Levin Furniture Partners with WISH-FM , Salvation Army to Grant Local Wishes Levin’s is donating furniture and mattresses to 12 local families in need in a partnership with WISH 99.7 FM and The Salvation Army for their 3rd annual 12 Wishes of Christmas Campaign. - November 28, 2019 - Levin Furniture

Levin Furniture Spreads Good Will and Good Décor with Holiday Gift Wrap Kits Levin’s will be selling gift wrap kits in stores to benefit the Free Care Fund at the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. - November 27, 2019 - Levin Furniture

LifeStyles Furniture Liquidating Davenport Iowa Store Modern furniture retailer LifeStyles Furniture is liquidating its store and warehouse to the public beginning October 3, 2019. Two of the three family members that own this business are retiring which will end this business partnership. - October 12, 2019 - LifeStyles Furniture

New Bathroom Style Presents Collection of European Unique Bathroom Vanities For true connoisseurs of exclusive and luxury furniture products - the one-of-a-kind bathroom furniture store, New Bathroom Style, is now accepting orders for luxurious, hand-made, unique bathroom vanities and cabinets. - September 12, 2019 - New Bathroom Style

Cribs for Kids® Announces Eleventh Annual Breath of Life Stroll Individuals will walk to honor the memory of infants lost to SUID, SIDS, miscarriage and stillbirth. - August 28, 2019 - Cribs for Kids

Shop Vegan Style Kickstarter Fundraising Campaign to End Animal Cruelty The Kickstarter Campaign beginning early June 2019 is to raise much needed funds for domains and webhosting up for renewal, and the development of a vegan women's handbag line under the label: Vegan Style Collection. Depending upon the success of the fundraising efforts, additional vegan fashion collections for men and women will follow. Enjoy the prestige of being a 2019/2020 Sponsor of the future of fashion. Learn more at www.ShopVeganStyle.com. - June 08, 2019 - Shop Vegan Style

Famous City Store is Coming Soon to Chicagoland and Other Major U.S. Markets Famous City Store is a retail experience for the whole family. Famous City Stores are designed to make shopping fun again. When shoppers enter a Famous City store they will see that FCS literally make their stores look like an indoor city and an international marketplace. Each store has over 30 departments... - May 09, 2019 - Famous City Retail Network, Inc.

From an Old Fashioned Department Store to a Surprisingly Stylish Home Shop Over 140 Years; How Family Firm Knees Home and Electrical Has Adapted to Survive Knees Home and Electrical is an independent, family owned business that has this year reached the impressive milestone of 140 years of retail. Knees may be one of the oldest stores around, but they are not a business that stands still. - May 09, 2019 - Knees Home and Electrical

WhiteGlove4Less, LLC Appoints Terrence Fleming as CEO to Guide Expansion of Nationwide Final Mile Delivery and Installation Services for Furniture Retailers WhiteGlove4Less, LLC in cooperation with the Furniture Chamber of Commerce announces the appointment of Terrence J. Fleming as CEO. - May 08, 2019 - iDealFurniture, LLC

Shop Vegan Style Launches Cruelty Free Shopping Platform with Over 30 Retail Partners Shop Vegan Style brings cruelty free to the mainstream through the shopping platform at www.ShopVeganStyle.com. With over 30 current retail partners participating and more being added, ShopVeganStyle plans to bring cruelty free goods to the forefront of the retail industry. “The goal of Shop Vegan... - April 29, 2019 - Shop Vegan Style

Keynote Speakers Announced for 6th National Cribs for Kids Conference John Kahan, Chief Data Analytics Officer at Microsoft, and Nino Ramirez, PhD, Director of the Center for Integrative Brain Research at Seattle Children’s Hospital, to deliver keynote address. - April 02, 2019 - Cribs for Kids

Seacraft Gallery Announces New Line of Handcrafted Model Ships & Model Boats in Australia Wooden model ship and model boats are a passion with a rising number of new enthusiasts. Australia company, Seacraft Gallery recently launched a new line of handcrafted selections. - April 02, 2019 - Seacraft Gallery

New Power Lumbar Feature from Omnia Furniture Controlled lumbar support now available as a new feature for Omnia motion furniture. Manufactured in Chino, California, Omnia powered lumbar is now available on reclining sectionals, sofas and chairs. - April 01, 2019 - LifeStyles Furniture

The 2019 Women of Achievement Awards to Honor 25 Distinguished Women and 1 Exceptional Young Woman Cribs for Kids to host the 14th annual Women of Achievement Awards in celebration of Women’s History Month in Pittsburgh. - March 13, 2019 - Cribs for Kids

South Carolina Outdoor Furniture Company on the Move Teak + Table Outdoor Living, a family owned and operated South Carolina business, is adding a third location. With stores located in Bluffton, SC and Pooler, GA, the company is expanding their reach with a third store in Charleston. Located at 1751 Highway 17 North in Mount Pleasant, Teak + Table will... - February 17, 2019 - Teak + Table Outdoor Living

From High Art to Hygge – a Scandinavian Throw Pillow Collection Brings Nature Indoors Pillow Décor Ltd. announced today that it has partnered with Kukamuka, to produce a new line of Scandinavian-inspired throw pillows. Designed by Vienna-based artist Paivi Vahala and Vancouver-based designer Petra Kaksonen, these unique graphic pillows are already catching the eye of interior decorators and retailers. - January 16, 2019 - Pillow Decor Ltd.

Cribs for Kids Celebrates 20 Years of Eliminating Infant Sleep-Related Deaths Cribs for Kids is celebrating its 20th anniversary as the nationally-recognized infant safe sleep education program that has saved the lives of countless babies. In honor of the 20th anniversary, Cribs for Kids has intensified its efforts in eliminating infant sleep-related deaths through educational... - October 30, 2018 - Cribs for Kids

Furniture Sharehouse Announces Kate Bialo’s Retirement Founder Bialo to be Honored at “Home for the Holidays” Gala on November 2nd. The Board of Directors of Furniture Sharehouse, Westchester’s Furniture Bank, announced that Kate Bialo will retire as Executive Director of the organization in Spring 2019. - October 06, 2018 - Furniture Sharehouse

Cribs for Kids National Safe Sleep Initiative Endorses Bill That Will Help in the Fight to Eradicate Sudden Unexplained Infant Death Senator Bob Casey (D-PA), Senator Johnny Isakson (R-GA), Rep. Gwen Moore (D-WI), Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK), and Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler (R-WA) to introduce bipartisan Scarlett’s Sunshine on Sudden Unexpected Death Act in US Senate and House. - October 02, 2018 - Cribs for Kids

Utah Charity Adopt-a-Bed Now Accepts Online Brand Mattress Returns Utah mattress buyers who buy brands online now have a place to bring mattress returns within the trial period. Donations to benefit people and organizations in need. Drop off location and pick up services available by appointment. - September 26, 2018 - Adopt a Bed

Cribs for Kids and the City of Pittsburgh Will Light Up the City Council Building, October 1-5, to Raise Awareness for Infant Safe-Sleep Cribs for Kids has partnered with the City of Pittsburgh to light up the City Council building, October 1-5, in honor of September being named Infant Safe-Sleep Awareness Month in Pittsburgh and October being Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) Month. With approximately 3,500 infants dying in the United... - September 25, 2018 - Cribs for Kids

New Levin Furniture Showroom in Hermitage to Celebrate Grand Opening with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony and Free Community Events September 22 and 23 Newly-renovated store is second of three debuting in Youngstown, Ohio market. - September 15, 2018 - Levin Furniture

Los Angeles Crips and Bloods Consolidate Under a Newly Formed Corporate Structure In efforts to deter any further senseless loss of life, both gangs have placed value judgment on their cultural equity and joined forces. - September 12, 2018 - Crips LLC

room service 360 Introduces Exclusive Italian Furniture Collection The company offers the finest pieces from world-renowned designers like Bonaldo, Cattelan Italia, Fiam Italia, Foscarini, and more, reports www.roomservice360.com. - September 01, 2018 - room service 360

Cribs for Kids Partners with First Responders in National Public Safety Initiative Program Cribs for Kids has proudly partnered with local, regional and national first responders in a National Public Safety Initiative. Cribs for Kids’ National Public Safety Initiative is a program seeking to educate first responders on infant safe sleep and empower them to then educate parents and caregivers... - August 27, 2018 - Cribs for Kids

New Levin Furniture Showroom in Boardman, Ohio to Host Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony and Grand Opening Events August 31 Through September 2 Newly-renovated store first of three set to debut in Youngstown, Ohio market. - August 24, 2018 - Levin Furniture

A New Opportunity in the Fitness World Knocks on Novamen's LLC Online Store Jmerx.com E-commerce store jmerx.com expands its offering introducing the product line Gifts for Fitness Lovers - August 16, 2018 - Novamen LLC

Clearwater Spas Welcomes the Return of Industry Veteran Wayne Bart, Engineer Hot tub industry veteran and engineer Wayne Bart has returned to Clearwater Spas after a 10-year hiatus. Wayne was instrumental in the development of new, innovative products which led to greater durability and efficiencies for the company. Including the design and development of the Dura Bottom, Pillar... - August 08, 2018 - Clearwater Spas

Levin's Sponsors Program to Benefit Hundreds of Local At-Risk Students, One Backpack at a Time No longer will hundreds of Cleveland-area children worry about how they’ll get their school supplies before they return to the classroom this fall with the help of Levin’s, their customers and other local businesses. - July 16, 2018 - Levin Furniture

Spice Up Your Garden with the Smokestack Fireplace & Grill, Now Available at Gessato Drawing inspiration from traditional factory chimney silhouettes, the Smokestack Fireplace and Smokestack Grill make classic barbecues look bland and boring. The eye-catching fireplace creates a focal point both with its imposing silhouette and rusty brown corten steel material. Compact and convenient, the stainless steel grill fits inside the fireplace’s opening to offer an easy barbecuing solution for vegetables and meat. - May 30, 2018 - Gessato

Furniture Now! in Santa Clarita, CA, on May 19, Celebrates Grand Opening After Remodel of Old K-Mart Building, with Food, Prizes & Giveaways Furniture Now! in Valencia has recently taken over the long standing K-Mart building to call their new showroom. With its landmark location on Valencia Blvd. and Bouquet Canyon Road easily accessible for anyone in the valley, they have completely remodeled the space and made great use of the 80,000 square foot showroom. This Grand Opening sale will feature low prices throughout the store, along with food, prizes and furniture giveaways as well as raffles and lots of fun. - May 14, 2018 - Furniture Now!

Levin's Announces Largest Warehouse Sale in Company History For the first time in 12 years, Levin Furniture has announced that they will be having a huge warehouse sale at their 350,000 sq. ft. distribution center located at 301 Fitz Henry Road in Smithton, PA, off exit 49 on Interstate 70. - April 25, 2018 - Levin Furniture

22 Prominent Women and 1 Young Woman to be Honored at the Women of Achievement Awards on March 1st, 2018 The 13th annual Women of Achievement Awards will recognize and honor 22 distinguished women and one young woman for their efforts and accomplishments within their professional fields and communities. This event marks the beginning of Women’s History Month in Pittsburgh and celebrates the outstanding... - February 22, 2018 - Cribs for Kids

Mela Artisans Announces Two New Additions to Board of Directors Mela Artisans Inc., a socially conscious luxury lifestyle brand with offices in New York City and Boca Raton, announced the addition of two respected, and highly experienced individuals to their board: Frank Guzzetta, former President of the Ralph Lauren Home Collection, and William M. Smith, Managing... - February 10, 2018 - Mela Artisans

The Doors Depot - Trustworthy Store That Works for Client’s Profit; 10 Tips for Choosing the Front Door When a person is searching for a door for a house, they find stores with bold advertising headlines. But they provide neither quality nor durability. The Doors Depot wants to educate customers on the high competence of products. So specialists from this company are ready to share the most important technical characteristics that should be on any quality entry door. - February 09, 2018 - The Doors Depot

Levin Furniture and Mattress Makes Year End Donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Pittsburgh Levin Furniture is proud to announce a very special year end donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh. Since 1965, Big Brother Big Sister of Greater Pittsburgh has been helping the children of our area realize their potential and build brighter futures through mentorship. The mission... - December 24, 2017 - Levin Furniture

1956 Architectural Theme Park Brought to Life with Modern Technology Trystcraft is bringing new life to a planned architectural theme park in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The Homestyle Center would have been a major mid-century attraction, and recent findings make it possible to view 3D renderings of planned projects by architects like Paul Rudolph, George Nelson and Alden Dow. - December 13, 2017 - Trystcraft

LANGRIA Launches Its Most Solidary Christmas Campaign Ever to Put a Smile on Kid’s Faces This year's Christmas, unlike any previous ones, is special for LANGRIA - an affordable home furnishing brand based in China. The brand plans to give back and donate to Children's Cancer Research Fund to put a smile on kids who are affected by any form of childhood cancer. - December 08, 2017 - LANGRIA

Winner Selected in Levin’s Dream Truck Giveaway with Serta® Levin Furniture and Mattress is excited to announce the winner of the 2017 Serta® Dream Truck Giveaway has been selected. - December 07, 2017 - Levin Furniture

Home is Where the heART is – Art Sale Fundraiser Benefiting Furniture Sharehouse Furniture Sharehouse will hold an art sale fundraiser at Serendipity Labs in Rye from 6:30-9pm on Thursday October 26, 2017. Over 100 pieces of donated art will be available for purchase including pieces from a private collection of Israeli art, paintings, prints, and lithographs by renowned US artists plus a boutique of unusual home décor items, decorated chairs by talented local artists, and a raffle for a special sports item. - October 25, 2017 - Furniture Sharehouse

Levin Furniture and Mattress to Open at Ohio Valley Shopping Center October 6 St. Clairsville residents get ready to celebrate! Levin Furniture and Mattress is expanding in Ohio with the opening of their newest location, located at 67661 Mall Road in St. Clairsville, formerly occupied by H.H. Gregg. In honor of the opening Levin’s will hold a ribbon cutting at noon on October... - October 06, 2017 - Levin Furniture

PheekoTM, a Bright Fitness Brand of Novamen LLC, is Launching Its New Colorful Image PheekoTM, a bright fitness brand, has launched its new colorful image. As part of the campaign it has introduced a new set of pull up bands and is giving out 15 promotional coupons per band color to be used for 4 consecutive days this week (one day for each band). The first 15 people who register per band will receive a confirmation email with the coupon and the day to use it on Amazon.com. - August 14, 2017 - Novamen LLC

Industry West Announces Expansion Of Jacksonville Headquarters Industry West, a leader in furnishing restaurants, hotels, high-tech startups and residences throughout North America has announced the expansion of its headquarters in Jacksonville, Fl., with the acquisition of a new 4,300-square-foot facility. Industry West is a forward-thinking e-commerce furniture... - May 05, 2017 - Industry West

Stand Up Kids Provides $50K in Grants for Stand2Learn Desks As part of their partnership with Let’s Move! Active Schools, Stand Up Kids announced 10 winning schools across the U.S. to each receive a $5000 grant for the purchase of a classroom of standing desks from Stand2Learn. Together, these passionate organizations and businesses are fighting the upward... - April 11, 2017 - Stand2Learn

Iverson’s Furniture Celebrates 60th Anniversary Family Business Has Served the Sarasota, Florida, Area for 60 Years - April 07, 2017 - Iverson's Furniture

Friendly Gathering Honors 2 Local Westchester Charities Furniture Sharehouse, Westchester's Furniture Bank, and the Food Bank for Westchester are being honored for their compassionate service to Westchester residents in need at a fundraiser benefiting The RDC Center for Counseling & Human Development. The Friendly Gathering will be held on Sunday, March 19, 2017. - March 10, 2017 - Furniture Sharehouse

Mattress Headquarters Opens New Mattress Store in Lake Charles, LA. Mattress Headquarters, a new mattress & adjustable bed company in Lake Charles, LA opens its doors in Lake Charles, LA 70601. Mattress Headquarters offers mattresses, adjustable beds, power lift chairs, pillows, sheets & more. Donny Reed of Lake Charles, LA & Robert Green of Nederland,... - February 25, 2017 - Mattress Headquarters

Calgary Furniture Store Furniture Extreme Offering Great Deals on 2017 Products Calgary, AB-based furniture store Furniture Extreme is now offering reduced pricing on the highest trending products ready for 2017. The company’s comprehensive selection includes the newest living room, bedroom room and dining room options from trusted brands such as Ashley Furniture. It’s... - December 31, 2016 - Furniture Extreme

Furniture Sharehouse Tweets Its Way to $10,000 Furniture Sharehouse, Westchester's Furniture Bank, tweeted its way to a $10,000 grant from Deluxe Corp as part of its “Short & Tweet” program. Furniture Sharehouse will use the grant to continue to address a hidden need in Westchester County by providing free furniture directly to those who need it most. - December 23, 2016 - Furniture Sharehouse