Alive Media House as exclusive sales representative to spear head media sales of B4U Network in Bahrain. The CEO Sushma Athilat will be responsible for overseeing the channel’s sales and strategies into the highly competitive Bahrain market. Given the... - March 21, 2018 - B4U Middle East Limited

ID5 Raises 1M€ Seed Investment Round to Improve Cookie Synchronisation for Premium Publishers & Ad Tech ID5, the first centralised cookie synchronisation platform for the digital advertising industry, announced today the successful closing of a 1M€ seed funding round. Venture capital firm 360 Capital Partners led the operation, with participation from other private investors. - March 16, 2018 - ID5 Technology

Luxuryville Records Set to Release Algorhythm Trio's New Album, "A Glitch in the Matrix" Denver based record label, Luxuryville Records, is set to kick off the springtime with Algorhythm Trio's new record and first national release, "A Glitch in the Matrix." - February 22, 2018 - Luxuryville

Keep Austin Weird Fest & 5K Officially Changes Name to Fun Stop 5K & Fest Today, the Keep Austin Weird Festival & 5K event is officially changing its name to the Fun Stop 5K and Fest. The rebrand reflects years of participant and sponsor feedback, as well as a renewed focus on the elements that have made the landmark Austin event one of the most anticipated and celebrated... - February 02, 2018 - Bounce

Clients Win Big with Web Design 309 Staff Expansion Web Design 309 announces the addition of a full-time content writer and full-time social media specialist to their staff to handle their booming business in website design and online marketing. - January 26, 2018 - Web Design 309

Digital Marketing Agency (DMA) Awarded “Best SEO Agency” in TopSEOs.com Rankings Digital Marketing Agency (DMA), an Albuquerque-based marketing firm offering SEO services, has been awarded the title “best SEO agency” by independent research firm TopSEOs.com for January 2018. DMA was recognized out of the 100 qualifying agencies based on criteria selected by the topseos.com... - January 24, 2018 - Digital Marketing Agency, LLC

~15% of Publishers Implementing Ads.txt May be Losing Money Due to Implementation Errors FirstImpression.io, an ad-tech company with a solution for creating highly customized new ad products with no coding, has launched the Ads.txt Industry Dashboard (https://adstxt.firstimpression.io). An industry first, this free and daily updated tool provides deep insights on the adoption of and trends... - December 22, 2017 - FirstImpression.io

ARTEEBEE Inc. Launches Header Bidding Integration Feature ARTEEBEE Inc., one of the leading RTB Exchanges, today announced that they have extended their suppliers’ channels to include direct publishers within their suppliers, expanding the potential to reach billions of new audiences. Effective immediately, they can now partner with publishers via JS... - December 17, 2017 - ARTEEBEE Inc.

Beyond Spots & Dots Wins American Marketing Association Pittsburgh Chapter Grand Marketer of the Year Award Beyond Spots & Dots, a full-service advertising agency, earned recognition from the Pittsburgh Chapter of the American Marketing Association (AMA), being named Grand Marketer of the Year. Awards received during the 11th annual Pittsburgh Marketer of The Year Awards recognize results-based marketing... - December 13, 2017 - Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.

B E N E F I T, Singapore Founded Marketing and Advertising Start-Up Acquires Panama-Based Direct Affiliate A small step translates into a huge leap in the affiliate network industry for this budding Singapore-based company. - December 01, 2017 - B E N E F I T Pte. Ltd.