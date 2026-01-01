Company Profiles Mariella Designs It really is hip to be square! Mariella Designs presents a stationery line of specialty greeting cards, announcements and invites for your personal enjoyment. Our recognizable square cards combine... Skidmark Cards Skidmark Cards Skidmark Cards is a new greeting card company dedicated to help raise awareness and funds for victims of domestic abuse. Our mission is two-fold. First, we produce heart-felt make-up... Sweetfrenchtoast, Inc. We want to change the world through pretty things. Our line of high-quality, handmade cards, blank notecards and original photography prints are perfect additions to your personal stationery...