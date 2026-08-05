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Second Marcello Hernández Show Added at Pala Casino Following Sellout
Following the sellout of Marcello Hernández's original Aug. 28 performance, Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort has added a second show. Both performances will now be held in the Event Center at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Hernández stars on Saturday Night Live and recently released his Netflix comedy special American Boy. Tickets for the newly added performance are on sale now. Guests must be 21 or older. - August 05, 2026 - Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort
Half of AD1 Hospitality's Portfolio Earns 2026 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards
11 hotels recognized with 2026 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards - August 04, 2026 - AD1Global
Paragon Hotel Company Announces $3 Million Renovation at Holiday Inn Anderson-an IHG Hotel
Comprehensive refresh of guestrooms, public spaces, and hotel exterior highlights Paragon Hotel Company's continued investment in Anderson. - July 13, 2026 - Paragon Hotel Company
Conrad Fritz Joins Thomas Real Estate, Inc. as Director of Property Services
Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., is pleased to announce that Conrad Fritz has joined Thomas as Director of Property Services. - June 01, 2026 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
The Bayard Hotel NYC Debuts Following Full Renovation and Repositioning of Former Best Western Hospitality House
The Bayard Hotel NYC, located at 145 E 49th St in Manhattan, has reopened following a full closure and extensive renovation, transitioning from its former operation as the Best Western Hospitality House. The property now operates as a fully redesigned independent hotel, offering a modernized guest experience after a complete repositioning. - May 13, 2026 - The Bayard Hotel NYC
Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort Celebrates 25 Years of Welcoming Guests and Strengthening Community
Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort is commemorating 25 years of welcoming guests and strengthening community, reflecting on a quarter century of growth, resilience, and continued investment in guest and team member experiences. Since opening in 2001, Pala has grown into one of Southern California’s premier gaming and hospitality destinations while continuing to invest in new amenities, entertainment, dining, and career development opportunities. - May 08, 2026 - Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort
Sail Tech Launches AI-Powered TikTok Advertising for Hotels
Sail Tech is bringing AI-powered TikTok guest acquisition to hotels, enabling properties to tap into one of the fastest-growing travel discovery channels without managing ad spend, creative, or targeting. - May 08, 2026 - Sail Tech
Launch of the "Singing from the Heart" Contest – 3rd Edition, 2026 at MerPerle Nui Sam
In the morning April 17, 2026, the launching ceremony of the “Singing from the Heart” Contest – 3rd Edition, 2026, organized by An Giang Newspaper and Radio – Television, officially took place at MerPerle Nui Sam Resort. - April 20, 2026 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
Wellness-Oriented Travel Gains Momentum in Chau Doc for Summer 2026
As demand for wellness-focused travel continues to rise, more Vietnamese families are seeking destinations that offer tranquility, nature, and culturally enriching experiences. This summer, Chau Doc is emerging as a compelling choice, blending spiritual heritage with serene landscapes in the Mekong Delta. - April 18, 2026 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
MerPerle Resorts & Hotels Successfully Participates in VITM Hanoi 2026, Strengthening Partnerships and Expanding Brand Presence
The Vietnam International Travel Mart – VITM Hanoi 2026, held from April 9–12, 2026 at I.C.E Hanoi, is one of the most prestigious annual tourism events in Vietnam, gathering over 600 domestic and international enterprises. - April 18, 2026 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
Punch Rescue Launches Rescue Card Platform, a Panic Button Solution with Real-Time Visibility and Self-Management
Punch Rescue announced the launch of its Rescue Card Platform, a unified emergency communications system designed for real-world conditions. The platform provides real-time visibility into device health and location, along with self-management capabilities, enabling organizations to monitor and control safety infrastructure without relying on Wi-Fi or cellular networks. - April 15, 2026 - Punch Rescue
M3 Appoints Ross Serven as Vice President of Data & Artificial Intelligence and Paul Guerrero as Vice President of Engineering
M3, the leading hospitality accounting software company in the United States, today announced two strategic executive appointments: Ross Serven as Vice President of Data & Artificial Intelligence and Paul Guerrero as Vice President of Engineering. These newly elevated leadership roles... - April 10, 2026 - M3
MerPerle Nui Sam Resort Records Strong Booking Momentum for Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day and the Upcoming April 30 – May 1 Holiday
MerPerle Nui Sam Resort has reported a steady rise in reservations for the upcoming Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day (10th day of the 3rd lunar month) as well as the Reunification Day and International Workers’ Day holiday (April 30 – May 1). - March 29, 2026 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
Mana Hotels Leads Boating & Star Gazing Initiatives to Expand Ranakpur’s Tourism Appeal
Mana Hotels leads boating & star gazing initiatives in Ranakpur, expanding tourism beyond the Jain Temple and leopard sightings. - March 28, 2026 - Mana Hotels
Cancun All Inclusive Releases 2026 Travel Demand & Pricing Report
Cancun remains one of the strongest-performing all-inclusive destinations in the world heading into 2026. - March 05, 2026 - Cancun All Inclusive
Cancun All Inclusive Unveils Fresh 2026 Website Experience to Better Serve Travelers Seeking Top Cancun & Riviera Maya Resorts
Cancun All Inclusive, the leading online platform dedicated to helping travelers discover the best Cancun all inclusive resorts, proudly announces the launch of its completely redesigned website, cancunallinclusive (dot) com, to kick off 2026 with a clean, modern, and highly user-friendly... - March 01, 2026 - Cancun All Inclusive
Mana Hotels Positions Ranakpur Adventure Park as a Venue for Corporate Team-Building and Outdoor Events
Mana Hotels positions the Ranakpur Adventure Park as a safe, well-managed venue for outdoor corporate events and team-building sessions, offering adventure activities, flexible spaces, strong safety standards, and a clean natural setting near Ranakpur. - February 04, 2026 - Mana Hotels
A Cellar Worth Traveling For: The Virginia Collection Behind an International Heist
L’Auberge Provençale celebrates its 45th anniversary with award-winning wine and bourbon experiences at La Table Provençale, elevated zero-proof cocktails, and a chauffeured vineyard excursion. - February 02, 2026 - L'Auberge Provencale
Diverse Services – a Commitment to Thoughtful Experiences
After more than a year of operation, MerPerle Nui Sam Resort continues to refine and expand its service portfolio, aiming to better accommodate the evolving and diverse needs of domestic and international guests. - January 21, 2026 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
Discovery Hospitality Names Jonathan Bartlett as General Manager of Discovery Samal
Discovery Hospitality today announced the appointment of Jonathan Michael Bartlett as General Manager of Discovery Samal, effective January 17, 2026. Bartlett succeeds Stanley Lau, who has overseen the resort since its opening in July 2023. - January 20, 2026 - Discovery Hospitality Corporation
Rising Year-End Bookings Reflect Growing Demand for Peaceful Tet Retreats at MerPerle Nui Sam
As the Lunar New Year approaches, the fast-paced rhythm of urban life has led many travelers to seek quieter destinations that offer rest, reflection, and reconnection. During the pre-Tet period, MerPerle Nui Sam has recorded a noticeable increase in booking interest, particularly from families and small groups looking for a calm and meaningful year-end escape. - January 13, 2026 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
MerPerle Nui Sam Resort Introduces Kids Club – Creating Endless Fun for Young Guests
In its ongoing commitment to providing meaningful family-friendly experiences, MerPerle Nui Sam Resort proudly introduces Kids Club, a dedicated recreational space designed especially for children to enjoy fun, creativity, and joyful moments throughout their stay. - December 28, 2025 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
MerPerle Nui Sam Resort Celebrates Its 1st Anniversary with a Commitment to Sustainable Growth
MerPerle Nui Sam Resort proudly celebrates its first anniversary on December 21st, 2025, marking an important milestone in its journey of establishment, operational stability, and sustainable development within the hospitality landscape of the Mekong Delta. - December 20, 2025 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
Hotel Rebranding and Renovation Announcement Baymont by Wyndham Orlando North Millenia
Baymont by Wyndham Orlando North Millenia, located at 2500 33rd St, Orlando, FL 32839, announces the completion of an extensive interior renovation and the official rebranding of the property. - December 19, 2025 - AD1Global
MerPerle Nui Sam Spa Introduces Complimentary 15-Minute Massage Experience Following Official Opening
MerPerle Nui Sam Spa has officially opened its doors, marking the launch of a wellness destination focused on in-depth therapeutic care within a tranquil resort setting at MerPerle Nui Sam Resort. - December 19, 2025 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
MerPerle Nui Sam Resort Announces Year-End Holiday Offering Focused on Relaxation and Tranquility
MerPerle Nui Sam Resort today announced its year-end holiday program designed to provide guests with a calm and comfortable environment during the festive season. As travelers increasingly look for spaces that offer privacy and peaceful surroundings, the Resort introduces a range of services intended to support restful year-end stays. - November 28, 2025 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
Sophisticated Heist Targets Award-Winning Wine Cellar at L’Auberge Provençale
L’Auberge Provençale in White Post, Virginia, reported a sophisticated theft of rare Domaine de la Romanée-Conti wines from its award-winning cellar. The suspects posed as event planners, replaced bottles with fakes, and fled. One was detained on-site while the other escaped. - November 21, 2025 - L'Auberge Provencale
MerPerle Nui Sam Resort Announces the Soft Opening of Its New Spa in Mid-November 2025
MerPerle Nui Sam Resort is pleased to announce the Soft Opening of the MerPerle Nui Sam Spa, an all-new wellness sanctuary officially welcoming guests in mid-November 2025. - November 21, 2025 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
Fairview Inn Unveils Upgraded Guest Rooms Featuring Smart Entertainment and Expanded Kitchenette Options
Fairview Inn, the 40-room boutique hotel located in the heart of Fairview’s downtown, is pleased to announce two major enhancements to its guest experience: the installation of the state-of-the-art TiVo® Stream entertainment system—transforming every television into a smart... - November 18, 2025 - Fairview Inn
Colors Came to Life at YELLO Hotel Kuta Beachwalk’s “Beyond the Canvas” 3D Painting Workshop
A creative afternoon filled with colors, laughter, and inspiration—guests are already asking for the next one. - November 05, 2025 - Harris Hotel Tuban Bali
Copthorne King's Hotel Singapore Marks 55 Years of Hospitality with Staycation Specials, Dining Delights and Lifestyle Experiences
Copthorne King’s Hotel Singapore proudly celebrates its 55th anniversary, a milestone that reflects more than five decades of warm hospitality and culinary excellence. To mark this special occasion, the hotel has unveiled a series of anniversary promotions across its stay, dining and entertainment experiences, designed to delight loyal guests and new visitors alike. - October 26, 2025 - Copthorne King's Hotel Singapore
AD1 Hospitality Wins Gold at 2025 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards
Recognized in Technology Solutions Category for "Extend Your Stay" with a Click: Using SMS to Generate Additional Revenue. - October 24, 2025 - AD1Global
Mana Hotels Announces Event Details for New Year’s Eve 2026 Celebrations
Celebrate New Year 2026 at Mana Hotels Ranakpur! Enjoy live music, dance, games & a gala dinner. Explore new attractions – Ranakpur Adventure Park & thrilling Leopard Safari. - October 23, 2025 - Mana Hotels
Ooty's Hospitality Scene Expands: A Newly Built Hotel Opens Its Doors
The Queen of Hill Stations, Ooty, has always wooed tourists with its prettiness, tea gardens, and pleasant weather. To add to this beauty, a hotel, recently inaugurated, is now open, thus writing a new chapter in the area’s hospitality history. Located not far from tourist spots and transport links, this hotel combines all modern comforts with the timeless charm of the Nilgiris. - September 27, 2025 - Cottages In Ooty
Hospitality in Action: Candlewood Suites Columbia Volunteers with The Well Outreach to Feed Thousands
Candlewood Suites Columbia Donates Time and Labor to The Well Outreach as Part of IHG’s “Giving for Good” Program - September 25, 2025 - Candlewood Suites
Paramount Hospitality Management Welcomes Cynthia Younes as District Director of Sales & Catering for Four Orlando Hotels
Paramount Hospitality Management™ (PHM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Cynthia Younes as District Director of Sales & Catering. With a distinguished career in the hospitality industry, Younes will be instrumental in driving strategic sales initiatives to elevate business growth and success across PHM’s Orlando portfolio. - September 01, 2025 - Paramount Hospitality Management
Tamarindo Bay Boutique Hotel Announces Exclusive Tamarindo Hotel Discounts and Costa Rica Boutique Hotel Deals
Tamarindo, Costa Rica-Travelers searching for the best Tamarindo hotel discounts and Costa Rica Boutique Hotel Deals now have a new reason to celebrate. Tamarindo Bay Boutique Hotel & Suites, a modern eco-friendly retreat located just minutes from the beach, has launched a dedicated Discounts & Special Offers page designed to help guests save on their next stay in paradise. - August 27, 2025 - Tamarindo Bay Boutique Hotel
Ranakpur Gains Ground as a Wildlife and Adventure Tourism Destination
A new offbeat destination for adventure & wildlife lovers in the heart of Rajasthan! Explore Ranakpur with ManaHotels. - August 12, 2025 - Mana Hotels
World’s First Multi-Level Indoor Padel Club Coming to the James Residences in Downtown Miami
In a World Of Firsts, Sonesta, Mint Developers And Sunrise Padel Capital Will Come Together to Offer Unique Experience At Game Changing Miami Development - August 06, 2025 - AD1Global
More Than a Loyalty Program: My Discovery Elite Raises the Standard for Filipino Hospitality
Discovery Hospitality, the trailblazing Filipino hotel group behind some of the country’s most celebrated hotel and resort brands in the Philippines, is elevating its signature loyalty program, My Discovery Elite, with a refreshed suite of benefits that reflect the brand’s enduring promise: heartfelt service, meaningful connection, and a deep understanding of what makes Filipino hospitality truly exceptional. - July 24, 2025 - Discovery Hospitality Corporation
Before It Was a Buzzword: L’Auberge Invites Guests to Experience Its Farm-to-Table Legacy
L’Auberge Provençale will host a seasonal foraging class on September 13, 2025, offering guests a hands-on way to explore native ingredients and the inn’s farm-to-table philosophy. Led by Professor Clay Morris, the experience includes a guided forage followed by a multi-course lunch crafted by Chef Alex Sakelakos and paired by sommelier Christian Borel. - July 18, 2025 - L'Auberge Provencale
Mana Hotels Announces Long Weekend Package for August 15–17, 2025
Mana Hotels Ranakpur announces a special package for the August 15–17 long weekend. Includes meals, activities & discounts for families. Enjoy monsoon greenery & cool weather. - July 08, 2025 - Mana Hotels
AD1 Hospitality Welcomes TownePlace Suites Raleigh-Durham Airport to Its Portfolio
AD1 Hospitality is proud to welcome the TownePlace Suites Raleigh-Durham Airport/Morrisville to its growing managed portfolio. The 112-room extended-stay property marks another important third-party management partnership for AD1 as it continues to strengthen its presence in key markets across the Southeast. - June 27, 2025 - AD1Global
New Luxury Boutique Venue for Hosting Private Retreats in Tamarindo, Costa Rica
Tamarindo Bay Boutique Hotel, Apartments & Suites, the latest venue destination to host a retreat in Tamarindo, Costa Rica. Property is nestled in the heart of paradise, their eco-friendly, luxurious property provides the ideal setting for yoga retreats, wellness retreats, family reunions, group vacations, surfing & water-sports retreats and couple’s retreats. - May 20, 2025 - Tamarindo Bay Boutique Hotel
Mana Hotels Launches the Vibrant Saturday Carnival in Ranakpur to Delight Weekend Travelers
Mana Hotels, a leading boutique hospitality destination in Ranakpur, is thrilled to announce the launch of its Saturday Carnival, a weekly celebration of music, entertainment, and cultural experiences designed to offer guests a memorable and engaging weekend stay. Held every Saturday evening at... - May 02, 2025 - Mana Hotels
The Harrison Hotel Downtown Hollywood is Planning a Grand Opening
Previously operating under a national brand, the newly renamed Harrison Hotel Downtown Hollywood, located at 1925 Harrison Street, Hollywood, FL 33020, has officially launched its rebrand as an affordable boutique hotel now managed by AD1 Hospitality. A Grand Opening is planned for the first half... - April 24, 2025 - AD1Global
The Brookhaven Atlanta Hotel Rebrands, Marking a New Chapter in Hospitality
Formerly operating as the DoubleTree by Hilton Atlanta North Druid Hills, the newly reimagined Brookhaven Atlanta Hotel, located at 2061 North Druid Hills Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30329, has officially rebranded under new ownership and will be managed by AD1. Nestled in the vibrant North Druid Hills... - April 19, 2025 - AD1Global
Holiday Inn Resort Kissimmee by the Parks Joins IHG Portfolio
Formerly known as Wyndham Orlando Resort & Conference Center Celebration Area, the newly reflagged Holiday Inn Resort Kissimmee by the Parks, located at 3011 Maingate Lane, Kissimmee, FL 34747, has officially joined the IHG Hotels & Resorts family. Conveniently situated just minutes from... - April 18, 2025 - AD1Global
Dalwadi Hospitality Management Promotes New Vice President of Operations
Dalwadi Hospitality Management Promotes Hospitality Industry Leader Tonyia Felts to Vice President of Operations Dalwadi Hospitality Management, a premier hotel management company, is pleased to announce the promotion of Tonyia Felts from Director of Operations to Vice President of Operations. In... - April 12, 2025 - Dalwadi Hospitality Management LLC
Celebrate Spring in Style: Luxe Sunset’s Signature Seasonal Brunches Return with Easter & Mother’s Day Experiences
This April and May, Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel hosts two signature spring brunches on its scenic garden terrace. Easter Brunch (April 20) features decadent cuisine, live entertainment, bottomless mimosas, and a festive egg hunt with the Easter Bunny. Mother’s Day Brunch (May 11) offers a refined culinary experience with specialty sparkling beverages, live music, and floral gifts for moms. Both events showcase Luxe’s signature blend of luxury and family-friendly charm. - April 10, 2025 - Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel