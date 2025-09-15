Recent Headlines
ioTRAN Announces Immediate Availability of “AI Assistant” - Artificial Intelligence Telephony Interface
An Entirely New Approach for Subscribers to Interact with Telephony Systems Using Natural Language Commands - Powered by OpenAI - September 15, 2025 - ioTRAN Solutions, LLC
Continued Success Despite Global Pandemic: ECT, Munich Tech Group Maintains Both Top and Bottom-Line Growth in 2020
The ECT Group reports annual revenue growth of 6.2% to 17.254 M EUR, while earnings after tax grew 33.6% to 0.288 M EUR. Retained profits increased to 6.415 M EUR. - October 08, 2021 - European Computer Telecoms AG
ECT Launches Brand Refresh Focusing on Telecoms Low Code
The tech company kicks off biggest transformation in over 20 years, positioning ECT as the low-code enabler of better business outcomes for communications service providers (CSPs) and their customers. The new brand, exemplified by ECT’s comprehensive web portal, focuses on how services based on telecoms low code improve subscriber acquisition and retention, impact top and bottom lines, and thus contribute to CSP shareholder value. - October 06, 2021 - European Computer Telecoms AG
BT Purchases Full Ownership of BT One Phone Based on Independent Evaluations of Over 320m GBP
The Joint Venture between BT and OnePhone Holding AB leverages ECT applications to offer converged fixed-mobile virtual PBX services to small and medium-sized businesses in the UK. In just seven years of operation, BT One Phone rapidly acquired subscribers, attaining both profitability and substantial revenue growth. - September 30, 2021 - European Computer Telecoms AG
Underserved Populations in the Broadband Deserts Within the Rural South Black Belt to “Get Wired” with Omnipoint Technology
Getwiredalabama, which is a public-private partnership between the South Central Alabama Broadband Cooperative District (SCABCD) and Omnipoint Technology Partners will provide next generation broadband to the 17 counties of the historic black belt. The black belt communities include Civil Rights... - August 12, 2021 - Omnipoint Technology
Montana Phone Acquires Granite Technology Solutions
Harmony Communications dba Montana Phone announced today that they have acquired Granite Technology Solutions. Harmony Communications dba Montana Phone has announced that they have acquired Granite Technology Solutions. The joined companies will operate as Granite Technology Solutions and going... - July 09, 2021 - Montana Phone
RingLogix to Exhibit at ITEXPO Florida 2021
Company to showcase RingOS June 22-25, 2021 at the Communications and Digital Transformation Event of the Year - June 19, 2021 - RingLogix
STIR/SHAKEN Experts Tapped to Present "What Call Centers Need To Know About SHAKEN/STIR" to BPESA Members
You cannot ignore STIR/SHAKEN. Learn from 2 leading industry experts why STIR/SHAKEN matters, the impact to businesses and the steps to take to become compliant. - February 16, 2021 - Quality Voice & Data
Small Business Phone System BlackLab Launched in India Using Phonologies
Black Lab IVR Deployed on Phonologies Platform Enables India's 40 Million SMBs to Set Up a Business Number in Minutes. - February 10, 2021 - Phonologies India
Ethernity Networks and TietoEVRY Boost 5G Performance with UPF/VPP Acceleration
Ethernity Networks, a leading supplier of data processing offload solutions on FPGA (field programmable gate array) for virtualised networking appliances, and TietoEVRY, a leading digital services and software company, announced today that they are jointly offering an open source concept based on... - February 15, 2020 - Ethernity Networks
ECT Defies Market Trends, Making 2019 a Landmark Year
In the current telecoms climate where communications service providers (CSPs) are reportedly avoiding investments in value-added services (VAS), vendors specifically specialized in this area have all but disappeared. However, in 2019, ECT witnessed an upsurge in demand, realizing record order intake and extremely high growth. - January 25, 2020 - European Computer Telecoms AG
ECT to Present Its Unique Approach to Telecom Services at MWC 2020
ECT (European Computer Telecoms AG), Europe’s leading communications software company for the realization of value-added services in next-generation networks, will be present at MWC Barcelona 2020, the largest mobile event in the world. ECT enables core services, like SMSC, voicemail,... - January 19, 2020 - European Computer Telecoms AG
Magna5 Selects Squire Technologies to More Efficiently Deliver Managed Services and Voice Solutions
Magna5 today announced it has selected Squire Technologies to integrate innovative signaling and interconnection technologies into Magna5’s managed cloud-based network to ensure robust delivery of services to customers. - October 22, 2019 - Squire Technologies
Mexican Communications Service Provider selects ECT’s Telephony Application Server
ECT will replace a legacy bare-metal platform which has end of service, migrate existing IVR services and provide the ECT Workspace, a state-of-the-art workstream collaboration service. With this second direct-sales contract in Mexico, ECT further expands its presence in the CALA region. - July 11, 2019 - European Computer Telecoms AG
ECT Wins EUR 5 Million Contract for the Provision of Unified Communications and Virtual PBX Solutions to Leading European Mobile Operator
The agreement authorizes this carrier to offer its business customers the service for the next 36 months based purely on monthly usage licensing to ECT; it has a minimum guaranteed value of over 5 million EUR. The carrier is rapidly acquiring new customers for the VPBX/UC service and also migrating users from a legacy VPBX to ECT’s state-of-the-art solution which is integrated via IMS into its VoLTE network. - June 21, 2019 - European Computer Telecoms AG
FiberHome Selects Ethernity Networks’ ACE-NIC100 to Power New FitBNG
Ethernity Networks, a leading innovator of comprehensive networking and security solutions on programmable hardware, announced today that its ACE-NIC100 FPGA SmartNIC has been selected for implementation within the FitBNG, the latest broadband network gateway (BNG) product by FiberHome... - June 19, 2019 - Ethernity Networks
Ethernity Networks Releases a Modular Programmable Universal Edge Platform
Network appliance optimized for Telco/Cloud network edge applications, offering high networking and security performance with virtually unlimited flexibility in protocol and port configurations. - May 31, 2019 - Ethernity Networks
ECT Televoting Technology Present at Eurovision 2019
Once again, the reliable and stable effECTive® Televoting technology delivers on its promise of uncompromised performance, regardless of the number of simultaneous calls and messages received during the world’s largest televoting event. - May 30, 2019 - European Computer Telecoms AG
Robust 2018 Provides Impetus for ECT Corporate Expansion in 2019
ECT increased both its revenue and profit (EBT) significantly in 2018. The company also closed the year with an exceptionally high level of liquidity and full order books for 2019: Currently, ECT already has a service contract and sales order backlog in excess of 11 million Euro. - May 06, 2019 - European Computer Telecoms AG
Leap Communications is Proud to Announce Certification on the Wildix Platform
Leap is now a SIP provider of choice on the Wildix platform, providing a direct line to the best technology in VoIP communications. - March 07, 2019 - Leap Telecom
Ethernity Networks Introduces Affordable, Programmable VPN Gateway
FPGA-based solution offers accelerated, robust security that is both cost-effective and future-ready. - February 21, 2019 - Ethernity Networks
Ethernity Networks Releases Affordable, All-Programmable 100G ENET vRouter
Complete carrier-grade router appliance with FPGA-based ACE-NIC100 SmartNIC utilizing COTS servers - January 31, 2019 - Ethernity Networks
Ethernity Networks Successfully Completes Delivery of Its ACE-NIC100 for Major Korean OEM
100Gbps SmartNIC featuring Ethernity’s leading ENET Flow Processor FPGA software provides accelerated networking performance for telco/cloud appliances. - January 18, 2019 - Ethernity Networks
Ethernity Networks Signs Contract with Tier 1 North American Defense Contractor
Ethernity's solution will Provide 120Gbps Switch/Router FPGA Firmware and Software to Power Avionics Platform. - November 29, 2018 - Ethernity Networks
Ethernity Networks’ Firmware Integrated on Tier 1 Vendor’s FPGA-Based FTTH OLT Platform
Ethernity Networks, a leading innovator of network processing technology and products, announced today that it has signed a contract to supply its ENET Switch and Traffic Manager firmware for a North American tier 1 telecommunications OEM. Ethernity has completed the integration of its firmware on... - October 26, 2018 - Ethernity Networks
Ethernity Networks Introduces All-Programmable 10G G.fast DPU Flow Processor SoC with Integrated XGS-PON
ENET 4820ZXP/99 enables emerging G.fast market with an affordable, flexible, power efficient DPU platform in a single FPGA SoC. - October 25, 2018 - Ethernity Networks
Ethernity Networks Releases the 100G ACE-NIC100 FPGA-Based Smart NIC
Comprehensive data and security processing offload on programmable FPGA, accelerating telco edge and data center applications. - October 24, 2018 - Ethernity Networks
Tekno Telecom Exhibits at CCA 2018
Visit Tekno Telecom in Booth 210 at CCA 2018, to find out why you should use Tekno Telecom solutions and products to monitor, manage, measure and monetize your network. - September 21, 2018 - Tekno Telecom LLC
Ernest Melgoza Named Partner and CTO of Intelli-Flex, Inc.
Intelli-Flex, Inc. announced Ernest Melgoza as an Intelli-Flex Partner and has taken on the new title of CTO. In this role, Ernest will lead the strategy and execution of Intelli-Flex's technical vision. "With Ernest Melgoza, we are elevating a recognized leader and proven visionary in global... - June 05, 2018 - Intelli-Flex
Ignitia Office Selects Business Technology Partners for Scalable IT Systems at Brooklyn Co-Working Space
BTP solves wireless challenges, completes deployment and signs TeraCare™ contract for ongoing IT support. - April 16, 2018 - Business Technology Partners
VoIP Terminator Launches Advanced Ringless Voicemail Drop Service
VoIP Terminator has launched a new service which is a called Ringless Voicemail Drop. It is one of the most used services in marketing and call center industry. - March 07, 2018 - VoIP Terminator
ECT Appoints Ugur Mutlu Director of Product Innovation Department
By further expanding the new Product Innovation Department under the direction of Ugur Mutlu, ECT is putting the creation of ground-breaking innovations at the core of its development activities and further expanding its R&D cooperation with leading communications service providers worldwide. - February 01, 2018 - European Computer Telecoms AG
Phone Etiquette Increases Your Chances of Closing the Deal with Callers Who Dial-in on a Virtual Toll-Free Number, Says SendMyCall.com
SendMyCall, a provider of virtual phone numbers, virtual toll-free numbers, and virtual PBX business phone systems, has published the first of a two-part blog series on business phone etiquette to help companies be more effective in their encounters with prospective and existing customers. The second part of the series is set to be posted on Feb. 7. - January 31, 2018 - SendMyCall
Dr. Hans Huber, CTO of ECT, to Speak at the Services Innovation World in London on ECT’s JavaScript Service Creation Environment
The Services Innovation World, a KNect365 / Informa event dedicated to helping carriers identify and leverage service innovation, will take place September 27th - 28th at the Millennium Gloucester in London. European Computer Telecoms (ECT) is also sponsoring the VIP Dinner and Debate. - January 30, 2018 - European Computer Telecoms AG
Toll-Free Exchange Names New Managing Director
The Toll-Free Exchange is proud to announce the appointment of industry veteran Shaun T. Moore as Vice President and Managing Director. Shaun brings more than 25 years of Wholesale, Carrier and Retail communications experience to the Toll-Free Exchange and its industry revolutionizing Toll-Free... - January 15, 2018 - Toll Free Exchange
Business Technology Partners Acquires Responsible Computing Solutions, Expanding Its Managed Services Side of the Business in the New York & New Jersey Markets
Business Technology Partners (“BTP”) is pleased to announce that is has recently completed a merger with Responsible Computing Solutions (“RCS”), a managed solutions provider based in Summit, New Jersey. The firm CEO, Michael Achey, has joined the BTP team as a Technical Account Manager. This merger is complementary for both entities. The combination provides RCS with additional bench strength and a team of experienced technicians to serve its existing clients. - January 10, 2018 - Business Technology Partners
Virtual PBX, Virtual Number Usage to Increase in 2018 – Plus 3 Other Small-Biz Predictions from SendMyCall.com
Four predictions concerning small businesses and what they can expect in 2018 were today offered by SendMyCall.com, a leading provider of virtual PBX business phone systems and virtual phone numbers. Summed up, SendMyCall forecasts abundant growth opportunities fueled by the surging economy, and sees more companies hiring remote workers, thereby stimulating more demand for cloud PBX and high-tech business phone systems. - December 27, 2017 - SendMyCall
Virtual PBX Could be a Lifesaver During Disasters--Another Reason to be Thankful for This Technology, Says SendMyCall.com
SendMyCall.com today unveiled its annual list of reasons Thanksgiving Day celebrants should be grateful for the existence of virtual PBX -- a technology that allows businesses and other types of organizations to easily utilize sophisticated telephone services via the internet. Topping the list: virtual PBX can be a lifesaver during a disaster. - November 14, 2017 - SendMyCall
2600Hz Sponsors TIP Summit to Showcase Cloud Communications Technology
2600Hz, a white label VoIP reseller platform, that provides users voice, data, and messaging services to millions of users globally has announced that it is a sponsor of the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) Summit in November. 2600Hz will be attending to collaborate with top organizations that are transforming the development and evolution of telecom infrastructure across the globe. - November 02, 2017 - 2600Hz
Hawkeye Telephone Company Announces Free Internet for Customers
Today, Hawkeye Telephone Company (HTC), a local company providing Hawkeye and the surrounding northeast Iowa communities with modern phone and Internet services, announced it will be offering free Gigabit Internet to new and existing customers. HTC believes the digital divide between rural America... - October 17, 2017 - Hawkeye Telephone Company
Windsor’s Fibre Network Gets Free Speed Boost
MNSi Telecom is tired of seeing prices getting raised without any actual benefits going to the customer, so effective immediately, Windsor’s local Internet company will be upgrading its minimum speed for Fibre Internet accounts from 10 Mbps to 15 Mbps - with no additional charges being passed... - August 24, 2017 - MNSi Telecom
M&C Associates and LumenVox Enter New Partnership - M&C Becomes LumenVox Skills Certified
M&C Associates announced today it has officially become a LumenVox Skills Certified Partner. LumenVox Skills Certification demonstrates M&C Associates’ capability to deliver high-quality speech solutions based on the LumenVox speech automation suite. - August 08, 2017 - M&C Associates LLC
TMC Recognizes Hubgets with the 2017 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award
Hubgets Honored for Boosting Business Productivity Through Instant Communication - May 11, 2017 - Hubgets
M&C Associates LLC Appoints New Director of Business Relationships
Leanora Gordon Joins Company to Develop, Expand and Strengthen Business Opportunities - March 15, 2017 - M&C Associates LLC
MNSi Telecom Fibre Gets Substantially Reduced Rates and Instantly Becomes Unlimited for Most Customers
While some of the big telecoms are raising prices, local Internet Service Provider MNSi Telecom is excited to announce a reduction in pricing for all of its higher tiered Fibre packages, effective Feb. 1, 2017. Select Fibre packages will drop anywhere from $25 to $50 per month depending on the... - January 26, 2017 - MNSi Telecom
Consolidated Technologies, Inc. and Fidelus Technologies Announce a Strategic Partnership
Consolidated Technologies, Inc. and Fidelus Technologies, known for their domain expertise and fanatical approach to customer service, are partnering to provide their customers an expanded portfolio of solutions focused on the delivery of advisory, design, planning, implementation and managed services for Avaya, Cisco & Microsoft solutions. - January 23, 2017 - Consolidated Technologies, Inc.
Ajura App Supports CallKit on iOS 10, Bringing Better Calling Experience on iPhones
Ajura has integrated the iOS 10 CallKit feature, so users will now have the calling experience of the native iPhone application when they make or receive calls using the Ajura application. - January 11, 2017 - REVE Group
Club Lofts Condominiums Receive Unique Fiber Internet Installation
A Windsor building which was originally engineered to warehouse millions of gallons of whisky could soon be streaming millions of gigabytes of ultra-fast Fibre Internet per year instead. Club Lofts Condominiums, located in Old Walkerville at Wyandotte Street East and Monmouth Road, has been... - January 11, 2017 - MNSi Telecom
Vida Network Certifies Interoperability with VTech
Vida Network Technologies, Inc. (Vida Network), a leading provider of host and premise based VoIP application software, and VTech Communications, Inc. (VTech), a global leader and manufacturer of SIP-based phones, have certified interoperability. - January 08, 2017 - Vidanetwork Technologies, Inc.
2016 Customer Satisfaction Survey Reaches All-time High for M&C
Customer and Business Partner results match up when surveyed - good to extremely satisfied. - December 22, 2016 - M&C Associates LLC