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Within Media Buying Agencies
Asterio.ai Introduces AI-Powered Contextual Targeting Module to Deliver Smarter, Privacy-First Advertising
Asterio.ai today announced the launch of its new AI-Powered Contextual Targeting Module, enabling advertisers and publishers to reach audiences based on real-time content understanding. - July 08, 2026 - Asteriosoft
LQ Digital Unveils New Research Showing 42% of Top Organic Brands Don't Appear in AI Search Results for the Same Queries
Q2 2026 report reveals that organic rankings and AI visibility are now diverging, creating a risk for market leaders and a rare opening for challengers. - July 02, 2026 - LQ Digital
Marketing Gabriel Launches Artificial Intelligence Services for Companies in Portugal
Marketing Gabriel has announced the launch of a new portfolio of Artificial Intelligence (AI) services and consulting, focused on the practical implementation of AI solutions for companies and businesses across the Iberian market. - June 19, 2026 - Marketing Gabriel
Moving Moments and TCT Announce Strategic Media Partnership to Expand Bible-Centered Encouragement Across Radio, Television and Digital Platforms
Moving Moments, the internationally syndicated radio ministry founded and hosted by award-winning broadcast journalist Cindy Tang, and TCT (Total Christian Television) are pleased to announce a new ministry partnership designed to bring faith-filled hope, encouragement and inspiration to audiences... - June 03, 2026 - TCT
Asterio.ai Launches New Prebid Adapter Aligned with Prebid.org’s Transition to TypeScript
Asterio.ai has released a new Prebid adapter aligned with Prebid.org’s transition to TypeScript. The adapter is officially approved and available on the Prebid website, ensuring seamless integration, improved performance, and compliance with the latest standards for programmatic advertising. - May 25, 2026 - Asteriosoft
Baselayer Data Debuts at Possible Miami, Offering Ad Catalog and As-Run Log Services Across Streaming and Linear
Baselayer Data debuted at Possible Miami in April 2026, launching Ad Catalog and As-Run Logs — two products that capture, fingerprint, and catalog 2.6 million ad creatives per year across Live Streaming, FAST, AVOD, and Linear. With 20+ metadata points per airing and frame-accurate precision, the company delivers a unified source of truth for media's fragmented ad landscape. - May 18, 2026 - BaseLayer Data
LQ Digital Unveils New Research Showing 18.7% of AI Search Citations Are Directly Influenceable by Brands
Q1 2026 report reveals untapped opportunity for affiliate partnerships to drive visibility in AI-generated search results. - May 15, 2026 - LQ Digital
Blue Lion Pedicabs Announces Exclusive Advertising Partnership with Ad Focus, Inc., Expanding Brand Opportunities Across Downtown Phoenix
Blue Lion Pedicabs announced an exclusive advertising partnership with Ad Focus, Inc., naming the national OOH leader as its sole ad sales representative. The collaboration expands street-level advertising opportunities across downtown Phoenix and Scottsdale using eco-friendly pedicabs, offering brands mobile, high-impact exposure during major events, nightlife, and high-traffic destinations. - May 03, 2026 - Ad Focus
White-Label DSP Asterio Launches Advanced Retargeting Functionality Powered by Tracker-Based Automation
Asteriosoft, an leading AdTech company in DSP solutions, today announced the launch of its new retargeting functionality for Asterio Demand Side Platform. New feature enables seamless audience list management and rule-based optimization for improved campaign performance. - April 10, 2026 - Asteriosoft
CP Communications Partners with Mark Roberts Motion Control to Bring Cutting-Edge Robotic Camera Systems to Florida
CP Communications, a leader in innovative live event production solutions, is proud to announce its new partnership with Mark Roberts Motion Control (MRMC), a Nikon company and world leader in camera robotics. Through this partnership, CP Communications will serve as an official A/V rental and... - April 03, 2026 - RHStv
"Oh Yeah?! Show with David Downing" New Season Filming at FloridaRAMA
"Oh Yeah?! Show with David Downing" New Season Filming at FloridaRAMA. Live Studio Audience Invited—Produced by Red House Streaming, on RHStv - April 02, 2026 - RHStv
Asteriosoft Launches White-Label Ad Server to Accelerate Programmatic Growth
Asteriosoft, an AdTech development company with 20 years of experience, has launched its White-Label Ad Server - a SaaS platform that consolidates industry best practices into a turnkey solution. - February 24, 2026 - Asteriosoft
Marketing Gabriel Launches GEO Services to Optimize Brand Visibility Across ChatGPT, Gemini, and Generative AI Search Engines
Marketing Gabriel Agency, a leading SEO and digital marketing consultancy for businesses in Portugal, today announced the launch of its advanced content development services focused on Generative Engine Optimization (GEO & AEO, AI SEO, LLM SEO), designed to increase brand visibility across AI-powered answer engines. - February 12, 2026 - Marketing Gabriel
Rob Reider Joins AvBrief to Launch New Podcast Jan. 8
AvBrief is proud and more than a little humbled to announce that one of the most familiar and trusted voices in aviation, Rob Reider, is joining the AvBrief team with his biweekly podcast on the lessons we learn when things don't go as planned. - January 07, 2026 - AvBrief Media Ltd.
Digital Agency Cerostech Unveils "Analytical Artistry" Framework for Global Marketing Success
The company's unique "Data-Driven Creativity" methodology bridges the gap between analytics and creative design, ensuring measurable ROI for international clients. - January 01, 2026 - Cerostech
From Concept to Deployment: Asteriosoft Launches Comprehensive AI Business Development Framework
Asteriosoft, a technology company specializing in AI-driven business solutions, today announced the launch of its Comprehensive AI Business Development Framework, a structured, end-to-end approach that helps organizations move confidently from AI ideas to production-ready systems delivering real business value. - December 19, 2025 - Asteriosoft
AvBrief Expands with the Experimental Aviator
AvBrief is expanding to include more exclusive, informed, and useful content for the Experimental/Amateur-Built aviation sector. The Experimental Aviator will harness the talent and expertise of household names in the experimental world—Paul Dye, Tom Wilson, Kerry Fores, Eric Stewart, Vic Syracuse, Barnaby Wainfan, Ron Wanttaja, Larry Larson, and many others—to provide knowledgeable and engaging articles tailor-made for those who build, maintain, and fly their own aircraft. - November 30, 2025 - AvBrief Media Ltd.
Asteriosoft Served as the Technical Partner in Launching a Custom DSP for Asia’s Leading Super App Entering the US Programmatic Market
Asteriosoft, a software development company specializing in advanced AdTech solutions, announced the completion and delivery of a custom Demand-Side Platform (DSP) for Asia’s leading Super App as it expands into the US market. Acting as the project’s technical development partner together with its US business partner, Asteriosoft built the DSP to align with the client’s unique business logic, infrastructure, and performance requirements. - November 30, 2025 - Asteriosoft
Asteriosoft Launches Innovative Dsp Platform with New Rent-to-Own Business Model
Asteriosoft, a leading provider of digital advertising technology, today announced the launch of its cutting-edge Demand-Side Platform (DSP) built on a new rent-to-own business model — a first in the programmatic advertising market. - November 04, 2025 - Asteriosoft
adops.com Expands Into Latin America
Today, adops.com announced it is part of the Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP) program in Spanish-speaking Latin America (SPLA). This expansion brings the benefits of the GCPP to publishers across nine countries in the region, providing access to Google Ad Manager, along with the knowledge... - November 03, 2025 - adops.com
adops.com Expands Into Latin America
Today, adops.com announced it is part of the Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP) program in Spanish-speaking Latin America (SPLA). This expansion brings the benefits of the GCPP to publishers across nine countries in the region, providing access to Google Ad Manager, along with the knowledge... - November 03, 2025 - adops.com
CTV Media Unveils ENGAGE 4U: A Truly Unified Video Platform Powered by AI to Simplify Ad Campaigns and Maximize Results Through Intelligent Planning
CTV Media announced the launch of ENGAGE 4U, an AI-powered, unified video platform that simplifies the management and execution of linear TV and digital ad campaigns. The platform acts as a single command center, using AI and cross-screen data for intelligent planning, maximizing reach, and ensuring efficient spending across all channels. - October 26, 2025 - CTV Media
Checkout Origin Guard: Block Credit Card Checking Bots at Checkout
Checkout Origin Guard, a plugin built for Woocommerce installations, Officially Accepted into the WordPress Plugin Repository. - October 16, 2025 - Site-First SEO
Grammy Winner Kaya Jones Prays for Healing This Yom Kippur in New Music Video
“The Aaronic Blessing” debuts on Shiloah.TV and during national TCT Network broadcast of “Jesus Freaks” movie. Grammy Award-winning artist Kaya Jones is honoring the holiest day on the Jewish calendar with a new music video that prays for peace, healing, and blessing over a broken world. - October 02, 2025 - TCT
Virtual Jesus Freaks Reunion
Tune in on Sunday, Sept. 28, 4:30 to 5:30 pm (EST) for a one-hour preview of the movie, “Jesus Freaks,” featuring testimonials by today’s leaders who became Jesus Freaks during the move of the Holy Spirit. - September 23, 2025 - TCT
Site-First SEO Launches with New Bot Block Feature
Site-First SEO simplifies on-site optimization with one lightweight WordPress plugin. Features include visits tracking, image & heading audits, titles & meta with SERP preview, redirects & 404s, and sitemaps. PRO unlocks advanced tools like the new Bot Block to stop harmful bots. Available now in the WordPress Plugin Repository. - September 22, 2025 - Site-First SEO
Asteriosoft Delivered Custom DSP MVP for European Media Buying Agency
Asteriosoft announced the successful delivery of a custom Demand-Side Platform (DSP) MVP for a major European media buying agency. By adopting their solution, the client consolidated functionality from three DSP platforms while providing enhanced geo-targeting capabilities for logistics and retail clients. - September 13, 2025 - Asteriosoft
Asteriosoft at DMEXCO 2025: Practical AdTech Solutions for Advertisers and Publishers
Asteriosoft will participate in DMEXCO 2025, taking place September 17–18 in Cologne. The team will be available at Hall 6.1, Booth T010 to present its programmatic advertising platforms and discuss challenges and boundaries of modern AdTech solutions with partners and clients. - August 31, 2025 - Asteriosoft
Morris’ Great Explorations Premieres August 30 at 1PM on RHStv
A Show that Captures the Magic of Hands-On Learning Red House Streaming proud to announce the upcoming premiere of Morris’ Great Explorations, airing August 30 at 1PM on RHStv, Tampa Bay’s Premier Streaming Network. A free Ad supported network available to stream on-demand. Available... - August 19, 2025 - RHStv
Forge Film Studios Launches at Historic TCT Broadcast Facility with Grammy Winner Kaya Jones and Boxing Legend Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini
On Wednesday, August 6, Forge Film Studios officially launched at the historic TCT Network television facility in Akron with a high-energy grand opening featuring Grammy Award-winning recording artist Kaya Jones and boxing legend Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini. The event marked the debut of a... - August 12, 2025 - TCT
Asteriosoft Launches Enhanced AsterioDSP Platform with Real-Time Capabilities
Asteriosoft, a programmatic advertising technology provider, today announced the release of an updated AsterioDSP platform. The ready-to-use programmatic platform now offers a comprehensive dashboard and customizable reports with all available system metrics updated in near real-time. - July 21, 2025 - Asteriosoft
DX Media Direct Named Top Direct Marketing Firm in Texas
Local North Texas advertising agency is named Top Direct Marketing Firm in Texas. - May 15, 2025 - DX Media Direct
OAO Rebrands as adops.com, Signaling a New Standard for Ad Operations
OAO, the advertising operations partner that has spent over two decades operating inside the ad stack, has rebranded as adops.com. The new name reflects a broader shift happening across the industry: ad operations (long treated as a back-office function) is now being recognized as essential... - May 07, 2025 - adops.com
Consult F.G.C. Rebrands as Forgelight Marketing Group, Ushering in a New Era of Strategic Advertising Management
Consult F.G.C., a leading advertising and marketing firm, proudly announces its official rebrand to Forgelight Marketing Group. This transformation reflects the company’s evolution, expanded capabilities, and commitment to delivering strategic, results-driven marketing solutions for businesses looking to stand out in competitive markets. - March 15, 2025 - Forgelight Marketing Group
Modern Moments Unveils the Exclusive “Theme Collection” to Transform Wedding Planning
Modern Moments is redefining wedding planning with the launch of its Theme Collection, a fresh, immersive way for couples to envision their dream wedding. Instead of starting from scratch, brides and grooms can explore beautifully curated themes that bring their vision to life effortlessly. Designed to inspire and simplify, this collection transforms Modern Moments into more than just a venue — it’s a seamless, stress-free wedding experience. - February 17, 2025 - Modern Moments
RHStv Presents: "Jabari’s Beautiful People: Featuring St. Pete Murals," a Vibrant Celebration of St. Petersburg’s Street Art and Community
“Jabari’s Beautiful People: Featuring St. Pete Murals” premieres February 21, 2025, on RHStv, showcasing St. Petersburg’s vibrant mural scene. Hosted by Jabari Thomas, the series celebrates the city’s culture, creativity, and community through the stories and art of local muralists. More than an art show, it’s a love letter to the city, exploring the passion and meaning behind every masterpiece. Stream it free on Roku, Amazon Fire, AppleTV, Samsung, LG, and mobile devices. - February 12, 2025 - RHStv
The Gaygency Earns Official LGBT Business Enterprise® (LGBTBE®) Certification from the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC)
The Gaygency is thrilled to announce its certification as an LGBT Business Enterprise (LGBTBE®) through the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) Supplier Diversity Initiative. As the leading voice for LGBTQ-owned businesses across the nation, the NGLCC plays a vital role in connecting... - January 31, 2025 - The Gaygency
Amazon Influencers Vote Logie.ai as #1 in Latest Survey
Logie has been voted the top platform for influencers. - January 31, 2025 - Logie Inc.
GOP Values Free Email Service "Too Big to Rig"
GOP Values.com has launched. In keeping with the "Too Big to Rig" sentiment of President Trump, he was 100% correct that if you get everyone out to vote. As President Trump has been in the White House for seven days now, GOP Values is ramping up to help with the 2026 and 2028 Midterm and... - January 29, 2025 - GOP Values
Viral Video Editors Announces Merger with Elevator Studios, Names New CEO
Viral Video Editors (VVE) has announced a merger with Elevator Studios, appointing Roger Rojas as the new CEO. This strategic partnership combines VVE's viral video expertise with Elevator's extensive influencer network, aiming to transform social media content creation. Industry veterans, including Elevator's founder Dan Fleyshman, will lead the merged entity, while VVE co-founders Chris Winfield and Jen Gottlieb continue to guide its strategic direction. The merger enhances VVE's editing servi - January 23, 2025 - Viral Video Editors
How to Start CrytocoinMiner with ETH to Earn Passive Income
For beginners who are looking for an alternative option to achieve a stable food income with minimal effort, cloud mining offers an alternative. - January 10, 2025 - CrytocoinMiner
AGENCY NEXT Launches WIN in 2025: Digital Upgrade Program for Loan Officers and Mortgage Brokers
AGENCY NEXT, a leader in digital marketing solutions for service-based businesses, is excited to announce the launch of its WIN in 2025: Digital Upgrade Program, a revolutionary three-month marketing system designed specifically for independent loan officers and branch managers. - December 09, 2024 - AGENCY NEXT
DropContractor Agency: E-Commerce Management Solutions for Small to Medium Businesses
DropContractor is a specialized solo agency dedicated to empowering small e-commerce businesses. Offering expert services in branding, digital marketing, SEO, sales strategies, and customer support, DropContractor provides tailored solutions to drive sustainable growth. With a focus on personalized service and measurable results, we help e-commerce brands elevate their operations and reach new heights in a competitive market. - October 28, 2024 - DropContractor
Imbassy Unveils Webflow Republic: Designing Impact & Driving Change with Webflow
Imbassy launches Webflow Republic, a dedicated division empowering businesses to leverage Webflow's power for impactful websites. Combining Imbassy's marketing expertise with Webflow's flexibility, Webflow Republic delivers strategic design, development, and marketing solutions to drive business success for startups, scaleups, and enterprises. - June 29, 2024 - Imbassy
Imbassy Expands Digital Marketing Services to Meet Growing Client Needs
Imbassy, a leading provider of integrated digital marketing solutions, today announced a significant expansion of its service offerings. These enhancements are designed to meet the evolving demands of businesses seeking to maximize their online presence and achieve tangible results. - May 06, 2024 - Imbassy
O&R Ventures LLC Presents "The REUNION": a Heartwarming Audio Drama Celebrating Beatles Fandom and the Power of Reconnection, Now Streaming on Spotify
O&R Ventures LLC presents The REUNION Audio Drama in Six Episodes, a unique and entertaining podcast now available on Spotify. This tale of reunification and rediscovery tells the story of an aging Beatles fan from a former communist country, who returns home to reform his Beatles cover band and reconnect with a long-lost love. - March 30, 2024 - O&R Ventures LLC
Fire Recruiting Announces A New Book "The Fire Department Recruiting Handbook" That Proposes to Revolutionize Recruitment Strategies
Fire Recruiting is announcing the release of a new book by Christopher Smith. Christopher is a 20-year member of the fire service and a consultant for Fire Recruiting. With fire departments across the nation facing staffing shortages, this handbook will guide you in the steps to maximize your recruiting and introduce the fire service to the next generation. - March 24, 2024 - Fire Recruiting
Fire Recruiting Unveils Revolutionary AI-Based Recruitment Solution for Fire Departments Nationwide
Fire Recruiting announces a new program that leverages AI to revolutionize fire department recruitment, ensuring departments find diverse candidates efficiently and effectively. This new platform empowers public safety to hire exactly who and how many new candidates they need. - March 18, 2024 - Fire Recruiting
New Marquee Project Website: Bringing Marketing Consulting to All Industries
Marquee Project, a trusted end-to-end leading digital marketing consulting company known for its expertise in marketing automation, marketing operations and campaign management, proudly announces the launch of its new Marquee Project website. The revamped website displays a good mix of... - January 09, 2024 - Marquee Project
RevContent to Expand Access to RevGPT: Innovative AI for Headline Generation Set for Network-Wide Deployment Following Successful Test
RevContent introduces RevGPT, a Generative AI tool for advertisers, revolutionizing personalized ad headline creation. Initially limited, now available to all partners, it offers innovative potential in digital advertising strategies. - November 29, 2023 - Revcontent