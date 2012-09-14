PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

"Bone Science" Will Soon Launch Its Newly Developed Product "Dr’s Grow UP" The teenage years are an important and exciting time in our life. Our body goes through a lot of change and emotions play an important role. Body height, as well as physical appearance, become often important factors for teen self-esteem. They take influence on friendships, school, and dating success. - December 09, 2019 - Redmars America Co., Ltd.

Virun® Making an Impact at PGA Show January 2020 Virun® will be amongst the 1,000+ interactive exhibitors attending the PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, Florida January 21 through January 24. - December 06, 2019 - VIRUN

AMT Introduces UriCap for Patients in Long-Term Care - Innovative External Urine Collection Device Improves Quality of Care and Reduce Facility Costs American Medical Technologies (AMT), the leading independent provider of wound care solutions for long-term care and post-acute environments, has partnered with TillaCare to introduce UriCap, an innovative external urine collection device for managing female urinary incontinence (UI) in the long-term... - November 23, 2019 - American Medical Technologies

Good News: a Panel of TGF-Beta and TGF-Beta Receptor Antibodies is Created by Abbomax TGF-β regulates multiple biological processes, including embryonic development, adult stem cell differentiation, proliferation, homeostasis, immune regulation, wound healing, and inflammation. Multiple cells synthesize TGF-β and many cells have specific receptors for this peptide. AbboMax created a panel of TGF-β and TGF-β receptors antibodies. AbboMax, Inc. has been developing & manufacturing antibodies, FFPE cell pellets slides, for many years in California. - November 23, 2019 - AbboMax, Inc.

Nuriv® Delivers Impressive Lineup of Patented CBD Formulations Nuriv® releases patented CBD formulations: RELAX, SLEEP, JOINT, along with its stand-alone CBD products, Hazelnut, Chocolate Brownie and French Vanilla. These release a powerfull Micellized form of CBD in amazing flavors, such as Peanut Butter Cup and Chocolate Brownie. Micellized compounds that are water insoluble absorb quicker, half speedy onset and improved Pharmacokinetics. 20mg CBD per 10ml serving and 22 servings per 8oz. - November 20, 2019 - VIRUN

Phase III Clinical Study of Valbenazine for Chorea in Huntington Disease Huntington Study Group Announces Initiation of Phase III Clinical Study of Valbenazine for the Treatment of Chorea Associated with Huntington Disease. - November 14, 2019 - Huntington Study Group

Global Regenerative Group Enters Into Distribution Partnership with Aurafix & Remodem Global Regenerative Group, a proven company in the field of medicine and innovation, is pleased to announce partnerships with Remodem and Aurafix. - November 09, 2019 - Global Regenerative Group

Cayman Awarded 1.5 Million Dollar SBIR Grant The NIH’s National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal & Skin Diseases (NIAMS) has awarded Cayman Chemical with a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant to develop its patented small molecule bone repair agent KMN-159. - September 25, 2019 - Cayman Chemical Company

DNAtix Launches Free Anonymous Genetic Vault Digital DNAtix Ltd., the Israeli cyber genetics startup, has announced the first free anonymous genetic vault service. DNAtix developed the Cyber Genetics Smart Platform for Digital Genetics. Lack of privacy is currently a barrier for so many people who want to have their DNA tested but are afraid to give their genetic data away. As of today anyone can anonymously upload their raw file from 23&Me and Ancestry.com onto the DNAtix platform. - September 17, 2019 - Digital DNAtix Ltd.

Global Regenerative Group & Kanfit3D Enter Into Distribution Partnership Pleased to announce a new distribution partnership between Global Regenerative Group, a company which has developed extensive experience in the most advanced medical device industries, and Kanfit3D. - September 05, 2019 - Global Regenerative Group

Biosynthetic Technologies Inks Patent License Agreement with Cayman Chemical for the Global Pharmaceutical and R&D Markets Biosynthetic Technologies (BT) today announced it has signed on with Cayman Chemical for the production and distribution of novel Estolide compounds for pharmaceutical testing applications. BT is excited to partner with Cayman Chemical to provide discovery and pre-clinical development services to the... - September 05, 2019 - Cayman Chemical Company

CrystalGenomics Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the US FDA for CG-745 in Pancreatic Cancer CrystalGenomics, Inc. (KOSDAQ: 083790) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation to CG-745, a clinical stage histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor being developed for several hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, for the treatment of patients... - August 30, 2019 - CrystalGenomics, Inc.

Zifo RnD Solutions and Scilligence Announce Strategic Partnership Zifo RnD Solutions and Scilligence Corporation announce a strategic partnership that enables Zifo to provide System Integrations Solutions for Scilligence suite of integrated informatics solutions. The partnership will help clients to easily select, evaluate, and implement solutions that fit their research... - August 18, 2019 - Zifo RnD Solutions

New Research Benchmarks Clinical Investigator Satisfaction with Pharma Sponsors and Central Laboratories 8-year Study Tracks Central Lab Performance and Identifies Covance as Leading the Way in Clinical Investigator Satisfaction. - August 13, 2019 - Life Science Strategy Group, LLC

Global Regenerative Group Becomes Global Partner for Pharmaceutical Wholesaler Prosupplier GmbH Representing Their CureOs® Synthetic BONE GRAFT Global Regenerative Group, developer and global distributor of new and innovative products in the field of Regenerative Medicine, today announces its partnership with Prosupplier GmbH, a pharmaceutical wholesaler with an experienced and specialist team, whose products include CureOs® Synthetic BONE GRAFT. - August 02, 2019 - Global Regenerative Group

Multiplex ELISAs Offer Powerful Profiling Capabilities Cayman now offers multiplex immunoassay technology powered by Quansys Biosciences. This line of fully quantitative Q-Plex™ multiplex ELISAs and chemiluminescent Q-View™ imagers provides a highly sensitive means to simultaneously measure multiple markers using a single sample. “Adding... - June 22, 2019 - Cayman Chemical Company

AMT Partners with Medicare for Educational Webinar: Critical Medicare Documentation Requirements for Wound Care Residents American Medical Technologies has partnered with Durable Medical Equipment Medicare Administrative Contractors (DME MACs), Noridian Healthcare Solutions and CGS Administrators, to host a live educational webinar covering Medicare’s documentation requirements for wound care residents. - June 18, 2019 - American Medical Technologies

The OMEGATOF, a Fully Integrated Benchtop Spectrometer Instrument for High-Mass MALDI Applications with the Power of CovalX Technology Inside CovalX has partnered with Shimadzu Scientific Instruments to offer the OMEGATOF, an integrated MALDI solution for ultra high-mass detection. With a focus on the detection of large molecules, including biotherapeutics, protein complexes, aggregates, and antibody-antigen interactions in a benchtop footprint... - June 13, 2019 - CovalX

New Research Benchmarks Pharma’s Changing Utilization of Real-World Evidence (RWE) and Its Impact on Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Study Tracks Utilization of Real-World Data (RWD), Real-World Evidence (RWE) and Supportive Services and Implications to CROs. - June 11, 2019 - Life Science Strategy Group, LLC

Global Regenerative Group (GRG) Announced That the Global Regenerative Academy Has Been Launched The Global Regenerative Academy is an integral part of the Global Regenerative Group, a privately-held medical technologies company specializing exclusively on Regenerative Medicine and stem cell technologies, products, and therapies that significantly enhance the body’s natural healing ability. - June 06, 2019 - Global Regenerative Group

Matreya, LLC is Now a Part of Cayman Chemical Company to Better Serve the Lipid Community Cayman Chemical, an industry-leading supplier of bioactive lipids, analytical standards, and contract lipidomic services, announced today that it has acquired Matreya, LLC, a lipid biochemical company located in State College, Pennsylvania, with strengths in synthesis, extraction, and purification of natural products. Matreya stocks a wide selection of high-purity sphingolipids, phospholipids, fatty acids and esters, and sterols to be used as research standards. - June 05, 2019 - Cayman Chemical Company

Pillar Clinical Research Announces New Ratings Initiative: Pillar Precision The Dallas based research company plans to roll out a new clinical rating training program, Pillar Precision. The program includes a clinician guide featuring best practices for specific CNS indications, placebo response training, malingering detection, data-driven decision making, and multi-site rating... - May 24, 2019 - Pillar Clinical Research

Scientists at AbboMax Developed Antibodies Against PINK1 and Parkin to Study Parkinson’s Disease A panel of PINK1 and Parkin antibodies was developed at Abbomax to investigate Parkinson’s disease (PD). These phosphospecific and paired antibodies would be useful tools for studies of PINK/Parkin pathways and signaling in PD. AbboMax has been developing & manufacturing high performance immunoassay reagents for many years in California. AbboMax specializes in high-quality custom service and products focusing on antibody and assay development. - May 09, 2019 - AbboMax, Inc.

Texas Clinical Research Company Announces Expansion and New Quality Assurance Initiative Pillar Clinical Research (Pillar), with a focus on early and late stage CNS drug development, opens two new US research facilities in Illinois and Arkansas and adds Director of Quality Assurance. Dr. Andrew Kim joined the Chicago team in September of 2018, and has spent over 5 years in clinical research... - April 18, 2019 - Pillar Clinical Research

Zifo RnD Solutions Announces Launch of Sci-Desk Zifo RnD Solutions announced the launch of its latest product Sci-Desk, an on-demand, cloud-based, Scientific Application Support-in-a-box. Sci-Desk offers comprehensive managed services for Scientific & lab computing systems spanning Discovery, R&D and Manufacturing industries. “Sci-Desk is a first of its kind in the Life Science R&D Spectrum. Sci-Desk brings on-demand, scalable, customizable and secure support to scientific applications,” said Raj Prakash, CEO/Co-Founder of Zifo RnD Solutions. - April 18, 2019 - Zifo RnD Solutions

YouScript and Genome Medical Announce Partnership to Provide Clinical and Analytics Support for Genetic Risk Management Connecting precision medicine analytics and genetic services - April 03, 2019 - YouScript

Are Antioxidants the Solution to Burning and Itchy Eyes? A recently published study in The Ocular Surface journal authored by Experimentica Ltd. in collaboration with researchers from Loyola University Chicago and the University of Missouri – Kansas City suggests that a topical antioxidant formulation can improve the pathological signs associated with dry-eye disease. - March 26, 2019 - Experimentica Ltd

Huntington Study Group Achieves 100th Credentialed Research Site Milestone The Huntington Study Group (HSG), a world leader in spearheading research and conducting clinical trials in Huntington disease (HD), is excited to announce that it has credentialed Inland Northwest Research, LLC as the 100th HSG site in North America. “On behalf of myself and our site, I wish... - March 25, 2019 - Huntington Study Group

Sanyal Biotechnology Hires IQVIA / BuzzeoPDMA DEA Compliance Group Sanyal Bio has expanded into pre-clinical and clinical contract research on cannabinoids. Sanyal Bio currently holds a DEA Schedule 1 Import License for Cannabis Extracts and THC, with applications pending for Research, Analytical and Manufacturing licenses. IQVIA's DEA Compliance group is well-respected for their expertise and Sanyal Bio looks forward to working with this reputable group going forward. - February 13, 2019 - Sanyal Biotechnology

immunoSCAPE Launches US Office immunoSCAPE Pte Ltd ("immunoSCAPE" or the "Company"), a leader in immune profiling, today announced the establishment of its first US office in Cambridge, MA. The office will serve as the headquarters of its US based, wholly owned subsidiary immunoSCAPE, Inc. Mr. Choon Peng NG, Chairman... - February 11, 2019 - immunoSCAPE Pte Ltd

Global OrthoBiologic Expands Its Operation Under the Name Global REGENERATIVE Group (GRG) Global OrthoBiologic has announced today that it will expand its operation under the name Global REGENERATIVE Group (GRG) with headquarters to remain in Miami, Florida (globalregenerative.group) and will consist of 4 divisions, which will operate independently – Trade, Academy, Care and Finance. - January 16, 2019 - Global Regenerative Group

New Training Workshops Available in Orlando and Nationwide D.L. Newslow & Associates, Inc. is now offering new quality-focused workshops in addition to a large stable of existing food safety training options. They are also the hosts of the TWI Institute Southeast and Mr. Alan Lane, the author of the Training Within Industry Management System Standard. - January 07, 2019 - D.L. Newslow & Associates, Inc.

CrystalGenomics Signs Export Agreement with PharmArtis for Acelex in Russia CrystalGenomics, Inc. announced today that they have signed an Export Agreement with PharmArtis International for the commercialization of Acelex® (polmacoxib) in Russia. Based on the terms of the agreement, CrystalGenomics will supply finished product of Acelex to PharmArtis and PharmArtis will... - November 24, 2018 - CrystalGenomics, Inc.

Creative Enzymes Has Launched New Product Called Pectolyase Creative Enzymes has announced today that they had just launched a new product called Pectolyase, and declared that they had spent much time on the research and development for the completion of this product because it can greatly accelerate fruit juice filtration and promote clarification in fruit crushing. - October 31, 2018 - Creative Enzymes

2018 (10th) International Conference on Stem Cells Will Commence in Beijing, China 2018 (10th) international conference on stem cells will be held in Beijing on November 9, 2018 and concluded on November 10, 2018. Based on the experience of the previous nine sessions of stem cell clinic and transformation, this conference will focus on stem cell reprogramming and regenerative medicine,... - October 28, 2018 - Creative Enzymes

Experimentica Ltd. Presents at the ISER in Belfast, Northern Ireland - XXIII Biennial Meeting of the International Society for Eye Research September 9-13, 2018 | Belfast The XXXIII Biennial Meeting of the International Society of Eye Research takes place this year from September 9-13th in Belfast, Northern Ireland, UK. Dr Jenni J. Hakkarainen – Acting COO of Experimentica Ltd. will present an oral presentation on a metalloporphyrin superoxide dismutase mimetic and the dry-eye disease. Dr Simon Kaja – CSO of Experimentica Ltd. will chair a session and present on cellular mechanisms of reactive astrocytosis and opportunities for glioprotection. - September 08, 2018 - Experimentica Ltd

CrystalGenomics Signs Export Agreement with Apsen Farmacêutica for Acelex in Brazil CrystalGenomics, Inc. announced today that they have signed an Export Agreement with Apsen Farmacêutica for the commercialization of Acelex® (polmacoxib) in Brazil. Under the terms of the agreement, Apsen will secure exclusive rights for the Brazilian market to sell and market Acelex 2mg,... - September 05, 2018 - CrystalGenomics, Inc.

Trial Runners Strengthens Its Leadership Team Trial Runners is pleased to announce additions to their executive team as well as their leadership team as a result of a fast-paced growth year. - August 17, 2018 - Trial Runners

Cayman Partners with LIPID MAPS® to Support Continued Development of Key Lipidomic Research Resources Cayman has increased its financial support of the LIPID MAPS® Lipidomics Gateway. The newly launched LIPID MAPS® website (June 2018) provides easy access to free tools and resources, including a searchable lipid structure database (with over 43,000 entries), mass spectrometry spectra prediction tools, lipid structure drawing tools, experimental protocols, systems biology pathway maps, statistical analysis tools, and a curated lipid standards database. - July 21, 2018 - Cayman Chemical Company

New Assay for Immunology Research Quantifies cGAS-Produced 2’3’-cGAMP in Cells Sensitive and direct measurement of cGAMP levels in cell lysates is now possible with Cayman’s much-anticipated 2’3’-cGAMP ELISA Kit. Developed by Cayman scientists, in conjunction with expert nucleotide scientists at Biolog Life Science Institute in Germany, this competitive assay... - July 20, 2018 - Cayman Chemical Company

MoBiTec GmbH Teams Up with ABP Biosciences, US, to Offer Superior Fluorophores at Reasonable Prices ABP Biosciences invents, develops, and markets innovative products and technologies to scientists engaged in life sciences research, diagnostic R&D, and drug discovery. ABP specializes in the area of fluorescence labeling and detection technologies. - June 06, 2018 - MoBiTec GmbH

Virun® NutraBIOsciences® and Algarithm™ Ingredients Launch O3Omega™ Smoothies in Canada; Patent for Viruns' Spray-Dry Technology Receives Notice of Allowance in U.S. Virun® NutraBIOsciences® and Algarithm™ Ingredients Announce O3Omega™ Smoothies Line Picked Up by Canadian Retail Giant Co-op so People Can Enjoy Plant-Based Omega 3s Every Day, the Easy Way, Notice of Allowance for Patent Covering Spray-Dried Powders Containing Non-Polar Compounds. - May 10, 2018 - VIRUN

New Purpose-Built MaxSpec™ Standards Available for Quantitative Mass Spectrometry Analysis Cayman Chemical has launched a new line of ready-to-use, quantitative lipid standards prepared specifically for mass spectrometry applications. This new line of MaxSpec™ analytical standards complements Cayman’s high-purity, basic research tools that researchers have been using for more than... - April 18, 2018 - Cayman Chemical Company

D.L. Newslow & Associates, Inc. Announces Partnership with Savour Food Safety International, Inc. Two food safety and management systems consulting and training powerhouses are teaming up to take you to the next level. The professional partnership between D.L. Newslow & Associates and Savour Food Safety International brings an exciting and dynamic new angle to the industry, with a fresh face of service to manufacturing companies across the U.S. and beyond. - April 11, 2018 - D.L. Newslow & Associates, Inc.

Growing In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market to Set New Business Opportunities for Start Up Company Vidan Diagnostics Expected to Provide Access to Unique Tests Related to Monitoring of Diabetes and Sepis. - April 05, 2018 - Vidan Diagnostics, LLC

Proteos, Inc. Honored as One of the 2018 “Best Small Business Honorees” Proteos, Inc. has been recognized as one of the 2018 “Best Small Businesses,” an awards program presented by Michigan Celebrates Small Business. Proteos will receive the SmartZone Best Small Business of the Year Award and be honored at an awards ceremony during the fourteenth annual Michigan... - March 24, 2018 - Proteos

Experimentica Ltd. Amongst the Most Promising Finnish Young Innovative Companies Experimentica Ltd. has been selected for Phase 1 of the Young Innovative Company program by Business Finland (formerly known as TEKES, The Finnish Funding Agency for Technology and Innovation). The funding awarded for the first phase is a 250,000 € grant for a period of 12 months. “Every... - February 21, 2018 - Experimentica Ltd