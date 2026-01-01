Buy or Sell a Franchise Business. We are a Business Brokerage, Mergers and Acquisitions firm, with affiliates throughout the United States. Our sole purpose is to represent buyers and sellers in the...
Headquartered in Birmingham, MI, M3Linked currently operates in eight states serving 36 major metropolitan communities. M3Linked builds communities of entrepreneurs, CEOs, business owners, inventors,...
Administrated by the New Zealand Ministry of Economic Development (MED), Business.govt.nz is an online resource for small and medium-sized business owners. MED is committed to making New Zealand the...
Cafe2U is the premier mobile coffee franchise system. Cafe2U started the mobile coffee van franchise system in Australia in 2000 and was the first coffee franchise to take quality espresso coffee to...
Clix is the innovative franchise opportunity in the exciting world of digital portrait photography and imaging. Clix provides franchisees three, interconnected revenue streams through one storefront...
Franchise Marketing Systems is a full service franchise development and franchise consulting firm. The company was founded in 2009 by Chris Conner who had worked in the franchise development industry...
Learn more about IP Watch, LLC!
Since 1999 we have been providing high quality legal and consulting services for companies of all sizes. Now we have spun off our consulting services and are focusing...