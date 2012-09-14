PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
St. Louis hotel developer adds Hilton properties to its management portfolio. - December 19, 2019 - Midas Hospitality
Finest Punta Cana reservations launched December 10, 2019. - December 16, 2019 - Finest Punta Cana
Last week, MerPerle Resorts & Hotels announced that it will be opening a new hotel in the coastal city of Nha Trang in December 2019. This is an addition to its portfolio of three properties in unique cities of Nha Trang & Ho Chi Minh City. - December 02, 2019 - MerPerle Beach Hotel
The children of Metaxa Hospitality Group’s employees painted the way they imagine their parents at work. - November 28, 2019 - Maris Hotels
St. Louis hotel developer raises $25 million in capital. - November 24, 2019 - Midas Hospitality
Now in its 24th year, Country Christmas has become one of the area’s most anticipated holiday traditions. This popular drive through holiday lights display is held on the grounds of The Ingleside Hotel located at 2810 Golf Rd, Pewaukee, WI. Country Christmas 2019 dates of operation are: November... - November 21, 2019 - The Ingleside Hotel
Proceeds to benefit three St. Louis nonprofit agencies. - November 15, 2019 - Midas Hospitality
Ajman Hotel managed by Blazon Hotel is pleased to announce the appointment of Mahmoud Saffarini as Director of Sales and Marketing. Joining Ajman Hotel from Salalah Rotana Resort in Oman, Saffarini brings solid experience in the areas of sales, business development, strategic planning and team management.
In... - November 06, 2019 - Ajman Hotel managed by Blazon Hotels
2019 Open School Days - November 06, 2019 - Maris Hotels
AD1 Development, a hospitality development company in Hollywood, Florida is relocating their headquarters to 1915 Harrison Street. - November 01, 2019 - AD1Global
Palm Garden Hotel is proud to announce the completion of a comprehensive $3 million dollar renovation. The extensive transformation includes the complete overhaul of the hotel property including 147 guestrooms and suites, main entrance and lobby, meeting and banquet spaces, furniture, fixtures, and the... - October 24, 2019 - Palm Garden Hotel
BrainFIT Institute, LLC™, an international science-based training, coaching, and performance optimization group, today announced the formal opening of its firm, which currently serves North America and Europe. With this rollout, BrainFIT Institute released its flagship products: BrainFIT Leaders™,... - October 19, 2019 - BrainFIT Institute
Guests will enjoy a culinary feast highlighting traditional dishes from Northern India at Bukhara, an award-winning restaurant. - October 19, 2019 - Ajman Hotel managed by Blazon Hotels
AD1 Global, a South-Florida based hospitality development and management company, has completed a multi-million-dollar renovation of the former Parc Royale Hotel Lake Buena Vista and converted it into an upscale full-service Crowne Plaza® hotel.
The comprehensive property-wide renovation featured... - October 17, 2019 - AD1Global
Creta Maris is the Luxury Hammam Experience-Regional Winner in Southern Europe for the provision of top Wellness Services by Aegeo Spas - October 09, 2019 - Maris Hotels
AD1 Global, a hospitality company located in Hollywood, Florida, collaborated with Cadena International to collect and send humanitarian aid to the Bahamas following the disastrous effects of Hurricane Dorian.
“At AD1 Global, we value teamwork and community,” said AD1 Global President Daniel... - October 04, 2019 - AD1Global
A major initiative under the “World Cleanup Day” program and in coordination with “Let's do it Greece” actions. - September 28, 2019 - Maris Hotels
System created with innovative Hi-Tech in traditional Guest Services for the next generation in exploring guest experiences whether Drive-thru or other hospitality venues where no one ever has serviced before. - September 27, 2019 - Queensway Group AB
Heavlin Management Company, LLC, Chandler, AZ, is pleased to announce Matthew Strawn as their new Corporate Director of Rooms overseeing the Rooms Divisions of the company’s managed hotel properties.
Matthew joined Heavlin Management Company at the Hilton Phoenix Airport Hotel in October of 2018... - September 27, 2019 - Heavlin Management Company
Daytona Beach, Florida oceanfront resort welcomes Kellie Gustin to their team. - September 27, 2019 - Best Western Aku Tiki Inn
InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) has appointed Anna-Marie Dowling as Area General Manager for Oman with a concurrent appointment as General Manager of InterContinental® Muscat. Anna-Marie is the first female general manager of this 43-year old iconic property.
Dowling’s expertise and experience... - September 22, 2019 - InterContinental Muscat
Active participation in the project “TUI Care Foundation | Futouris.” - September 15, 2019 - Maris Hotels
AD1 Global, a hospitality company based in Hollywood, Florida has been awarded a Silver Magellan Award from Travel Weekly Magazine for their Social Media/Reputation Influence program.
“We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from one of the most prestigious travel companies in the... - September 12, 2019 - AD1Global
As part of Sheraton Sharm social responsibilities towards the society, and in light of the constant role in serving the community, the hotel has joined Marriott International Hotels & Resorts in Egypt for a cycling event that was dedicated to children with special needs from Dar Al Sondos Orphanage... - September 12, 2019 - Sheraton Sharm Hotel, Resort, Villas & Spa
Pamper and rejuvenate your skin this autumn with extremely effective facial treatments based on organic ingredients to revive skin radiance and reduce visible signs of ageing - September 04, 2019 - Ajman Hotel managed by Blazon Hotels
In a meeting with the whole team of Sunrise Central Hotel, the management announced last week that the hotel will put its new facilities, such as a newly-built swimming pool, an outdoor bar, a gym as well as meeting rooms into operation by February 2020. - August 31, 2019 - Sunrise Central Hotel
Pioneers of luxury hospitality bring unparalleled management expertise to Fleuve Congo Hotel under the Blazon Hotels Brand. - August 31, 2019 - Ajman Hotel managed by Blazon Hotels
The newest member of the Healing Hotels of the World is the Swiss Mountain Clinic, an international center for regulative and functional medicine located in the Alpine village of Castaneda in Switzerland. With a focus on holistic health, the Swiss Mountain Clinic has more than 30 years of experience in functional medicine, and offers several intensive packages designed to prevent disease as well as to regulate and detoxify the body. - August 31, 2019 - Healing Hotels of the World
With an innovative new program that harnesses the healing power of the natural world, Ayus Wellness at Mulu Marriott Resort & Spa has become the first hotel in Malaysia to join the Healing Hotels of the World. - August 31, 2019 - Healing Hotels of the World
The iconic Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai has become the newest member of the Healing Hotels of the World – a global consortium made up of more than 100 hotels and resorts that are committed to healing. - August 29, 2019 - Healing Hotels of the World
Frontdesk LLC (Frontdesk), a Milwaukee-based company, today announced the close of their latest round of funding in the amount of $2.75 million, which included an investment from La Macchia Holdings, LLC, Sand Hill Angels and Motivate Ventures, in addition to existing Seed Round investors.
“Frontdesk... - August 20, 2019 - Frontdesk
Heavlin Management Company has announced that the company has chosen to move all of their managed hotel properties to the Hotel Effectiveness Solutions suite of on-line labor management tools.
Darlene Heavlin, President of Heavlin Management Company says, “Our partnership with Hotel Effectiveness... - August 10, 2019 - Heavlin Management Company
The DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Rocky Mount won Rocky Mount Telegram’s Readers’ Choice Award for "Best Hotel." This is the 3rd year in a row the hotel has received this accolade. The property is owned by AD1 Global, a hospitality company based in Hollywood, Florida.
The Rocky Mount... - August 08, 2019 - AD1Global
Tree Preservation & Guests’ Information on Cretan Flora - August 02, 2019 - Maris Hotels
In a fierce competition, Sunrise Central Hotel announced today that it would follow the market demands by taking lead actions on applying dynamic pricing tactics for room sales. - July 31, 2019 - Sunrise Central Hotel
The favorite hotel of thousands of tourists according to Hotels.com, Jet2Holidays, Apollo & Holidaycheck - July 29, 2019 - Maris Hotels
St. Louis hotel developer to raise $12 million for newest opportunity zone investment. - July 26, 2019 - Midas Hospitality
Ajman Hotel, managed by Blazon Hotels, is announcing the appointment of Abhishek Kumar as Financial Controller.
Abhishek joins Ajman Hotel from Landmark Group in Dubai and brings more than 10 years of finance experience in the retail and hospitality sector. In his new role, he will be responsible for... - July 25, 2019 - Ajman Hotel managed by Blazon Hotels
Dream Drive, a custom van workshop and rental company in Japan, is officially launching their depot and 4 vans in August 2019.
Japan is in the midst of a tourism boom seeing record numbers of inbound tourists so far for 2019. (japantoday.com/category/national/japan-sees-record-number-of-foreign-visitors-in-1st-half-of-2019)... - July 20, 2019 - Dream Drive K.K.
Ship Sticks, the golf club and luggage shipping company, officially launches its first mobile app available on iOS devices. The new shipping platform provides customers with an innovative and easy way to travel hassle-free to and from popular worldwide destinations. The unveiling of the app is just one... - July 19, 2019 - Ship Sticks
Metaxa Hospitality Group at the forefront of the “Blue Flag Mediterranean Week 2019,” cleaning of two beaches in Crete and one in Santorini. - July 19, 2019 - Maris Hotels
In reacting to the market change and to approach its guest segments, Sunrise Central Hotel’s management has taken a major step in reorganizing the sales team structure to focus on the online segment while still keeping a good relationship with leisure and corporate ones. - July 09, 2019 - Sunrise Central Hotel
The former Park Inn by Radisson Resort & Conference Center - Orlando is now the Days Inn by Wyndham Kissimmee - Celebration and will be converted into a full-service Wyndham resort in 2020, following a series of multimillion-dollar renovations and improvements to the property.
“We’re... - July 08, 2019 - AD1Global
In the context of Creta Maris Beach Resort’s Social Responsibility Program, on Wednesday, June 26th, 2019, the annual Blood Donation Day was organized for 27th consecutive year. - July 05, 2019 - Maris Hotels
Sanford, Florida Victorian Bed and Breakfast Welcomes Guests for October and November. - July 04, 2019 - Higgins House Bed and Breakfast
The HEALING SUMMIT will once again return to Portugal’s beautiful Algarve coast, with next year’s event taking place May 18-19, 2020 at the Pine Cliffs Resort in Albufeira. - July 04, 2019 - Healing Hotels of the World
Hyatt Centric Mountain View is expected to open mid-July with a leadership team boasting 83 years of combined hospitality experience. OTO Development, part of The Johnson Group, is developing and will manage the new lifestyle hotel. - June 30, 2019 - OTO Development
Kastri/ Creta Maris beach, the beach of Creta Maris Beach Resort, was awarded for sixth consecutive year with the voluntary eco-label “Blue Flag” of the international “Blue Flag” program. - June 26, 2019 - Maris Hotels
AD1 Global announced the purchase of the Holiday Inn Palm Beach - Airport Conference Center that will be converted into a Crowne Plaza. AD1 will also develop a Holiday Inn Express adjacent to the current hotel.
The 199-room Crowne Plaza conversion and 120-room new construction Holiday Inn Express are... - June 20, 2019 - AD1Global
Experience the ultimate summer with amazing packages at Laguna Beach Club. - June 19, 2019 - Ajman Hotel managed by Blazon Hotels