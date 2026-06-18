Recent Headlines
PickleRage Signs New Franchise Deal to Bring Indoor Pickleball Club to Colorado
PickleRage, a premier indoor pickleball club franchise, is excited to announce a new franchise agreement that will bring another state-of-the-art indoor pickleball club to Colorado, further expanding the brand's growing national footprint and commitment to delivering premium indoor pickleball experiences to communities across the country. - June 18, 2026 - PickleRage
VetMyFranchise Launches AI-Powered Franchise Due Diligence Platform, Leveling the Playing Field for Prospective Franchise Buyers
VetMyFranchise (vetmyfranchise.com) today announced the launch of its AI-powered franchise due diligence platform, giving prospective franchise buyers access to the most comprehensive free franchise research tools on the market — along with personalized deep-dive reports at a fraction of the... - April 22, 2026 - Vet My Franchise
Franchise Empire Announces $1 Million Marketing Investment to Redefine Franchise Growth Through Content-Driven Strategy
Franchise Empire announced a $1 million investment to scale its content-first franchise growth platform through strategic hires, marketing infrastructure, and education-driven media. Built on transparency, the company aims to attract better-fit franchise candidates and help franchisors and franchisees grow faster through trust, alignment, and smarter marketing. - April 20, 2026 - Franchise Empire
NYPD Pizza Celebrates 30th Anniversary on April 15
NYPD Pizza is celebrating its 30th anniversary by bringing back one of its most beloved promotions—99¢ cheese slices for one day only on April 15, a nostalgic throwback to the slice prices customers remember from the 1990s. On April 15, guests can enjoy 99¢ cheese slices from... - April 03, 2026 - New York Pizza Development Group, LLC
NYPD Pizza Metrowest Closes After 25 Years, Citing Doubling Rent and Unsustainable Lease Terms
Brand to Refocus Expansion on Smaller, Flexible Units Amid Shifting Restaurant Real Estate Landscape - October 26, 2025 - New York Pizza Development Group, LLC
MAX Fitness & Wellness of Hillsborough Honored with Hillsborough Athletic Excellence Award
MAX Fitness & Wellness of Hillsborough has been awarded the 2025 Hillsborough Athletic Excellence Award by the Hillsborough Business Association. The honor, determined by community votes, recognizes the center’s outstanding commitment to helping residents of all fitness levels live stronger, healthier lives through fitness, nutrition, and motivation. - October 25, 2025 - THE MAX Challenge
Now Open, Hawaii Fluid Art Pasadena
Creative Wellness Meets Community Fun at New Studio Led by Local Siblings Dana and Sandy Hursey Hawaii Fluid Art, a fast-growing national art experience brand, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest studio located in the heart of Pasadena at The Paseo - 300 E Colorado Blvd, Suite 170, Pasadena, CA 91101. This exciting new location is owned and operated by brother-and-sister duo Dana and Sandy Hursey, bringing creativity, joy, and connection to SoCal. - October 17, 2025 - Hawaii Fluid Art
NYPD Pizza Confirms Winter Park Address Ahead of Grand Opening Near UCF
Following the recent announcement of its expansion into the Winter Park area, NYPD Pizza is excited to officially confirm the address of its newest location. - September 29, 2025 - New York Pizza Development Group, LLC
MNB Research Unveils Strategic Growth Initiatives and Expands Its Digital Capabilities
In today’s fast-paced business environment, MNB Research, a leading business consultancy and professional services firm, is strengthening its commitment to helping organizations scale, innovate, and achieve measurable growth. Founded by Mridul Nanda, the firm is introducing new strategic... - September 01, 2025 - MNB Research
Performance Medical Clinic Launches Nationwide Franchise Opportunities
Performance Medical Clinic now offers franchise opportunities nationwide. Specializing in hormone therapy, medical weight loss, and longevity medicine. Physician-owned and first of its kind, this turnkey model is ideal for healthcare providers or entrepreneurs seeking to enter the booming wellness market with training, operational, and marketing support. - August 21, 2025 - Performance Medical Clinic
MAX Fitness and Wellness Center Prepares for 8th Annual MAX Day of Giving
MAX Fitness and Wellness Center will hold its 8th annual MAX Day of Giving on May 17, supporting local charities through community-driven events. This initiative has raised nearly $1 million to date and continues to inspire positive change on the east coast. - April 19, 2025 - THE MAX Challenge
FIT Franchise Brands Hosts First-Ever Growth Summit at Corporate Headquarters
FIT Franchise Brands hosted its first Growth Summit, uniting MAX Fitness and Farrell’s Extreme Bodyshaping franchisees for networking, workshops, and awards. The event featured expert-led sessions, sponsor showcases, and a group workout, fostering collaboration and growth. - March 08, 2025 - THE MAX Challenge
MAX Fitness & Wellness Center of Westerville Celebrates Long-Awaited Grand Opening
MAX Fitness & Wellness Center of Westerville celebrated its long-awaited Grand Opening on January 4, 2025. Owner Maria Rademaker adapted to pandemic challenges by starting with virtual fitness programs and later operating from a temporary location. Now, MAX Fitness & Wellness Center of Westerville has its own location that offers expanded fitness and wellness services. - March 07, 2025 - THE MAX Challenge
Two Peoria Residents Win $20,000 in National Transformation Contest
Wayne Galpin and Kaitlyn Willis of FXB Peoria have won the 2024 Farrell’s National Challenge, each earning $10,000 for their remarkable yearlong fitness transformations. Farrell’s eXtreme Bodyshaping (FXB) combines kickboxing, strength training, nutrition coaching, and accountability to help members achieve lasting health results. Their dedication not only transformed their lives but also inspired their community. - February 19, 2025 - Farrell's Extreme Body Shaping
APN Solar Launches Affordable Solar Franchise Opportunity Across India for Aspiring Entrepreneurs
APN Solar introduces an exciting solar franchise opportunity for entrepreneurs across India. With low investment, no stockholding, and comprehensive support, APN Solar offers an easy entry into the growing solar industry. Franchisees can benefit from government subsidies and are provided with full training, marketing materials, and ongoing support to ensure success. Join APN Solar in making clean energy accessible while building a profitable business. - January 19, 2025 - APN Solar Energy Private Limited
Tapville Ranked #1 Self-Pour Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine
Tapville, the pioneering brand in the self-pour franchise industry, has been ranked the #1 Self-Pour Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine. As a first-mover in the category, Tapville has spent nearly eight years perfecting its innovative model, and this recognition solidifies its position as the leader in the self-pour franchise space. - January 18, 2025 - Tapville
Stoneforge Consulting Group Announces Innovative Business Consulting Solutions for Small to Medium Enterprises
Stoneforge Consulting Group in Sarasota, FL, unveils its enhanced Business Consulting Service tailored for small-to-medium enterprises. Focused on sustainable growth, it offers Virtual CFO Services, Business Growth Consulting, and Financial Management, addressing cash flow, risk, sales execution, and long-term planning. Leveraging its proprietary Five I’s Framework — Instinct, Insight, Intention, Implementation, and Inspection — Stoneforge ensures actionable strategies and efficient execution. - January 17, 2025 - Stoneforge Consulting Group
The MAX Challenge Rebrands as MAX Fitness and Wellness Center, Launching a New Era in Health and Wellness
MAX Fitness and Wellness Center has rebranded to offer a full wellness experience. Franchisees Staci and Jeff Force launched their first location in Old Bridge, NJ, driven by a passion for community health and transformation. - January 07, 2025 - THE MAX Challenge
Franchise Magazine USA Launches as Top Source for News, Tools, and Connections
Franchise Magazine USA has launched as a leading resource for the franchise industry, delivering news, tools, connections, and personal development guidance. It features a comprehensive AI-powered franchise directory and offers access to certified franchise consultants who provide free consultations to guide readers through every step of the process. - August 13, 2024 - Franchise Magazine USA
Joseph's Tea is Now Franchising
Owning a Joseph’s Tea Room or Joseph’s Tea Bar is now possible through franchising! - July 19, 2024 - Joseph's Tea LLC
Que Shebley Challenges Industry Giants with Bold, Anti-Bullying Stance Through Artistic Footwear
In a daring move that has captured the attention of fashion enthusiasts and social justice advocates alike, independent shoe designer Que Shebley is standing up to bullying and the powerful grip of Fortune 500 brands. Shebley's latest venture, the "FP Project," is more than a collection of luxury footwear - it's a statement of defiance and empowerment. - May 30, 2024 - Shebley Group llc
Owner of Beacon Resources, a Career Management Company Announces Retirement
With the retirement and closure of Beacon Resources, the owner is seeking a purchaser for its membership fee-based business referrals networking group (BRNG). Qualifications are effective presentation, and "Active Listening" communication skills. Additionally, the purchaser must be able to operate a small business and have a book of prospective members. - May 09, 2024 - Beacon Resources
NinjaTrix Leaps Toward Future Growth with New Kid’s Fitness Franchise Opportunity
NinjaTrix, the innovative kid's fitness studio that blends gymnastics, parkour, martial arts, and life skills into an action-packed adventure, is now offering franchise opportunities. This exciting evolution from a successful licensee program to a full-fledged franchise signifies NinjaTrix's... - January 24, 2024 - NinjaTrix
Lawyers Look to Unite and Disrupt the Franchise Industry by Launching The Franchise Firm
Nationally-Ranked Franchise Group Depart AmLaw 200 Firm to Form The Franchise Firm, a Full-Service Virtual Law Firm and the First Franchise Professional Collective Serving Franchise Clients Worldwide - January 22, 2024 - The Franchise Firm
Wed Society® Adds Franchising Industry Veteran David Lewis to Executive Team
Wed Society®, the premier wedding media franchise dedicated to promoting local wedding vendors, adds accomplished industry veteran David Lewis to its executive team. Lewis will serve as chief growth officer. “David brings a world-class talent level to our franchise network and corporate... - November 02, 2023 - Wed Society
Get a Grip Resurfacing Franchise Opens in College Station
Get A Grip College Station Brings Industry Leading Resurfacing to Area - October 31, 2023 - Get A Grip Resurfacing
Accelerated Waste Solutions Names Ryan Kalinowski Director of Franchise Performance
As a leader in innovative waste management solutions, Accelerated Waste Solutions (AWS) is committed to recruiting top talent to support its growing franchise network. AWS is pleased to announce the hiring of Ryan Kalinowski as Director of Franchise Performance. In this role, Ryan will work closely... - June 22, 2023 - Accelerated Waste Solutions
Erbert & Gerbert's Have Launched Three New Cheesesteak Sandwiches
Erbert & Gerbert's, the Midwest sandwich chain, is introducing three Cheesesteak sandwiches. - May 17, 2023 - Erbert and Gerbert's
Erbert & Gerbert’s Brings Back the Bornk Tuna Sandwich
Erbert & Gerbert's tuna sandwich, the Bornk, is back for a limited time. Come into any of the Erbert & Gerbert’s locations today and get Bornked! Customers can conveniently order online or via mobile app for take-out, in-store, or delivery. - February 22, 2023 - Erbert and Gerbert's
Introducing Franchise Playbook™: a New Home for Mobile Franchise Brands
Franchise Playbook™, an incubator and franchisor of dynamic mobile franchise brands, today announced the official launch of its company and executive team. The newly minted franchise platform plans to launch its first franchise brand this April, which will operate in the home cleaning and... - February 17, 2023 - Franchise Playbook
Mugshots Grill and Bar Opens Latest Franchise in Florence, Alabama
Mugshots Grill and Bar celebrated its newest franchise location with its grand opening in Florence, Alabama on Monday, November 21, 2022. Mugshots Grill and Bar – Florence is the 21st restaurant opening for the company. - November 24, 2022 - Mugshots Grill and Bar
99 Innovations to Launch Robotic Soft Serve Vending Concept "99 Spoons"
99 Innovations LLC plans to operate, re-sell and license its exclusive robotic soft serve vending technology directly to business owners, food-service companies and established vending industry operators. - September 01, 2022 - 99 Innovations LLC
Entrepreneurial-Driven Individuals Seek Multi-Unit Franchise Opportunities at Leading Children's Cooking School
Young Chefs Academy is witnessing a rise in both new and existing multi-unit franchise partners. According to FRANdata, this form of franchising is on the rise, with 54 percent of all franchised units in the U.S. now controlled by multiple owners. Young Chefs Academy has seen a surge in multi-unit interest, along with 35% same-store revenue increase from 2019 to 2021. Franchise owners have proven their ability to scale the business and want to open a second and third location. - July 07, 2022 - Young Chefs Academy
Mugshots Grill and Bar Announces Fifth Franchisee Signing
Mugshots Grill and Bar has announced the signing of its fifth franchise group. The latest group is Lauren and Chris Brink who are slated to open their first restaurant in Florence, Alabama early this fall. Founder Ron Savell said, “We are excited Lauren and Chris have decided to join the... - May 18, 2022 - Mugshots Grill and Bar
Young Chefs® Academy Experiences Record Growth in Same Store Sales
The nation's premier children's cooking school experiences unparalleled same-store sales growth due to a comprehensive training program and ongoing support that equips franchise owners with the tools to create an exciting local experience, along with a strong, collaborative network of franchise partners who align with the company's core values. - May 18, 2022 - Young Chefs Academy
First-to-Market Independent Light Treatment Service Expands Footprint
Array Skin Therapy begins niche franchise expansion. - April 18, 2022 - Array Skin Therapy
Business Referrals Networking Group Seeks Buyer as Owner Announces Retirement
BRNG’s purpose eighteen years ago at its inception was and continues to be to provide professional training and development segments for regularly scheduled meetings, build business networking connections and to obtain member-to-member direct referrals. BRNG provides a membership fee based... - March 24, 2022 - Beacon Resources
New Greenville, SC Fence Franchise Owner Researched Over 30 Concepts, Then Made the Superior Choice
The Superior Fence & Rail family is pleased to announce the launch of our Greenville South Carolina fence franchise. - November 19, 2021 - Superior Fence & Rail
MAX Challenge Owner Pam Miller Finds Purpose in Helping Others
THE MAX Challenge interviewed Ocean, NJ MAX Challenge Owner Pam Miller to discuss her story and what drives her. - October 30, 2021 - THE MAX Challenge
1st Inspection Services Adds Georgia Franchisee
1st Inspection Services, a leading national real estate inspection franchise known for being “not your ordinary inspection company,” announced today the signing of a new franchise agreement in Atlanta, GA signaling the company’s continued growth year-to date in 2021. With median... - October 12, 2021 - 1st Inspection Services
THE MAX Challenge Celebrates Its 10-Year Anniversary
THE MAX Challenge fitness franchise, specializing in group fitness, motivation, nutrition and results, celebrated its 10-Year Anniversary on September 10, 2021. - October 06, 2021 - THE MAX Challenge
Superior Fence & Rail of Austin is Newest in Owner Group’s Multi Location Venture
Both a testament of stellar franchise ownership and the Superior Fence & Rail franchise system, this new fence company is part of a grand plan. - September 21, 2021 - Superior Fence & Rail
Northwest Arkansas Fence Company Fills an Industry Void
New Superior Fence & Rail of Arkansas owners were in search of a fence company to build fences at their homes when they discovered their new franchise opportunity. - September 21, 2021 - Superior Fence & Rail
Engage Virtual Range Hosts Local Law Enforcement Blue Line Competition
This event is free to all Northeast Ohio law enforcement agencies, and winners will walk away with bragging rights as well as an impressive trophy to display at their department. The goodwill event is designed to show appreciation for all local law enforcement officials and to raise money for the Greater Cleveland Police Officers Memorial Society. - September 07, 2021 - Engage Virtual Range
New Book and Author; "The Lighthouse Beams Just A Little Something" by Kathie Baset
A first time Romance Fiction author has created and published a sweet "forever love" romance fiction novel with characters that appear real, as though they could be someone’s biography. It is well written and is Book 1 of a three book series of "The Lighthouse Beams." The name of the area where the story takes place in New York State is fictional though can easily be thought to be a specific place in the Catskills and almost near the Canadian border of New York State. - September 01, 2021 - Beacon Resources
THE MAX Challenge Launches App
THE MAX Challenge launches an incredible new app that works in tandem with its programming. It is the latest in the company's innovations to help people live happier, healthier lives. - August 23, 2021 - THE MAX Challenge
THE MAX Challenge Meals, Greens and Protein
THE MAX Challenge provides a line of premade meals, as well as a line of protein and greens for members looking to adhere to a MAX Meal Plan. - August 21, 2021 - THE MAX Challenge
New Houston Franchise Location Set to Grow with Westside Development
Superior Fence & Rail has expanded their Houston Texas market with a new West Houston location. New fence franchise owner, David Rials, is pleased to begin the journey into what he hopes will be the catalyst for success for his family and the community at large. - August 19, 2021 - Superior Fence & Rail
Franchise Investment Broker Makes an Investment in Superior Fence & Rail Franchise
Successful Columbia, SC Franchise Broker Chooses Superior Fence & Rail as the Investment Opportunity He Has Long Sought for He and His Business Partner Father - August 17, 2021 - Superior Fence & Rail
High Potential Revenue Stream Attracts New Fence Franchise Owner
New Pennsylvania Franchise Owner Chooses Superior Fence & Rail for the High-Income Earning Potential Along with Joining a Company with a Start-Up Edge. - August 17, 2021 - Superior Fence & Rail