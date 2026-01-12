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Within Furniture Stores
Pop Maison Launches “30 Girls, 30 New Homes – For Her New Chapter,” a Storytelling Series Supporting Young Women and the Homes That Hold Their Next Chapters
A new project celebrates young women carving out lives of their own. It explores identity, confidence, and style through the homes they’re shaping, one furniture piece at a time. - January 12, 2026 - Pop Maison
Decorum.pk Accelerates Style; Launches Express Delivery Service in Lahore and Across Pakistan
Premium home decor destination responds to customer demand, now delivering curated elegance to major cities within 72 hours. - January 01, 2026 - Decorum Pakistan
101domus Expands Global Presence with Curated Luxury Dining Table Collection
101domus, international curator of Italian luxury interiors, expands its global presence with a curated focus on luxury dining tables. Beyond function, the dining table is presented as a symbol of lifestyle and cultural identity. Through refined materials and artisanal excellence, 101domus strengthens its role as a global reference in Made in Italy design, offering architects, designers, and clients curated collections that blend tradition and innovation. - September 28, 2025 - Domus International srl
Petalwood Interiors Unveil Premium "Heritage Collection" Featuring Rare European Oak and Walnut Furniture Ranges
New collection combines centuries-old woodworking techniques with contemporary design, sourced from sustainably managed European forests. Petalwood Interiors, renowned for exceptional solid wood furniture craftsmanship, today announced the launch of its exclusive "Heritage Collection,"... - August 22, 2025 - Petalwood Interiors Ltd.
Protective Enclosures Company Launches New The TV Shield PRO™ Outdoor Digital Signage Kiosk
Protective Enclosures Company (PEC) Launches The TV Shield PRO™ Kiosk: A Rugged, All-In-One Outdoor Digital Signage Solution - June 07, 2025 - Protective Enclosures Company
Level Up Your Public Spaces with Cityscape Direct: The UK's Leading Supplier of Durable, Custom Urban Furniture Solutions
Cityscape Direct, a trusted name in urban design and street furniture, is proud to introduce its comprehensive range of high-quality, fully customisable products tailored to meet the evolving needs of local councils, housing associations, and building merchants across the UK. - April 10, 2025 - Cityscape Direct
Protective Enclosures Company’s (Makers of The TV Shield Outdoor TV Enclosure) St. Patrick’s Sale to Benefit APDA
PEC Announces The TV Shield St. Patrick’s Day Sale and Donations to Parkinson Association - March 16, 2025 - Protective Enclosures Company
HER Home Design Joins 64th Annual St. Margaret's Hospital Guild Decorators' Show House
HER Home Design is excited to join the 64th St. Margaret's Hospital Guild Decorators' Show House at The Baxter House, Indianapolis. Transforming the basement with a "Midnight on the Orient Express" theme, HER Home Design blends whimsy with elegance. This event supports the John & Kathy Ackerman Mental Health Center, highlighting community engagement. Open April to Mother's Day 2025, it showcases design talent while supporting vital healthcare. More info at Show House Indy. - November 20, 2024 - HER Home Design
Stock & Trade Design Co. Announces the Opening of Stock & Trade Outlet in Atlanta
Stock & Trade Design Co., known for its high-quality, stylish home decor, has launched its new outlet store, Stock & Trade Outlet, in Atlanta, Georgia. The Atlanta outlet is the flagship store for the company's outlet initiative and joins existing Stock & Trade Design Co. locations in Birmingham, Nashville, Spanish Fort, and Destin. - May 23, 2024 - Stock & Trade Design Co.
Keetsa Announces Memorial Day Mattress Sale Event: Savings on Premium Quality Mattresses Online and in Stores
As Memorial Day approaches, Keetsa, the leading provider of stress-free mattress shopping, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated Memorial Day Mattress Sale Event. Now through May 31, 2024, Keetsa will offer exclusive discounts of up to 50% off on a wide range of premium mattresses, both... - May 13, 2024 - Keetsa
R McKague Enterprises Inc. Now Offering Custom Design Options Home Furnishings and Interior Design
With over 80 manufacturers and vendors in nearly in every state throughout the USA, R McKague Enterprises Inc.'s reach is far and wide for assisting in design or customize anything that anyone's home, office or commercial establishment may be seeking. - May 07, 2024 - R McKague Enterprises Inc.
Step Into the Limelight as ÉSTHETEAK's Modern Kitchen Cabinets Take Center Stage in Your Kitchen
Culinary Brilliance Takes Center Stage: ÉSTHETEAK's Modern Kitchen Cabinets Redefine the Art of Home Cooking. - November 16, 2023 - Estheteak
New Discounted Furniture Store Now Open in Charlotte
TDF Furniture, a recognized provider of high-quality, affordable home furnishings, announces the inauguration of a new retail store at 8500 Pineville-Matthews Rd., Charlotte, NC 28226. This opening reaffirms TDF Furniture's reputation as a premier discounted furniture retailer in North Carolina,... - July 10, 2023 - TDF Furniture
HOMEE AI Launches the World's First Generative AI for the Global Home Furnishing Industry
HOMEE AI, one of the leading AI companies, developed the word's first AI of spatial planning and aims to build a multibillion-dollar AI infrastructure for the global home furnishing industry with many ecosystem partners around the world. - June 08, 2023 - HOMEE AI
New Home Decor Company SEOVENE Brings Made to Order Luxury to the Masses Using an Eco-Friendly Business Model
From the indoors to the outdoors we are constantly surrounded by beauty and nature's designs. At SEOVENE, they are always creating patterns and design compositions to brighten your day and compliment the natural beauty of our world. “Feed your spirit with SEOVENE and make yourself smile each... - May 19, 2023 - SEOVENE
NXTbed Studio Announces the Launch of Their "Bed Compass" Mobile App
NXTbed Studio has announced the launch of their "Bed Compass" mobile app, a device-based 3D mattress fitting system. The Bed Compass 3D mattress fitting system utilizes advanced A.I. machine learning technology from Size Stream, a body scanning industry leader. It empowers online... - May 15, 2023 - NXTbed Studio
"J.Paul Copper Creations" Showcases Unique Copper and Turquoise Jewelry as Artist of the Week
J.Paul Copper, an artist specializing in unique copper and turquoise jewelry, has been named the Artist of the Week by OnlineArtFestival.com. From March 13 to March 19, customers can browse a range of J.Paul Copper's handcrafted pieces, including necklaces and earrings, and take advantage of exclusive discounts and promotions. J.Paul's distinctive style is inspired by the natural beauty of the American Southwest, where he is based, and reflects a deep appreciation for the art. - March 14, 2023 - Online Art Festival
Black-Owned, Woman-Owned Business Opens New Home Furnishings Retail Store in Indianapolis
HER Home Design Announces the Grand Opening of its First Retail Store: HER Home Design Boutique in Indianapolis, IN on Wednesday, March 1. - February 26, 2023 - HER Home Design
Haute de Décor by Aina Kari
Luxury brand Aina Kari has just unveiled the “Haute-de-Décor Collection,” a new sculptural collection of high-end home décor. Aina Kari’s niche collection celebrates Italy’s history of skilled craftsmen while harnessing practical, ethical, and aesthetic values. Highly collectible pieces that embody the essence of Murano’s artisans unique technique of mouth-blowing. - November 25, 2022 - Aina Kari
Oz Things Launches Online Furniture Store in Australia
Oz Things, a new player in the Australian online furniture market has just launched on September 2022 with a massive range of products. With over 7,000 items on offer and new items added weekly, Oz Things is aiming to be the go-to destination for online furniture shopping in Australia. The... - November 14, 2022 - Oz Things
Yetzer Home Store Expands
Yetzer Home Store expands the brand with additional second store in Forest Lake, MN and many more planned. - September 01, 2022 - Yetzer Home Store
Custom-Made Medicine Cabinets Are Not a Standard Size
New Bathroom Style provides a range of stylish cabinets for bathrooms – including custom-made medicine cabinet mirrors and recessed medicine cabinets - at competitive prices. - May 30, 2022 - New Bathroom Style
Fuleague Wins Bid for 2022 Furniture Renovation Project of Snow Lodge Hotel Courchevel 1850 France
Since its first opening in 2015, Snow Lodge Hotel has once again chosen Fuleague as the furniture and lighting supplier for this renovation in 2022. This time the hotel will add more than 1000 pieces of new furniture, lamps, accessories, and wine glasses for the lobby, 36 rooms, loft, spa room, Sushi bar, and winter garden. - April 14, 2022 - Fuleague Home Furnishing Limited
RTBShopper Expands with Rent to Own Furniture Options
Need to buy furniture but don't have the cash? RTBShopper.com has a new rent-to-own furniture program with free home delivery included. - March 10, 2022 - RTBShopper
Pillow Décor Ltd. to Offer a New Line of Minimalist Designer Pillows by Petra Kaksonen
Pillow Decor Ltd. is manufacturing a new line of throw pillows for Vancouver-based designer, Petra Kaksonen. Called the Boketto Collection, Kaksonen's throw pillows are Japandi-inspired designs that fuse Nordic and Japanese aesthetic. This unique pillow collection is available for purchase online at PillowDecor.com or PetraKaksonen.com. - January 24, 2022 - Pillow Decor Ltd.
Mancini’s Sleepworld Opens Their 36th Store at Livermore, East Bay Area
Mancini’s Sleepworld is your go-to destination for quality-crafted mattresses and furniture in Northern California. Founded over 50 years ago, they have a history of providing premium-quality mattresses that help you get the best sleep possible. They now have 36 stores spread across Northern California. - December 07, 2021 - Mancini's Sleepworld
Mancini's Sleepworld is All Set to Open Its 35th Store in San Ramon, Bay Area
Mancini's Sleepworld is set to open its 35th store in San Ramon on 6th November 2021. Heavy footfall is expected at the store on Opening Day as there will be major events, including sweepstakes and giveaways. - November 01, 2021 - Mancini's Sleepworld
Minted Space™ Awarded “Top Scorer” Award by the National Wildlife Federation and Sustainable Furnishings Council
The National Wildlife Federation and Sustainable Furnishings Council today announced Minted Space as a winner of The Top Scorer Award for the 2021 Wood Furniture Scorecard. The award recognizes leading retailers of wood furniture in North America for their sustainable wood sourcing policies and practices. The Scorecard’s objectives are to build awareness of best practices, to support progress and to recognize leadership in responsible wood sourcing. - October 18, 2021 - Minted Space LLC
In a Mattress Store Chain First, Texan Mattress to Start Accepting Crypto
Texan Mattress will be the first in mattress store chain in Texas to accept cryptocurrency. - June 11, 2021 - Texan Mattress
CT-Based Mattress Concierge Donates Much-Needed Mattresses to Furniture Sharehouse of Westchester County
Mattress Concierge donates much needed mattresses and bunkee boards to Furniture Sharehouse, a furniture bank serving Westchester County, NY. - November 11, 2020 - Furniture Sharehouse
210-Year-Old Festival Comes to Life at Local Furniture Retailer FFO Home at 1st Ever "Oktoberfest"
Munich’s traditional Oktoberfest may have been cancelled, but FFO Home will host its own, scaled down version at stores this weekend. - September 30, 2020 - FFO Home
Decor And Decor Understands That Decorating Can be Overwhelming and Therefore, Aims to Help Those Looking for Home Fittings
How to Choose Kitchen Unit Handles & Knobs; Get Ideas from Decor And Decor. Quality and functionality - When choosing handles, it’s important to make sure they are of good quality and well designed. Think about how many times you open and close the cabinet doors and drawers in your kitchen; the handles should be as comfortable as they are stylish. - July 30, 2020 - Decor And Decor
Decor and Decor Has a Large Range of High Quality Kitchen Door Handles, Sliding Door Kit, Drawer Handles, Hooks and Door Stops, at Low Prices
Decor and Decor provide high-end furniture fittings because they believe that small decor changes will make people love their home even more. - July 22, 2020 - Decor And Decor
California Firm Launches Innovative Design Hub with Nationwide Network of Design Industry Professionals
Melisa Spolini, a Fresno based realty broker and interior designer, is using her vision and entrepreneurial spirit to change the online interior design experience for consumers with innovative options for live, on-site consultations through her network of design professionals. Consumers can also view curated room designs and recreate entire looks through "Ready to Purchase" bundles, complete with paint colors, furnishings, decor and original artwork or design their own custom look a la carte. - June 02, 2020 - InteriorDesignsToGo.com
Toads & Tulips Debuts New Website Featuring Sustainable Children's Furniture
Toads & Tulips, a leading baby & children's furniture internet retailer established in 2002 unveils a revamped website featuring the sustainable, high-style, curated collection of furniture by Oeuf. - April 30, 2020 - Toads & Tulips
Cribs for Kids® Honors More Than 20 Women at 2020 Women of Achievement Awards
Nonprofit celebrates Pittsburgh women making a difference at 15th annual ceremony. - February 26, 2020 - Cribs for Kids
Live Sympli Offers Alternative to Traditional Furniture Rental or Buy Models
Live Sympli Offers Sustainability Through Charitable Donations. - February 04, 2020 - Live Sympli
Patio Productions to be Featured on ICFA Education Conference Showroom Tour
Patio Productions is proud to be one of three “casual furniture” retailers to be featured as part of a showroom tour on the first day of the annual ICFA Education Conference. The conference will be held Feb 4-7, 2020 at Kona Kai Resort and Spa. Free shuttle service will be provided from the conference to the retail location on Hancock Street. The retail showroom tour is designed to be demonstrative to attendees of how a retail floor can look to improve sales and consumer traffic. - January 30, 2020 - Patio Productions
Levin Furniture Partners with WISH-FM , Salvation Army to Grant Local Wishes
Levin’s is donating furniture and mattresses to 12 local families in need in a partnership with WISH 99.7 FM and The Salvation Army for their 3rd annual 12 Wishes of Christmas Campaign. - November 28, 2019 - Levin Furniture
Levin Furniture Spreads Good Will and Good Décor with Holiday Gift Wrap Kits
Levin’s will be selling gift wrap kits in stores to benefit the Free Care Fund at the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. - November 27, 2019 - Levin Furniture
LifeStyles Furniture Liquidating Davenport Iowa Store
Modern furniture retailer LifeStyles Furniture is liquidating its store and warehouse to the public beginning October 3, 2019. Two of the three family members that own this business are retiring which will end this business partnership. - October 12, 2019 - LifeStyles Furniture
New Bathroom Style Presents Collection of European Unique Bathroom Vanities
For true connoisseurs of exclusive and luxury furniture products - the one-of-a-kind bathroom furniture store, New Bathroom Style, is now accepting orders for luxurious, hand-made, unique bathroom vanities and cabinets. - September 12, 2019 - New Bathroom Style
Cribs for Kids® Announces Eleventh Annual Breath of Life Stroll
Individuals will walk to honor the memory of infants lost to SUID, SIDS, miscarriage and stillbirth. - August 28, 2019 - Cribs for Kids
Shop Vegan Style Kickstarter Fundraising Campaign to End Animal Cruelty
The Kickstarter Campaign beginning early June 2019 is to raise much needed funds for domains and webhosting up for renewal, and the development of a vegan women's handbag line under the label: Vegan Style Collection. Depending upon the success of the fundraising efforts, additional vegan fashion collections for men and women will follow. Enjoy the prestige of being a 2019/2020 Sponsor of the future of fashion. Learn more at www.ShopVeganStyle.com. - June 08, 2019 - Shop Vegan Style
Famous City Store is Coming Soon to Chicagoland and Other Major U.S. Markets
Famous City Store is a retail experience for the whole family. Famous City Stores are designed to make shopping fun again. When shoppers enter a Famous City store they will see that FCS literally make their stores look like an indoor city and an international marketplace. Each store has over 30... - May 09, 2019 - Famous City Retail Network, Inc.
From an Old Fashioned Department Store to a Surprisingly Stylish Home Shop Over 140 Years; How Family Firm Knees Home and Electrical Has Adapted to Survive
Knees Home and Electrical is an independent, family owned business that has this year reached the impressive milestone of 140 years of retail. Knees may be one of the oldest stores around, but they are not a business that stands still. - May 09, 2019 - Knees Home and Electrical
WhiteGlove4Less, LLC Appoints Terrence Fleming as CEO to Guide Expansion of Nationwide Final Mile Delivery and Installation Services for Furniture Retailers
WhiteGlove4Less, LLC in cooperation with the Furniture Chamber of Commerce announces the appointment of Terrence J. Fleming as CEO. - May 08, 2019 - iDealFurniture, LLC
Shop Vegan Style Launches Cruelty Free Shopping Platform with Over 30 Retail Partners
Shop Vegan Style brings cruelty free to the mainstream through the shopping platform at www.ShopVeganStyle.com. With over 30 current retail partners participating and more being added, ShopVeganStyle plans to bring cruelty free goods to the forefront of the retail industry. “The goal of Shop... - April 29, 2019 - Shop Vegan Style
Keynote Speakers Announced for 6th National Cribs for Kids Conference
John Kahan, Chief Data Analytics Officer at Microsoft, and Nino Ramirez, PhD, Director of the Center for Integrative Brain Research at Seattle Children’s Hospital, to deliver keynote address. - April 02, 2019 - Cribs for Kids
Seacraft Gallery Announces New Line of Handcrafted Model Ships & Model Boats in Australia
Wooden model ship and model boats are a passion with a rising number of new enthusiasts. Australia company, Seacraft Gallery recently launched a new line of handcrafted selections. - April 02, 2019 - Seacraft Gallery