PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

ABC TV Showcases MEMEENO Organic, Cotton Belly Bands Celebrity Baby Trends Features Belly Band for Best in Baby Products for 2020 - November 22, 2019 - MEMEENO

Bleuet Introduces "Scrunchies for Good" Scrunchies made of excess fabric from Bleuet apparel help someone in need, support a girl entrepreneur and reduce waste. - November 08, 2019 - Bleuet

MEMEENO Showcasing at ABC Expo 2019 in Las Vegas MEMEENO, a Southern California luxury baby brand, is exhibiting at the ABC Expo in Las Vegas, October 23-25. MEMEENO was founded by Souheila Al-Jadda, a mother of a premie who experienced caring for a severely colicky baby, and reinvented an age-old, all-natural solution that works. MEMEENO will be at... - October 25, 2019 - MEMEENO

Bleuet Introduces “This Bra Gives” Bleum Bra in Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month 15% of Each Pink Bleum Bra for Tween & Teen Girls Purchase Donated to Susan G. Komen Treatment Assistance Fund. - October 02, 2019 - Bleuet

MEMEENO Swaddloop Baby Blanket Wins Product of the Year Award Another Big Awards Win for MEMEENO this Summer after earning Top Choice and Preferred Choice Awards from Baby Maternity Magazine. - September 18, 2019 - MEMEENO

Cribs for Kids® Announces Eleventh Annual Breath of Life Stroll Individuals will walk to honor the memory of infants lost to SUID, SIDS, miscarriage and stillbirth. - August 28, 2019 - Cribs for Kids

MEMEENO Wins Preferred & Top Choice Awards For MEMEENO anti-colic, anti-gas belly band and Swaddloop blanket - August 08, 2019 - MEMEENO

Michigan Mittens Selected to Participate in Made in America Product Showcase at the White House On Monday, July 15, 2019, Michigan Mittens will represent the State of Michigan and participate in the third annual Made in America Product Showcase at the White House. “We are excited to once again host businesses from all 50 states at the White House to highlight and celebrate American-made... - July 03, 2019 - Michigan Mittens

BABY POMME Opened Its Online Store for Fashionable Baby and Kids Clothes E-retailer, Baby Pomme, opened its online store which offers fashionable baby, toddler and kids clothes and accessories for children ages 3M to 10. Baby Pomme is currently offering end of season summer sale of up to 50% on select brands such as NUNUNU, Cavalier, G. Nancy and others. There is free shipping... - July 03, 2019 - BABY POMME

Shop Vegan Style Kickstarter Fundraising Campaign to End Animal Cruelty The Kickstarter Campaign beginning early June 2019 is to raise much needed funds for domains and webhosting up for renewal, and the development of a vegan women's handbag line under the label: Vegan Style Collection. Depending upon the success of the fundraising efforts, additional vegan fashion collections for men and women will follow. Enjoy the prestige of being a 2019/2020 Sponsor of the future of fashion. Learn more at www.ShopVeganStyle.com. - June 08, 2019 - Shop Vegan Style

Shop Vegan Style Launches Cruelty Free Shopping Platform with Over 30 Retail Partners Shop Vegan Style brings cruelty free to the mainstream through the shopping platform at www.ShopVeganStyle.com. With over 30 current retail partners participating and more being added, ShopVeganStyle plans to bring cruelty free goods to the forefront of the retail industry. “The goal of Shop Vegan... - April 29, 2019 - Shop Vegan Style

Keynote Speakers Announced for 6th National Cribs for Kids Conference John Kahan, Chief Data Analytics Officer at Microsoft, and Nino Ramirez, PhD, Director of the Center for Integrative Brain Research at Seattle Children’s Hospital, to deliver keynote address. - April 02, 2019 - Cribs for Kids

The 2019 Women of Achievement Awards to Honor 25 Distinguished Women and 1 Exceptional Young Woman Cribs for Kids to host the 14th annual Women of Achievement Awards in celebration of Women’s History Month in Pittsburgh. - March 13, 2019 - Cribs for Kids

MEMEENO Partners with Miracle Babies Helping NICU Families Care for Their Infants MEMEENO is proud to partner with Miracle Babies, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) families. MEMEENO will contribute to the Miracle Babies Care Program, which distributes care bags on a monthly basis to NICU families in Southern California. MEMEENO... - March 13, 2019 - MEMEENO

House of Hope Deploys New Safety Wearable Technology AlertGPS and House of Hope in Ft. Lauderdale have teamed up together to implement new groundbreaking innovative safety technology platform to increase the effectiveness of their outpatient treatment programs. - February 14, 2019 - AlertGPS

Juvenile Products Industry Vet Tracie Schor Joins Baby K'tan as SVP of Global Sales & Marketing Tracie Schor, previously of Ju-Ju-Be, joins Baby K'tan to propel Global Sales and Marketing efforts. - February 14, 2019 - Baby K'tan, LLC

MEMEENO Wins NAPPA Award Mother of a preemie wins for Fashion-Forward Colic & Gas Baby Belly Band - January 24, 2019 - MEMEENO

LA BABY SHOW Awards MEMEENO “Honorable Mention” MEMEENO was recently picked as 1 of 10 "Best in Show" winners and honorable mentions by the LA Baby Show, the largest baby show in the country. The show took place November 3-4, 2018. “This is truly an honor considering that there were more than 250 vendors at the show!” says Alie,... - January 12, 2019 - MEMEENO

MEMEENO “Snuggle. Soothe. Love.” Collection Launched MEMEENO Luxury Swaddloop Blanket with Innovative Elastic Loop Design Transforms into 6-1 Multi-Use Blanket Debuts. MEMEENO makes luxury baby accessories including its signature product, the baby belly band, an organic cotton band that helps relieve gas, fussiness, colic, tummy aches and constipation in babies, naturally, externally. Safe. Stylish. Effective. - December 12, 2018 - MEMEENO

Cribs for Kids Celebrates 20 Years of Eliminating Infant Sleep-Related Deaths Cribs for Kids is celebrating its 20th anniversary as the nationally-recognized infant safe sleep education program that has saved the lives of countless babies. In honor of the 20th anniversary, Cribs for Kids has intensified its efforts in eliminating infant sleep-related deaths through educational... - October 30, 2018 - Cribs for Kids

Cribs for Kids National Safe Sleep Initiative Endorses Bill That Will Help in the Fight to Eradicate Sudden Unexplained Infant Death Senator Bob Casey (D-PA), Senator Johnny Isakson (R-GA), Rep. Gwen Moore (D-WI), Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK), and Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler (R-WA) to introduce bipartisan Scarlett’s Sunshine on Sudden Unexpected Death Act in US Senate and House. - October 02, 2018 - Cribs for Kids

Cribs for Kids and the City of Pittsburgh Will Light Up the City Council Building, October 1-5, to Raise Awareness for Infant Safe-Sleep Cribs for Kids has partnered with the City of Pittsburgh to light up the City Council building, October 1-5, in honor of September being named Infant Safe-Sleep Awareness Month in Pittsburgh and October being Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) Month. With approximately 3,500 infants dying in the United... - September 25, 2018 - Cribs for Kids

Cribs for Kids Partners with First Responders in National Public Safety Initiative Program Cribs for Kids has proudly partnered with local, regional and national first responders in a National Public Safety Initiative. Cribs for Kids’ National Public Safety Initiative is a program seeking to educate first responders on infant safe sleep and empower them to then educate parents and caregivers... - August 27, 2018 - Cribs for Kids

AlertGPS Uses AT&T Connectivity to Help Keep Mobile Workers Safer Supporting “World Day For Safety And Health At Work” and Bringing Awareness to the Risks Faced by Mobile Workers - April 30, 2018 - AlertGPS

Casa & Family Announces the Launch of a New Diaper Backpack Casa & Family is pleased to announce the launch of a multi-function diaper backpack bag for moms and dads designed for comfort and versatility. Practical, stylish, ergonomic, durable and user friendly, the diaper backpacks made of the highest quality oxford waterproof material to last for years are now available for purchase on Amazon.com (USA). - February 23, 2018 - Casa & Family

22 Prominent Women and 1 Young Woman to be Honored at the Women of Achievement Awards on March 1st, 2018 The 13th annual Women of Achievement Awards will recognize and honor 22 distinguished women and one young woman for their efforts and accomplishments within their professional fields and communities. This event marks the beginning of Women’s History Month in Pittsburgh and celebrates the outstanding... - February 22, 2018 - Cribs for Kids

Baby Gifts Company Launches Valentines Day Gift for New or Expectant Mums Southampton based baby gifts firm, The Bump Company has launched a range of Valentines Day gifts created specifically for new or expectant mums. Each of the products uses a combination of silk flowers and baby socks rolled to look like roses to create a beautiful and practical gift. After the day itself, the roses can be unwrapped and used for baby and the silk flowers kept as a memento of the day. - January 19, 2018 - The Bump Company

Keith Stuff Launches New Line of Floral Print Leggings Keith Stuff, known for soft, quality leggings made in the United States, is announcing a new product line of leggings, inspired by the beautiful flowers found throughout our world. “We’ve been focused on producing a quality product since opening,” said Keith Tidwell, owner of Keith... - January 12, 2018 - Keith Stuff

Next-Gen Amber AlertGPS: Award-Winning Safety Wearable & App Keeps Kids & Parents Connected Amber Alert GPS, a leading child safety innovator, has released its next generation safety wearable. Amber Alert GPS is designed to keep kids safe and connected through GPS location awareness and 2-way mobile voice communications. With a simple touch of a button, a child can easily call a parent or caregiver – no matter where they are. Parents can also view their child's whereabouts from the convenience of the new smartphone companion app. - November 20, 2017 - AlertGPS

Baby K’tan Expands Their Carrier Sizing Categories Baby K’tan to offer a new size XXS option for their flagship product. - October 13, 2017 - Baby K'tan, LLC

eden & zoe Announces "Winter In White" 2017 Fall/Winter Collection eden & zoe, the exquisite knitwear brand for children is pleased to introduce their Winter In White collection of occasion wear, dresses, skirts, cardigans and accessories for Fall/Winter 2017. The entire collection, priced from $28-$96, is available for purchase on www.edenandzoe.com. Winter in... - September 09, 2017 - eden & zoe

Baby K’tan, LLC and ICU Baby Partner on Project Kangaroo In June of 2017, Project Kangaroo, sponsored by Baby K’tan, was created and launched at South Miami Hospital. As part of the NICU Pack Program, Project Kangaroo will provide all families receiving a NICU Pack with a Baby K’tan carrier. The goal of the project is to facilitate skin-to-skin contact (kangaroo care) once their baby is medically cleared to do so and to encourage baby carrying/wearing when their baby goes home. - September 01, 2017 - Baby K'tan, LLC

GiftsForYouNow Debuts Additions to Back to School Collection on Windy City Live GiftsForYouNow is an e-commerce company based out of Woodridge, IL that specializes in personalized gifts and home decor. With the return of the school year upon us, consumers are getting prepared to send their children off to school, making sure they are ready for anything. GiftsForYouNow is looking to help kids go back to school in style with personalized school supplies such as backpacks and pencils. Recently multiple company products were featured on a Back to School segment on ABC7. - August 17, 2017 - GiftsForYouNow.com

Baby K'tan Named Winner in Loved By Parents Awards The Baby K'tan Baby carrier is a Double Category Winner in the 7th Annual Loved by Parents Awards - August 04, 2017 - Baby K'tan, LLC

Childrenswear Designer Love, Linda Announces Release of New Brother / Sister Styles Love, Linda has launched the latest designs in their successful Brother / Sister collection. - June 23, 2017 - Love, Linda

Australian Organic Children's Clothing Label NIOVI Now Offering Wholesale on Their Baby Clothing Range More and more children's boutiques are looking to source eco-friendly and organic children's clothing to meet consumers demands. In order to meet this demand, Australian designer children's wear label is now offering wholesale on their product range. - June 11, 2017 - NIOVI Organics

Bay Area Mom Designs a Diaper Bag Purse with Unique Diaper and Trash Roll Dispenser Features Madhu Challa, an Engineer, turned stay-at-home mom creates and launches a patent pending diaper bag that looks more like a purse but functional as a diaper bag with unique and additional features like diaper and Trash Roll dispenser. - May 20, 2017 - Vimaneaa

Web Giant Trading Launches, Babies.Ph, an Online Community That Rewards Moms with Gifts for Speaking Their Minds and Supporting Each Other Babies.Ph is a new online community that rewards moms, parents, and families for interacting and supporting each other through forums, chat, and social media updates. - May 19, 2017 - Babies.Ph

GiftsForYouNow Featured on Windy City Live GiftsForYouNow is an e-commerce company based out of Burr Ridge, IL that specializes in personalized gifts and home decor. With Mother’s Day coming up, shoppers are looking for the perfect way to let Mom know just how much she is loved and appreciated. GiftsForYouNow is looking to make finding a great gift for mom super easy with their collection of personalized Mother’s Day gifts. Recently multiple of the company’s products were featured on a Mother’s Day gift segment on ABC7’s Windy City Live. - April 30, 2017 - GiftsForYouNow.com

GiftsForYouNow Helps Easter Bunnies Find a Home at Ronald McDonald House GiftsForYouNow is an e-commerce company based out of Burr Ridge, IL that specializes in personalized gifts and home decor. As the spring season begins and Easter nears closer, the company was looking for ways to help warm things up and bring some Easter joy. To keep in time with the season, GiftsForYouNow donated a shipment of plush bunnies to the Ronald McDonald House in Winfield. - April 12, 2017 - GiftsForYouNow.com

TravelBaby Selected to Distribute Baby K’tan in Russia Baby K’tan furthers global presence with new Russia distribution partnership. - April 08, 2017 - Baby K'tan, LLC

Baby K’tan, LLC Expands Philanthropic Avenues Baby K’tan, LLC continues to expand their philanthropic efforts with donations to GOOD+ Foundation, joining in the non-profit’s fight to battle family poverty. - March 17, 2017 - Baby K'tan, LLC

North Carolina Christian Apparel Company - Doing Things Differently Christian Strong™ is dedicating in giving back to their local communities and Churches nationwide. - March 06, 2017 - Christian Strong

Haute Mommies and Bella Babies Relocates from Clear Lake to Seabrook Houston's number one rated Maternity and Children's Boutique has relocated to the quaint historic Seabrook business district. At its new location, Haute Mommies will be adding new product offerings and will be partnering with Royal Parties and Events to offer all-inclusive private parties. - February 26, 2017 - Haute Mommies and Bella Babies

Affliction Clothing Teams up with PBR to Create LifeStyle Clothing Collection Affliction Clothing today announced a licensing agreement with Professional Bull Riders (PBR) to launch an all-new lifestyle collection inspired by “the toughest sport on dirt.” The collection, which just debuted in stores nationwide, will feature graphic treatments and iconic bull riders,... - February 24, 2017 - Affliction Clothing

Baby K’tan, LLC Continues Commitment to Philanthropy Following in their tradition of philanthropy, Baby K’tan, LLC is donating nearly 150 Baby K’tan Diaper Bags to Twice As Nice Mother & Child, providing much needed parenting essentials to those in need. - February 15, 2017 - Baby K'tan, LLC

Baby K’tan Ventures Into New Product Category with Newborn Swaddle Baby K’tan to offer a breathable, all-natural, newborn swaddle and toddler blanket. - February 11, 2017 - Baby K'tan, LLC

IHDI Acknowledges the Baby K’tan Baby Carrier as “Hip Healthy” The International Hip Dysplasia Institute has acknowledged the Baby K'tan Baby Carrier as a "hip-healthy" product when used as directed. This acknowledgement will sit alongside the brand’s ASTM Sling Safety standard approval and EU safety standard certification. With Hip Dysplasia awareness... - January 19, 2017 - Baby K'tan, LLC