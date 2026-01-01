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Motion Picture & Video Exhibition

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Gold Company Profiles

Paragon Theaters

Paragon Theaters

Paragon Theaters is your ultimate entertainment destination. Paragon is passionate about its customer experience and focuses on innovation in amenities and enhanced service. Paragon's ground-breaking...

Company Profiles

Boston Motion Picture Awards

Boston Motion Picture Awards

The Boston Motion Picture Awards is the growing international film competition that provides money, goods, services, and exposure to up-and-coming independent filmmakers.

Durango Independent Film Festival

Durango Independent Film Festival

The Durango Independent Film Festival endeavors to connect the world to Durango through Independent Film. A community grass roots film festival, The Durango Independent Film Festival is a non-profit...

Film School

Film School

Offers information about the best film schools, obtaining a film degree, and starting a career in film.

Galalite Screens

Galalite Screens

Galalite Screens (www.galalitescreens.com/) is one company that has indisputably established its name in producing some of the finest and the widest range of Projection Screens for the ultimate...

Take 1 Night Club

Take 1 Night Club

Take 1 Night Club, the first club to open in the new entertainment district in downtown Las Vegas, is a unique and innovative concept in night club entertainment. It is a multi faceted Hollywood...

Undercurrents Film Festival

Undercurrents Film Festival

The Undercurrents Film Festival strives to bring a voice to traditionally ignored filmmakers and subjects. We aim to reward movies that challenge the status quo, take chances, experiment, or point to...

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