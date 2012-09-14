Post Profile for Your Business
Submit Press Release
Join Now
Sign In
Businesses
Articles
Press Releases
Business Directory
Products & Services
Jobs
Recent Press Releases
Press Release Pricing
Submit Press Release
Businesses
Products & Services
Products
Services
Press Releases
Jobs
Directory
>
Business Services & Professional, Scientific, & Technical Services
>
Franchising
> Franchises & Business Opportunities
Franchises & Business Opportunities
Within this category:
Companies
Press Releases
Products
Services
Jobs
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Franchises & Business Opportunities
PLATINUM COMPANY PROFILES
Profile your business on PR.com
FranchiseBusinessBroker.com
Levittown, NY
Buy or Sell a Franchise Business. We are a Business Brokerage, Mergers and Acquisitions firm, with affiliates throughout the United States. Our sole purpose is to represent buyers and sellers...
Manheim Realty
Levittown, NY
Manheim Realty, Inc. is a full service Real Estate Brokerage, Business Brokerage and Mergers & Acquisitions firm. Our unrivaled breadth of services creates market knowledge that enables us to...
Subway
Milford, CT
The largest international sandwich franchise offers you a great opportunity to grow your business globally: Subway Franchise. With low costs and 40 years of experience, over 70% of our existing...
GOLD COMPANY PROFILES
Profile your business on PR.com
Superior Fence & Rail
Oviedo, FL
Superior Fence & Rail™ has validated the viability of replicating and expanding the fence franchise business model with nine locations...
COMPANY PROFILES
Profile your business on PR.com
Cartridge Depot
Owings Mills, MD
As a Cartridge Depot franchise you will utilize the exclusive InkMax 3000 cartridge machine and its groundbreaking refill technology, certified...
CLIX Portrait Studios
Marietta, GA
Clix is the innovative franchise opportunity in the exciting world of digital portrait photography and imaging. Clix provides franchisees...
Lemon Tree
Levittown, NY
The Lemon Tree is one of the nation’s top franchises specializing in value-oriented family hair care. Quality, Value, Training and...
Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies
Greenwood Village, CO
Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies--The Best of Both Worlds! Maui Wowi Hawaiian is the only franchise that offers authentic, natural...
NiteLites Outdoor Lighting
Franklin, OH
Enjoy the rewards of the booming outdoor lighting industry… The lighting industry is projected to reach $4 billion annually in the...
ProTrac Franchise Systems, Inc.
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
ProTrac Franchise Systems, Inc., is the emerging leader in golf GPS systems. ProTracGPS features full-color graphics and a simple “no-touch”...
The Nutri Shop
Jacksonville, NC
Herbalife Distributor with large selection of weight loss products. Diet plans and weight management program, bodybuilding, personal care.
US Night Vision Corporation
Roseville, CA
US Night Vision Corporation specializes in the manufacture and distribution of high quality night vision systems and other related tactical...
VIP Cleaners
Clifton, NJ
Created on the concept of saving customers’ money and time as well as providing stellar service, V.I.P. Cleaners, the only dry cleaning...
WSI Internet
Toronto, Canada
WSI Internet has made franchise history! Now in its 11th year of business, WSI is the world's leading Internet Services Franchise with...
Companies 1 - 14 of 14
Page:
1
Promote Your Business
Press Release Pricing
Email this page to a friend
PR.com
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Help