Business Directory>Business Services & Professional, Scientific, & Technical Services>Franchising>

Franchising

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

FranchiseBusinessBroker.com

FranchiseBusinessBroker.com

Buy or Sell a Franchise Business. We are a Business Brokerage, Mergers and Acquisitions firm, with affiliates throughout the United States. Our sole purpose is to represent buyers and sellers in the...

Manheim Realty

Manheim Realty

Manheim Realty, Inc. is a full service Real Estate Brokerage, Business Brokerage and Mergers & Acquisitions firm. Our unrivaled breadth of services creates market knowledge that enables us to seize...

Subway

Subway

The story of the Subway brand started more than 50 years ago when Dr. Peter Buck, a nuclear physicist, changed the life of a college student with a few simple words, “Let’s open a...

Gold Company Profiles

M3Linked

M3Linked

Headquartered in Birmingham, MI, M3Linked currently operates in eight states serving 36 major metropolitan communities. M3Linked builds communities of entrepreneurs, CEOs, business owners, inventors,...

Whistle Express

Whistle Express

Whistle Express is one of the largest and fastest-growing express car wash companies in the United States, operating approximately 470 locations across more than 20 states. Whistle delivers a fast,...

Company Profiles

88owls.com

88owls.com

88owls.com matches experienced, trusted consultants with businesses seeking their services. Businesses can find subject matter experts to assist them with a wide range of business methods or...

Business.Govt.Nz Business Funding, Advice & Information

Business.Govt.Nz Business Funding, Advice & Information

Administrated by the New Zealand Ministry of Economic Development (MED), Business.govt.nz is an online resource for small and medium-sized business owners. MED is committed to making New Zealand the...

Cafe2U Pty Ltd

Cafe2U Pty Ltd

Cafe2U is the premier mobile coffee franchise system. Cafe2U started the mobile coffee van franchise system in Australia in 2000 and was the first coffee franchise to take quality espresso coffee to...

Cartridge Depot

Cartridge Depot

As a Cartridge Depot franchise you will utilize the exclusive InkMax 3000 cartridge machine and its groundbreaking refill technology, certified by the international gold standard ISO 9001, and used...

CLIX Portrait Studios

CLIX Portrait Studios

Clix is the innovative franchise opportunity in the exciting world of digital portrait photography and imaging. Clix provides franchisees three, interconnected revenue streams through one storefront...

Four Seasons Drycleaning Company Pvt Ltd

Four Seasons Drycleaning Company Pvt Ltd

Professional garment care, cleaning and finishing service, catering to the personal wardrobes of men, women and children. Specialises in designer wear & fine garments. Also providing Drycleaning,...

Franchise Buyer Direct

Franchise Buyer Direct

Franchise Buyer Direct, a discount business broker specializing in the sale of franchise businesses, offers a new alternative for those looking to sell their existing franchise business. Unlike...

Franchise Clique

Franchise Clique

About Franchise Clique Franchise Clique, one of the nation’s fastest growing Internet-based marketing companies, specializes in lead generation services and solutions for franchises and...

Franchise Direct UK & Ireland

Franchise Direct UK & Ireland

Franchise Direct UK & Ireland is one of the world’s leading portals for franchise and business opportunities. Started as a single website for the promotion of franchises in the US market in...

Franchise Direct USA

Franchise Direct USA

OVERVIEW Franchise Direct (www.FranchiseDirect.com) is one of the world’s leading portals for franchise and business opportunities. Started as a single website for the promotion of franchises...

Franchise Marketing Systems

Franchise Marketing Systems

Franchise Marketing Systems is a full service franchise development and franchise consulting firm. The company was founded in 2009 by Chris Conner who had worked in the franchise development industry...

Franchise Solutions

Franchise Solutions

Franchise Solutions provides franchise opportunities and small businesses for sale to those wanting to own a business and be their own boss. Franchise Solutions' business opportunities directory...

Franchise Systems, Inc.

Franchise Systems, Inc.

Franchise Systems, Inc is an online franchise directory offering over 500 websites to help you find a franchise in every industry.  To see our network and find a list of the 500 sites please...

Frantech India Private Limited

Frantech India Private Limited

Thank you for your decision to take the free service we offer at Your FranTech India Franchise Consultant's. We are in the business of assisting you with your decision by providing you all the...

IP Watch, LLC

IP Watch, LLC

Learn more about IP Watch, LLC! Since 1999 we have been providing high quality legal and consulting services for companies of all sizes. Now we have spun off our consulting services and are focusing...

Lemon Tree

Lemon Tree

The Lemon Tree is one of the nation’s top franchises specializing in value-oriented family hair care. Quality, Value, Training and Family. It is what you can expect with a Lemon Tree franchise...

Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies

Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies

Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies--The Best of Both Worlds! Maui Wowi Hawaiian is the only franchise that offers authentic, natural Hawaiian products, fresh-fruit smoothies, blended...

Mullin Law, P.C.

Mullin Law, P.C.

Legal knowledge is important; business experience is essential. We have both. Mullin Law, PC is a full-service commercial law firm. We are nationally recognized in the area of franchise law. We...

NiteLites Outdoor Lighting

NiteLites Outdoor Lighting

Enjoy the rewards of the booming outdoor lighting industry… The lighting industry is projected to reach $4 billion annually in the next 3 years! Own a NiteLites Outdoor Lighting...

Orange Skye Body and Beauty Bar

Orange Skye Body and Beauty Bar

Orange Skye Body and Beauty Bar is a full service day spa catering to men and woman at affordable prices. www.orangeskye.com

ProTrac Franchise Systems, Inc.

ProTrac Franchise Systems, Inc.

ProTrac Franchise Systems, Inc., is the emerging leader in golf GPS systems. ProTracGPS features full-color graphics and a simple “no-touch” operating option that enables golfers of all...

Revel Systems, Inc.

Revel Systems, Inc.

Revel Systems is an iPad based Point of Sale system for quick service restaurants from franchises to single store shops. Revel's iPad is a cloud based POS system that has all the tools you need to...

Siters Consulting

Siters Consulting

Siters Consulting is a Business Consulting Group with its core expertise in areas related to Franchising, Retail, Media & PR. We are a knowledge based, highly networked multi-faceted Management...

Six Disciplines Corporation

Six Disciplines Corporation

Six Disciplines™ is an on-going professional service that combines a systematic business-building methodology, practical Internet technologies, and a network of local business coaching...

Stay at Home

Stay at Home

Stay at Home (www.stayhomeweb.com) is a network of highly structured franchise operations dedicated to providing compassionate, dependable, and affordable in-home care to the elderly and those...

Superior Fence & Rail

Superior Fence & Rail

Superior Fence & Rail™ has validated the viability of replicating and expanding the fence franchise business model with nine locations throughout the state of Florida using trademark and...

The Nutri Shop

The Nutri Shop

Herbalife Distributor with large selection of weight loss products. Diet plans and weight management program, bodybuilding, personal care. Fast shipping, trusted, reliable. Home-based work...

US Night Vision Corporation

US Night Vision Corporation

US Night Vision Corporation specializes in the manufacture and distribution of high quality night vision systems and other related tactical products to the U.S. Government, Domestic Law Enforcement...

VIP Cleaners

VIP Cleaners

Created on the concept of saving customers’ money and time as well as providing stellar service, V.I.P. Cleaners, the only dry cleaning route franchise founded by a professional dry cleaner was...

WSI Internet

WSI Internet

WSI Internet has made franchise history! Now in its 11th year of business, WSI is the world's leading Internet Services Franchise with more than 1500 franchises in 87 countries! WSI is currently...

Yodle

Yodle

yodle.com/ yodle.net/

Companies 1 - 36 of 36