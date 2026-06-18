Recent Headlines
Lila Nikole Presents the “Amazonia” Fashion Show and Immersive Experience During Miami Swim Week 2026
Acclaimed designer Lila Nikole returns to Miami Swim Week 2026 with a bold, high-energy fashion presentation and immersive experience centered around the debut of her newest collection, Amazonia, taking place on May 31, 2026 at 2:00 PM at Tequila Town, Miami. - June 18, 2026 - Lila Nikole LLC
Kai Blue & Co. Unveils “Open Ocean 2.0” - a Revised Release of the Popular OG Open Ocean Collection
Kai Blue & Co. launches Open Ocean 2.0, a revisited bamboo apparel and home collection inspired by the calm beauty of the sea. The line features buttery-soft zippies with foldover foot cuffs, pajamas, sleep dresses, nightgowns, bodysuits, twirl dresses, adult joggers, and a new range of bamboo pillowcases and blankets—including quilted and plush-backed styles. Designed for sustainable comfort and family matching, Open Ocean 2.0 blends coastal style with everyday softness for all ages. - October 24, 2025 - Kai Blue Co LLC
Award-Winning Songwriter Brings Joy to Halloween with New Tune, "Octagooney" and Kindness for Kids Songs
Tricia Greenwood, creator of the Kindness for Kids Club, releases her latest song, “Octagooney” alongside children’s favorites now streaming on iTunes, YouTube, and Spotify. - October 20, 2025 - Tricia Greenwood
Tiuous Introduces Custom Embroidery Services to Address Demand for Personalized Apparel
Company combines traditional craftsmanship with modern design to address market shift toward individualized fashion. - June 09, 2025 - Tiuous
Introducing the Purple 3D Unicorn Hoodie: A Magical Experience for Kids from Doodlepants
The Purple 3D Unicorn Hoodie is more than just clothing; it's an invitation to a world of imagination and fun. - August 14, 2024 - Doodlepants
5th Annual Toy Drive by Child's Dream International & Rise Up America to Bring Joy and Smiles to Children and Families in Morris Park
Child's Dream International and Rise Up America are partnering for the 5th annual Toy Drive event, bringing joy and happiness to underprivileged children during the holiday season. - December 08, 2023 - Rise Up America
Baby K’tan, LLC Hosts Tour for 20 BOOST & G.A.P. Participants
Baby K’tan had the honor of hosting over 20 BOOST & G.A.P. participants at their offices and warehouse in Davie, FL. The young adults with developmental disabilities had a tour and presentations from each department. The questions presented during open Q&A were extremely thoughtful and exhibited the interest in Baby K’tan and how a business runs. - November 16, 2021 - Baby K'tan, LLC
Bleuet Partners with Know Your Lemons for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
10% of Bleuet's Pink Bleum Bra Sales to be Donated to Know Your Lemons to Support Breast Health Education - October 04, 2021 - Bleuet
Mom Builds 7-Figure Brand Starting on Etsy Nik and Noah's Boytique
A soon to be mom of a baby boy saw a gap in the marketplace for special occasion baby boy wear paired with her desire to be able to stay home and work with her new baby, she went to work building a brand on the popular handmade Etsy marketplace. - July 01, 2021 - Nik and Noah's Boytique
TFC&H Co. - Retailer That is Serving Up New Trends
TFC&H Co. is based in the United States but has an international reach with its fashion-forward designs that are unique to the company alone. - June 26, 2021 - TFC&H Co.
AfricanCaterers.com Launches Its Online Marketplace to Help Customers Quickly Hire African Caterers
AfricanCaterers.com announces the grand launch of the world's largest online marketplace for African catering services. Customers can use the AfricanCaterers.com marketplace to search and find the best African caterers near their local area for creating unique experiences and events featuring... - May 15, 2021 - African Caterers
Second Chance Boutique Brings More New Life to Tekamah Main Street
Mike and Ryann Pagels, the owners of M&R’s Nightly Rentals, announced they have revitalized yet another piece of the century old building found on 1216 J Street by converting a portion of the space into a boutique. Second Chance Boutique is an upscale second-hand store offering gently used top-tier clothing. - March 16, 2021 - Second Chance Boutique
Junico Kids is Proud to Announce Their Newest Initiative SwapUp
Your kid grew up another size or two. Your wardrobe is getting full with stuff they can't wear & so you need to shop for more. Well, now you can swap the outgrown clothes into ones that fit them, - January 30, 2021 - Junico Kids
Junico Kids School Visit Program: Sustainable Clothing & How to Reduce Fashion Waste
Team Junico Kids visits Victoria Ave Public School (VAPS) to introduce the concept of preloved fashion as a way to reduce the environmental impact of fast fashion. The liaising VAPS teacher said that her students "are so lucky for this opportunity." Junico Kids is an Australian e-commerce player looking to promote the reuse of children's clothing and educate families with young children on practical, concrete actions we can to take care of the environment. - December 17, 2020 - Junico Kids
Bleuet Offers Giving Gifts Holiday Marketplace to Help Those in Need & Support Girl Entrepreneurs
Giving Gifts Donate to Nonprofits Founded by Tween & Teen Girls - December 01, 2020 - Bleuet
Tween Eva Goodrich Joins Bleuet Girl Entrepreneurship Program
Goodrich Joins Program that Highlights and Supports Tween and Teen Girl Social Entrepreneurs - November 24, 2020 - Bleuet
Khloe Thompson of Khloe Kares Joins Bleuet Girl Entrepreneurship Program
Bleuet Girl Program Highlights and Supports Tween and Teen Girl Social Entrepreneurs - November 06, 2020 - Bleuet
Brand New Boutique Opens Up in Atlanta Called Four Seasons Luxe
New online boutique specializing in baby & children clothes has officially launched, offering trendy-yet-classic women’s clothing and accessories. - July 25, 2020 - Four Seasons Luxe
MEMEENO Wins 2020 Top Choice of the Year Award
Baby Maternity Magazine has awarded the patent-pending MEMEENO belly band for gas and colic relief the 2020 Top Choice of the Year Award in the belly support category. "We are so happy that this band and this way of soothing babies is becoming recognized," says Founder, Alie Al-Jadda. - July 15, 2020 - MEMEENO
Bleuet Introduces Bleumer Tumble Shorts for Tween and Teen Girls
Offers protection from “oops” moments; Allows girls to live & play with comfort + confidence. - May 21, 2020 - Bleuet
Online Legging Boutique Reveals New Collection Supporting Dog Rescues
The online legging boutique, Legs of Anarchy has released a bold new collection of unique and undeniably head-turning selection of handmade leggings in support of dog rescues nationwide. Their mission is simple: Saving dogs, one pair of leggings at a time. - February 29, 2020 - Legs of Anarchy
Cribs for Kids® Honors More Than 20 Women at 2020 Women of Achievement Awards
Nonprofit celebrates Pittsburgh women making a difference at 15th annual ceremony. - February 26, 2020 - Cribs for Kids
Okiez, a Children Shoes Company, Improves Children’s Lives by Creating Connections
Okiez connect children. When parents of a child make a purchase, a child in need receives a donation and a letter from the the child that made the purchase. The child that received the donation will send a thank you card made by himself to the other child, creating a connection between them. Okiez products encourage and empower small children to dress themselves by using connecting images that help them to put on the shoes correctly. - February 23, 2020 - OKIEZ Inc.
ABC TV Showcases MEMEENO Organic, Cotton Belly Bands
Celebrity Baby Trends Features Belly Band for Best in Baby Products for 2020 - November 22, 2019 - MEMEENO
Bleuet Introduces "Scrunchies for Good"
Scrunchies made of excess fabric from Bleuet apparel help someone in need, support a girl entrepreneur and reduce waste. - November 08, 2019 - Bleuet
MEMEENO Showcasing at ABC Expo 2019 in Las Vegas
MEMEENO, a Southern California luxury baby brand, is exhibiting at the ABC Expo in Las Vegas, October 23-25. MEMEENO was founded by Souheila Al-Jadda, a mother of a premie who experienced caring for a severely colicky baby, and reinvented an age-old, all-natural solution that works. MEMEENO will be... - October 25, 2019 - MEMEENO
Bleuet Introduces “This Bra Gives” Bleum Bra in Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
15% of Each Pink Bleum Bra for Tween & Teen Girls Purchase Donated to Susan G. Komen Treatment Assistance Fund. - October 02, 2019 - Bleuet
MEMEENO Swaddloop Baby Blanket Wins Product of the Year Award
Another Big Awards Win for MEMEENO this Summer after earning Top Choice and Preferred Choice Awards from Baby Maternity Magazine. - September 18, 2019 - MEMEENO
Cribs for Kids® Announces Eleventh Annual Breath of Life Stroll
Individuals will walk to honor the memory of infants lost to SUID, SIDS, miscarriage and stillbirth. - August 28, 2019 - Cribs for Kids
MEMEENO Wins Preferred & Top Choice Awards
For MEMEENO anti-colic, anti-gas belly band and Swaddloop blanket - August 08, 2019 - MEMEENO
Michigan Mittens Selected to Participate in Made in America Product Showcase at the White House
On Monday, July 15, 2019, Michigan Mittens will represent the State of Michigan and participate in the third annual Made in America Product Showcase at the White House. “We are excited to once again host businesses from all 50 states at the White House to highlight and celebrate... - July 03, 2019 - Michigan Mittens
BABY POMME Opened Its Online Store for Fashionable Baby and Kids Clothes
E-retailer, Baby Pomme, opened its online store which offers fashionable baby, toddler and kids clothes and accessories for children ages 3M to 10. Baby Pomme is currently offering end of season summer sale of up to 50% on select brands such as NUNUNU, Cavalier, G. Nancy and others. There is free... - July 03, 2019 - BABY POMME
Lila Nikole Collection Launches Free Spirit at SWIMMIAMI
Celebrity designer releases boho-inspired 2016 swim collection. - June 27, 2019 - Lila Nikole LLC
Shop Vegan Style Kickstarter Fundraising Campaign to End Animal Cruelty
The Kickstarter Campaign beginning early June 2019 is to raise much needed funds for domains and webhosting up for renewal, and the development of a vegan women's handbag line under the label: Vegan Style Collection. Depending upon the success of the fundraising efforts, additional vegan fashion collections for men and women will follow. Enjoy the prestige of being a 2019/2020 Sponsor of the future of fashion. Learn more at www.ShopVeganStyle.com. - June 08, 2019 - Shop Vegan Style
Shop Vegan Style Launches Cruelty Free Shopping Platform with Over 30 Retail Partners
Shop Vegan Style brings cruelty free to the mainstream through the shopping platform at www.ShopVeganStyle.com. With over 30 current retail partners participating and more being added, ShopVeganStyle plans to bring cruelty free goods to the forefront of the retail industry. “The goal of Shop... - April 29, 2019 - Shop Vegan Style
Keynote Speakers Announced for 6th National Cribs for Kids Conference
John Kahan, Chief Data Analytics Officer at Microsoft, and Nino Ramirez, PhD, Director of the Center for Integrative Brain Research at Seattle Children’s Hospital, to deliver keynote address. - April 02, 2019 - Cribs for Kids
The 2019 Women of Achievement Awards to Honor 25 Distinguished Women and 1 Exceptional Young Woman
Cribs for Kids to host the 14th annual Women of Achievement Awards in celebration of Women’s History Month in Pittsburgh. - March 13, 2019 - Cribs for Kids
MEMEENO Partners with Miracle Babies Helping NICU Families Care for Their Infants
MEMEENO is proud to partner with Miracle Babies, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) families. MEMEENO will contribute to the Miracle Babies Care Program, which distributes care bags on a monthly basis to NICU families in Southern California. - March 13, 2019 - MEMEENO
House of Hope Deploys New Safety Wearable Technology
AlertGPS and House of Hope in Ft. Lauderdale have teamed up together to implement new groundbreaking innovative safety technology platform to increase the effectiveness of their outpatient treatment programs. - February 14, 2019 - AlertGPS
Juvenile Products Industry Vet Tracie Schor Joins Baby K'tan as SVP of Global Sales & Marketing
Tracie Schor, previously of Ju-Ju-Be, joins Baby K'tan to propel Global Sales and Marketing efforts. - February 14, 2019 - Baby K'tan, LLC
MEMEENO Wins NAPPA Award
Mother of a preemie wins for Fashion-Forward Colic & Gas Baby Belly Band - January 24, 2019 - MEMEENO
LA BABY SHOW Awards MEMEENO “Honorable Mention”
MEMEENO was recently picked as 1 of 10 "Best in Show" winners and honorable mentions by the LA Baby Show, the largest baby show in the country. The show took place November 3-4, 2018. “This is truly an honor considering that there were more than 250 vendors at the show!” says... - January 12, 2019 - MEMEENO
MEMEENO “Snuggle. Soothe. Love.” Collection Launched
MEMEENO Luxury Swaddloop Blanket with Innovative Elastic Loop Design Transforms into 6-1 Multi-Use Blanket Debuts. MEMEENO makes luxury baby accessories including its signature product, the baby belly band, an organic cotton band that helps relieve gas, fussiness, colic, tummy aches and constipation in babies, naturally, externally. Safe. Stylish. Effective. - December 12, 2018 - MEMEENO
Cribs for Kids Celebrates 20 Years of Eliminating Infant Sleep-Related Deaths
Cribs for Kids is celebrating its 20th anniversary as the nationally-recognized infant safe sleep education program that has saved the lives of countless babies. In honor of the 20th anniversary, Cribs for Kids has intensified its efforts in eliminating infant sleep-related deaths through... - October 30, 2018 - Cribs for Kids
Gather Your Family Around the Great Lakes This Holiday Season with This Gorgeous Great Lakes Tablecloth
Exclusively by Michigan Mittens - Always have a "map" on hand! - October 03, 2018 - Michigan Mittens
Cribs for Kids National Safe Sleep Initiative Endorses Bill That Will Help in the Fight to Eradicate Sudden Unexplained Infant Death
Senator Bob Casey (D-PA), Senator Johnny Isakson (R-GA), Rep. Gwen Moore (D-WI), Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK), and Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler (R-WA) to introduce bipartisan Scarlett’s Sunshine on Sudden Unexpected Death Act in US Senate and House. - October 02, 2018 - Cribs for Kids
Cribs for Kids and the City of Pittsburgh Will Light Up the City Council Building, October 1-5, to Raise Awareness for Infant Safe-Sleep
Cribs for Kids has partnered with the City of Pittsburgh to light up the City Council building, October 1-5, in honor of September being named Infant Safe-Sleep Awareness Month in Pittsburgh and October being Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) Month. With approximately 3,500 infants dying in the... - September 25, 2018 - Cribs for Kids
Cribs for Kids Partners with First Responders in National Public Safety Initiative Program
Cribs for Kids has proudly partnered with local, regional and national first responders in a National Public Safety Initiative. Cribs for Kids’ National Public Safety Initiative is a program seeking to educate first responders on infant safe sleep and empower them to then educate parents and... - August 27, 2018 - Cribs for Kids
AlertGPS Uses AT&T Connectivity to Help Keep Mobile Workers Safer
Supporting “World Day For Safety And Health At Work” and Bringing Awareness to the Risks Faced by Mobile Workers - April 30, 2018 - AlertGPS
Casa & Family Announces the Launch of a New Diaper Backpack
Casa & Family is pleased to announce the launch of a multi-function diaper backpack bag for moms and dads designed for comfort and versatility. Practical, stylish, ergonomic, durable and user friendly, the diaper backpacks made of the highest quality oxford waterproof material to last for years are now available for purchase on Amazon.com (USA). - February 23, 2018 - Casa & Family