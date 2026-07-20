Recent Headlines
Winter Film Fest 2027 Call for Submissions
15th Annual International Film Festival, February 24-28, 2027, in New York City. Underrepresented voices in film to be featured at NYC’s celebration of local and global Indie Films. Filmmakers worldwide invited to submit work. - July 20, 2026 - Winter Film Festival
SAG-AFTRA Actor Michael Pierce Cast as John Goldman in Los Angeles Production of Questioning
SAG-AFTRA actor Michael Pierce has been cast as John Goldman in Questioning, an innovative theatrical production directed by Julia Weist and presented by New Theater Hollywood. The production will be filmed during the week of July 6–10, 2026, with public performances running July 10–19 in Los Angeles. - June 10, 2026 - Michael Joseph Pierce
Embr Entertainment and Isabel Dréan's Vertical Series Incubator Ink Deal to Solve Script Bottleneck for Vertical Mini Drama Industry
Embr Entertainment has inked a first-of-its-kind, first-look deal with Isabel Dréan's Vertical Series Incubator which has proven to be one of the most effective conduits for transitioning Hollywood writers into the vertical space. - February 15, 2026 - Embr Entertainment
Image Quilt, a Film Production Company, Will Premiere "Sketches from the Edge of Flamenco," Cinematic Dance Theater from Filmmaker/Choreographer Omonike Akinyem, in Nyc.
"Sketches from the Edge of Flamenco" opens December 9 and runs monthly through March 24 at 16 Cowries Space at Rodney’s, a fluid venue dedicated to dance and theater. This multidisciplinary play explores how flamenco erupts in the lives of diverse characters caught between turmoil, love, and decay. The work blends film, live performance, dance, and projection to reveal how flamenco becomes a mirror, a refuge, and a provocation. - November 25, 2025 - Image Quilt Productions, Inc.
Gospel Musical Comedy Sanctified to Relaunch at Plaza Arts Center in Eatonton
On Saturday, September 13, 2025, The Plaza Arts Center will host the relaunch of Sanctified: A Gospel Musical Comedy, a stage production that blends humor, music, and cultural storytelling. The 6:30 p.m. performance marks the return of one of playwright Javon Johnson’s most acclaimed works,... - August 17, 2025 - Javon Johnson Productions
“The Music We Call Country” Brings the Heart of America to Amazon Prime Video
The Music We Call Country is now available to buy or rent on Amazon Prime Video in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. This landmark documentary from Noble Giant Films is an in-depth exploration of the early days of country music, unearthing the key artists, pivotal moments, and... - February 10, 2025 - Noble Giant Films
Orbital Studios and SISU Cinema Robotics Forge R&D Partnership
Orbital Studios, a leader in virtual production, has announced a new R&D partnership with SISU Cinema Robotics, known for its industry-leading Motion Control robotics. - October 10, 2024 - SISU Cinema Robotics
"A Time To Yell: More Than A Statue," Selected for Indie Film Night in LA; a New Documentary Tells the Powerful Story of Charlottesville from a Unique Lens, Their Own
"A Time To Yell: More Than A Statue," a new documentary that tells the powerful story of Charlottesville from a unique lens, their own. After making its world premiere at the American Black Film Festival in June, the documentary continues it screening tour with upcoming festival and campus screenings highlighted being featured at Indie Film Night in LA on October 5, 2024. - September 24, 2024 - Untouchable Creative
15th Awareness Film Festival Unveils Exciting Festival Program
Heal One World proudly presents the 15th edition of the Awareness Film Festival (AFF), unveiling its official program selections. This year, AFF invites cinema aficionados, visionary filmmakers, and passionate artists to experience a curated celebration of global storytelling amidst the scenic... - September 17, 2024 - Heal One World
Paragon Theaters Commits to Bringing Spanish-Language Films to All Guests
Paragon Theaters rolls out Spanish-dubbed film series Cine Latino, and teams up with industry leader TheaterEars to provide guests easy-to-use dubbing technology via Mobile Phones. - September 16, 2024 - Paragon Theaters
"Venus Effect" Celebrates Official Selection at Atlanta Underground Film Festival
The sci-fi indie blockbuster "Venus Effect," directed by Andrew Burn, is set to screen at the Limelight Theater on Sunday, August 18th, at 8:30 PM as an "Official Selection" at the Atlanta Underground Film Festival. - July 23, 2024 - Skyframe Pictures LLC
Paragon Theaters Launches Sensory Friendly Screenings for Kids of All Ages
Paragon Theaters launches monthly Sensory Friendly Screenings for kids of all ages, at all Paragon locations nationwide, starting Saturday, July 20, with DESPICABLE ME 4. - July 16, 2024 - Paragon Theaters
Tigertail Asian Film Festival Debuts in Tampa, Celebrates Asian and International Cinema
The Tigertail Asian Film Festival successfully debuted on July 13, 2024, at LOOK Dine-In Cinema in Tampa, marking a significant milestone as Tampa Bay's first Asian-inspired film festival. Organized by Tian Liu founder of Tigertail Pictures, the event showcased 28 local and international short films alongside one international feature film, celebrating the rich cultural heritage and storytelling traditions of Asian and international cinema. - July 15, 2024 - Tigertail Asian Film Festival
NYC's Winter Film Festival Opens for Submissions for 13th Annual Celebration of Indie Film
NYC's Winter Film Festival Submissions Now Open. Celebrate Diversity in Film #WFF2025 Thirteenth Annual International Film Festival: February 19-23 2025; Emerging Filmmakers – All Genres – All Lengths; Documentary, Narrative, Horror, Music Video, Animation and Web Series. - July 10, 2024 - Winter Film Festival
Crafted Elegance at London Craft Week 2024: a Resounding Success
Blackdot Gallery is delighted to announce the remarkable success of "Crafted Elegance: A Fusion of Tradition and Innovation" at London Craft Week 2024. This exhibition celebrated the rich tapestry of Asian craftsmanship, featuring contemporary jewellery, ceramics, fabric weaving,... - May 28, 2024 - Blackdot Gallery
Paragon Theaters Welcomes Exhibition Veteran Brian Hood as Their New Chief Operating Officer
Effective immediately, exhibition veteran Brian Hood will assume the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Paragon Theaters, headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida. In his role, Brian will oversee the day-to-day operational management and infrastructure support of the cinema chain in its... - May 02, 2024 - Paragon Theaters
Paragon Theaters Launches New Diamond Rewards Loyalty Membership Program
Paragon Theaters launches new Diamond Rewards Loyalty Membership Program. This program seeks to reward Paragon's most loyal movie-watching guests with more free tickets faster than ever before. Guests can also enjoy newly rolling out enhanced membership benefits as well. - April 25, 2024 - Paragon Theaters
NYC's Winter Film Awards International Film Festival Returns for 12th Annual Celebration of the Best of Indie Film
Winter Film Awards International Film Festival 12th Annual Celebration of the Best of Indie Film February 21-25 2024. Winter Film Awards showcases films from emerging filmmakers from around the world in all genres, with a special emphasis on highlighting the work of women and under-represented filmmakers. - February 06, 2024 - Winter Film Festival
BadamiTV Announces Call for Submissions for "African American Short Films" 2024 and 2025 Episodes
BadamiTV is excited to announce that it is now accepting submissions for upcoming 2024 and 2025 episodes of its nationally syndicated TV show, "African American Short Films." Celebrating over two decades of showcasing diverse storytelling and talent, "African American Short... - February 03, 2024 - BadamiTV
Denver’s Favorite Film Festival Now Accepting Submissions
The Denver Short Film Festival is Back in Full Swing - September 18, 2023 - Denver Short Film Festival
NYC's Winter Film Awards International Film Festival Opens for Submissions for 12th Annual Celebration of Indie Film
Winter Film Awards showcases films from emerging filmmakers from around the world in all genres, with a special emphasis on highlighting the work of women and under-represented filmmakers. - July 10, 2023 - Winter Film Festival
Cast Announced for "Charlie Shaw's Revenge" from Drop Dead Films
Cast announcement for new horror feature film in production this week in Sussex, United Kingdom. - April 28, 2023 - Drop Dead Films
Bring Your Smartphone to Landmark Film Festival in San Diego
International Mobile Film Festival presents its 12th edition for films shot with mobile phones. - April 21, 2023 - S. Botello Productions
Black Film, Black Voices
The 3rd Annual Greenwood Film Festival is here. The big event is back again, taking place August 2-6, 2023, with a new slate of black films and workshops curated for film lovers, film makers, and all the above. Located in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the Greenwood Film Festival loves to highlight black local... - February 15, 2023 - Greenwood Film Festival
Winter Film Awards International Film Festival Returns for 11th Annual Celebration of Indie Film February 16-25, 2023
Winter Film Awards showcases films from emerging filmmakers from around the world in all genres, with a special emphasis on highlighting the work of women and under-represented filmmakers. - January 25, 2023 - Winter Film Festival
1st Denver Short Film Festival Set for February 2023
The first edition of the film festival is scheduled to take place at the historical Mayan Theatre, a long time art-house cinema beacon in the Mile High City. The program will include screenings of local, national and international short films that will be selected from submissions by the festival committee. - July 26, 2022 - Denver Short Film Festival
San Diego to Host Landmark Film Event April 29 – May 1 Featuring World’s Best Mobile Movies and Filmmakers
International Mobile Film Festival to Screen 6 Feature Length Films and 25 Short Films All Shot on Smartphones; Award Top Categories - April 12, 2022 - S. Botello Productions
Oscar Winner Cuba Gooding Jr. Joins Cast of "Beneath"
Academy Award winner Cuba Gooding Jr. has joined the cast of British sci- fi/thriller film. - March 03, 2022 - Cupsogue Pictures
Marina del Rey Film Festival Returned to Cinemark 18 and XD HHLA and Celebrated Its 10th Year Anniversary
Marina del Rey Film Festival welcomed back independent filmmakers to the big screen, with over 250 films screening for a week. - October 22, 2021 - Marina del Rey Film Festival
Diana Zuros' ASL Film "Since August" Takes Top Honors at WFA2021 International Film Festival
Winter Film Awards International Film Festival awards 14 films with top honors, including ASL drama, Nepali horror and Pat Morita documentary. - October 13, 2021 - Winter Film Festival
Edinburgh Short Film Festival 2021 Live & Online
The Edinburgh Short Film Festival 10th Anniversary edition once again brings some of the world’s best short films to Edinburgh and welcomes audiences back to the cinema (and now online) to see one of the strongest and most varied short film programmes anywhere. - October 08, 2021 - Edinburgh Short Film Festival
S. Botello Productions™ Presents 11th Edition International Mobile Film Festival
International Mobile Film Festival is San Diego's smartphone film festival which only accepts films shot with mobile phone cameras. - August 18, 2021 - S. Botello Productions
Winter Film Awards International Film Festival Returns for 10th Annual Celebration of Indie Film
Winter Film Awards showcases films from emerging filmmakers from around the world in all genres, with a special emphasis on highlighting the work of women and under-represented filmmakers. The Festival runs September 23-October 2 in New York City. The lineup includes 91 films from 28 countries, 7 free education sessions and amazing parties. - August 06, 2021 - Winter Film Festival
Marina del Rey Film Festival Returns to Welcome Back Filmmakers at Cinemark 18 and XD HHLA and Celebrates Its 10th Year Anniversary
Marina del Rey Film Festival Welcomes Back Filmmakers to Theatre - June 21, 2021 - Marina del Rey Film Festival
Oscar Nominee Terrence Howard Joins Cast of "Beneath"
Academy Award-nominee Terrence Howard has joined the cast of British sci-fi/thriller film. - February 03, 2021 - Cupsogue Pictures
Orlando Video Production Company, Aktion Productions, Launches New Website
Aktion Productions, a video production company based in Orlando, FL, is proud to announce that they have recently launched their new website. Historically doing business from strictly word-of-mouth advertising, the company will now have a user-friendly interface to showcase projects and direct new... - January 13, 2021 - Aktion Productions
Actor Khalil Kain Visits Ghana for Premiere of Coming to Africa
A recap of actor Khalil Kain's trip to Ghana for the premiere of the romantic comedy Coming to Africa, which was released to digital platforms on November by BKE Films. - December 30, 2020 - BKE Films
Get Inspired by the 2020 Culver City Film Festival on the ShortsDaily Channel on Roku
The 2020 Culver City Film Festival is beginning Friday, December 4, and will run through Friday, December 11 on the ShortsDaily Roku Channel, which will stream 250 short and feature independent films from around the world. Get inspired by these great films that have been made by some of the best... - December 03, 2020 - Culver City Film Festival
Innovative Style: The 2020 Marina del Rey Film Festival Streams on ShortsDaily Rising Los Angeles Based Independent Film Festival Streamed on Roku Channel
2020 Marina del Rey Film Festival held on ShortsDaily Roku Channel interactive experiences on Zoom and Facebook. - October 30, 2020 - Marina del Rey Film Festival
Independent Filmmaker Dorian Goto Stone's Live-Action Virtual Reality Film "GEIMU" About a Medieval Japanese Game World Has Festival World Premiere at VIFF
"GEIMU" is an immersive Japanese live-action 3D virtual reality (VR) film made for viewing in a VR headset. Produced and directed by independent filmmaker Dorian Goto Stone, GEIMU is a narrative short film that combines gaming, VR and cinema and is set in a medieval Japanese game world. It will be viewable globally for free from Sept. 24 (12pm PDT) to Oct. 7 during VIFF. - September 24, 2020 - Dorian Stone
Galalite Participated in the First-Ever Virtual Expo for the Cinema Business
Galalite participated in the first-ever online conference and trade show for cinema business by CineEurope. CineEurope is the longest-running and most prestigious convention dedicated entirely to cinema operators in the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The convention was supposed to be held in the... - June 25, 2020 - Galalite Screens
Culver City Film Festival 2020 Launch and Plans
Culver City Film Festival plans for 2020 and film festival highlights from 2019. - June 23, 2020 - Culver City Film Festival
Galalite’s Mirage XDL 1.2 Complimented Christie’s RGB Laser at Carnival Cinemas
Carnival Cinemas, one of the fastest-growing multiplex chains in India has collaborated with Christie Digital Systems and TSR professional video and audio for their project of Laser screens PAN India. The event marked the celebration of Carnival Cinemas becoming the first and only multiplex chain... - March 11, 2020 - Galalite Screens
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Galalite Screens Campaign Idea for the Year 2020 - February 27, 2020 - Galalite Screens
Winter Film Awards International Film Festival Announces 2020 Edition
Film Festival celebrating diversity in film runs Feb. 20-29 in NYC. - January 04, 2020 - Winter Film Festival
Save the Dates - The Famous 2019 Culver City Film Festival is Coming Soon
2019 Culver City Film Festival to be held at Cinemark 18 and XD, (HHLA) at The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center. Opening night ceremonies and additional festival information. - November 23, 2019 - Culver City Film Festival
Galalite Launches the World’s Lowest Gain Projection Screen - Mirage XDL 1.2 at Big Cine Expo
Galalite (www.galalitescreens.com/), a globally recognised manufacturer of Innovative Projection Screen surfaces launches the new Mirage XDL 1.2, a revolutionary projection screen providing a uniquely immersive viewing experience. Specially crafted to reduce the Speckle in Laser Projections,... - November 17, 2019 - Galalite Screens
Independent Filmmaking Excellence Showcased at the 2019 Marina del Rey Film Festival
Marina del Rey Film Festival screens over 250 independent films from around the word in Los Angeles. - November 02, 2019 - Marina del Rey Film Festival
Galalite’s Mirage XDL 1.2: First of Its kind Silver Screen
Galalite Screens with the introduction of it's latest screen Mirage XDL 1.2 is reintroducing the silver screen that is ready to take over its contemporaries with its sheer brilliance and tremendous quality. - October 25, 2019 - Galalite Screens
Galalite Screens Ready to Set Its Foot in Europe
Galalite has a strong foundation in its home country India and is ready to explore the European market by already establishing a factory in Poland which will be treated as a base of operations for Europe. - October 19, 2019 - Galalite Screens