Business Directory>Retail & Consumer Services>Retail>Clothing & Clothing Accessories Stores>Clothing Stores>

Clothing Stores

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

Ativa Sativa

Ativa Sativa

Ativa Sativa's line of clothing and accessories consists of an array of accessories for body and home in distinctive and sassy line of bold colors, playful details and luxurious fabrics. It's modern...

Kgadi LLC

Kgadi LLC

Kgadi LLC holds the exclusive license to design and manufacture high-end handbags featuring NBA Basketball Team Logos and other trademarked images, including NBA Basketball team member player names...

Manhattan Living Baby

Manhattan Living Baby

Manhattan Living Baby is Manhattan's premiere boutique company for the busy baby and mom. At MLB we are all about providing the convenience of stylish must haves, great gift ideas, time saving...

Masons Underground

Masons Underground

A New Clothing Revolution! Mason’s Underground designers, Girish Karnani and Parth Sharma graduated from Tufts University and Georgetown University, respectively, with paralleled dreams.

Gold Company Profiles

Blue Moon Fabrics

Blue Moon Fabrics

Blue Moon Fabrics, a leading spandex fabric company, has announced the launch of their new e-commerce platform, a major milestone in their digital transformation journey. The platform offers...

Death & Glory Skate Shop

Death & Glory Skate Shop

Death & Glory Skate Shop is Colorado's premier skate shop specializing in quad roller skates and inline skates with an extensive selection of skateboard hard goods as well. Denver's skate...

Ginchy

Ginchy

Kitson Boutique

Kitson Boutique

Kitson, on hip Robertson Boulevard in Los Angeles may be only 3 years old, but it has already become the favorite stop for many celebrities and the who's who in Hollywood. Kitson believes that...

Company Profiles

[meen kyolë] Custom Dress Design

[meen kyolë] Custom Dress Design

We all want to look our best and it is our firm belief that looking good is less about the latest fashion from london, new york, paris, tokyo, milan... and more about personalities - us, our figures,...

A Latin Territory

A Latin Territory

Lovely bras, corsets, bodys, body reducers, sexy lingerie, sexy sleepwear and swimwear.

A Nite on the Town

A Nite on the Town

A Nite on the Town has been successful in the special occasion and bridal dress and tuxedo business since 1992 and has built up an...

Amazing Belt Buckles

Amazing Belt Buckles

Fashion belt buckles, belts and accessories at wholesale prices. Includes licensed designs such as Superman and Batman belt Buckles and the NFL as well as their own unique designs.

Anna Pereira Super Sexy LLC

Anna Pereira Super Sexy LLC

All hail the Super Sexy Female! Every female is sexy - hands down. But, the Super Sexy female knows it. But who is she? She is radiant, confident, alluring, a little mischievous and always self...

Anna's, LLC

Anna's, LLC

Anna's is the only manufacturer and retailer of premature infant clothing with patent pending lines of clothing specifically for the 3-6 pound infant. The Neonatal Intensive Care (NICU) line provides...

Apparel Deals

Apparel Deals

Apparel deals is one of the largest stores for wholesale clothing and accessories. We carry new products and items with the lowest price possible. We feature many popular tops, dresses, and...

BabyBeddingTown

BabyBeddingTown

Baby Bedding - Crib Bedding & Nursery Furniture at Baby Bedding Town : 3500+ baby bedding sets and accessories from the world's best crib bedding designers, all at discount prices.

Belle Isle

Belle Isle

Belle Isle - Retailer of Tees that are stylish trendy cute new unique

BIGshop

BIGshop

An Australian virtual online shopping department store. Offers great deals on products such as exercise bikes and cheap laptops. We have partnered with Australia's leading freight providers as well...

Biker Leather Ltd.

Biker Leather Ltd.

From the road, to the beach, to the bedroom – Biker Leather Ltd. is committed to offering a wide choice of top quality leather products at affordable prices. Serving the biker community...

Bill Hallman

Bill Hallman

Retailer in Atlanta with an online store providing apparel, shoes and accessories for young hip crowd. The stores have been featured in Lucky Magazine, DNR, MR, Paper and many other...

Blue Eye Boy

Blue Eye Boy

Blue Eye Boy (www.blueeyeboy.com) is an online boutique featuring high quality, imaginative clothing, accessories, gifts, toys, decor and more for toddler boys ages 1-4.

Booty Covers

Booty Covers

Booty Covers: they are the hottest swimwear, bikini cover-ups on the beaches of Miami, Dubai, Malibu, Mexico and many others where sun lovers go. The Booty Cover is a Bikini cover-up that gives you a...

Brand Name USA

Brand Name USA

BrandName USA engages primarily in the design, marketing, sourcing, and licensing of men's, women's, and children's apparel products in the United States of America. The company's offerings comprise...

Buy Labels 4 Less Designerware

Buy Labels 4 Less Designerware

Providing cut labeled designerware directly from the factories. Offices in London and Jakarta.

Cactus Tactical

Cactus Tactical

Cactus Tactical - Tactical Equipment for Police, Military and Civilians at Wholesale Prices  Established in 1998, Cactus Tactical is your one stop source for tactical equipment needs. Through...

Celebrity Closet Raiders

Celebrity Closet Raiders

We raid celebrity closets! (TRADEMARKED) Let's face it, celebrities have clothing to die for and access to new designer lines before anyone else. But why should they have all the fun? We raid...

Chic Couture Closet

Chic Couture Closet

We specialize in bringing you the very best in design originality with style that is uncompromisingly unique. Our clothing gives you a chic look without compromising your sense of individual style.

Chynna Dolls Bikini

Chynna Dolls Bikini

Chynna Dolls Bikini designs exotic swimwear, thongs, sexy dresses, and accessories. This sexy bikini and exotic clothing brand launched in 2002, after manufacturing and designing for the fashion...

Cisco Athletic Inc.

Cisco Athletic Inc.

Cisco Athletic designs and manufactures sportswear for athletes on the field, court or mat. Whether you're interested in custom-made wrestling singlets or personalized coaches shirts, Cisco can...

Clifford James

Clifford James

Clifford James offers a wide variety of comfortable traditional clothing, Men's Shoes (including a range of genuine leather shoes) and Ladies Shoes designed with comfort in mind, and innovative items...

ClothingShowroom.com

ClothingShowroom.com

http://www.clothingshowroom.com Clothing Showroom delivers the latest fashions at 30-80% below wholesale clothing prices. FREE SHIPPING OVER $300.00 | Same Day Shipping | Our wholesale clothing...

CutFromCloth.com

CutFromCloth.com

Welcome to the new season look from your friends at cutfromcloth.com!! As always we are offering you the very best from the leading brands such as Paul Frank, Bench Clothing, David and Goliath and...

Dana Yvette Boutique

Dana Yvette Boutique

DanaYvette.com is an online, upscale Women's Fine Apparel and Accessories Boutique which launched November 1, 2015. The name, Dana Yvette, like its namesake, encompasses "everything...

Dellamoda Inc.

Dellamoda Inc.

Dellamoda has Luxury Designer handbags, leather wallets, laptop backpack,  sunglasses and other fashion accessories from famous designers such as Gucci, Prada, Fendi, Dolce & Gabbana, Marc...

Diva By Design

Diva By Design

You are one of a kind. So are we. There is only one Diva by Design. We strive to provide some of the most contemporary bridal and formal wear on the internet. We are earning our reputation one stitch...

DNA EMPORIUM

DNA EMPORIUM

What DNA Emporium stands for: DNA Emporiums main objective is to source quality cheap women's clothing and fashion accessories from around the world and offer its customers a Value for Money...

End Clothing

End Clothing

End Clothing is an online and physical retailer of designer men's clothing like Lyle & Scott, Adidas Originals and more. We offer unique styles and brands that are truly cutting edge, with quick...

Enewwholesale

Enewwholesale

Enewwholesale.com is a women's fashion clothing wholesaler distinct from other wholesaler and manufacturer companies. We select only the best trendy and top quality fashion apparel from more than...

EZContactsUSA

EZContactsUSA

The Online Eyewear Shop! EZContactsUSA is your best choice to buy discount contact lenses and discount designer sunglasses & eyeglasses, the only place you will find authentic eyewear for great...

FashionOnFire.com

FashionOnFire.com

FashionOnFire.com knows that you have been looking for your favorite clothing items for an affordable price. My name is Charlie Jabaley and I am the CEO. I have built this business so that consumers...

Frogs Frills and Daffodils

Frogs Frills and Daffodils

Our creative toddler clothing, cool baby clothes and colorful cotton infant clothing make us your baby depot for cool infant clothes, unique baby boy clothes and colorful cotton infant clothing.

Gadfly Tees

Gadfly Tees

A group of five college friends originally from Soho, London have recently relocated to Soho, New York and created a new tee-shirt company that has become the must have item of the season: GADFLY...

Girlie Designs Inc.

Girlie Designs Inc.

Girlie Designs is a way of life. Its style is funky, cool, exciting, edgy, and youthful. It embraces change and color. It promotes a feeling of the youth that you are or the youth that you want to be.

Golfskorts.com

Golfskorts.com

Golf Skorts are our speciality. Women's golf has never been more exciting with LPGA players like Morgan Pressel, Paula Creamer, Christie Kerr, Lorena Ochoa, Natalie Gulbis, Annika Sorenstam and...

Greg Lagola

Greg Lagola

Greg Lagola is a designer of menswear. His collection is available at Takashimaya new York.

Habana Joe Trading Company

Habana Joe Trading Company

Habana Joe designs upscale men's casual wear, Dock to Dine Apparel.

HalloweenAdventure.com

HalloweenAdventure.com

Halloween Adventure - Your Halloween Costume And Accessories Retailer! HalloweenAdventure.com has Halloween costumes, accessories, and party supplies for adults, kids, and even pets! With over 10,000...

Haute Yoga

Haute Yoga

North County San Diego's newest and largest hot yoga center. Luxury amenities, numerous styles, one purpose. Not affiliated with Bikram Yoga. Serving Carlsbad, Solana Beach, Del Mar, La Jolla, San...

Hipwear, Inc.

Hipwear, Inc.

Hipwear.com and the Hipwear boutique is a well known organization that sells glamorous attire to women world wide. Quality, feminine, sexy clothes sold in an upscale atmosphere that's a...

Holly's Unique Weddings and Gowns

Holly's Unique Weddings and Gowns

Holly's Unique Weddings and Gowns specializes in offering brides unique and distinctive wedding apparel: from modest to avant garde, ready-made to couture gowns.   Making and...

Companies 1 - 50 of 95