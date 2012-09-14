PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Magna5 Selects Squire Technologies to More Efficiently Deliver Managed Services and Voice Solutions Magna5 today announced it has selected Squire Technologies to integrate innovative signaling and interconnection technologies into Magna5’s managed cloud-based network to ensure robust delivery of services to customers. - October 22, 2019 - Squire Technologies

Mexican Communications Service Provider selects ECT’s Telephony Application Server ECT will replace a legacy bare-metal platform which has end of service, migrate existing IVR services and provide the ECT Workspace, a state-of-the-art workstream collaboration service. With this second direct-sales contract in Mexico, ECT further expands its presence in the CALA region. - July 11, 2019 - European Computer Telecoms

ECT Wins EUR 5 Million Contract for the Provision of Unified Communications and Virtual PBX Solutions to Leading European Mobile Operator The agreement authorizes this carrier to offer its business customers the service for the next 36 months based purely on monthly usage licensing to ECT; it has a minimum guaranteed value of over 5 million EUR. The carrier is rapidly acquiring new customers for the VPBX/UC service and also migrating users from a legacy VPBX to ECT’s state-of-the-art solution which is integrated via IMS into its VoLTE network. - June 21, 2019 - European Computer Telecoms

FiberHome Selects Ethernity Networks’ ACE-NIC100 to Power New FitBNG Ethernity Networks, a leading innovator of comprehensive networking and security solutions on programmable hardware, announced today that its ACE-NIC100 FPGA SmartNIC has been selected for implementation within the FitBNG, the latest broadband network gateway (BNG) product by FiberHome Telecommunication... - June 19, 2019 - Ethernity Networks

Ethernity Networks Releases a Modular Programmable Universal Edge Platform Network appliance optimized for Telco/Cloud network edge applications, offering high networking and security performance with virtually unlimited flexibility in protocol and port configurations. - May 31, 2019 - Ethernity Networks

ECT Televoting Technology Present at Eurovision 2019 Once again, the reliable and stable effECTive® Televoting technology delivers on its promise of uncompromised performance, regardless of the number of simultaneous calls and messages received during the world’s largest televoting event. - May 30, 2019 - European Computer Telecoms

Robust 2018 Provides Impetus for ECT Corporate Expansion in 2019 ECT increased both its revenue and profit (EBT) significantly in 2018. The company also closed the year with an exceptionally high level of liquidity and full order books for 2019: Currently, ECT already has a service contract and sales order backlog in excess of 11 million Euro. - May 06, 2019 - European Computer Telecoms

Leap Communications is Proud to Announce Certification on the Wildix Platform Leap is now a SIP provider of choice on the Wildix platform, providing a direct line to the best technology in VoIP communications. - March 07, 2019 - Leap Communications

Ethernity Networks Introduces Affordable, Programmable VPN Gateway FPGA-based solution offers accelerated, robust security that is both cost-effective and future-ready. - February 21, 2019 - Ethernity Networks

Ethernity Networks Releases Affordable, All-Programmable 100G ENET vRouter Complete carrier-grade router appliance with FPGA-based ACE-NIC100 SmartNIC utilizing COTS servers - January 31, 2019 - Ethernity Networks

Ethernity Networks Successfully Completes Delivery of Its ACE-NIC100 for Major Korean OEM 100Gbps SmartNIC featuring Ethernity’s leading ENET Flow Processor FPGA software provides accelerated networking performance for telco/cloud appliances. - January 18, 2019 - Ethernity Networks

Ethernity Networks Signs Contract with Tier 1 North American Defense Contractor Ethernity's solution will Provide 120Gbps Switch/Router FPGA Firmware and Software to Power Avionics Platform. - November 29, 2018 - Ethernity Networks

Ethernity Networks’ Firmware Integrated on Tier 1 Vendor’s FPGA-Based FTTH OLT Platform Ethernity Networks, a leading innovator of network processing technology and products, announced today that it has signed a contract to supply its ENET Switch and Traffic Manager firmware for a North American tier 1 telecommunications OEM. Ethernity has completed the integration of its firmware on the... - October 26, 2018 - Ethernity Networks

Ethernity Networks Introduces All-Programmable 10G G.fast DPU Flow Processor SoC with Integrated XGS-PON ENET 4820ZXP/99 enables emerging G.fast market with an affordable, flexible, power efficient DPU platform in a single FPGA SoC. - October 25, 2018 - Ethernity Networks

Ethernity Networks Releases the 100G ACE-NIC100 FPGA-Based Smart NIC Comprehensive data and security processing offload on programmable FPGA, accelerating telco edge and data center applications. - October 24, 2018 - Ethernity Networks

Tekno Telecom Exhibits at CCA 2018 Visit Tekno Telecom in Booth 210 at CCA 2018, to find out why you should use Tekno Telecom solutions and products to monitor, manage, measure and monetize your network. - September 21, 2018 - Tekno Telecom LLC

Ernest Melgoza Named Partner and CTO of Intelli-Flex, Inc. Intelli-Flex, Inc. announced Ernest Melgoza as an Intelli-Flex Partner and has taken on the new title of CTO. In this role, Ernest will lead the strategy and execution of Intelli-Flex's technical vision. "With Ernest Melgoza, we are elevating a recognized leader and proven visionary in global cloud... - June 05, 2018 - Intelli-Flex

Ignitia Office Selects Business Technology Partners for Scalable IT Systems at Brooklyn Co-Working Space BTP solves wireless challenges, completes deployment and signs TeraCare™ contract for ongoing IT support. - April 16, 2018 - Business Technology Partners

VoIP Terminator Launches Advanced Ringless Voicemail Drop Service VoIP Terminator has launched a new service which is a called Ringless Voicemail Drop. It is one of the most used services in marketing and call center industry. - March 07, 2018 - VoIP Terminator

ECT Appoints Ugur Mutlu Director of Product Innovation Department By further expanding the new Product Innovation Department under the direction of Ugur Mutlu, ECT is putting the creation of ground-breaking innovations at the core of its development activities and further expanding its R&D cooperation with leading communications service providers worldwide. - February 01, 2018 - European Computer Telecoms

Phone Etiquette Increases Your Chances of Closing the Deal with Callers Who Dial-in on a Virtual Toll-Free Number, Says SendMyCall.com SendMyCall, a provider of virtual phone numbers, virtual toll-free numbers, and virtual PBX business phone systems, has published the first of a two-part blog series on business phone etiquette to help companies be more effective in their encounters with prospective and existing customers. The second part of the series is set to be posted on Feb. 7. - January 31, 2018 - SendMyCall

Dr. Hans Huber, CTO of ECT, to Speak at the Services Innovation World in London on ECT’s JavaScript Service Creation Environment The Services Innovation World, a KNect365 / Informa event dedicated to helping carriers identify and leverage service innovation, will take place September 27th - 28th at the Millennium Gloucester in London. European Computer Telecoms (ECT) is also sponsoring the VIP Dinner and Debate. - January 30, 2018 - European Computer Telecoms

Toll-Free Exchange Names New Managing Director The Toll-Free Exchange is proud to announce the appointment of industry veteran Shaun T. Moore as Vice President and Managing Director. Shaun brings more than 25 years of Wholesale, Carrier and Retail communications experience to the Toll-Free Exchange and its industry revolutionizing Toll-Free peering... - January 15, 2018 - Toll Free Exchange

Business Technology Partners Acquires Responsible Computing Solutions, Expanding Its Managed Services Side of the Business in the New York & New Jersey Markets Business Technology Partners (“BTP”) is pleased to announce that is has recently completed a merger with Responsible Computing Solutions (“RCS”), a managed solutions provider based in Summit, New Jersey. The firm CEO, Michael Achey, has joined the BTP team as a Technical Account Manager. This merger is complementary for both entities. The combination provides RCS with additional bench strength and a team of experienced technicians to serve its existing clients. - January 10, 2018 - Business Technology Partners

Virtual PBX, Virtual Number Usage to Increase in 2018 – Plus 3 Other Small-Biz Predictions from SendMyCall.com Four predictions concerning small businesses and what they can expect in 2018 were today offered by SendMyCall.com, a leading provider of virtual PBX business phone systems and virtual phone numbers. Summed up, SendMyCall forecasts abundant growth opportunities fueled by the surging economy, and sees more companies hiring remote workers, thereby stimulating more demand for cloud PBX and high-tech business phone systems. - December 27, 2017 - SendMyCall

Virtual PBX Could be a Lifesaver During Disasters--Another Reason to be Thankful for This Technology, Says SendMyCall.com SendMyCall.com today unveiled its annual list of reasons Thanksgiving Day celebrants should be grateful for the existence of virtual PBX -- a technology that allows businesses and other types of organizations to easily utilize sophisticated telephone services via the internet. Topping the list: virtual PBX can be a lifesaver during a disaster. - November 14, 2017 - SendMyCall

2600Hz Sponsors TIP Summit to Showcase Cloud Communications Technology 2600Hz, a white label VoIP reseller platform, that provides users voice, data, and messaging services to millions of users globally has announced that it is a sponsor of the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) Summit in November. 2600Hz will be attending to collaborate with top organizations that are transforming the development and evolution of telecom infrastructure across the globe. - November 02, 2017 - 2600Hz

Hawkeye Telephone Company Announces Free Internet for Customers Today, Hawkeye Telephone Company (HTC), a local company providing Hawkeye and the surrounding northeast Iowa communities with modern phone and Internet services, announced it will be offering free Gigabit Internet to new and existing customers. HTC believes the digital divide between rural America and... - October 17, 2017 - Hawkeye Telephone Company

Windsor’s Fibre Network Gets Free Speed Boost MNSi Telecom is tired of seeing prices getting raised without any actual benefits going to the customer, so effective immediately, Windsor’s local Internet company will be upgrading its minimum speed for Fibre Internet accounts from 10 Mbps to 15 Mbps - with no additional charges being passed on... - August 24, 2017 - MNSi Telecom

M&C Associates and LumenVox Enter New Partnership - M&C Becomes LumenVox Skills Certified M&C Associates announced today it has officially become a LumenVox Skills Certified Partner. LumenVox Skills Certification demonstrates M&C Associates’ capability to deliver high-quality speech solutions based on the LumenVox speech automation suite. - August 08, 2017 - M&C Associates LLC

TMC Recognizes Hubgets with the 2017 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award Hubgets Honored for Boosting Business Productivity Through Instant Communication - May 11, 2017 - Hubgets

M&C Associates LLC Appoints New Director of Business Relationships Leanora Gordon Joins Company to Develop, Expand and Strengthen Business Opportunities - March 15, 2017 - M&C Associates LLC

MNSi Telecom Fibre Gets Substantially Reduced Rates and Instantly Becomes Unlimited for Most Customers While some of the big telecoms are raising prices, local Internet Service Provider MNSi Telecom is excited to announce a reduction in pricing for all of its higher tiered Fibre packages, effective Feb. 1, 2017. Select Fibre packages will drop anywhere from $25 to $50 per month depending on the package. Additionally,... - January 26, 2017 - MNSi Telecom

Consolidated Technologies, Inc. and Fidelus Technologies Announce a Strategic Partnership Consolidated Technologies, Inc. and Fidelus Technologies, known for their domain expertise and fanatical approach to customer service, are partnering to provide their customers an expanded portfolio of solutions focused on the delivery of advisory, design, planning, implementation and managed services for Avaya, Cisco & Microsoft solutions. - January 23, 2017 - Consolidated Technologies, Inc.

Ajura App Supports CallKit on iOS 10, Bringing Better Calling Experience on iPhones Ajura has integrated the iOS 10 CallKit feature, so users will now have the calling experience of the native iPhone application when they make or receive calls using the Ajura application. - January 11, 2017 - Ajura

Club Lofts Condominiums Receive Unique Fiber Internet Installation A Windsor building which was originally engineered to warehouse millions of gallons of whisky could soon be streaming millions of gigabytes of ultra-fast Fibre Internet per year instead. Club Lofts Condominiums, located in Old Walkerville at Wyandotte Street East and Monmouth Road, has been recently... - January 11, 2017 - MNSi Telecom

Vida Network Certifies Interoperability with VTech Vida Network Technologies, Inc. (Vida Network), a leading provider of host and premise based VoIP application software, and VTech Communications, Inc. (VTech), a global leader and manufacturer of SIP-based phones, have certified interoperability. - January 08, 2017 - Vidanetwork Technologies, Inc.

2016 Customer Satisfaction Survey Reaches All-time High for M&C Customer and Business Partner results match up when surveyed - good to extremely satisfied. - December 22, 2016 - M&C Associates LLC

MNSi to Invest $35 Million in Fibre Infrastructure in Windsor MNSi Telecom announced today that it is expanding its current Internet service to include cutting edge fibre optic connections, with speeds of up to 1 Gbps - effective immediately in some areas. The gradual roll-out of upgrades throughout Windsor, with an expected investment of $35 million, will be the... - December 02, 2016 - MNSi Telecom

TMC Names Hubgets the 2016 Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award Winner Hubgets was recognized by TMC for increasing productivity at work through converged team communication and collaboration. Hubgets uses Artificial Intelligence to help people find balance between instant communication and focused work. The instant communication platform enables people to communicate via chat with file transfer and screen sharing, voice, and video, turning work experience into searchable knowledge. - December 01, 2016 - Hubgets

ECT Wins Major Contract for Virtualized Service Delivery Platform This major European operator conducted a comprehensive tender for a new service delivery platform to provide converged mobile and broadband services along with a service creation environment for agile service development. After a year-long process which included a proof of concept, the operator chose ECT’s INtellECT® Service Delivery Platform. The complete solution will be virtualized in the operator’s data center with NFV support. The project is scheduled to be completed in 2016. - September 29, 2016 - European Computer Telecoms

ECT Helps KCOM Transform Services Enterprise communications and IT services provider KCOM has chosen ECT to supply its Next-Generation Intelligent Network. ECT is currently migrating services from diverse legacy platforms to the new solution which has already been commissioned. KCOM also plans to offer a range of cloud services using the service applications of ECT. - September 15, 2016 - European Computer Telecoms

Skyguide Has Selected Schmid Telecom to Modernise Its Existing VCS at Zurich Airport …with a Refresh of the TWR & APP VCS to the Latest VoiP VCS Solution Skyguide has selected Schmid Telecom to modernise its existing Voice Communication Systems (VCS) for Zurich Airport. The Site Acceptance for both VCS systems with the latest ED-137B compliant Software has been passed successfully. The new VCS solution is fully redundant and distributed with integrated... - August 27, 2016 - Schmid Telecom

True Telecom Raises £342.29 for Make-A-Wish® UK True Telecom is pleased to announce that employees of True Telecom have raised a total of £342.29 for Make-A-Wish® UK. Over the past three months, employees of True Telecom have been donating £2 to leave their suits at home on the last Friday of each month, opting instead to wear their... - August 25, 2016 - True Telecom

Schmid Telecom Successfully Passes SAT with Its VCS at IAA's Remote TWR in Dublin and Adds the Voice Communication Part to Saab's Remote Tower Solution Schmid Telecom has successfully completed the Site Acceptance Test with its latest Voice Communication System for the Remote Tower Centre in Dublin of the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA). Together with the Remote TWR Solution provided by Saab it`s now possible to remotely control the air traffic at the... - August 17, 2016 - Schmid Telecom

ECT Opens Service Creation Environment for INtellECT® Service Delivery Platform, Providing JavaScript API’s and Automated Tools for Third-Party Development The Service Creation Environment includes tools that fully automate the creation, deployment, execution, orchestration and management of new services. The unique Application Programming Interfaces (API) are based on the JavaScript industry standard. - August 10, 2016 - European Computer Telecoms

ECT Brings Virtualization, NFV and Cloud Principles to Their INtellECT® Service Delivery Platform The virtualization according to ETSI standards allows service providers to smoothly migrate legacy intelligent networks and services from silo hardware solutions to distributed virtualized network functionality. - July 22, 2016 - European Computer Telecoms

True Telecom Awarded a Silver Medal at the National Contact Centre Improvement Awards™ 2016 The UK's fastest growing B2B telecommunications company True Telecom (www.truetelecom.com) has been recognised with a Silver Medal at the National Contact Centre Improvement Awards™ 2016 hosted by the Directors’ Club (www.directorsclub.co.uk). - July 08, 2016 - True Telecom

True Telecom Partners with Perkbox The UK's fastest growing B2B telecommunications company True Telecom (www.truetelecom.com), has partnered with the employee engagement platform Perkbox (www.perkbox.co.uk), to launch an exciting new incentives, rewards and engagement programme for its staff. - July 07, 2016 - True Telecom