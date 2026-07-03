Recent Headlines
Emotion AI Thinks There's One Right Answer. A High School Researcher is Proving There Isn't.
A non-commercial research project led by high school student Evelyn Kim at Singapore American School has opened public participation. Contributors watch ten short video clips and record how they read each person's emotion — no right or wrong answers, 10 to 15 minutes. The study challenges a foundational assumption of emotion-recognition AI: that everyone reads a face the same way. Anyone 14 or older can participate. - July 03, 2026 - MindLensLab
Aldevron Named 2026 CDMO Leadership Awards Winner in the Small/Mid-Size Cell & Gene Therapy Category
Aldevron has been recognized as a 2026 CDMO Leadership Awards Winner in the Small/Mid-Size Cell & Gene Therapy category. The CDMO Leadership Awards, presented by Outsourced Pharma and Life Science Connect, are widely regarded as one of the most credible benchmarks of CDMO performance in the biopharma industry. Now in their 15th year, the awards are based entirely on verified feedback. - April 14, 2026 - Aldevron
Visu UDI Upgraded to Automate Regulatory Data Validation and Seamless EUDAMED Submissions
DDi launches Visu UDI for global UDI compliance—streamlining data validation, EUDAMED submissions, and master data management. With M2M connectivity and strict rules, it ensures accurate data across FDA, NMPA, and EU markets. - February 25, 2026 - DDi LLC
Thar Process Unveils New Line of CO2 Bulk Delivery Systems for Any Prep SFC and Pilot Scale SFE Users
Thar has a 35-year history of building automated supercritical systems and operating R&D labs. For many years, Thar also built CO2 delivery systems to make it easier for any client to access CO2 without the inconvenience of CO2 bottles/tanks inside the lab. This automation provides a fast return on investment for company's trying to mitigate labor costs and safety risks. - February 13, 2026 - Thar Process
Creative BioMart Enhances Host Cell Protein Mitigation Service to Strengthen Biotherapeutic Quality
Creative BioMart, a leading biotechnology company specializing in protein and biopharmaceutical solutions, has announced an enhancement to its host cell protein service. The upgraded offering introduces a more integrated and data-driven approach to identifying, quantifying, and reducing host cell... - December 11, 2025 - Creative BioMart
DDi Selected by a Large $2 Billion Medical Device Company to Streamline Regulatory Strategy, Intelligence and Assessments
DDi has been selected by a UK-based US $2B medical-device company to streamline its global regulatory strategy, intelligence operations, and regulatory assessments. The partnership strengthens compliance, accelerates market readiness, and leverages DDi’s advanced Visu regulatory-process platform. - November 24, 2025 - DDi LLC
New Report Uncovers What Sponsors Really Think About Preclinical Services and CROs
Life Science Strategy Group’s Preclinical Services Landscape and CRO Benchmarking Assessment Delivers Data-Driven Insights on Budgets, Outsourcing, Vendor Preferences, and Industry Shifts - October 16, 2025 - Life Science Strategy Group, LLC
DDi added more AI Agents to enhance Regulatory Strategy, Planning, and Project Actions
DDi introduces AI Agents for Strategy, Planning, and Actions, including Regulatory Insights, Regulatory Impact, and Planning Agents. These tools provide compliance visibility, assess regulatory impacts, and optimize planning, enabling organizations to act with confidence and agility. - August 22, 2025 - DDi LLC
CABRI Fellowship Program Opens for Undergraduate Research Applicants
The Cayman Biomedical Research Institute (CABRI) has announced that applications are now open for their undergraduate research fellowships. Applications may be submitted on the CABRI website from August 11, 2025 through September 29, 2025. - August 15, 2025 - Cayman Chemical Company
DDi’s Visu Regulatory Platform Now with AI-Powered Project Management & Impact Assessment
DDi enhances its Visu platform with AI-driven project management tools, offering increased efficiency, real-time insights, and risk mitigation for pharma, biotech, and medical device industries. - June 29, 2025 - DDi LLC
MtoZ Biolabs Launches Precision Chemical Proteomics Analysis Service
Chemical proteomics analysis service combines synthetic chemistry, cell biology, and mass spectrometry to profile small molecule–protein interactions for target identification, mechanism studies, and off-target evaluation. MtoZ Biolabs provides a one-stop chemical proteomics analysis service featuring Orbitrap MS, advanced probe design, and AI-driven analysis, supporting hit validation, candidate de-risking, and mechanistic research with high resolution and biological relevance. - June 20, 2025 - MtoZ Biolabs
New RNA Category: Self-Amplifiying RNAs (saRNAs) Are Now Available for a Longer Expression Period
Self-amplifying RNAs (saRNAs) also called “Replicons” are the next generation of RNA vaccines. Their advantage over conventional mRNA vaccine platforms relies on the viral replication machinery, which amplifies the mRNA of the encoded gene of interest within target cells. - June 20, 2025 - OZ Biosciences
Industry-First Platform Combines AI-Powered Simulation and Lab Testing for Faster Biodegradation Assessment
Aropha's Biodegradation Studio is transforming how product developers approach biodegradability testing. The new platform combines rapid, AI-powered simulation with accredited laboratory services. Users can manage and accelerate every stage of biodegradability testing — from virtual screening to lab validation —through one, centralized hub. The studio helps R&D teams cut costs, screen more chemicals, speed up development and bring biodegradable materials to market faster. - May 06, 2025 - Aropha
Thar Process and Clean Heat Technologies Integrate CO2 Heat Pump Technology to Make Supercritical CO2 Technology a Low Cost Solution
Thar Process and Clean Heat Technologies have successfully engineered, integrated and installed electric heat pumps using CO2 - R744 - as the upcycled, natural refrigerant. The technology partnership means that Thar Process' clients can benefit from lower operating costs. Thar is known for it's innovative use of CO2 for extracting flavors, fragrances, medicinal and therapeutic compounds both in it's GMP certified facility in Pittsburgh and at client sites globally. - March 24, 2025 - Thar Process
ConductScience Accepted Into NVIDIA Connect Program, Advancing AI-Driven Behavioral Neuroscience Research Solutions
ConductScience joins the NVIDIA Connect program, accelerating AI advancements in behavioral research. This collaboration enhances ConductVision, ConductInsecta, ConductNest, and GaitMaster, optimizing research on locomotion, cognition, and social behavior across species. With NVIDIA’s support, ConductScience gains access to GPU-accelerated computing, engineering resources, and training, driving innovation in neuroscience, genetics, and medicine. - March 16, 2025 - ConductScience
Trump-Era Administration Drug Development & Outsourcing Impact Report
How Tariffs and RFK Jr.’s HHS Appointment May Shift Drug Development & Outsourcing - February 27, 2025 - Life Science Strategy Group, LLC
DDi Released New ViSU eIFU Version for Medical Device Companies
DDi has launched an updated version of its ViSU eIFU platform, designed for medical device manufacturers to transition from traditional paper instructions to electronic formats. The platform supports regulatory compliance with global standards, including the EU MDR and FDA, while providing multi-language accessibility and an enhanced user experience. - January 17, 2025 - DDi LLC
smartDOC: Automated Content Management Now with GenAI
smartDOC – Intelligent Content Platform for Knowledge Organizations. Easily manage regulatory content with streamlined process, leverage automation and deliver faster with their enterprise document / content system. - November 11, 2024 - DDi LLC
Synaps Dx Launches Digital Cognitive Screening and Alzheimer’s Testing with BrainCheck and Clarity Health Clinics
Synaps Dx, BrainCheck, and Clarity Health introduce an innovative online Alzheimer's and cognitive health screening tool, accessible from home. Launching in Texas, with nationwide expansion planned, this telehealth solution provides families with a convenient, reliable path to early detection during National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month, reducing the need for in-office visits and empowering proactive cognitive care. - November 04, 2024 - SynapsDx
Award-Winning Cleantech Startup Joins Cummings Properties' Woburn, MA Innovation Cluster
Active Surfaces, an early-stage solar technology company, expanded from Greentown Labs' cleantech incubator in Somerville, MA to a dedicated R&D facility in Cummings Properties' Woburn, MA innovation cluster. - October 05, 2024 - Cummings Properties
Sama Therapeutics and Quine Biologics Announce Collaboration to Develop Breakthrough Antibody Therapeutics for Neurological Disorders
Sama Therapeutics and Quine Biologics have partnered to develop an innovative therapy for neurological disorders, combining AI-driven platforms and advanced antibody engineering. The collaboration focuses on biologics that precisely target the central nervous system, minimizing side effects. By integrating Sama's generative AI with Quine's antibody design expertise, the project addresses unmet medical needs and advances treatments for conditions like Alzheimer’s and multiple sclerosis. - September 13, 2024 - Quine Biologics, Inc.
New Partnership: Luminoso and KAPS Group
We are delighted to announce the partnership agreement between the KAPS Group, a long-time leader in text analytics/semantic AI consulting services for enterprise data-driven solutions, and Luminoso, a leading sentiment analysis company, whose Daylight software, a powerful but easy to use sentiment analysis tool. - August 29, 2024 - KAPS Group
Edison Agrosciences Announces $600,000 Seed Financing Round and Addition of Industry Veteran Tom Marsh to Board of Directors
Edison Agrosciences, an industrial biomaterials company developing a sustainable domestic source of natural rubber from sunflowers, today announced the closing of a $600,000 seed financing. - July 26, 2024 - Edison Agrosciences
SYNAPS Dx Welcomes Renowned Alzheimer’s Researcher, Dr. Donna Wilcock, to Its Scientific Advisory Board
SYNAPS Dx welcomes Dr. Donna M. Wilcock, a leading Alzheimer's researcher, to its Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Wilcock's expertise in neuroinflammation and vascular cognitive impairment will support the advancement of the DISCERN™ diagnostic test for Alzheimer's disease. This addition reinforces SYNAPS Dx’s commitment to pioneering accurate, minimally invasive diagnostics for Alzheimer's. For more info, visit SYNAPS Dx's website. - July 15, 2024 - SynapsDx
SYNAPS Dx Announces Expansion to New, State-of-the-Art Facility
SYNAPS Dx has moved to a new, state-of-the-art facility in Rockville, MD, to meet growing demand and enhance patient care. The larger space and advanced infrastructure will support more diagnostic samples and ensure timely, accurate Alzheimer's and dementia diagnoses. Fully qualified for high-complexity clinical lab testing, the facility boosts diagnostic capabilities. The expansion will also advance the DISCERN™ test, a minimally invasive tool distinguishing Alzheimer's from other dementias. - June 26, 2024 - SynapsDx
Cambridge Polymer Group Unveils Restructure to Accelerate Client Innovation through Material Science
Cambridge Polymer Group (CPG) announced a new leadership structure to better support clients in developing innovative products. CPG is creating a new five-person senior management team with deep materials science expertise, which will allow for closer collaboration with clients on complex projects. Dr. Gavin Braithwaite will be the new CEO and Dr. Stephen Spiegelberg will move to the new role of Chief Scientific Officer (CSO). - June 23, 2024 - Cambridge Polymer Group
Cayman Chemical Expands Molecular Diagnostic Research Offerings Through Partnership with PCRassays.com
Cayman Chemical, a leading supplier of research tools for the life science community, has widened their portfolio to include molecular-based detection kits through a strategic partnership with PCRassays.com. PCRassays.com offers more than 200 qPCR-based assays for infectious diseases, over 50 of... - June 07, 2024 - Cayman Chemical Company
No More Acetone: Thar Process Develops Clean and Green Process to Create Sterile, Fat-Free Lecithin Powder and GMP Quality Oils for Human Consumption
Thar Process, with 34 years of expertise in supercritical fluid extraction, has developed a sustainable way to produce de-fatted lecithin powder that has less oil and longer shelf-life stability. The new process is semi-continuous and sustainable because it utilizes upcycled CO2 from waste sources instead of using toxic acetone which is the industry standard. - April 26, 2024 - Thar Process
FuseBio Presents New Data at AACR: Targeting a Functionally-Selective IL-18 (F-18) to PD-1: A Next Generation Checkpoint Inhibitor with Enhanced Anti-Tumor Activity
FuseBio's unique attenuation mechanism renders IL-18, a functionally selective IL-18, resistant to IL-18BP and 1 million percent less active in circulation and yet still retain nearly full activity when targeted to PD-1+/IL-18R+ cells, the key functional immune cells in tumors. It is designed to retain full activity of PD-1 checkpoint blockade and simultaneously deliver a functionally selective IL-18 (F-18) to preserve and enhance the anti-tumor activity of immune cells. - April 09, 2024 - Fuse Biotherapeutics
MENADNA and ProPhase Labs' (NASDAQ: PRPH) Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Nebula Genomics, Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Genomic Testing in Jordan, Oman and Iraq
MENADNA Inc., has entered into an exclusive partnership with ProPhase Labs' subsidiary, Nebula Genomics, aiming to advance genomic testing in Jordan, Oman, and Iraq. This collaboration will leverage Nebula Genomics' advanced sequencing technologies and MENADNA's bioinformatics capabilities to improve the quality and relevance of genomic data in these historically underserved regions. - March 18, 2024 - MENADNA
Cayman Chemical Introduces LipidLaunch™, Expands Portfolio of Lipid Nanoparticle Research Tools to Support Advances in RNA Therapies
Cayman Chemical introduces the latest addition to the company’s portfolio of lipid nanoparticle (LNP) research tools for academic, pharma, and biotech researchers worldwide. The LipidLaunch™ product line helps researchers pursue LNPs for the delivery of nucleic acid therapies in untold health applications, ranging from vaccine development to cancer and cell or gene therapies. - February 22, 2024 - Cayman Chemical Company
Biopharmaceutical Sponsor Interaction with Clinical Site Networks Pulse Report
Sponsor Outsourcing Dollars May Shift to Clinical Site Networks, Transforming the CRO Relationship - February 13, 2024 - Life Science Strategy Group, LLC
Patient Experience and Satisfaction with Electronic Consent, Onboarding, and Diaries in Clinical Trials Report
New Market Research Shows Different Patient Preferences for Electronic Diaries - January 31, 2024 - Life Science Strategy Group, LLC
New Sustainable Lyophilization Technology Uses Supercritical CO2
The Thar group of companies have been using CO2 for extraction, purification, particle design and encapsulation for many years but recent developments point to a need for sustainable methods for drying APIs, intermediates, excipients and biologics at relatively low temperatures. 'Big Pharma' has depended on Thar for SFC tools in drug discovery but lyophilization will likely be used in manufacturing too. - January 28, 2024 - Thar Process
Impact of the In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation on Clinical Trials in the EU and CRO Outsourcing Report
IVDR Delays Driving Trial Sponsors to Actively Seek Alternative Site and CRO Outsourcing Strategies - January 17, 2024 - Life Science Strategy Group, LLC
Zifo Named Fastest Growing Technology Company in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2023
Zifo has bagged this award for the 11th consecutive time. - December 20, 2023 - Zifo
Cayman Chemical Introduces a New Tool to Study Protein-Lipid Interactions
Cayman LipiDOT Strips™ are a simple tool for the rapid identification of protein-lipid interactions. Researchers can screen a protein of interest against 22 biologically relevant lipids in one assay in a single day at a lower price compared with existing commercial options. - October 04, 2023 - Cayman Chemical Company
Cayman and Navinci Announce Strategic Partnership, Expanding Access to Next-Generation Tools for Spatial Proteomics
Cayman and Navinci have partnered to bring next-generation proximity ligation-based solutions for spatial proteomics to US and Canada-based researchers. - July 13, 2023 - Cayman Chemical Company
PharmStars Announces Spring 2023 Accelerator Graduates: 13 Digital Health Startups Complete PharmStars’ Pharma-Focused Accelerator Program
PharmStars, the pharma-focused accelerator for digital health startups, announces that 13 startups have graduated from its Spring 2023 program focused on “Innovations in Women’s Health or Health Equity.” The graduating startups successfully completed PharmaU, PharmStars’ 10-week program. PharmaU culminated with a Showcase Event, held in Boston in May, that brought together the participating startups and PharmStars’ innovation-minded pharma members. - June 20, 2023 - PharmStars
International LabAutomation Day is June 21
Celebrating Lab Automation; Laboratory automation refers to the use of technology, equipment, and software to streamline and optimize laboratory processes and operations. It involves automating repetitive tasks, data collection and analysis, sample handling, and other activities in a laboratory setting. By leveraging various automated systems, laboratories can enhance efficiency, accuracy, reproducibility, and throughput while reducing human error and the time required to perform experiments. - June 20, 2023 - Laboratory Robotics Interest Group (LRIG)
PharmStars Announces “Digital Innovations in Therapeutic Delivery: Supply Chain to the Patient Interface” Theme for its Fall 2023 Accelerator
PharmStars, the pharma-focused accelerator for digital health startups, is accepting applications for its Fall 2023 cohort around the theme “Digital Innovations in Therapeutic Delivery: Supply Chain to the Patient Interface.” The cohort is open to startups with digital health solutions that pharma can use to innovate therapeutic supply chain management, medication delivery, or the patient-drug experience for small molecules, biologics, or advanced therapies. Applications are due July 10, 2023. - June 06, 2023 - PharmStars
New Research Benchmarks Biopharmaceutical Perceptions of Global CRO Thought Leadership
Landmark Research Analyzes Perspectives of US and EU Biopharma C-Suite, Clinical Operations and Medical/Regulatory Affairs Professionals on Global CRO Thought Leadership. - June 01, 2023 - Life Science Strategy Group, LLC
PharmStars Announces Spring 2023 Startup Showcase Event Underway
PharmStars, the pharma-focused accelerator for digital health startups, announces that its fourth Showcase Event begins May 16, 2023. The Showcase is the culmination of the Spring 2023 10-week accelerator program. At the Showcase, each startup in the fourth cohort makes a formal presentation to and meets individually with PharmStars’ pharma members. The theme of the Spring 2023 program is digital innovations in women’s health or health equity. - May 16, 2023 - PharmStars
New Traceable Opioid Material® Kit Expands Coverage to Other Emerging Drugs of Concern in Seized Samples and Toxicological Casework
Cayman Chemical and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have released a new addition to the Traceable Opioid Material® Kits (TOM Kits®) product line that expands testing laboratory capabilities beyond synthetic opioids to include additional emerging drugs of abuse that are commonly found as co-drugs in fentanyl-containing samples. - April 30, 2023 - Cayman Chemical Company
New Research on Decentralized Clinical Trial (DCT) Strategies to Boost Patient Diversity
Current and Future Clinical Trial Participants Link Enhanced Diversity and Inclusion of Underrepresented Patient Populations to DCT - March 29, 2023 - Life Science Strategy Group, LLC
New Research Identifies Latest Clinical Development and CRO Outsourcing Trends in China
Groundbreaking Research Explores the Chinese Innovative Biopharmaceutical Clinical Development Market, CRO Outsourcing and Future Growth with Over 100 Chinese Biopharma Professionals - March 15, 2023 - Life Science Strategy Group, LLC
Zifo R&D Solutions Announces Acquisition of beyontics GmbH
Zifo, a leading global specialist scientific informatics services provider, announces the acquisition of beyontics™. A scientific service provider, beyontics has extensive experience in selecting, configuring, optimizing, and supporting Chromatography Data Systems (CDS), particularly the... - January 19, 2023 - Zifo
PharmStars Announces Fall 2022 Accelerator Graduates: 11 Digital Health Startups Complete PharmStars’ Pharma-Focused Accelerator Program
PharmStars, the pharma-focused accelerator for digital health startups, announces the graduation of 11 startups from its Fall 2022 program focused on “Innovations in Real-World Evidence.” The graduating startups successfully completed PharmaU, PharmStars’ 10-week education, and mentoring program. PharmaU culminated with a Showcase Event--held in Boston in early November--that brought together the participating startups and PharmStars’ seven innovation-minded pharma members. - December 08, 2022 - PharmStars
PharmStars Announces “Innovations in Women’s Health and Health Equity” Theme for Spring 2023 Accelerator
PharmStars, the pharma-focused accelerator for digital health startups, is now accepting applications for its Spring 2023 cohort with the theme “Digital Innovations in Women’s Health and Health Equity.” Startups with digital innovations that promote more equitable, inclusive healthcare for underserved population or focused on women’s health (e.g., breast, ovarian, and cervical cancer; gynecological conditions; osteoporosis; menopausal, hormonal, and reproductive conditions) are welcome to apply. - December 05, 2022 - PharmStars
Prosel Bioscience Becomes One Cell Foods and Names Dr. Scott Jenkins Its New CEO
One Cell Food, Inc will focus on scaling its proprietary bioreactor design to commercialize developed strains for its first food product by early 2023. As the new CEO, Dr. Scott Jenkins will lead the operation and fundraising efforts. - November 17, 2022 - One Cell Foods, Inc.