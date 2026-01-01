Business Directory>Retail & Consumer Services>Retail>Clothing & Clothing Accessories Stores>Clothing Stores>Children's & Infants' Clothing Stores>

Children's & Infants' Clothing Stores

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

Ativa Sativa

Ativa Sativa

Ativa Sativa's line of clothing and accessories consists of an array of accessories for body and home in distinctive and sassy line of bold colors, playful details and luxurious fabrics. It's modern...

Manhattan Living Baby

Manhattan Living Baby

Manhattan Living Baby is Manhattan's premiere boutique company for the busy baby and mom. At MLB we are all about providing the convenience of stylish must haves, great gift ideas, time saving...

Company Profiles

Anna's, LLC

Anna's, LLC

Anna's is the only manufacturer and retailer of premature infant clothing with patent pending lines of clothing specifically for the 3-6 pound infant. The Neonatal Intensive Care (NICU) line provides...

BabyBeddingTown

BabyBeddingTown

Baby Bedding - Crib Bedding & Nursery Furniture at Baby Bedding Town : 3500+ baby bedding sets and accessories from the world's best crib bedding designers, all at discount prices.

Blue Eye Boy

Blue Eye Boy

Blue Eye Boy (www.blueeyeboy.com) is an online boutique featuring high quality, imaginative clothing, accessories, gifts, toys, decor and more for toddler boys ages 1-4.

Frogs Frills and Daffodils

Frogs Frills and Daffodils

Our creative toddler clothing, cool baby clothes and colorful cotton infant clothing make us your baby depot for cool infant clothes, unique baby boy clothes and colorful cotton infant clothing.

HalloweenAdventure.com

HalloweenAdventure.com

Halloween Adventure - Your Halloween Costume And Accessories Retailer! HalloweenAdventure.com has Halloween costumes, accessories, and party supplies for adults, kids, and even pets! With over 10,000...

Kidsblanks by Zoey

Kidsblanks by Zoey

The Laughing Giraffe has a range of zebra, leopard, tiger, giraffe animal print onesies, tees, dresses, t shirts and beanie hats for baby, babies, infants & toddlers

Kidz Square Children Clothing Boutique

Kidz Square Children Clothing Boutique

Kidz Square Offers Boys and Girls Clothing in Sizes 0 Months to Juniors. We Carry Formal, Baptismal, First Communion, Church and Casual Style Clothing. We Believe In 'Breathtaking Clothes... Not...

Michigan Mittens

Michigan Mittens

It all began back in 2007 when Connie Hahne and her husband Erich were making the 5-hour drive home from their cabin in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Connie shared her crazy idea about making warm,...

Mon Petit Enfant.com

Mon Petit Enfant.com

Mon Petit Enfant.com is the ultimate resource for the incredibly fashionable and hip infant and toddler set.  It's not surprising that many of the items you see in our store you've seen on...

Ningbo V-baby Co., Ltd.

Ningbo V-baby Co., Ltd.

We supply V-Baby brand babywear to worldwide. V-baby items are in sizes from 0 to 24 months / 56-86cm, fashionable and various for all seasons and occasions. We update collections. Keep stocks to...

Puddin' n' Pie

Puddin' n' Pie

Puddin' n' pie® gifting and outfitting for baby™ is an online baby boutique providing stylish gift and clothing solutions for the newborn. Our gift baskets conveniently supply an assortment...

Shock

Shock

A baby store in Westhampton Beach, Long Island, NY. All 3 stores were voted BEST OF THE BEST in Dan's Papers. We have everything you need for every generation from Newborn Babies to Hip Grandma's...

The Retro Baby Inc

The Retro Baby Inc

The Retro Baby- Millions of babies are born every day and that means finding a great gift to give the little one who pops into your circle of friends and family. Bibs, pacifers and diapers are...

Whoa Baby

Whoa Baby

Save some money, at our ecommerce site, on baby furniture, nursery decor, baby essential, baby accessories, prenatal items and a whole lot more.... http://www.who-baby.net Also, our sister...

Companies 1 - 16 of 16