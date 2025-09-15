The agreement authorizes this carrier to offer its business customers the service for the next 36 months based purely on monthly usage licensing to ECT; it has a minimum guaranteed value of over 5 million EUR. The carrier is rapidly acquiring new customers for the VPBX/UC service and also migrating users from a legacy VPBX to ECT’s state-of-the-art solution which is integrated via IMS into its VoLTE network. - June 21, 2019 - European Computer Telecoms AG