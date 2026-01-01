Paragon Theaters is your ultimate entertainment destination. Paragon is passionate about its customer experience and focuses on innovation in amenities and enhanced service. Paragon's ground-breaking...
The Durango Independent Film Festival endeavors to connect the world to Durango through Independent Film. A community grass roots film festival, The Durango Independent Film Festival is a non-profit...
The Undercurrents Film Festival strives to bring a voice to traditionally ignored filmmakers and subjects. We aim to reward movies that challenge the status quo, take chances, experiment, or point to...