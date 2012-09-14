PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Telecommunications
Exchange My Mail Exchange My Mail Albertson, NY
Exchange My Mail, Inc® a Microsoft Gold Certified partner, offers premium Hosted Microsoft Exchange email and collaboration services that enable individuals and businesses of all sizes to... 
Alternate E Source Alternate E Source Andover, NJ
www.alternateesource.com 
inno360 inno360 Boston, MA
inno-360.com 
Inter-Tel Technologies Inter-Tel Technologies
Inter-Tel offers voice and data communications solutions for customers of all sizes, whether you are a large enterprise, small to medium... 
Jiangsu Honest Cable Co., Ltd. Jiangsu Honest Cable Co., Ltd. Yangzhou, China
Jiangsu Honest Cable Co., Ltd. is a premier manufacturer of marine cable, shipboard cable, and industrial cables. As the TOP 3 marine cable... 
KryptAll KryptAll Wilmington, DE
KryptAll for when you have something important to say. We are experiencing an explosion of covert gathering of our phone records and calls. 
Layer Logic, Inc. Layer Logic, Inc. Mason, OH
Layer Logic was founded in 2016 with the goal of making collaboration simple, seamless and spontaneous. Our flagship product, CoreTouch... 
NorthernAxcess Satellite Communications NorthernAxcess Satellite Communications Chula Vista, CA
NorthernAxcess.com is a refreshing change of pace when it comes to satellite communication providers. Ultimately NorthernAxcess provides... 
OOTify, Inc. OOTify, Inc. Los Angeles, CA
OOTify is a mental wellness technology startup based in Los Angeles. Our social enhancement platform matches individuals seeking support... 
Rertech Rertech Torino, Italy
Rertech manufactures and distributes equipment and components for copper and fiber based networks in the field of telecommunications, local... 
Summa Networks Summa Networks Madrid, Spain
Summa Networks is exclusively specialized in the development of state-of-the-art telecom software that ensure carrier-grade performance. 
800 Numbers Comparison 800 Numbers Comparison Austin, TX
800 Numbers Comparison compares toll free number service provided by the dominant local phone provider in your area with several national... 
ALMC Solutions - Pittsburgh Internet Marketing Service ALMC Solutions - Pittsburgh Internet Mar... Bethel Park, PA
ALMC Solutions specializes in Internet Marketing, Business Strategy Consulting, and Search Engine Optimization Services. Our consultants... 
AMREL / American Reliance, Inc. AMREL / American Reliance, Inc. El Monte, CA
AMREL / American Reliance, Inc. provides industry-specific "Customized" COTS solutions to niche markets: AMREL's power division... 
Andover Communications Technologies Andover Communications Technologies Delray Beach, FL
Home Phone Control allows families to take immediate control of all inbound and outbound phone calls. With the simple push of a button,... 
AnyMeeting AnyMeeting Huntington Beach, CA
Freebinar is a free web conferencing and webinar service created by Huntington Beach, California – based CosNet Inc., a web conferencing... 
aspMEDIA aspMEDIA Waterdown, Canada
At aspMEDIA we thrive on change, continuing to expand and enhance our products and services. Capitalize on our grasp of technology, our... 
Atlantic Global PLC Atlantic Global PLC (ATL) Cleckheaton, United Kingdom
About Atlantic Global PLC Established in 1993, Atlantic Global have over 16 years of experience in developing and delivering cost-effective... 
Atoll Investment (Maldives) Atoll Investment (Maldives) NA, Maldives
Atoll Investment (Maldives) Private Limited was founded in 2004, focusing on creating TV productions of high quality to provide travel contents... 
AVOXI AVOXI Atlanta, GA
DOW Networks is a next-generation telecommunications service provider focused on serving Call Centers, Business Processing Outsource Centers... 
Axacore Inc. Axacore Inc. San Diego, CA
Axacore provides ready-to-deploy fax software and appliance solutions for document management, imaging and fax technologies. Our products... 
Belconn SpA Belconn SpA Almese, Italy
Belconn is a manufacturer and supplier of passive solutions for telecomunication and data networks, including cables, connectors and accessories. With... 
Bell Enterprise Bell Enterprise San Bernardino, CA
Bell Enterprise is a global supplier of Central Office telecom equipment including data switching wireline & wireless networks, optical... 
Black Box Black Box (BBOX) Waukesha, WI
Black Box is the worlds largest technical services company dedicated to designing, building and maintaining today’s complicated network... 
Bridgevine Bridgevine Vero Beach, FL
Broadband National is the leading comparative shopping service for broadband and VoIP services to consumers and businesses nationwide. ... 
BrightTALK BrightTALK San Francisco, CA
BrightTALK provides online events for professionals and their communities. Every day thousands of thought leaders are actively sharing their... 
Cable Solutions Cable Solutions Ely, Littleport, United Kingdom
Data & Voice cable installation specialists. All systems types cat5, Cat5e, cat6, fibre optic and multicore voice cabling.  
CallBravo CallBravo
Looking for a provider of cheap international calling cards? CALL AND SAVE MONEY with CallBravo. We are an online provider of low cost prepaid... 
CallTower CallTower San Francisco, CA
CallTower is a Software as a Service (SaaS) provider that offers businesses an enterprise class, feature-rich, comprehensive communications... 
Carlo Gavazzi Computing Solutions Carlo Gavazzi Computing Solutions Brockton, MA
Carlo Gavazzi Computing Solutions is a leading designer and manufacturer of high quality products and solutions based on AdvancedTCA, CompactPCI,... 
CCS Presentation Systems, Inc. CCS Presentation Systems, Inc. Hawthorne, CA
Since starting in 1996, CCS has become one of the largest audiovisual integrators in California. We offer all the top brands at the most... 
Celergy Networks, Inc. Celergy Networks, Inc. Carlsbad, CA
Celergy Networks is a national technology services and deployment contractor servicing Fortune 1000 and multi location enterprises in US... 
Cell Phones Cell Phones DE
Our Company publishes Cell Phones.org a leading consumer powered review site for Cell Phones and Cell Phone Plans. 
cell2get cell2get brooklyn, ny
Cell2Get makes it easy to purchase cell phones without having to pay for a contract. Cell2Get’s inventory boasts the latest in cell... 
Cellhut Cellhut New York, NY
Cellhut.com places customer satisfaction as its highest priority and promises to make a positive impression on the clientele they do business... 
Celltradeusa.com Celltradeusa.com North Arlington, NJ
Celltradeusa.com,America's Online Cellular Exchange place! Celltradeusa.com has pioneered a new cellular category that will forever change... 
Centratel Centratel Bend, OR
Centratel is a high-tech telephone answering service geared to providing the highest quality of service available. Centratel provides 24-hour... 
Chromis Fiberoptics Chromis Fiberoptics Warren, NJ
Chromis Fiberoptics, located in Warren, NJ, is the world technology leader in the design and manufacturing of Plastic Optical Fibers (POF)... 
CMS Telecom CMS Telecom Wayne, NJ
Managed PBX Network. Hosted IP Phone Service CMS Telecom evolved from its predecessor, RCI Conference Call Services. For over a decade,... 
CNC Infotech Pvt Ltd CNC Infotech Pvt Ltd mumbai, India
CNC SpamBlocks offers you highly effective service that ensures multiple levels Spam Detection techniques. SpamBlocks ensures unwanted email,... 
Collabricks Corporation Collabricks Corporation Deerfield, IL
collaboration + bricks = Collabricks Founded with the goal of providing superb services for conducting collaboration, Collabricks Corporation... 
Communique Conferencing, Inc Communique Conferencing, Inc Reston, VA
Provides premium audio and web conferencing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses and the world's leading enterprises. Our solutions... 
Community Resource Network Community Resource Network Kansas City, MO
Community Resource Network is a long established community non profit Internet service provider and Application software provider with over... 
CompuStream Consultoria Ltda. CompuStream Consultoria Ltda. Sao Paulo, Brazil
CompuStream (www.compustream.com.br) is an outsourced business development firm dedicated to assist computer and communications international... 
ComSystems ComSystems Naples, FL
COMSYSTEMS ® has been founded by Mr. Antoine S. Gandolfo Eng. In 1978- based initially on the Danish radio-communications products... 
Cti-miami.com Cti-miami.com NY, NY
At CTI Miami our devotion is to supply the most fashionably modern and technologically advanced mobile products available in the market... 
Dash911 - E911 for VoIP Dash911 - E911 for VoIP Denver, CO
Dash911 offers E911 calling services for VoIP providers to comply with FCC rules. Low cost. Low monthly. Fast implementation. www.Dash911.com info@Dash911.com 
Data Tech Labs Data Tech Labs Riga, Latvia
Data Tech Labs was formed by groups of highly experienced individuals to provide Telecommunications and IT Industry with latest developments... 
DesignFirms DesignFirms Butler, KY
DesignFirms is one of the web's largest directories of web, logo, graphic, and print designers. Home of the Web, Graphic and Imaging design... 
DigiVision, Inc. DigiVision, Inc. San Diego, CA
DigiVision, Inc. is an established company that since 1990 has been a recognized leader in real-time image enhancement systems for medical,... 
