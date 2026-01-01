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Clothing & Clothing Accessories Stores

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

Ativa Sativa

Ativa Sativa

Ativa Sativa's line of clothing and accessories consists of an array of accessories for body and home in distinctive and sassy line of bold colors, playful details and luxurious fabrics. It's modern...

Crysobel

Crysobel

Gaitri, the creative spirit behind Crysobel, conceived the fine jewelry collection as an expression of her personal experiences. Each handcrafted piece showcases her diverse background rooted in...

Kgadi LLC

Kgadi LLC

Kgadi LLC holds the exclusive license to design and manufacture high-end handbags featuring NBA Basketball Team Logos and other trademarked images, including NBA Basketball team member player names...

Manhattan Living Baby

Manhattan Living Baby

Manhattan Living Baby is Manhattan's premiere boutique company for the busy baby and mom. At MLB we are all about providing the convenience of stylish must haves, great gift ideas, time saving...

Masons Underground

Masons Underground

A New Clothing Revolution! Mason’s Underground designers, Girish Karnani and Parth Sharma graduated from Tufts University and Georgetown University, respectively, with paralleled dreams.

Gold Company Profiles

Blue Moon Fabrics

Blue Moon Fabrics

Blue Moon Fabrics, a leading spandex fabric company, has announced the launch of their new e-commerce platform, a major milestone in their digital transformation journey. The platform offers...

Death & Glory Skate Shop

Death & Glory Skate Shop

Death & Glory Skate Shop is Colorado's premier skate shop specializing in quad roller skates and inline skates with an extensive selection of skateboard hard goods as well. Denver's skate...

Ginchy

Ginchy

Kitson Boutique

Kitson Boutique

Kitson, on hip Robertson Boulevard in Los Angeles may be only 3 years old, but it has already become the favorite stop for many celebrities and the who's who in Hollywood. Kitson believes that...

Nash Universal Ventures (PVT) LTD

Nash Universal Ventures (PVT) LTD

NashGems is an international gemstone business specializing in natural sapphires and fine coloured gemstones, serving clients across the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Europe...

Company Profiles

[meen kyolë] Custom Dress Design

[meen kyolë] Custom Dress Design

We all want to look our best and it is our firm belief that looking good is less about the latest fashion from london, new york, paris, tokyo, milan... and more about personalities - us, our figures,...

110 Jewelry Center

110 Jewelry Center

We buy diamonds, fine or broken jewelry, high grade watches new or previously owned jewelry and estate jewelry. If you have any of the listed above items to sell and want to establish business...

4346.aggaj

4346.aggaj

This is a new emerging web site promoting up and coming young fashion, handbag and shoe designers. In an effort to successfully launch and promote their own products, 43.46 aggaj has carefully...

925 Silver Jewelry Co, LTD.

925 Silver Jewelry Co, LTD.

Welcome to 925SILVER4U.COM, your official wholesale silver jewelry supplier. We don't want your money, we want your business! Read this to see what that means. Quality sterling silver jewelry is...

A & R Jewelry

A & R Jewelry

A & R Jewelry is a newly opened Jewelry store.  It started out as a home-party store, and now is an online ecommerce store. A & R Jewelry brings you all of your sterling silver...

A Latin Territory

A Latin Territory

Lovely bras, corsets, bodys, body reducers, sexy lingerie, sexy sleepwear and swimwear.

A Nite on the Town

A Nite on the Town

A Nite on the Town has been successful in the special occasion and bridal dress and tuxedo business since 1992 and has built up an...

Aarushi's Array

Aarushi's Array

Aarushi’s Array, as the name suggests, connotes diversity in selection, and that is precisely what the company aims to provide. We, at Aarushi’s Array, are committed to providing a vast...

Affirmative Accessories

Affirmative Accessories

Affirmative Accessories creates gorgeous handcrafted jewelry items designed to beautify your world -- and feed your soul. Invoking the healing power of gemstones, our jewelry is meant to enhance...

Amazing Belt Buckles

Amazing Belt Buckles

Fashion belt buckles, belts and accessories at wholesale prices. Includes licensed designs such as Superman and Batman belt Buckles and the NFL as well as their own unique designs.

Amy Peters' Studio

Amy Peters' Studio

Fun, Whimsical and Inspiring...Jewelry that holds special meaning for the wearer. Most of the jewelry designs are inscribed with an inspirational message, meant to create a connection for the...

Anna Pereira Super Sexy LLC

Anna Pereira Super Sexy LLC

All hail the Super Sexy Female! Every female is sexy - hands down. But, the Super Sexy female knows it. But who is she? She is radiant, confident, alluring, a little mischievous and always self...

Anna's, LLC

Anna's, LLC

Anna's is the only manufacturer and retailer of premature infant clothing with patent pending lines of clothing specifically for the 3-6 pound infant. The Neonatal Intensive Care (NICU) line provides...

Apparel Deals

Apparel Deals

Apparel deals is one of the largest stores for wholesale clothing and accessories. We carry new products and items with the lowest price possible. We feature many popular tops, dresses, and...

ARIDO Jewelry

ARIDO Jewelry

Fine Art jewelry created with the highest quality gems and precious metals in the world. Unique custom designs with viewings available by appointment. Founded by a scion of a family of jewelers...

BabyBeddingTown

BabyBeddingTown

Baby Bedding - Crib Bedding & Nursery Furniture at Baby Bedding Town : 3500+ baby bedding sets and accessories from the world's best crib bedding designers, all at discount prices.

Beadnic Co., Ltd

Beadnic Co., Ltd

Beadnic.com is the world leading Wholesale Fashion Jewelry Manufacturer and Exporter. High Quality, Great Selection and Lowest Prices Guaranteed. Shop now for the latest fashion jewelry trends.

Belle Isle

Belle Isle

Belle Isle - Retailer of Tees that are stylish trendy cute new unique

bestofbijoux.com

bestofbijoux.com

Wholesale Jewelry - USA & Martinique Wholesaler of gold and silver jewelry, fashion jewelry, wholesale gifts, wholesale giftware Act as a direct importer, wholesaler, carry gold, sterling silver...

BIGshop

BIGshop

An Australian virtual online shopping department store. Offers great deals on products such as exercise bikes and cheap laptops. We have partnered with Australia's leading freight providers as well...

Biker Leather Ltd.

Biker Leather Ltd.

From the road, to the beach, to the bedroom – Biker Leather Ltd. is committed to offering a wide choice of top quality leather products at affordable prices. Serving the biker community...

Bill Hallman

Bill Hallman

Retailer in Atlanta with an online store providing apparel, shoes and accessories for young hip crowd. The stores have been featured in Lucky Magazine, DNR, MR, Paper and many other...

Blue Eye Boy

Blue Eye Boy

Blue Eye Boy (www.blueeyeboy.com) is an online boutique featuring high quality, imaginative clothing, accessories, gifts, toys, decor and more for toddler boys ages 1-4.

Board

Board

Board is a skate board and BMX shop which provides both hardware and apparel (soft goods) to suit. Hardware items include all the components needed for skating such as decks, trucks, wheels,...

Booty Covers

Booty Covers

Booty Covers: they are the hottest swimwear, bikini cover-ups on the beaches of Miami, Dubai, Malibu, Mexico and many others where sun lovers go. The Booty Cover is a Bikini cover-up that gives you a...

Brand Name USA

Brand Name USA

BrandName USA engages primarily in the design, marketing, sourcing, and licensing of men's, women's, and children's apparel products in the United States of America. The company's offerings comprise...

Buy Labels 4 Less Designerware

Buy Labels 4 Less Designerware

Providing cut labeled designerware directly from the factories. Offices in London and Jakarta.

Cactus Tactical

Cactus Tactical

Cactus Tactical - Tactical Equipment for Police, Military and Civilians at Wholesale Prices  Established in 1998, Cactus Tactical is your one stop source for tactical equipment needs. Through...

Caribe Crocs

Caribe Crocs

It all started in July 2002 when three Boulder, Colorado based founders decided to market an unusual shoe developed and manufactured by Foam Creations, Inc. Originally intended as a...

Celebrity Closet Raiders

Celebrity Closet Raiders

We raid celebrity closets! (TRADEMARKED) Let's face it, celebrities have clothing to die for and access to new designer lines before anyone else. But why should they have all the fun? We raid...

Chic Couture Closet

Chic Couture Closet

We specialize in bringing you the very best in design originality with style that is uncompromisingly unique. Our clothing gives you a chic look without compromising your sense of individual style.

Chynna Dolls Bikini

Chynna Dolls Bikini

Chynna Dolls Bikini designs exotic swimwear, thongs, sexy dresses, and accessories. This sexy bikini and exotic clothing brand launched in 2002, after manufacturing and designing for the fashion...

Cisco Athletic Inc.

Cisco Athletic Inc.

Cisco Athletic designs and manufactures sportswear for athletes on the field, court or mat. Whether you're interested in custom-made wrestling singlets or personalized coaches shirts, Cisco can...

Clifford James

Clifford James

Clifford James offers a wide variety of comfortable traditional clothing, Men's Shoes (including a range of genuine leather shoes) and Ladies Shoes designed with comfort in mind, and innovative items...

ClothingShowroom.com

ClothingShowroom.com

http://www.clothingshowroom.com Clothing Showroom delivers the latest fashions at 30-80% below wholesale clothing prices. FREE SHIPPING OVER $300.00 | Same Day Shipping | Our wholesale clothing...

Cosyfeet

Cosyfeet

Cosyfeet - Welcome to Cosyfeet. We are a family owned company based in the South West of England specialising in Extra Roomy footwear, socks and hosiery for men and women. We also offer a specially...

Cov'et

Cov'et

Cov`et is LA’s best kept fashion secret. Cov`et is not just a clothing line it’s a style culture which encompasses Cov`et Design House, Cov`et Fashion Gallery and Cov`et Style Productions.

CutFromCloth.com

CutFromCloth.com

Welcome to the new season look from your friends at cutfromcloth.com!! As always we are offering you the very best from the leading brands such as Paul Frank, Bench Clothing, David and Goliath and...

Dana Yvette Boutique

Dana Yvette Boutique

DanaYvette.com is an online, upscale Women's Fine Apparel and Accessories Boutique which launched November 1, 2015. The name, Dana Yvette, like its namesake, encompasses "everything...

Defythis, Inc.

Defythis, Inc.

Hip clothing and gear designed after the blockbuster 2006 defy calendar of heros. Includes mens and womens clothing accessories and work out gear. The calendar includes such inspirational heroes as...

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