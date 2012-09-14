PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
Celebrity Baby Trends Features Belly Band for Best in Baby Products for 2020 - November 22, 2019 - MEMEENO
Scrunchies made of excess fabric from Bleuet apparel help someone in need, support a girl entrepreneur and reduce waste. - November 08, 2019 - Bleuet
MEMEENO, a Southern California luxury baby brand, is exhibiting at the ABC Expo in Las Vegas, October 23-25. MEMEENO was founded by Souheila Al-Jadda, a mother of a premie who experienced caring for a severely colicky baby, and reinvented an age-old, all-natural solution that works. MEMEENO will be at... - October 25, 2019 - MEMEENO
15% of Each Pink Bleum Bra for Tween & Teen Girls Purchase Donated to Susan G. Komen Treatment Assistance Fund. - October 02, 2019 - Bleuet
Another Big Awards Win for MEMEENO this Summer after earning Top Choice and Preferred Choice Awards from Baby Maternity Magazine. - September 18, 2019 - MEMEENO
Individuals will walk to honor the memory of infants lost to SUID, SIDS, miscarriage and stillbirth. - August 28, 2019 - Cribs for Kids
For MEMEENO anti-colic, anti-gas belly band and Swaddloop blanket - August 08, 2019 - MEMEENO
On Monday, July 15, 2019, Michigan Mittens will represent the State of Michigan and participate in the third annual Made in America Product Showcase at the White House.
“We are excited to once again host businesses from all 50 states at the White House to highlight and celebrate American-made... - July 03, 2019 - Michigan Mittens
E-retailer, Baby Pomme, opened its online store which offers fashionable baby, toddler and kids clothes and accessories for children ages 3M to 10.
Baby Pomme is currently offering end of season summer sale of up to 50% on select brands such as NUNUNU, Cavalier, G. Nancy and others. There is free shipping... - July 03, 2019 - BABY POMME
The Kickstarter Campaign beginning early June 2019 is to raise much needed funds for domains and webhosting up for renewal, and the development of a vegan women's handbag line under the label: Vegan Style Collection. Depending upon the success of the fundraising efforts, additional vegan fashion collections for men and women will follow. Enjoy the prestige of being a 2019/2020 Sponsor of the future of fashion. Learn more at www.ShopVeganStyle.com. - June 08, 2019 - Shop Vegan Style
Shop Vegan Style brings cruelty free to the mainstream through the shopping platform at www.ShopVeganStyle.com. With over 30 current retail partners participating and more being added, ShopVeganStyle plans to bring cruelty free goods to the forefront of the retail industry.
“The goal of Shop Vegan... - April 29, 2019 - Shop Vegan Style
John Kahan, Chief Data Analytics Officer at Microsoft, and Nino Ramirez, PhD, Director of the Center for Integrative Brain Research at Seattle Children’s Hospital, to deliver keynote address. - April 02, 2019 - Cribs for Kids
Cribs for Kids to host the 14th annual Women of Achievement Awards in celebration of Women’s History Month in Pittsburgh. - March 13, 2019 - Cribs for Kids
MEMEENO is proud to partner with Miracle Babies, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) families. MEMEENO will contribute to the Miracle Babies Care Program, which distributes care bags on a monthly basis to NICU families in Southern California. MEMEENO... - March 13, 2019 - MEMEENO
AlertGPS and House of Hope in Ft. Lauderdale have teamed up together to implement new groundbreaking innovative safety technology platform to increase the effectiveness of their outpatient treatment programs. - February 14, 2019 - AlertGPS
Tracie Schor, previously of Ju-Ju-Be, joins Baby K'tan to propel Global Sales and Marketing efforts. - February 14, 2019 - Baby K'tan, LLC
Mother of a preemie wins for Fashion-Forward Colic & Gas Baby Belly Band - January 24, 2019 - MEMEENO
MEMEENO was recently picked as 1 of 10 "Best in Show" winners and honorable mentions by the LA Baby Show, the largest baby show in the country. The show took place November 3-4, 2018.
“This is truly an honor considering that there were more than 250 vendors at the show!” says Alie,... - January 12, 2019 - MEMEENO
MEMEENO Luxury Swaddloop Blanket with Innovative Elastic Loop Design Transforms into 6-1 Multi-Use Blanket Debuts. MEMEENO makes luxury baby accessories including its signature product, the baby belly band, an organic cotton band that helps relieve gas, fussiness, colic, tummy aches and constipation in babies, naturally, externally. Safe. Stylish. Effective. - December 12, 2018 - MEMEENO
Cribs for Kids is celebrating its 20th anniversary as the nationally-recognized infant safe sleep education program that has saved the lives of countless babies.
In honor of the 20th anniversary, Cribs for Kids has intensified its efforts in eliminating infant sleep-related deaths through educational... - October 30, 2018 - Cribs for Kids
Exclusively by Michigan Mittens - Always have a "map" on hand! - October 03, 2018 - Michigan Mittens
Senator Bob Casey (D-PA), Senator Johnny Isakson (R-GA), Rep. Gwen Moore (D-WI), Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK), and Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler (R-WA) to introduce bipartisan Scarlett’s Sunshine on Sudden Unexpected Death Act in US Senate and House. - October 02, 2018 - Cribs for Kids
Cribs for Kids has partnered with the City of Pittsburgh to light up the City Council building, October 1-5, in honor of September being named Infant Safe-Sleep Awareness Month in Pittsburgh and October being Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) Month.
With approximately 3,500 infants dying in the United... - September 25, 2018 - Cribs for Kids
Cribs for Kids has proudly partnered with local, regional and national first responders in a National Public Safety Initiative. Cribs for Kids’ National Public Safety Initiative is a program seeking to educate first responders on infant safe sleep and empower them to then educate parents and caregivers... - August 27, 2018 - Cribs for Kids
Supporting “World Day For Safety And Health At Work” and Bringing Awareness to the Risks Faced by Mobile Workers - April 30, 2018 - AlertGPS
Casa & Family is pleased to announce the launch of a multi-function diaper backpack bag for moms and dads designed for comfort and versatility. Practical, stylish, ergonomic, durable and user friendly, the diaper backpacks made of the highest quality oxford waterproof material to last for years are now available for purchase on Amazon.com (USA). - February 23, 2018 - Casa & Family
The 13th annual Women of Achievement Awards will recognize and honor 22 distinguished women and one young woman for their efforts and accomplishments within their professional fields and communities. This event marks the beginning of Women’s History Month in Pittsburgh and celebrates the outstanding... - February 22, 2018 - Cribs for Kids
Southampton based baby gifts firm, The Bump Company has launched a range of Valentines Day gifts created specifically for new or expectant mums. Each of the products uses a combination of silk flowers and baby socks rolled to look like roses to create a beautiful and practical gift. After the day itself, the roses can be unwrapped and used for baby and the silk flowers kept as a memento of the day. - January 19, 2018 - The Bump Company
Keith Stuff, known for soft, quality leggings made in the United States, is announcing a new product line of leggings, inspired by the beautiful flowers found throughout our world.
“We’ve been focused on producing a quality product since opening,” said Keith Tidwell, owner of Keith... - January 12, 2018 - Keith Stuff
Amber Alert GPS, a leading child safety innovator, has released its next generation safety wearable. Amber Alert GPS is designed to keep kids safe and connected through GPS location awareness and 2-way mobile voice communications. With a simple touch of a button, a child can easily call a parent or caregiver – no matter where they are. Parents can also view their child's whereabouts from the convenience of the new smartphone companion app. - November 20, 2017 - AlertGPS
Baby K’tan to offer a new size XXS option for their flagship product. - October 13, 2017 - Baby K'tan, LLC
eden & zoe, the exquisite knitwear brand for children is pleased to introduce their Winter In White collection of occasion wear, dresses, skirts, cardigans and accessories for Fall/Winter 2017. The entire collection, priced from $28-$96, is available for purchase on www.edenandzoe.com.
Winter in... - September 09, 2017 - eden & zoe
In June of 2017, Project Kangaroo, sponsored by Baby K’tan, was created and launched at South Miami Hospital. As part of the NICU Pack Program, Project Kangaroo will provide all families receiving a NICU Pack with a Baby K’tan carrier. The goal of the project is to facilitate skin-to-skin contact (kangaroo care) once their baby is medically cleared to do so and to encourage baby carrying/wearing when their baby goes home. - September 01, 2017 - Baby K'tan, LLC
GiftsForYouNow is an e-commerce company based out of Woodridge, IL that specializes in personalized gifts and home decor. With the return of the school year upon us, consumers are getting prepared to send their children off to school, making sure they are ready for anything. GiftsForYouNow is looking to help kids go back to school in style with personalized school supplies such as backpacks and pencils. Recently multiple company products were featured on a Back to School segment on ABC7. - August 17, 2017 - GiftsForYouNow.com
The Baby K'tan Baby carrier is a Double Category Winner in the 7th Annual Loved by Parents Awards - August 04, 2017 - Baby K'tan, LLC
Love, Linda has launched the latest designs in their successful Brother / Sister collection. - June 23, 2017 - Love, Linda
More and more children's boutiques are looking to source eco-friendly and organic children's clothing to meet consumers demands. In order to meet this demand, Australian designer children's wear label is now offering wholesale on their product range. - June 11, 2017 - NIOVI Organics
Madhu Challa, an Engineer, turned stay-at-home mom creates and launches a patent pending diaper bag that looks more like a purse but functional as a diaper bag with unique and additional features like diaper and Trash Roll dispenser. - May 20, 2017 - Vimaneaa
Babies.Ph is a new online community that rewards moms, parents, and families for interacting and supporting each other through forums, chat, and social media updates. - May 19, 2017 - Babies.Ph
GiftsForYouNow is an e-commerce company based out of Burr Ridge, IL that specializes in personalized gifts and home decor. With Mother’s Day coming up, shoppers are looking for the perfect way to let Mom know just how much she is loved and appreciated. GiftsForYouNow is looking to make finding a great gift for mom super easy with their collection of personalized Mother’s Day gifts. Recently multiple of the company’s products were featured on a Mother’s Day gift segment on ABC7’s Windy City Live. - April 30, 2017 - GiftsForYouNow.com
GiftsForYouNow is an e-commerce company based out of Burr Ridge, IL that specializes in personalized gifts and home decor. As the spring season begins and Easter nears closer, the company was looking for ways to help warm things up and bring some Easter joy. To keep in time with the season, GiftsForYouNow donated a shipment of plush bunnies to the Ronald McDonald House in Winfield. - April 12, 2017 - GiftsForYouNow.com
Baby K’tan furthers global presence with new Russia distribution partnership. - April 08, 2017 - Baby K'tan, LLC
Baby K’tan, LLC continues to expand their philanthropic efforts with donations to GOOD+ Foundation, joining in the non-profit’s fight to battle family poverty. - March 17, 2017 - Baby K'tan, LLC
Christian Strong™ is dedicating in giving back to their local communities and Churches nationwide. - March 06, 2017 - Christian Strong
Houston's number one rated Maternity and Children's Boutique has relocated to the quaint historic Seabrook business district. At its new location, Haute Mommies will be adding new product offerings and will be partnering with Royal Parties and Events to offer all-inclusive private parties. - February 26, 2017 - Haute Mommies and Bella Babies
Affliction Clothing today announced a licensing agreement with Professional Bull Riders (PBR) to launch an all-new lifestyle collection inspired by “the toughest sport on dirt.” The collection, which just debuted in stores nationwide, will feature graphic treatments and iconic bull riders,... - February 24, 2017 - Affliction Clothing
Following in their tradition of philanthropy, Baby K’tan, LLC is donating nearly 150 Baby K’tan Diaper Bags to Twice As Nice Mother & Child, providing much needed parenting essentials to those in need. - February 15, 2017 - Baby K'tan, LLC
Baby K’tan to offer a breathable, all-natural, newborn swaddle and toddler blanket. - February 11, 2017 - Baby K'tan, LLC
The International Hip Dysplasia Institute has acknowledged the Baby K'tan Baby Carrier as a "hip-healthy" product when used as directed. This acknowledgement will sit alongside the brand’s ASTM Sling Safety standard approval and EU safety standard certification.
With Hip Dysplasia awareness... - January 19, 2017 - Baby K'tan, LLC
Fifth Annual Best of Baby Awards to Honor the Top Fertility, Pregnancy and Parenting Products - January 08, 2017 - Baby K'tan, LLC