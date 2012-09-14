PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Save the Dates - The Famous 2019 Culver City Film Festival is Coming Soon 2019 Culver City Film Festival to be held at Cinemark 18 and XD, (HHLA) at The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center. Opening night ceremonies and additional festival information. - November 23, 2019 - Culver City Film Festival

Galalite Launches the World’s Lowest Gain Projection Screen - Mirage XDL 1.2 at Big Cine Expo Galalite (www.galalitescreens.com/), a globally recognised manufacturer of Innovative Projection Screen surfaces launches the new Mirage XDL 1.2, a revolutionary projection screen providing a uniquely immersive viewing experience. Specially crafted to reduce the Speckle in Laser Projections, Galalite’s... - November 17, 2019 - Galalite Screens

Independent Filmmaking Excellence Showcased at the 2019 Marina del Rey Film Festival Marina del Rey Film Festival screens over 250 independent films from around the word in Los Angeles. - November 02, 2019 - Marina del Rey Film Festival

Galalite’s Mirage XDL 1.2: First of Its kind Silver Screen Galalite Screens with the introduction of it's latest screen Mirage XDL 1.2 is reintroducing the silver screen that is ready to take over its contemporaries with its sheer brilliance and tremendous quality. - October 25, 2019 - Galalite Screens

Galalite Screens Ready to Set Its Foot in Europe Galalite has a strong foundation in its home country India and is ready to explore the European market by already establishing a factory in Poland which will be treated as a base of operations for Europe. - October 19, 2019 - Galalite Screens

Galalite's World Eyesight Day Involvement Galalite - Leading manufacturer of cinema screens is celebrating their success of 60 years in a unique and innovative way by partnering up with Sightsavers to create awareness about preventive blindness and to aid and assist in the treatment of some of the children. - October 14, 2019 - Galalite Screens

The 8th Annual Marina del Rey Film Festival: Week Long Screenings of Fantastic Independent Films 2019 Marina del Rey Film Festival events and speakers information. Cinemark 18 and XD at HHLA October 18 – 24; Warehouse Kickoff Event October 17; Best of the Fest Awards at The Proud Bird October 25. - October 12, 2019 - Marina del Rey Film Festival

Black Alphabet Film Festival Honors Trans Awareness Week Black Alphabet Film Festival honors trans awareness in this 2-day event on November 9 and November 10. Join Black Alphabet for free films and a pre-screening reception. - September 21, 2019 - Black Alphabet NFP

Toronto International Film Festival Beckons for Florida-Based Jalbert Brothers Jalbert Brothers moving forward in a changing film industry. Jalbert duo will be keynote speakers at Toronto International Film Festival. - September 07, 2019 - Jalbert Brothers

The 3rd Annual CV Indie Film Awards to be Held at JPL in Rancho Mirage GNA Universal Media in association with Gina Carey Films brings the CV Indie Film Awards to the Coachella Valley for the 3rd Year. - August 15, 2019 - Gina Carey Films

First Arizona Drone Film Festival, AZDroneFest, Announced for October 2019 AZDroneFest has announced the first-ever Arizona drone film festival and family event on Saturday, October 26, 2019 on the Grand Canyon University campus. The Drone Expo and Family Fun event from 2pm-5pm is free with a boxed toy donation for Phoenix Children’s Hospital. Kids and adults alike will... - August 05, 2019 - AZDroneFest

Filmmaker Dandrell Scott and D Fault Entertainment Look to Change Black Cinema with Animation Chicago filmmaker, Dandrell Scott, and his production company, D Fault Entertainment, are being praised for independent animated shorts. - March 07, 2019 - D Fault Entertainment

D Fault Entertainment Creates Diverse Superhero and Lands Hollywood Nomination There’s no shortage of superheroes in today’s landscape. From movies to video games to television, we can expect a caped, masked rescuer to make an appearance in our daily lives. However, there’s still an absence of minority heroes; someone that African American children can admire. - March 05, 2019 - D Fault Entertainment

Matt Nable Latest to Join Talented Line Up on Aussie Documentary Exposing the Highs and Lows of Creatives Struggling in the Film Industry Created and Directed by Shaun Anthony Robinson and Produced by Lucinda Bruce (Lady of the Light Productions), “That's Not a Knife” is for anyone with a dream; the underdog story of an actor, who fights back against the odds by overcoming his own fears and creating his own path to Hollywood, documenting his journey along the way. He meets other actors who share their own fears and insecurities with him, helping help him to understand his own journey better and inspire others to do the same. - January 18, 2019 - Lady of the Light Productions Pty Ltd

2018 Culver City Film Festival Celebrated Indie Filmmaking, New Crop of Film Talent The 2018 Culver City Film Festival screened over 250 independent films from around the world. The festival celebrated the art of filmmaking showcasing at the Cinemark 18 and XD. - January 06, 2019 - Culver City Film Festival

Against All Odds, This Aussie Underdog is Making His Own Path to Hollywood Australian actor teams up with some of Australia’s best known and well loved actors, to tell the untold stories of those who dream of making it to Hollywood. - December 13, 2018 - Lady of the Light Productions Pty Ltd

2018 Marina Del Rey Film Festival to be Held at Cinemark 18 and XD, October 17th- 22nd, 2018 Marina del Rey Film Festival will be screening over 180 films, starting this week at Cinemark 18 and XD. - October 17, 2018 - Marina del Rey Film Festival

"Still Slaves," a Damo & Co. Production, to Debut at LA Femme Film Festival “Still Slaves: The West African Slave Trade Then and Now” will be having its world premiere the LA Femme Film Festival this October. “Still Slaves” is a feature documentary that explores the various forms slavery takes in modern day West Africa, and the impact it is having on... - September 14, 2018 - Damo & Co. Productions

Gina Carey Films to Hold "The 2nd Annual CV Indie Film Awards" in October 2018 Gina Carey Films is pleased to present “The 2nd Annual CV Indie Film Awards” which will be held on Monday October 8, 2018 at "JPL," 39001 Monterey Ave, Rancho Mirage, CA, 92270. Time: 6pm – 9pm - June 11, 2018 - Gina Carey Films

Right and Left Studios Gets World Premiere of Horror Film, End Trip. A Film Mirroring the Real Life Horrors of Technology. An upcoming film is making waves with reviewers as it shares a common thread with recent breaking news; rideshare crimes. End Trip exploits the faith we put in algorithms written by multi-billion dollar companies, by realistically capturing the terrors that could happen, even on the most average of nights. End Trip forces viewers to beg the question, "Does technology account for trust?" - June 04, 2018 - Right and Left Studios

"Goodbye Charles," Dark Comedy Opening at the Hollywood Fringe Festival A dark romantic comedy about dating, marriage and death. Jill’s husband Charles mysteriously disappears after she refuses to grant him a divorce. She follows a string of clues to try and find out the secret Charles was keeping from her. One Act Play written by Gabriel Davis, directed by Kate Enge. - May 22, 2018 - It's Complicated Company

Gina Carey Films Presents 2018 2nd Annual CV Indie Film Awards Gina Carey Films 2nd Annual CV Indie Film Awards to be held at JPL on Monday October 8, 2018 - May 15, 2018 - Gina Carey Films

Female Filmmakers Respond to Cosby Conviction The filmmakers of "Lady Hunters," a short film about three moms who become a vigilante death squad, respond to Bill Cosby's conviction on sexual assault charges. - April 27, 2018 - Plaid Dog LLC

Lady Hunters Announces Back-to-Back World and NYC Premieres The dramatic dark comedy film about three moms who become a vigilante death squad premieres in Kansas City and New York City. "Once upon a time, three mothers killed a wolf." - April 11, 2018 - Plaid Dog LLC

Mariya Pyter’s "Danny Danielle" to Premiere at 48 Film Project Finalists Screening at DGA Theater, Hollywood, CA 8 Film Project presents the World Premiere of “Danny Danielle” — directed and produced by Mariya Pyter — screened on Thursday, March 15th, 2018 at the DGA Theatre in Hollywood, CA. Film is starring Olivia R. Day, other was includes Grace Bosley, Mark Motyl, Janlyn Williams and John Woodley. - March 17, 2018 - Magic Hour Productions, Inc.

Monmouth Film Festival and Two River Theater Partnered for Screening and Discussion of Alfred Hitchcock’s "Shadow of a Doubt" Monmouth Film Festival and Two River Theater Partnered for Screening and Panel Discussion of Alfred Hitchcock’s Shadow of a Doubt as Part of the Theater’s "Inside Two River" Film Series. - February 11, 2018 - Monmouth Film Festival

Over 150 Independent Films Screened at The Fourth Annual Culver City Film Festival Culver City Film Festival showcased over 150 Independent films from around the World and issued more than sixty awards. - January 17, 2018 - Culver City Film Festival

Film-It Selects Winner for Its November Video Contest Film-It, an entertainment platform in Bangladesh that holds video contests, selects the winner for its first month (November 2017) contest. - December 13, 2017 - Film It

"Simpler Times" Starring Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, Premieres Dec. 9 on ShortsTV Channel “Simpler Times” stars Jerry Stiller and features special guest Anne Meara in their last onscreen appearance together. The made-for-TV film from director/writer Steve Monarque will kick off the "Stars in Shorts" block on ShortsTV Channel (DirecTV CH 573, AT&T U-Verse CH 1789,... - December 09, 2017 - MonaVision Films

The Fourth Annual Culver City Film Festival Holds at Cinemark Theaters in December 2017 Culver City Film Festival celebrates 100 years of Culver City, screening over 100 independent films from around the world. - November 20, 2017 - Culver City Film Festival

Gina Carey Films, to Premier New Movie, "The One Year Pact" at the Camelot Theaters Palm Springs “Camelot Theaters” to host Red Carpet movie Premier party and Screening of Gina Carey Films, “The One Year Pact” on February 12, 2018. - November 10, 2017 - Gina Carey Films

Marina Del Rey Film Festival Screens Over 140 Films Congratulates Independent Films Marina del Rey Film Festival Screens over 140 films at AMC Classic Marina Marketplace 6. Congratulations to all the filmmakers, films and award winners. A special thank you to AMC Independent and AMC Theaters and all the sponsors for support. Please support all of the sponsors. - November 03, 2017 - Marina del Rey Film Festival

World Premiere of the Future of Microbudget Indie Film Trouble Is My Business Draws on History of Film Noir at 2017 Valley Film Festival Director Thomas Konkle unveils his ambitious 40's period thriller, starring Vernon Wells, Brittney Powell and Konkle. The film is the dark cinematic meeting of romantic fatalism of The Maltese Falcon with images ripped from covers of hard-boiled pulp magazines like Black Mask. Private investigator Roland Drake is being evicted when redemption walks in with curves. Searching for something priceless, Roland falls for two femme fatales, the problem is one is dead and the other wants to kill him. - October 06, 2017 - Lumen Actus, LLC

CEO of Gina Carey Films, “Gina Carey” to Launch the 1st Annual Coachella Valley Independent Film Awards in 2018 International Soul Recording Artist and Indie Filmmaker, Gina Carey to honor filmmakers with micro budget films in a red carpet Oscar style fashion annually at the Camelot theatres. - September 20, 2017 - Gina Carey Films

Relentless Films, Hexengeddon Prepares to Cast a Fantastic and Feminist Spell Hexengeddon, a fantasy production by Relentless Films follows in the footsteps of Wonder Woman, with strong female heroes battling a Trump-like president. - July 11, 2017 - Relentless Films

Atlanta Comedy Film Festival Summer 2017 The Atlanta Comedy Film Festival is a theatrical screening event for international independent filmmakers to showcase their comedy films in Atlanta, Georgia. The ACFF showcases short comedy films (under 30 minutes), comedy television episodes, micro short films (under 5 minutes), and funny music videos... - July 08, 2017 - Atlanta Comedy Film Festival

"Art Sale" Short Film Screening @ the Atlanta Comedy Film Festival 2017 on July 10, 2017 Two inspiring artists are out of their luck selling their "sh**ty art" at a yard sale. - July 08, 2017 - Atlanta Comedy Film Festival

The 4th Annual Culver City Film Festival Held in December 2017 Culver City Film Festival Submissions are now open for short and feature films both narratives and documentary from anywhere in the World. - June 27, 2017 - Culver City Film Festival

Illumina Featured in Clutch’s Video Production Agencies Illumina Filmworks is featured in Clutch. Clutch is a DC-based research firm leading the charge with ratings and reviews for business-to-business service providers. The platform covers hundreds of companies across the creative, marketing, and advertising segments, and it relies on over a dozen unique criteria to determine the best of the best agencies. - June 12, 2017 - Illumina Filmworks

Be Media Announces New Director of Business Development and Marketing, Bridgette Stone Rockstar BEC / FEC / Themed Entertainment Professional Joins Audiovisual Design-build Firm as They Continue to Grow. - June 03, 2017 - Be Media

Unsupersize Us Wins Seven Film Festival Awards at Impact DOCS Unsupersize Us, the follow up film to the award winning documentary Unsupersize Me, has won seven awards at the Impact DOCS film festival in La Jolla California. Director and producer Juan-Carlos Asse hopes to spread the message of his film worldwide. - February 06, 2017 - Juan-Carlos Asse

Gina Carey Films, to Premier New Movie, "The Assumptions" at The Camelot Theaters Palm Springs “Camelot Theaters” to host Red Carpet movie Premier party and Screening of Gina Carey Films, “The Assumptions.” - November 06, 2016 - Gina Carey Films

Luxury Goods & Lifestyle Show, Very International Phuket 5th - 8th January 2017, Royal Phuket Marina New dates; Book now; co-located with PIMEX International Boat Show. - October 15, 2016 - Very International Phuket

“Simpler Times” Starring Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, Screening in NY/NJ “Simpler Times,” the 33-minute comedy starring Jerry Stiller, features a special guest appearance by the late Anne Meara. The made-for-TV film from director/writer Steve Monarque has upcoming festival screenings Saturday, September 24, 2016 at 5pm in the Golden Door International Film Festival of Jersey City and Sunday, October 9, 2016 at 2:45pm in the Ocktober Film Festival at Symphony Space, New York City. - September 22, 2016 - MonaVision Films

Award-Winning Austin Film Announces Texas Premiere Award-winning Austin feature film Found Footage 3D (FF3D) will make its Texas Premiere at Austin Film Festival (AFF) in October. Found Footage 3D is produced by Kim Henkel, co-creator of the Texas Chain Saw Massacre, one of the most influential horror films in history. FF3D tells the story of a group... - September 21, 2016 - Found Footage 3D

Coachella Valley Recording Artist and Filmmaker, Gina Carey, to Premier new Documentary, “Aspire to Inspire” at “The Tolerance Education Center” Gina Carey Films in association with Gico Music prepares for a night of inspiration and celebration at the formal release of latest film “Aspire to Inspire.” - September 05, 2016 - Gina Carey Films

First Ever Black Gay Super-Hero Short Film "X7 Origins" Official Selection for Fanboy Film Festival K & D Productions in Association with 3 Way Studios X7 ORIGINS short film debuted on July 15th, 2016 at the Fanboy Film Festival Online at www.fanboyfilmfestival.com which will screen from July 15th, 2016 thru August 25th, 2016. Public Voting will allow this film to win a $5,000 to $10,000 Grand... - July 31, 2016 - P3K Production Group

Gina Carey Films 1st Coachella Valley Independent Filmmakers & Actors Network Launch Was a Success Many Coachella Valley Filmmakers & Actors show their support for the launching of the newest filmmakers mixer, yesterday at Eureka! Restaurant. - June 09, 2016 - Gina Carey Films

Single Scares Film Contest Fun Size Horror announces the Single Scares Film Contest with Cash Prize! Winner and honorable mentions receive discounts to Resolution Rentals. - April 26, 2016 - Fun Size Horror