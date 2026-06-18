Okiez connect children. When parents of a child make a purchase, a child in need receives a donation and a letter from the the child that made the purchase. The child that received the donation will send a thank you card made by himself to the other child, creating a connection between them. Okiez products encourage and empower small children to dress themselves by using connecting images that help them to put on the shoes correctly. - February 23, 2020 - OKIEZ Inc.