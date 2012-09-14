PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Midas Hospitality to Manage Two Tulsa Hotels St. Louis hotel developer adds Hilton properties to its management portfolio. - December 19, 2019 - Midas Hospitality

The Excellence Collection Announces Opening of Finest Punta Cana for September 2020 Finest Punta Cana reservations launched December 10, 2019. - December 16, 2019 - Finest Punta Cana

MerPerle Resorts & Hotels Opens a New Property as MerPerle Beach Hotel Last week, MerPerle Resorts & Hotels announced that it will be opening a new hotel in the coastal city of Nha Trang in December 2019. This is an addition to its portfolio of three properties in unique cities of Nha Trang & Ho Chi Minh City. - December 02, 2019 - MerPerle Beach Hotel

Painting Contest "My Parent at Work” The children of Metaxa Hospitality Group’s employees painted the way they imagine their parents at work. - November 28, 2019 - Maris Hotels

Midas Hotel Fund Invests in Milwaukee Property St. Louis hotel developer raises $25 million in capital. - November 24, 2019 - Midas Hospitality

Country Christmas at The Ingleside Hotel Opens Friday, November 29, 2019 Now in its 24th year, Country Christmas has become one of the area’s most anticipated holiday traditions. This popular drive through holiday lights display is held on the grounds of The Ingleside Hotel located at 2810 Golf Rd, Pewaukee, WI. Country Christmas 2019 dates of operation are: November... - November 21, 2019 - The Ingleside Hotel

The Midas Hospitality Family Foundation Raises $15,000 Proceeds to benefit three St. Louis nonprofit agencies. - November 15, 2019 - Midas Hospitality

Mahmoud Saffarini Has Been Appointed Director of Sales and Marketing at Ajman Hotel Managed by Blazon Hotels Ajman Hotel managed by Blazon Hotel is pleased to announce the appointment of Mahmoud Saffarini as Director of Sales and Marketing. Joining Ajman Hotel from Salalah Rotana Resort in Oman, Saffarini brings solid experience in the areas of sales, business development, strategic planning and team management. In... - November 06, 2019 - Ajman Hotel managed by Blazon Hotels

Creta Maris Welcomes 50 Students, Aiming to Raise Their Awareness on Sustainability Issues 2019 Open School Days - November 06, 2019 - Maris Hotels

AD1 Development Relocates Corporate Office in Hollywood AD1 Development, a hospitality development company in Hollywood, Florida is relocating their headquarters to 1915 Harrison Street. - November 01, 2019 - AD1Global

Palm Garden Hotel Completes Multi-Million Dollar Renovation Palm Garden Hotel is proud to announce the completion of a comprehensive $3 million dollar renovation. The extensive transformation includes the complete overhaul of the hotel property including 147 guestrooms and suites, main entrance and lobby, meeting and banquet spaces, furniture, fixtures, and the... - October 24, 2019 - Palm Garden Hotel

International Practical Neuroscience Experts Launch BrainFIT Institute, a Brain-Based Mindfulness Training and Coaching Company to Optimize Business Performance BrainFIT Institute, LLC™, an international science-based training, coaching, and performance optimization group, today announced the formal opening of its firm, which currently serves North America and Europe. With this rollout, BrainFIT Institute released its flagship products: BrainFIT Leaders™,... - October 19, 2019 - BrainFIT Institute

Bukhara Ajman at Ajman Hotel Managed by Blazon Hotels Presents a Special Diwali Menu This October Guests will enjoy a culinary feast highlighting traditional dishes from Northern India at Bukhara, an award-winning restaurant. - October 19, 2019 - Ajman Hotel managed by Blazon Hotels

AD1 Global Completes Multi-Million Dollar Hotel Conversion AD1 Global, a South-Florida based hospitality development and management company, has completed a multi-million-dollar renovation of the former Parc Royale Hotel Lake Buena Vista and converted it into an upscale full-service Crowne Plaza® hotel. The comprehensive property-wide renovation featured... - October 17, 2019 - AD1Global

Significant Distinction for Creta Maris Beach Resort at the “World Luxury Spa Awards 2019” Creta Maris is the Luxury Hammam Experience-Regional Winner in Southern Europe for the provision of top Wellness Services by Aegeo Spas - October 09, 2019 - Maris Hotels

AD1 Global Collaborates with Cadena to Send Aid to Bahamas AD1 Global, a hospitality company located in Hollywood, Florida, collaborated with Cadena International to collect and send humanitarian aid to the Bahamas following the disastrous effects of Hurricane Dorian. “At AD1 Global, we value teamwork and community,” said AD1 Global President Daniel... - October 04, 2019 - AD1Global

Voluntary Cleanup Action by Creta Maris Beach Resort A major initiative under the “World Cleanup Day” program and in coordination with “Let's do it Greece” actions. - September 28, 2019 - Maris Hotels

eMenuTouch Presents NutrientMenus - Pre-ordering System for Drive Thru, Estimating the Guest Services to Less Than 60 Seconds System created with innovative Hi-Tech in traditional Guest Services for the next generation in exploring guest experiences whether Drive-thru or other hospitality venues where no one ever has serviced before. - September 27, 2019 - Queensway Group AB

Heavlin Management Company - People on the Move Heavlin Management Company, LLC, Chandler, AZ, is pleased to announce Matthew Strawn as their new Corporate Director of Rooms overseeing the Rooms Divisions of the company’s managed hotel properties. Matthew joined Heavlin Management Company at the Hilton Phoenix Airport Hotel in October of 2018... - September 27, 2019 - Heavlin Management Company

The Best Western Aku Tiki Inn Hires New Director of Sales Daytona Beach, Florida oceanfront resort welcomes Kellie Gustin to their team. - September 27, 2019 - Best Western Aku Tiki Inn

InterContinental Hotels Group Appoints Anna-Marie Dowling as Area General Manger for IHG Oman InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) has appointed Anna-Marie Dowling as Area General Manager for Oman with a concurrent appointment as General Manager of InterContinental® Muscat. Anna-Marie is the first female general manager of this 43-year old iconic property. Dowling’s expertise and experience... - September 22, 2019 - InterContinental Muscat

Creta Maris Beach Resort Actions for a Sustainable Development and the Support of the Local Community Active participation in the project “TUI Care Foundation | Futouris.” - September 15, 2019 - Maris Hotels

AD1 Global Wins 2019 Travel Weekly Silver Magellan Award AD1 Global, a hospitality company based in Hollywood, Florida has been awarded a Silver Magellan Award from Travel Weekly Magazine for their Social Media/Reputation Influence program. “We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from one of the most prestigious travel companies in the... - September 12, 2019 - AD1Global

Sheraton Sharm El Sheikh Hotel Joins Marriott Road to Awareness Annual Event As part of Sheraton Sharm social responsibilities towards the society, and in light of the constant role in serving the community, the hotel has joined Marriott International Hotels & Resorts in Egypt for a cycling event that was dedicated to children with special needs from Dar Al Sondos Orphanage... - September 12, 2019 - Sheraton Sharm Hotel, Resort, Villas & Spa

Ajman Hotel Launches Eminence Organic Skin Care at the Spa Pamper and rejuvenate your skin this autumn with extremely effective facial treatments based on organic ingredients to revive skin radiance and reduce visible signs of ageing - September 04, 2019 - Ajman Hotel managed by Blazon Hotels

Sunrise Central Hotel Will Launch New Facilities Into Operation by Early 2020 In a meeting with the whole team of Sunrise Central Hotel, the management announced last week that the hotel will put its new facilities, such as a newly-built swimming pool, an outdoor bar, a gym as well as meeting rooms into operation by February 2020. - August 31, 2019 - Sunrise Central Hotel

Hospitality Heavyweights Takeover Fleuve Congo Hotel Pioneers of luxury hospitality bring unparalleled management expertise to Fleuve Congo Hotel under the Blazon Hotels Brand. - August 31, 2019 - Ajman Hotel managed by Blazon Hotels

Leading Swiss Medical Resort Joins Healing Hotels of the World Swiss Mountain Clinic Offers a Wide Range of Doctors and Practitioners Focusing on Holistic Health The newest member of the Healing Hotels of the World is the Swiss Mountain Clinic, an international center for regulative and functional medicine located in the Alpine village of Castaneda in Switzerland. With a focus on holistic health, the Swiss Mountain Clinic has more than 30 years of experience in functional medicine, and offers several intensive packages designed to prevent disease as well as to regulate and detoxify the body. - August 31, 2019 - Healing Hotels of the World

Ayus Wellness at Mulu Marriott Becomes First Healing Hotel in Malaysia New Program Includes Forest Immersion, Wild Swimming, and Rainforest Yoga With an innovative new program that harnesses the healing power of the natural world, Ayus Wellness at Mulu Marriott Resort & Spa has become the first hotel in Malaysia to join the Healing Hotels of the World. - August 31, 2019 - Healing Hotels of the World

The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai Joins Healing Hotels of the World - Historic Flagship Hotel is an Urban Oasis Celebrating Indian Healing Traditions The iconic Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai has become the newest member of the Healing Hotels of the World – a global consortium made up of more than 100 hotels and resorts that are committed to healing. - August 29, 2019 - Healing Hotels of the World

Frontdesk Closes $2.75M Bridge Round Financing, Led by Bill La Macchia Frontdesk LLC (Frontdesk), a Milwaukee-based company, today announced the close of their latest round of funding in the amount of $2.75 million, which included an investment from La Macchia Holdings, LLC, Sand Hill Angels and Motivate Ventures, in addition to existing Seed Round investors. “Frontdesk... - August 20, 2019 - Frontdesk

Heavlin Management Company Partners with Hotel Effectiveness Solutions Heavlin Management Company has announced that the company has chosen to move all of their managed hotel properties to the Hotel Effectiveness Solutions suite of on-line labor management tools. Darlene Heavlin, President of Heavlin Management Company says, “Our partnership with Hotel Effectiveness... - August 10, 2019 - Heavlin Management Company

DoubleTree Rocky Mount Wins Readers’ Choice Award Again The DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Rocky Mount won Rocky Mount Telegram’s Readers’ Choice Award for "Best Hotel." This is the 3rd year in a row the hotel has received this accolade. The property is owned by AD1 Global, a hospitality company based in Hollywood, Florida. The Rocky Mount... - August 08, 2019 - AD1Global

Creta Maris Green Team in Action Tree Preservation & Guests’ Information on Cretan Flora - August 02, 2019 - Maris Hotels

Sunrise Central Hotel Takes Flexible Actions on Dynamic Pricing In a fierce competition, Sunrise Central Hotel announced today that it would follow the market demands by taking lead actions on applying dynamic pricing tactics for room sales. - July 31, 2019 - Sunrise Central Hotel

4 Great Distinctions for Creta Maris Beach Resort The favorite hotel of thousands of tourists according to Hotels.com, Jet2Holidays, Apollo & Holidaycheck - July 29, 2019 - Maris Hotels

Midas Hospitality to Co-Develop Its First Los Angeles Property St. Louis hotel developer to raise $12 million for newest opportunity zone investment. - July 26, 2019 - Midas Hospitality

Ajman Hotel Announces New Financial Controller Ajman Hotel, managed by Blazon Hotels, is announcing the appointment of Abhishek Kumar as Financial Controller. Abhishek joins Ajman Hotel from Landmark Group in Dubai and brings more than 10 years of finance experience in the retail and hospitality sector. In his new role, he will be responsible for... - July 25, 2019 - Ajman Hotel managed by Blazon Hotels

Dream Drive Brings Van Life to Japan with Rentable Custom Hotel Rooms on Wheels Dream Drive, a custom van workshop and rental company in Japan, is officially launching their depot and 4 vans in August 2019. Japan is in the midst of a tourism boom seeing record numbers of inbound tourists so far for 2019. (japantoday.com/category/national/japan-sees-record-number-of-foreign-visitors-in-1st-half-of-2019)... - July 20, 2019 - Dream Drive K.K.

Ship Sticks Launches New iOS Mobile App Ship Sticks, the golf club and luggage shipping company, officially launches its first mobile app available on iOS devices. The new shipping platform provides customers with an innovative and easy way to travel hassle-free to and from popular worldwide destinations. The unveiling of the app is just one... - July 19, 2019 - Ship Sticks

Blue Flag Mediterranean Week 2019 Metaxa Hospitality Group at the forefront of the “Blue Flag Mediterranean Week 2019,” cleaning of two beaches in Crete and one in Santorini. - July 19, 2019 - Maris Hotels

Sunrise Central Hotel Strengthened Its Sales Workforce In reacting to the market change and to approach its guest segments, Sunrise Central Hotel’s management has taken a major step in reorganizing the sales team structure to focus on the online segment while still keeping a good relationship with leisure and corporate ones. - July 09, 2019 - Sunrise Central Hotel

Park Inn by Radisson Orlando Converts to Days Inn by Wyndham Hotel The former Park Inn by Radisson Resort & Conference Center - Orlando is now the Days Inn by Wyndham Kissimmee - Celebration and will be converted into a full-service Wyndham resort in 2020, following a series of multimillion-dollar renovations and improvements to the property. “We’re... - July 08, 2019 - AD1Global

“Donate Blood, Save Lives” Creta Maris Organized Blood Donation Day for 27th Consecutive Year In the context of Creta Maris Beach Resort’s Social Responsibility Program, on Wednesday, June 26th, 2019, the annual Blood Donation Day was organized for 27th consecutive year. - July 05, 2019 - Maris Hotels

Higgins House Bed and Breakfast Has Availability for Fall Travel Sanford, Florida Victorian Bed and Breakfast Welcomes Guests for October and November. - July 04, 2019 - Higgins House Bed and Breakfast

HEALING SUMMIT Announces Dates for 2020 Event The HEALING SUMMIT will once again return to Portugal’s beautiful Algarve coast, with next year’s event taking place May 18-19, 2020 at the Pine Cliffs Resort in Albufeira. - July 04, 2019 - Healing Hotels of the World

Hyatt Centric Mountain View Announces Executive Appointments Hyatt Centric Mountain View is expected to open mid-July with a leadership team boasting 83 years of combined hospitality experience. OTO Development, part of The Johnson Group, is developing and will manage the new lifestyle hotel. - June 30, 2019 - OTO Development

Kastri/ Creta Maris Beach Receives the “Blue Flag” for 6th Consecutive Year Kastri/ Creta Maris beach, the beach of Creta Maris Beach Resort, was awarded for sixth consecutive year with the voluntary eco-label “Blue Flag” of the international “Blue Flag” program. - June 26, 2019 - Maris Hotels

AD1 Global Acquires Holiday Inn Palm Beach - Airport Conference Center AD1 Global announced the purchase of the Holiday Inn Palm Beach - Airport Conference Center that will be converted into a Crowne Plaza. AD1 will also develop a Holiday Inn Express adjacent to the current hotel. The 199-room Crowne Plaza conversion and 120-room new construction Holiday Inn Express are... - June 20, 2019 - AD1Global