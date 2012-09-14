|
|
|
|Galalite Screens Mumbai, India
Galalite Screens (www.galalitescreens.com/) is one company that has indisputably established its name in producing some of the finest and the widest range of Projection Screens for the ultimate...
|
|Boston Motion Picture Awards Reading, MA
The Boston Motion Picture Awards is the growing international film competition that provides money, goods, services, and exposure to up-and-coming...
|
|Durango Independent Film Festival Durango, CO
The Durango Independent Film Festival endeavors to connect the world to Durango through Independent Film. A community grass roots film festival,...
|
|Film School Los Angeles, CA
Offers information about the best film schools, obtaining a film degree, and starting a career in film.
|
|Take 1 Night Club NV
Take 1 Night Club, the first club to open in the new entertainment district in downtown Las Vegas, is a unique and innovative concept in...
|
|Undercurrents Film Festival Champaign, IL
The Undercurrents Film Festival strives to bring a voice to traditionally ignored filmmakers and subjects. We aim to reward movies that...
|Companies 1 - 6 of 6
|Page: 1