Golden Quill Press Author Marjorie Struck in Her Book Tell Others, Says "Suicide is Rampant" and Recent Statistics Prove It is; Especially Among Young People Rate of suicide among young people has greatly risen since 2000 and Golden Quill Press author, Marjorie Struck wants to share her family experiences, hoping it can save a life. - June 21, 2019 - Golden Quill Press

Golden Quill Press is Celebrating Its "21st Birthday" On May 18th, 2019 Golden Quill Press will celebrate 21 years of cooperative publishing. - May 14, 2019 - Golden Quill Press

WishYoo Awarded Patent for a Collaborative e-Greeting Card WishYoo, a leading platform that replicates the experience of traditional greeting cards, announced that it has been granted the U.S. Patent No. US10235131B2, for a communally constructed electronic card. Now everyone can participate in the same WishYoo card using their own hand-writing, audio messages, and pictures. - April 08, 2019 - More Trees, Inc.

WishYoo Launches with Mission to Change the Way We Celebrate Worldwide WishYoo is a digital platform that allows users to celebrate and share special days in a creative and engaging way. Unlike a regular e-card, WishYoo invites families, friends, colleagues or the general public to commonly send a handwritten card to celebrate a birthday, anniversary, appreciation day and any other event. - October 20, 2018 - More Trees, Inc.

Do You Write or Want to Write? Golden Quill Press Publishes "How To Write Your Book... From an Idea to Your Published Story" Golden Quill Press has published,"How To Write Your Book," a step by step guide to how to start writing...all the way to finishing your story. - October 20, 2018 - Golden Quill Press

Suicide is Rampant! Golden Quill Press and "TELL OTHERS" Author, Marjorie Struck Present Her Story of 10+ Suicides in Her Family and What She Has Learned With Suicide being the topic of the day, Golden Quill Press has published 90 year old author, Marjorie Struck's memoir of her family history that includes 10+ suicides, including her father and brothers. Her book, “TELL OTHERS" was written as a way to make people aware of depression, addiction and suicide, and to stop sweeping these illnesses under the rug. Struck’s hope is that taking the skeletons out of the closet may help save lives. - August 25, 2018 - Golden Quill Press

Golden Quill Press Releases Code 47 to BREV Force as a Free eBook Free ebook on Amazon starting February 15. - February 03, 2016 - Golden Quill Press

Doozy Cards Announces New Postcards Line for Social Media Doozy Cards announces new product line to share ecards on social media for free. - September 29, 2015 - Doozy Cards

"Colorist's Companion" Reference Digests - Satisfying Tools for Adult Coloring Devotees Lovely Leisure Coloring Books has released a 2 book series "Colorist’s Companion" that fills the desire by many of these enthusiasts to organize and coordinate their coloring pencils, pens and markers. - June 13, 2015 - Lovely Leisure

Cat Seto, Well-Known Stationery Designer, is Launching Ferme à Papier, a New Stationery Line Cat Seto, a San Francisco based designer, author, and artist has announced the launch of her her latest stationery line, “Ferme à Papier” which debuts to retailers at the upcoming National Stationery Show later this month (May 19-22) in New York City. - May 09, 2013 - Ferme à Papier

A Hot and Tasty Way to Send a Personal Greeting With greeting cards becoming a thing of the past, tea notes offer a unique and contemporary option for showing people you care. - December 08, 2012 - Tenota

Canadian Business Printing Company to Expand to the US Veraprint, a leading provider of online printing services for small and medium sized business in Canada, is formally expanding its operations to the United States. It will mark its entry into the US market by reducing its regular prices on business card printing and postcard printing, as well as expanding its promotional reach. - May 11, 2011 - Accent Impression

Chico Chihuahua Lands Mobile Deal with Movilaction and Mexican Giant Telcel Chico Chihuahua® lands mobile deal with content distributor Movilaction and giant mobile carrier Telcel for Mexico and with Claro in Dominican Republic. - November 19, 2010 - Chico Chihuahua y la compania del Chile

Local Asheville Artist Diane English Expands Business to Europe Asheville Artist Diane English has been the creative genius behind The Great Cosmic Happy-Ass Card Company since 1996. In 2010 she will expand her card distribution to Europe. - November 13, 2010 - The Great Cosmic Happy-Ass Card Company

Enchanted Studio® Launches Fine Art Greeting Cards with a Difference; They Are Indistinguishable from the Original Artworks Fantasy and fairy art designs by the artist Lillian Fioretzi are brought together in a new range of museum quality greetings cards. They are fully illustrated and hand signed by the artist. - March 02, 2010 - Enchanted Studio

Chico Chihuahua Into Europe Chico Chihuahua appoints new agent in the territory - December 11, 2009 - Chico Chihuahua y la compania del Chile

Chico Chihuahua Launches "Hot" Line of Gifts for Christmas Chico Chihuahua, the hottest chihuahua on the net, launches a new line of "hot" gifts for Christmas - October 16, 2009 - Chico Chihuahua y la compania del Chile

Skidmark Cards to Rihanna: We'll Lower the Bar if You Help Raise Awareness "Skidmark Cards is a greeting card company dedicated to raising funds and awareness for victims of domestic violence," according to spokesman Thomas Burr. The spokesman adds, "We seek nothing more than to further our cause, along with trying to gain the support of the public at large, which includes our offer to Rihanna." - July 27, 2009 - Skidmark Cards

Skidmark Cards Commits to Offer Rihanna, One of It's Skidmark Break-Up Cards and to Donate $100.00 to Local Women's Shelter The company challenges Rihanna to give Chris Brown any Skidmark Break-Up Card from it’s web site, free of charge, and the company will donate $100.00, in Rihanna’s name, to a local Women’s Shelter. - July 11, 2009 - Skidmark Cards

Domestic Violence Victims Have a New Friend The statistics are stark. More needs to be done to help victims of domestic abuse. There is a new greeting card company that helps end dysfunctional relationships and helps fund women's shelters. - July 07, 2009 - Skidmark Cards

A New Approach to Help Fund Shelters for Victims of Domestic Abuse Women's shelters are full, demand is at an all time high. A new greeting card company tries to help raise funds for victims of domestic abuse. - June 07, 2009 - Skidmark Cards

"Depressing Times" Greeting Cards from Order of St. Nick Draw Humorous Parallels Between Recession and Great Depression The CBS Early Show featured Depressing Times cards as one of the most prominent examples of a growing “Depression chic” trend. - May 12, 2009 - Order of St. Nick

Kinetic Cards & Gifts Release Mother’s Day Cards for Lesbian Moms Consumers Can Now Show Appreciation for Lesbian Moms with Designs Made Specifically for Them Through Kinetic Cards & Gifts - May 02, 2009 - Journey Creative Design Studio

Order of St. Nick to Debut “Great Depression”-Themed Birthday Cards at 2009 National Stationery Show The irreverent greeting card company Order of St. Nick will debut its new line of Depressing Times “Great Depression”-themed birthday cards at the 2009 National Stationery Show this May. - March 14, 2009 - Order of St. Nick

It's a Paw-Ty in a Box Lisa Pallardy, President of BarkTalk (www.BarkTalk.com) introduces the “Paw-ty In A Box” – all the supplies you'll need to throw an unforgettable, tail-wagging party for your dog, including invitations, thank you cards, pawprint balloons, pawprint party hats, and all natural dog cake... - February 27, 2009 - BarkTalk.com

Great Depression-Themed Valentine’s Day Cards Hit the Market Order of St. Nick's "Depressing Times" Valentine's Day Cards Called a "Trend for 2009." - February 04, 2009 - Order of St. Nick

Golden Quill Press Story Submission Contest Golden Quill Press.com Has Issued a Call for Story Entries for New Book Contest. - January 23, 2009 - Golden Quill Press

Greeting Card Company Signs Renowned Iowa Artist Kettle for New Line of Funny Valentines Order of St. Nick has signed renowned Iowa artist Kettle to headline its new line of “Sweet and Sour Valentines" greeting cards. - January 01, 2009 - Order of St. Nick

Greeting Card Company Expands “Evil Christmas Cards” Line for 2008 Holiday Season Greeting card publisher Order of St. Nick is serving up a new line of gothic Christmas cards that look at the dark side of the holiday season. The cards, available for sale on www.evilxmas.com, feature vampires, zombies, bats, undead pirates, and severed body parts galore, making them the perfect greeting... - November 25, 2008 - Order of St. Nick

Funny Christmas Cards Examine Links Between Current Financial Crisis and Great Depression Order of St. Nick’s Depressing Times line of holiday greeting cards draws humorous parallels between the Great Depression and the current worldwide financial crisis. The paper greeting cards feature vintage photos from the Great Depression, enhanced with humorous verse such as “Have a Great Depression and a Subprime New Year.” They are available online at www.depressingtimes.com. - November 18, 2008 - Order of St. Nick

Greeting Card Company Unveils “Atheist Christmas Cards” for 2008 Holiday Season Greeting card publisher Order of St. Nick has released a new line of funny Christmas cards for atheists. - November 15, 2008 - Order of St. Nick

Greeting Card Company Releases “Financial Crisis Christmas Cards” It’s no secret that we live in depressing financial times, but one greeting card company is hoping that consumers still have their funny bones intact. Greeting card publisher Order of St. Nick has released its first set of “financial crisis Christmas cards” for the 2008 holiday season. “Humor... - October 22, 2008 - Order of St. Nick

Studio Style Announces Stylish New Holiday Photo Card Designs for 2008 Newly Expanded Collection Offers New Formats Including Flat, Tri-Fold & Calendar Greeting Cards. - October 14, 2008 - Studio Style by Collector's Gallery

Gay Christmas Cards by Order of St. Nick Online greeting card retailer Order of St. Nick (http://www.orderofstnick.com) has unveiled its first line of Christmas and holiday cards for gays, lesbians, bisexuals, and transsexuals. The cards are sold online at www.gay-christmas-cards.com and www.orderofstnick.com in packs of 10 for $18.99. Single... - September 17, 2008 - Order of St. Nick

Rose Dust Cards.com Makes Greeting Cards Simple Easy and Fun Ricahrd E. Brown of Roscoe, IL has officially launched the stateline's first online authentic greeting card distribution company. - August 29, 2008 - Rose Dust Cards.com

Humozone Cards Announces the Addition of Free Printable Grocery and to do Lists to Its Web Site The announcement of free printable List’s to the greeting card site offering an inventory of cartoon style cards that are original designs. The press release also covers the future plans for the site and it’s free printable content. - July 28, 2008 - Humozone Cards

Corporate Greeting Cards for All Seasons 1linegreetings.com produces and sells Corporate Greeting Cards for the International and Malaysian market and is one of the leading greeting card producers in Malaysia. - December 26, 2007 - 1linegreetings.com

Secular Season’s Greetings: Atheists Celebrate the Holiday Season with Help from New Web Site Now, thanks to e-tailer Order of St. Nick (www.orderofstnick.com), atheists finally have their own holiday cards. Order of St. Nick is the holiday alternative for Winter Solstice cards, atheist holiday cards, and gothic Christmas cards. Order of St. Nick serves a diverse customer base, including atheists, agnostics, wiccans, pagans, goths, and many others who celebrate the holidays in an alternative fashion. - November 20, 2007 - Order of St. Nick

Sandstone Specialities Inc Announces More Invitation and Party Products "Sales have increased due to popular themes being researched more thoroughly on the internet and what is offered through on-line customer satisfaction," says Jane co-owner and Customer Service Rep from Sandstone Wedding Invitations. This increase is attributed to the company's popular lines of invitations, new trendy styles and personalized options. - September 21, 2007 - Sandstone Specialities INC

Misery Loves Comedy, LLC Debuts at National Stationery Show Misery Loves Comedy ® Neat Cards For Messy Moments™ - May 06, 2007 - Misery Loves Comedy, LLC

New Greeting Card Line Benefits Children in Crisis 100% of profits go to charity. - January 19, 2007 - Art with Heart

Invitations On CD, An Original and Innovative Creation CD Invites, invitations created and presented on CD, are a modern and unique twist that are sure to leave a lasting impression on all guests. Each CD is personalized with a photo montage presentation using images supplied by the customer, background music, a personalized poem, directions to the event, and an RSVP link. They offer various elegant cases, many original designs, and cater to all parties and events. - November 09, 2006 - CD Invites

Cardvio™ Provides Mother’s Day Solution for the Next Generation Cardvio, the leading innovator in net-to-mail™ greetings solutions announces Version 2.0 of its online greeting card design studio at www.cardvio.com. Just in time for Mother’s Day, Cardvio has stocked its supply of themed cards and upgraded its capabilities to include features for design such as: enhanced drag and drop positioning for text and photos; an expanded font list to include most fonts found on standard PC’s or Mac’s; and the addition of thousands of cards to search through. - May 13, 2006 - Cardvio LLC

JKZ Ventures Launches New How To Guide to Reduce Pharmacist's Dispensing Errors Ten years of proven technique reduce or eliminate your dispensing errors. - May 04, 2006 - JKZ Ventures, Inc

Are You Ready For Mother's Day? The answers to finding Mother's day gifts, presents, and cards are all here. There are even sections for Valentine's day, Christmas, and Birthdays. - April 28, 2006 - JKZ Ventures, Inc

After Losing Father, Atlanta Photographer Says "The Show Must Go On" Atlanta photographer dedicates her photography show to her father, who recently died at age 58 of a heart attack. - April 17, 2006 - Sweetfrenchtoast, Inc.