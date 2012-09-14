PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Once Upon a Crime Presents, Crime Pays - The Case of the Boonton Christmas Heist Once Upon a Crime, a “Brick & Mortar Business” partner providing More Business, More Exposure, Less Work, has partnered with Boonton Main Street, in Boonton, NJ, to bring business back to the locals. - November 20, 2019 - One Upon a Crime

ARTIANA Presents F.N. Souza's Works on Paper Auction from the Collection of Ravi and Uma Jain on 5 to 9 December 2019 - No Buyer's Premium - Online Auction A single-owner sale of affordable works on paper by Francis Newton Souza from the personal collection of Ravi and Uma Jain, showcasing 50 works from 1940s to 1990s. - November 16, 2019 - ARTIANA

Found in the Underground Art Series on Skates Finds New Home at Lexus Velodrome Found in the Underground is back for its fourth installation, and this time it’s getting a whole new set of wheels. - November 08, 2019 - What Is Art

Young Artist Directs Art Show 12 year old to be Art Director of a new art show coming to Eudora, Kansas. - November 07, 2019 - Artwork by Haley

New Art Gallery and Studio to Open at Seaside Plaza in Fernandina Beach, Florida Julie Delfs, professional Fernandina Beach resin-epoxy artist who was the creator and owner of "Artisan Village" on Sadler Road in Fernandina Beach, Florida is about to begin a similar artistic venture steps from the beach in Fernandina Beach. - October 28, 2019 - Seaside Gallery of Amelia

Annual Edward Hersey & Gordon Lees Exhibition Returns to York Fine Arts for 2019 York's newest fine art exhibition brings together work from two of today's leading British landscape artists. - October 17, 2019 - York Fine Arts

Noted Contemporary Expressionist Artist Gives Away 100s of New Paintings to Film Executives and Psychologists Philanthropist and Artist-Painter Giacobbe Mazone Heads the Pollock-Richter Project Near Boise, ID - October 06, 2019 - Giacobbe Mazone Art Studio

Barnstone Studios to Gift Painting to Charter Arts Oct. 4 During First Friday Event at School Gallery “Myron Barnstone: Master Student, Teacher & Artist” at Lehigh Valley Charter HS for the Arts, Bethlehem, PA, features works by the late Lehigh Valley art teacher, who ran Barnstone Studios in Coplay for 35 years. Despite early success, he stopped painting and burned many pieces, hiding the rest, to keep from influencing students. At Charter Arts 6-8 p.m. Oct. 4, Cat Barnstone Szafran presents the school with an original painting of her father’s that’s part of the educational exhibit. - October 03, 2019 - Barnstone Studios

SoHo, NYC Artist Wendy R. Friedman's Evolving Outdoor Art Exhibition Emerging female mixed media artist, Wendy R. Friedman, is creating an ongoing installation upon a fence in SoHo, NYC. Made of found objects, recycled materials, and plants grown from seed, materials include crocheted yarn, transparent colored vinyls, street trash, etc. The artist's goal is to share a bit of wonder, bringing forth the unexpected through visual surprises, and to add joy during turbulent times. - September 27, 2019 - Wendy R. Friedman

Art Mall Global Celebrates the Teachings of the Tao by Launching New Art Movement the "#ArtHeals" Art Campaign Art Mall Global, a new International Art website, is launching an exciting new platform of extraordinarily beautiful and unique collections of artwork from Artist around the Globe to showcase their "#ArtHeals" Movement. The objective of the #ArtHeals Movement is encouraging healing through... - September 26, 2019 - Art Mall Global

“Infortunios de la Fe” - Solo Exhibition by Mexico City Artist, Manuel Ruelas “Infortunios de la Fe” tries to capture a phenomenon of which any human been is a part: the misfortune of getting sick, or becoming poorer, violent or corrupt within a society that presents all those possibilities. The project focuses on Mexico City, where the limit of misfortune is death. The work shows a series of figurative images where the iconography of the Aztec signs is mixed with the popular culture and reinterpreted in the light of the new mass consumption culture. - September 21, 2019 - Galeria Beso Maya

Street Photography Workshop in New York City Offered by Nationally Exhibited Artist and Author "Icons of New York" is a street photography workshop to be presented by Xiomaro, a nationally exhibited artist and author with Arcadia Publishing. - September 10, 2019 - Xiomaro Art Studio

Christian Klingeler Celebrates Being a Contemporary Artist Signed with "General Public" and is Available at All RH Luxury Home Furnishings Galleries Nationwide Christian Klingeler, an emerging contemporary artist, signed with General Public, Portia De Rossi's innovative new art curation and publishing company. His works now available at all RH luxury Home Furnishings Galleries nationwide; over 70 galleries in the USA and worldwide. General Public, a first-of-its-kind... - September 10, 2019 - ChristianKGallery

Art Mall Global Reaches Out to All Art Related Youth Oriented Charities to Fund, Promote and Expand the #ArtHeals Movement Globally Art Mall Global launches global #ArtHeals Movement; #ArtHeals Celebrity Art Auctions to be held in Miami, Atlanta, Los Angeles, NYC, with Fine Artists “M’Lilo” and many others; Art Mall Global embraces the AutoFOCUS Awards in Miami, FL. - September 04, 2019 - Art Mall Global

Artist David Hunter Demonstrates Etchings at Seaside Art Gallery, August 30th - September 2nd, 2019 Do you know what the art of printmaking really is? Meet David Hunter. He’s a master in the art of printmaking...or the process of creating etchings. “I start with a clean smooth polished zinc plate. I paint an acid resistant coating on the plate. Then I take a sharp needle and do a free... - August 30, 2019 - Seaside Art Gallery

Artist Michelle Larsen Creates Large 3D Painting of Donald Trump The only three dimensional painting of Donald Trump created with paper, glue and oil paint and protrudes from the canvas 5". Michelle's award winning exclusive style attracts collectors from all over. - August 22, 2019 - The Parlor Fine Art Gallery

Former Disney Animator Has Gone to the Dogs with Animal House Portraits Animal House Portraits provides high end professionally hand painted oil pet portraits of dogs, cats, horses and other pets. Their portraits are painted using the finest materials and created based on the clients' provided photographs. This is a very unique personalized gift for any pet lover. - August 22, 2019 - Animal House Portraits

The Art Mall Global Platform Serves as a Bridge for Fine Artists to Connect with Fine Buyers Globally Bringing in the Next Wave in the Online/Sublime Art Experience Art Mall Global is broadening the global fine art market with a goal to directly connect fine art buyers and artist to a whole new shopping/learning experience. "Offering the artistic world a great new emotional 'feel good' business culture." - Keisha Gabbidon - August 21, 2019 - Art Mall Global

Jane Seymour to Appear at Ocean Galleries Over Labor Day Weekend - New Collection of Art is One of the Largest Curated to Date for the Multi-Talented Actress and Artist Over Labor Day weekend, Ocean Galleries (9618 Third Avenue) is thrilled to celebrate one of the many artistic sides of Jane Seymour when she brings her “California Colorist” art exhibit to Stone Harbor, NJ. In addition to viewing and purchasing art from the collection, guests will have an opportunity to meet Ms. Seymour at gallery receptions from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM on Friday, August 30 and Saturday, August 31, and from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Sunday, September 1. - August 19, 2019 - Ocean Galleries

Art Therapy Studio Names Michelle Epps as New Executive Director The Board of Trustees at Art Therapy Studio, the country’s oldest arts therapy program of its kind, is pleased to announce the hiring of Michelle Epps as Executive Director. Epps will lead a staff of 15 that in 2018 alone provided a wide-range of art therapy services to more than 4,000 throughout... - August 11, 2019 - Art Therapy Studio

Alabama Metal Art Extends Sign Product Line Beyond Metals Custom sign designer and fabricator, Alabama Metal Art, a division of Tri-State Metals, Inc., announced it is extending its material lineup beyond steel and other metals to include wood, polymers, and plastics. The new material lineup broadens its creative offerings to clients. Alabama Metal Art’s... - August 10, 2019 - Alabama Metal Art

Miami Photographer’s Art Used as Decor in Oprah Winfrey Network Series South Florida-Based Photographer/Visual Artist Jonathan Brooks' Photographs Used as Set Decor in OWN’s David Makes Man. - August 06, 2019 - Jonathan Brooks

Stunning New Artwork by Josef Kote on Display at Ocean Galleries; August 9-11 Josef Kote returns to Ocean Galleries with his “Letting Go: Serenity Found” exhibition Friday, August 9 to Sunday, August 11, 2019. Meet the artist at receptions 7-10 PM Fri, Aug 9 and Sat, Aug 10, and 1-4 PM Sun, Aug 11. Internationally renowned, Kote’s trademark style includes bold brushwork and sweeping strokes of vibrant color. His new collection of art includes many of his paintings with nautical themes, including numerous new ones created specifically for the Stone Harbor exhibition. - July 31, 2019 - Ocean Galleries

Ex-Tata Group Sr. Executive Starts His Entrepreneurial Journey, Launches Pisarto Ex-Tata group leader, Pinaki Gupta, after working with the TATA group and spending close to two decades in different leadership roles in Tata Interactive Systems, is now starting his second innings with Pisarto. Pisarto.com is a new age online art gallery that offers a rich mix of paintings and artworks that appeal to a wider spectrum of art lovers. The paintings offered are all handmade and have been carefully curated from artists primarily from India and South East Asia. - July 30, 2019 - Pisarto.com

Ocean Galleries Welcomes Jane Seymour to Stone Harbor Over Labor Day Weekend; Award Winning Actress, Designer, Artist Showcases Her Latest Watercolors & Oil Paintings Ocean Galleries welcomes back award-winning actress, designer, and artist, Jane Seymour over Labor Day weekend with a new collection of her gorgeous artwork. A recipient of the Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE), Ms. Seymour began painting nearly three decades ago. The “Jane Seymour: California Colorist” exhibition opens on Friday, August 30. Ms. Seymour will appear at the gallery for intimate receptions from 7-10 PM on Fri., Aug. 30 and Sat., Aug. 31, and 1-4 PM on Sun., Sept. 1. - July 24, 2019 - Ocean Galleries

Josef Kote Brings New Collection of Extraordinary Art to Ocean Galleries in Stone Harbor, NJ August 9-11, 2019 Josef Kote returns to Ocean Galleries with his “Letting Go: Serenity Found” exhibition Friday, August 9 to Sunday, August 11, 2019. Meet the artist at receptions 7-10 PM Fri, Aug 9 and Sat, Aug 10, and 1-4 PM Sun, Aug 11. Internationally renowned, Kote’s trademark style includes bold brushwork and sweeping strokes of vibrant color. His new collection of art includes many of his paintings with nautical themes, including numerous new ones created specifically for the Stone Harbor exhibition. - July 23, 2019 - Ocean Galleries

Ravi Zupa Releases New Set of Cheeky, Dog-Themed Matchboxes Following the success of his drunk cat matchbox collaboration with Arna Miller, Ravi Zupa has released a new set of matchboxes, this time featuring man's best friend. - July 22, 2019 - Ravi Zupa Arts

Xiomaro, Weir Farm Artist, at Mark Twain Library for Talk on New Book Released by Arcadia Publishing To celebrate the new photography and history book, "Weir Farm National Historic Site" (Arcadia Publishing), its author Xiomaro will be presenting an illustrated talk and book signing on Saturday, July 27, 3:00 pm, at the Mark Twain Library in Redding. The free event will also conclude the library’s... - July 15, 2019 - Xiomaro Art Studio

A Yorkshire Artist for Yorkshire Day: Clare Haley Opens New Exhibition Yorkshire landscape artist Clare Haley opens her newest solo show of original paintings at York Fine Arts. - July 11, 2019 - York Fine Arts

Innovative Art of Stephen Harlan Marks First Show of Its Kind at Ocean Galleries in Stone Harbor, NJ This summer, Ocean Galleries hosts their first digital art exhibit by groundbreaking artist Stephen Harlan, whose gorgeous art is captivating. The “Stephen Harlan – Water’s Edge” exhibit is at Ocean Galleries (9618 Third Avenue, Stone Harbor, NJ/609.368.7777) Friday, July 19 through Sunday, July 21, 2019. Guests will have the opportunity to meet Stephen Harlan at receptions taking place 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM on Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20, and 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Sunday, July 21. - July 09, 2019 - Ocean Galleries

Save the Date: 21st Fair for Contemporary Art in Zurich, Presented by BB International Fine Arts GmbH, Switzerland BB International Fine Arts GmbH, Switzerland presents Art International Zurich. The international Swiss art fair opens its doors again in September. - June 30, 2019 - BB International Fine Arts GmbH

Groundbreaking Digital Artist, Stephen Harlan, Makes First Time Appearance at Ocean Galleries with "Water’s Edge" Collection of Art Ocean Galleries welcomes groundbreaking artist, Stephen Harlan, July 19 to 21, 2019, with his captivating digital artwork exhibit. Harlan is best known for his bright and bold artwork that powerfully draws the viewer into a breathtaking scene, most often, along the coastal waters. Each piece is “visioned” and shaped in his mind, then meticulously rendered to create a magical mood. Meet Harlan 7:00 to 10:00 PM on Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20, and 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Sunday, July 21. - June 24, 2019 - Ocean Galleries

South Florida Artist Skip Hartzell Creates Unique Art Inspired by Man's Best Friend If his charcoal drawings, oil paintings and four-legged sculptures aren't enough of a hint, yes, Skip Hartzell is nuts about dogs. The canine-inspired artworks that he creates are figments of his artistic imagination and creative vision. - June 23, 2019 - Miami Art Scene

June Art Exhibits at Ocean Galleries Raise Money for Cape May County Animal Shelter - Mackenzie Thorpe and Dr. Seuss Donated Artwork to be Auctioned Ocean Galleries in Stone Harbor, NJ is hosting an auction fundraiser for the Cape May County Animal Shelter and Adoption Center. A silent auction of a Dr. Seuss print will begin on Friday, June 14 and will close on Sunday, June 23. 2019. A live auction of a Mackenzie Thorpe print will be held on Sunday, June 23. Both exhibits, “The Cat Behind the Hat! – The Art of Dr. Seuss” and “Mackenzie Thorpe – 30 Years of Love,” will be on display Friday, June 14 through Sunday, June 23. - June 07, 2019 - Ocean Galleries

ARTIANA Announces Upcoming Online Auction of Modern and Contemporary South Asian Art - No Buyer's Premium - 13 -17 June 2019 ARTIANA, UAE’s first home-grown auction house for art and luxury collectibles, is offering 50 artworks from the Indian subcontinent in their South Asian Art auction on June 13 to June 17. Showcasing a broad and inclusive range of fine works in various media such as oils, acrylics and paper works,... - June 04, 2019 - ARTIANA

Legendary British Artist, Mackenzie Thorpe, Makes First Time Appearance at Ocean Galleries in Stone Harbor, NJ Ocean Galleries welcomes Mackenzie Thorpe for his first exhibition in New Jersey. The “Mackenzie Thorpe - 30 Years of Love” art exhibit, which includes an outstanding collection of pastels, sculptures, and limited edition prints by the renowned artist, will be in Stone Harbor throughout the weekend of June 21-23, 2019. Mackenzie Thorpe will appear at gallery receptions from 7:00 PM until 10:00 PM on Friday, June 21 and Saturday, June 22, and from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Sunday, June 23. - May 29, 2019 - Ocean Galleries

“The Cat Behind the Hat!” Art Exhibit Debuts at Ocean Galleries Over Father’s Day Weekend - Opens Friday, June 14 in Stone Harbor for a Limited Engagement Ocean Galleries is excited to debut a new collection of artwork by the beloved Dr. Seuss over Father’s Day weekend. “The Cat Behind the Hat!” exhibit, a series of print and bronze limited edition art, will be in the Stone Harbor gallery from June 14 through June 16, 2019. Guests are invited to join Art of Dr. Seuss collection representative, Jeff Schuffman, during receptions 7:00 PM until 10:00 PM on Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15, and 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Sunday, June 16. - May 16, 2019 - Ocean Galleries

Ocean Galleries to Host Fundraiser in Conjunction with Samir Sammoun Exhibit - Special Guest, Bernie Parent, to Serve as Auctioneer for Ed Snider Youth Hockey In conjunction with the Memorial Day exhibition with Samir Sammoun, Ocean Galleries is hosting an Exhibit Preview Party with two time Stanley Cup winner Bernie Parent to raise money for the Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation. Sammoun donated a 24” x 30” original oil painting, “Tuscany Vineyard,” which Ocean Galleries has custom framed (estimated value $15,000). Bernie Parent will be the guest auctioneer for the Live Auction of the donated painting, which beings at 6:45 PM on Saturday, May 26. - May 13, 2019 - Ocean Galleries

Ocean Galleries Announces 2019 Summer Art Exhibitions - Stone Harbor, NJ Gallery to Host Seven Extraordinary Exhibits with Guest Artists Ocean Galleries has lined up seven amazing art exhibitions this summer featuring the artwork of and appearances by Samir Sammoun, Mackenzie Thorpe, Stephen Harlan, Josef Kote, and the multi-talented Jane Seymour, as well as two special exhibitions with the artwork collections from The Art of Dr. Seuss and the iconic Peter Max. Guests will have the opportunity to view and acquire artwork, and to meet the artists and/or curators (Dr. Seuss and Peter Max exhibits) in intimate gallery receptions. - May 08, 2019 - Ocean Galleries

Master Impressionist, Samir Sammoun, to Exhibit at Ocean Galleries Memorial Day Weekend Ocean Galleries welcomes renowned Canadian-Lebanese Impressionist, Samir Sammoun, to Stone Harbor, NJ over Memorial Day weekend for his first ever exhibition in the gallery. The new exhibit, “Master Impressionist,” features more than 70 original oil paintings including many seascapes, landscapes, and cityscapes. “Samir Sammoun – Master Impressionist” is open throughout Memorial Day weekend, with the artist making gallery appearances 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM on Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26. - May 01, 2019 - Ocean Galleries

Marcus Jansen: Merchants of Babylon PTSD War Veteran’s Art Exhibited at International Museums and Galleries A veteran of Desert Storm and Desert Shield, Marcus Jansen worked through PTSD with art therapy. His socially critical paintings are now shown in international museums and galleries. New River Fine Art in Ft. Lauderdale, FL opens "Marcus Jansen: Merchants of Babylon," a solo exhibition of Jansen's post-apocalyptic paintings and installations on April 25, 2019. - April 19, 2019 - New River Fine Art

An Abstract View of the World Through a Chinese Lens - Presented by Blue Hill Fine Arts With the official arrival of spring, Blue Hill Fine Arts (https://www.artsy.net/blue-hill-fine-arts) along with their partner, Artsy.net, is pleased to present the online exclusive show “An Abstract View of the World Through a Chinese Lens,” April 8-21, 2019. This show uncovers into the world of abstract painting in China by Chinese artist Yan Jiang. - April 12, 2019 - Blue Hill Fine Arts

"A Celebration of Joy: Myron Barnstone’s Hidden Art" Will Have Several "Firsts" at Usagi Gallery in Brooklyn, April 12 - 17 "A Celebration of Joy: Myron Barnstone’s Hidden Art," opening 6-10 pm on Friday, April 12 at Usagi New York, is the first exhibit of Barnstone’s work in the northeast. Guests at the reception will experience a number of other firsts - a silent auction to benefit the Barnstone Art Education program, immersion in a simulated Barnstone classroom environment, and the first public viewing of a collection of Barnstone’s photos, taken over several decades. The exhibit runs through April 17. - April 10, 2019 - Barnstone Studios

Live Music, Dance, and Storytelling Among Free Offerings at Rhythms of the Village Spring Festival in Altadena The public is invited to attend a free community festival with the them of All Tribes Unit, on April 14, 2019, 12 pm to 6 pm. Highlights include live music and performances by African dancers, folklorico dancers, soul singers, African drummers, and Aztec dancers; as well as art, food and maker's fair. For free tickets and more information visit https://www.facebook.com/ROTVP - April 10, 2019 - Rhythms of the Village

Grande AMA & Associates LLC Investment Program Creates Cash Flow and Builds Wealth Notice of a new website and learning about Grande AMA. Notice that Grande AMA is growing and that they have a team. - March 23, 2019 - Grande AMA & Associates

ARTIANA Debuts Modern & Contemporary African Art in Art Beyond Borders Dubai Auction ARTIANA presents the first selection of Modern and Contemporary African art within the upcoming Art Beyond Borders sale from March 28 - 31. This serves as a preview to the auction house’s long-term dedication to showcasing work by African artists. Art Beyond Borders is an auction sale comprising... - March 21, 2019 - ARTIANA