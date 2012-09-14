PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Franchises & Business Opportunities
FranchiseBusinessBroker.com FranchiseBusinessBroker.com Levittown, NY
Buy or Sell a Franchise Business. We are a Business Brokerage, Mergers and Acquisitions firm, with affiliates throughout the United States. Our sole purpose is to represent buyers and sellers... 
Manheim Realty Manheim Realty Levittown, NY
Manheim Realty, Inc. is a full service Real Estate Brokerage, Business Brokerage and Mergers & Acquisitions firm. Our unrivaled breadth of services creates market knowledge that enables us to... 
Subway Subway Milford, CT
The largest international sandwich franchise offers you a great opportunity to grow your business globally: Subway Franchise. With low costs and 40 years of experience, over 70% of our existing... 
Superior Fence & Rail Superior Fence & Rail Oviedo, FL
Superior Fence & Rail™ has validated the viability of replicating and expanding the fence franchise business model with nine locations... 
Cartridge Depot Cartridge Depot Owings Mills, MD
As a Cartridge Depot franchise you will utilize the exclusive InkMax 3000 cartridge machine and its groundbreaking refill technology, certified... 
CLIX Portrait Studios CLIX Portrait Studios Marietta, GA
Clix is the innovative franchise opportunity in the exciting world of digital portrait photography and imaging. Clix provides franchisees... 
Lemon Tree Lemon Tree Levittown, NY
The Lemon Tree is one of the nation’s top franchises specializing in value-oriented family hair care. Quality, Value, Training and... 
Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies Greenwood Village, CO
Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies--The Best of Both Worlds! Maui Wowi Hawaiian is the only franchise that offers authentic, natural... 
NiteLites Outdoor Lighting NiteLites Outdoor Lighting Franklin, OH
Enjoy the rewards of the booming outdoor lighting industry… The lighting industry is projected to reach $4 billion annually in the... 
ProTrac Franchise Systems, Inc. ProTrac Franchise Systems, Inc. Palm Beach Gardens, FL
ProTrac Franchise Systems, Inc., is the emerging leader in golf GPS systems. ProTracGPS features full-color graphics and a simple “no-touch”... 
The Nutri Shop The Nutri Shop Jacksonville, NC
Herbalife Distributor with large selection of weight loss products. Diet plans and weight management program, bodybuilding, personal care. 
US Night Vision Corporation US Night Vision Corporation Roseville, CA
US Night Vision Corporation specializes in the manufacture and distribution of high quality night vision systems and other related tactical... 
VIP Cleaners VIP Cleaners Clifton, NJ
Created on the concept of saving customers’ money and time as well as providing stellar service, V.I.P. Cleaners, the only dry cleaning... 
WSI Internet WSI Internet Toronto, Canada
WSI Internet has made franchise history! Now in its 11th year of business, WSI is the world's leading Internet Services Franchise with... 
