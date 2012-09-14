PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Directory > Media & Entertainment > Media & Information > Telecommunications > Telecommunications Services
 
Telecommunications Services
Within this category: Companies Press Releases Products Services Jobs
 Sub-industries:
Cable & Satellite Services
Data Services
Fixed-line Voice Services Providers
Messaging Services Providers
Telecommunications Infrastructure Development
Teleconferencing Services Providers
Telemetry & Telematics Services Providers
Wireless Communications Services
  
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Telecommunications Services
Jiangsu Honest Cable Co., Ltd. Jiangsu Honest Cable Co., Ltd. Yangzhou, China
Jiangsu Honest Cable Co., Ltd. is a premier manufacturer of marine cable, shipboard cable, and industrial cables. As the TOP 3 marine cable... 
NorthernAxcess Satellite Communications NorthernAxcess Satellite Communications Chula Vista, CA
NorthernAxcess.com is a refreshing change of pace when it comes to satellite communication providers. Ultimately NorthernAxcess provides... 
OOTify, Inc. OOTify, Inc. Los Angeles, CA
OOTify is a mental wellness technology startup based in Los Angeles. Our social enhancement platform matches individuals seeking support... 
Summa Networks Summa Networks Madrid, Spain
Summa Networks is exclusively specialized in the development of state-of-the-art telecom software that ensure carrier-grade performance. 
ALMC Solutions - Pittsburgh Internet Marketing Service ALMC Solutions - Pittsburgh Internet Mar... Bethel Park, PA
ALMC Solutions specializes in Internet Marketing, Business Strategy Consulting, and Search Engine Optimization Services. Our consultants... 
AnyMeeting AnyMeeting Huntington Beach, CA
Freebinar is a free web conferencing and webinar service created by Huntington Beach, California – based CosNet Inc., a web conferencing... 
aspMEDIA aspMEDIA Waterdown, Canada
At aspMEDIA we thrive on change, continuing to expand and enhance our products and services. Capitalize on our grasp of technology, our... 
Atoll Investment (Maldives) Atoll Investment (Maldives) NA, Maldives
Atoll Investment (Maldives) Private Limited was founded in 2004, focusing on creating TV productions of high quality to provide travel contents... 
AVOXI AVOXI Atlanta, GA
DOW Networks is a next-generation telecommunications service provider focused on serving Call Centers, Business Processing Outsource Centers... 
Axacore Inc. Axacore Inc. San Diego, CA
Axacore provides ready-to-deploy fax software and appliance solutions for document management, imaging and fax technologies. Our products... 
Black Box Black Box (BBOX) Waukesha, WI
Black Box is the worlds largest technical services company dedicated to designing, building and maintaining today’s complicated network... 
Bridgevine Bridgevine Vero Beach, FL
Broadband National is the leading comparative shopping service for broadband and VoIP services to consumers and businesses nationwide. ... 
BrightTALK BrightTALK San Francisco, CA
BrightTALK provides online events for professionals and their communities. Every day thousands of thought leaders are actively sharing their... 
CallBravo CallBravo
Looking for a provider of cheap international calling cards? CALL AND SAVE MONEY with CallBravo. We are an online provider of low cost prepaid... 
CallTower CallTower San Francisco, CA
CallTower is a Software as a Service (SaaS) provider that offers businesses an enterprise class, feature-rich, comprehensive communications... 
Celergy Networks, Inc. Celergy Networks, Inc. Carlsbad, CA
Celergy Networks is a national technology services and deployment contractor servicing Fortune 1000 and multi location enterprises in US... 
Cell Phones Cell Phones DE
Our Company publishes Cell Phones.org a leading consumer powered review site for Cell Phones and Cell Phone Plans. 
cell2get cell2get brooklyn, ny
Cell2Get makes it easy to purchase cell phones without having to pay for a contract. Cell2Get’s inventory boasts the latest in cell... 
Celltradeusa.com Celltradeusa.com North Arlington, NJ
Celltradeusa.com,America's Online Cellular Exchange place! Celltradeusa.com has pioneered a new cellular category that will forever change... 
Centratel Centratel Bend, OR
Centratel is a high-tech telephone answering service geared to providing the highest quality of service available. Centratel provides 24-hour... 
CMS Telecom CMS Telecom Wayne, NJ
Managed PBX Network. Hosted IP Phone Service CMS Telecom evolved from its predecessor, RCI Conference Call Services. For over a decade,... 
CNC Infotech Pvt Ltd CNC Infotech Pvt Ltd mumbai, India
CNC SpamBlocks offers you highly effective service that ensures multiple levels Spam Detection techniques. SpamBlocks ensures unwanted email,... 
Collabricks Corporation Collabricks Corporation Deerfield, IL
collaboration + bricks = Collabricks Founded with the goal of providing superb services for conducting collaboration, Collabricks Corporation... 
Communique Conferencing, Inc Communique Conferencing, Inc Reston, VA
Provides premium audio and web conferencing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses and the world's leading enterprises. Our solutions... 
Community Resource Network Community Resource Network Kansas City, MO
Community Resource Network is a long established community non profit Internet service provider and Application software provider with over... 
ComSystems ComSystems Naples, FL
COMSYSTEMS ® has been founded by Mr. Antoine S. Gandolfo Eng. In 1978- based initially on the Danish radio-communications products... 
Data Tech Labs Data Tech Labs Riga, Latvia
Data Tech Labs was formed by groups of highly experienced individuals to provide Telecommunications and IT Industry with latest developments... 
DesignFirms DesignFirms Butler, KY
DesignFirms is one of the web's largest directories of web, logo, graphic, and print designers. Home of the Web, Graphic and Imaging design... 
EctBiz.com EctBiz.com Leeds, AL
We offer a full range of services: Long distance, ISP (XDSL, dial up, broadband wireless, T-1), frame relay, local dial tone,... 
Eferi Eferi Johnson City, TN
Eferi was founded by the young entreprenuer Michael Rice to bring a new edge to the Internet.  Eferi currently provides Internet Access... 
Envosoft LLC Envosoft LLC Rowlett, TX
PbxInfo.com is a free IT community that welcomes, shares, and contributes knowledge about every facet of telecommunications. PbxInfo.com... 
esolutions esolutions Mumbai, India
We take this opportunity to introduce ourselves as a company engaged in creating and maintaining database based on the documents received... 
Exomi LLC Exomi LLC Espoo, Finland
Exomi provides comprehensive solutions for the management of mobile value added services focusing on messaging and wireless data infrastructure. Exomi... 
Fox Media Lab Fox Media Lab Natick, MA
Fox Media Lab has evolved from small marketing firm, providing media services, to a company that capitalizes on market changes. Fox Media... 
FreeAudioConferencing.com FreeAudioConferencing.com Draper, UT
FreeAudioConferencing.com provides free conference call services to anyone, anywhere in the world. The standard free conference call account... 
FreedomOperator.com FreedomOperator.com Ashburn, VA
FreedomOperator.com can help your business portray an image of success and professionalism typically associated with Fortune 500 companies. 
Global Billing Solutions Global Billing Solutions Sydney, Australia
Global Billing is a rapidly expanding mobile billing business, active on six continents. We have a presence in seven countries, and are... 
HungryFlix HungryFlix
HungryFlix.com is an online distributor of premium independent content specifically formatted for portable media players. Content providers... 
IKANO Communications, Inc. IKANO Communications, Inc. Salt Lake City, UT
Named after the classical Greek word meaning "to enable," IKANO is the market-leading enabler of private-label Internet services. 
iLinc Web and Video Conferencing iLinc Web and Video Conferencing Phoenix, AZ
Built on a foundation of proven technology and a history of enabling customer success, iLinc is the industry’s only dedicated web... 
Infinity Network Solutions Infinity Network Solutions Macon, GA
Infinity Network Solutions is a customer focused and results-oriented network design, installation and management company. With a keen eye... 
InPhonex InPhonex Miami, FL
InPhonex is a leading provider of high quality Internet telephony(VoIP) services for residential customers worldwide. We offer pay-as-you-go... 
JBLH Communications JBLH Communications New York, NY
With more than 20 years' experience, JBLH Communications, a NYC-based PR consultancy, is well-versed in all aspects of communications and... 
LasVegas.Net LasVegas.Net Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas internet and isp provider, LasVegas.net offers highspeed wireless internet services, broadband, t1 connections, t3 connections,... 
Lattice Communications Lattice Communications Fairfax, IA
Lattice Communications is a leading solutions-based provider that encompasses a wide variety of telecommunications equipment and comprehensive... 
Learning Management Systems Learning Management Systems Swannanoa, NC
Learning Management Systems is a distance learning and video conferencing infrastructure, implementation, and services provider. 
LifeSpan LifeSpan Newton, MA
Founded in 2002, LifeSpan is a full service IT asset disposal (“ITAD”) provider. The company provides electronic asset retirement... 
LV.Net LV.Net Las Vegas, NV
LV.Net Internet Services is a locally owned and operated Las Vegas ISP. LV.Net has provided of a full range of internet services since 1996,... 
M5 Networks M5 Networks New York, NY
M5 Networks is a VoIP business phone systems and applications provider, specializing in hosted, managed VoIP services. Visit M5.net to find... 
Magicweb, Inc. Magicweb, Inc. (MGWB) Massapequa, NY
We can replace the older and very expensive satellite transmission Services- Broadcast Over IP. "The Power of Global Communication"... 
