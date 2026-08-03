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OESD Longarm Quilting Rebrands as Totally Quilted
OESD Longarm Quilting, a premier provider of high-quality, digitized longarm quilting designs, announced it is rebranding to Totally Quilted. This strategic name change opens the door to broader possibilities and new avenues of growth, better capturing the brand's expansive vision for all things... - August 03, 2026 - Totally Quilted
TSB Gallery Presents Resonance, an International Online Art Exhibition
TSB Gallery is pleased to announce the opening of Resonance, an international online art exhibition on view from July 1–31, 2026 at TSB Gallery. Resonance brings together a diverse group of contemporary artists whose work explores connection, echo, vibration, rhythm, harmony, contrast, and... - July 01, 2026 - TSB Gallery
TSB Gallery Presents “Threshold” — An International Online Exhibition Exploring Transition, Transformation, and Possibility
TSB Gallery announces the opening of Threshold, an international online group exhibition featuring 27 contemporary artists from across the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Caribbean. The exhibition will be available online from June 1–30, 2026 at TSB Gallery - June 03, 2026 - TSB Gallery
Pastor Reeves Studio Launches Free Bible Study Resource for Individuals, Churches, and Ministries Worldwide
Pastor Reeves Studio has released a growing library of free Bible study lessons designed for individuals, small groups, churches, and ministries. Available on Substack and Medium, each lesson functions as a complete, structured study or one-hour class. Future plans include 12-lesson workbooks and themed collections, while maintaining free access to core content. - June 02, 2026 - Pastor Reeves Studio
HNDMD Relaunches Craftangles Scrapbooking Patterned Papers
HNDMD Relaunches Craftangles Scrapbooking Patterned Papers with New Floral and Vintage Designs in 230 GSM - April 19, 2026 - HNDMD
Xiomaro’s Street Photography of New Jersey’s Wildwoods Captures Life Beyond the Boardwalk Nostalgia
“Street Photography of the Wildwoods: The Other Side of Nostalgia” by Xiomaro, will be released on March 31, 2026. The book is available on Amazon and bookstores everywhere. - March 27, 2026 - Xiomaro Art Studio
Build Me a Garden: From Soil to Surface: Rakhee Jain Desai Explores Labor, Lineage, and Living Materials in New Solo Exhibition
The Dougherty Arts Center presents Build Me a Garden: From Soil to Surface, a solo exhibition by multidisciplinary artist Rakhee Jain Desai, on view March 7 through April 18, 2026. Anchored by the question, “Can a relationship with land be inherited, and if so, through what means,” the exhibition examines how connections to land are developed and reimagined through labor, lineage, and living materials. - March 17, 2026 - Rakhee Jain Desai
Song E Yoon, Collateral Event of the 61st International Art Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia
Contemporary artist Song E Yoon (born in 1983, Busan, South Korea; currently based in New York) will present "Song E Yoon : Songs Across Time" from May 9 to November 22, 2026, as part of the off Collateral Event at the 61st International Art Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia. The... - March 13, 2026 - The Foundation of ART NYC
Visual Music Art That Channels the Energy and Inspiration of Music
Visual Music opens March 7 at Art Etc., exploring how sound transforms into color, movement, and form. This dynamic group exhibition examines the deep connection between music and visual art, from expressive abstractions inspired by rhythm to works depicting instruments and performance. Opening reception March 7, 5–7 PM, with live harp by Kathryn Robinson. On view through May 7 at 256 East First Street, Chico. - March 04, 2026 - Art Etc
From Silence to Gold: International Visionary Marigpa Announces Edinburgh Debut "AETHER - Golden Journey"
Following a transformative multi-month retreat into total silence, London-based artist Marigpa returns to the international stage with "AETHER - Golden Journey by Marigpa,” a landmark solo exhibition at The Dundas Street Gallery. Opening 27 February, the collection marks a pivotal shift... - February 19, 2026 - The Oneness Gallery
Local Author Offers All Her Ebooks Free During Holiday Season
Stock Your Digital Library Through This Ebook Sale - December 15, 2025 - Carol Ann Strickland Enterprises
"Open Eyes: Broken Voices," a New Fine Art Photography & Creative Writing Collection by Andrew B. Clark
"Open Eyes: Broken Voices" is a curated collection of fine art floral photographs, gritty street photography, and written reflections—including prose, poems, and haikus. Together, the pieces invite readers to discover hidden narratives, appreciate overlooked details, and see the world with renewed curiosity. - November 26, 2025 - Andrew B. Clark
Pastor Reeves Studio Expands Worldwide: Scripture-Inspired Artwork Now Available Across 16 Countries
Pastor Reeves Studio, based in St. Joseph, Michigan, announces its worldwide expansion on Etsy. Scripture-inspired artwork is now available across 16 new countries, bringing affordable, faith-filled digital downloads and prints to homes, churches, and communities worldwide. - November 11, 2025 - Pastor Reeves Studio
Pastor Reeves Abram Launches Pastor Reeves Studio to Share Online Faith-Inspired Artwork Worldwide
Christian artist Pastor Reeves Abram has launched Pastor Reeves Studio online from Saint Joseph, Michigan. His mission: Bringing Scripture to life through artwork that inspires faith. The studio offers museum-quality prints, posters, and spiritual gifts designed to uplift, encourage, and glorify God. Artwork is available online through Creator Spring, Etsy, Fine Art America, and RedBubble. - November 11, 2025 - Pastor Reeves Studio
Gaku Kakizaki Exhibition "Komorebi Where the Light Is"
Walls Tokyo is pleased to announce Gaku Kakizaki solo exhibition “Komorebi: Places of Light” from November 13 to December 13, 2025. - October 30, 2025 - WallsTokyo Art Gallery
New Street Photography Book Authored by Artist Xiomaro
"Street Photography of New York City" will be released by Sutton Publishing on October 30, 2025. - October 24, 2025 - Xiomaro Art Studio
Fripp Island Art Guild Debuts with Art Show Supporting Breast Cancer Awareness
Fripp Island Art Guild (FIAG) launches to unite local artists and art lovers. Join our first event: Pledge the Pink Art Show, Fri Oct. 17, 2025, 1–7 PM, 101 Ocean Point Dr., Fripp Island. Expect 34 artists, demos, and pink lemonade; proceeds support breast cancer services via Pledge the Pink. Sponsors include FrippIslandStay, USCB, Sparklight, RedCap, and more. - October 10, 2025 - Fripp Island Art Guild
Lens-Based Fine Art by Steve Traves Selected for Atlanta Galleries
Atlanta Photography Group Public Reception October 21, 2025 - September 29, 2025 - Steve Traves Digital Artworks
Haruna Niiya Exhibition "Unforgettable"
Walls Tokyo presents Haruna Niiya’s Solo Exhibition: Unforgettable; September 18 – October 18, 2025 - September 01, 2025 - WallsTokyo Art Gallery
Craig Stover’s ArtShow Expands with New Episodes
ArtShow is a half-hour weekly artist interview program where artists from a wide variety of artistic disciplines talk about their life and artworks with Host Craig Stover. To date, over 150 episodes are available on the ArtShow platform. - August 27, 2025 - Craig Stover
Drawing the Unspeakable: a Survivor’s Series Arrives with Raw Power
A bold monochrome collection emerges from South Africa — combining charcoal, pencil, ink, gold and grief in a modern visual resistance against gender-based violence. - July 16, 2025 - Caelthorne Art
Akira Fujimoto Exhibition "Frozen Echoes"
Walls Tokyo Presents Akira Fujimoto’s Solo Exhibition “Frozen Echoes” July 3 – 26, 2025. - July 03, 2025 - WallsTokyo Art Gallery
The MF Gallery Launches Online Fine Art Photography Collective Where Artistry Meets Exclusivity
The MF Gallery is excited to announce the launch of its exclusive online photography collective, a curated platform showcasing the finest voices in modern and contemporary fine art photography. This innovative collective offers a unique collection of iconic celebrity portraits, vibrant street photography, and dynamic punk rock imagery—all available through a seamless digital experience. - June 21, 2025 - The MF Gallery
Monochrome Rainbow — A Triptych by Caelthorne
A visceral portrait series honouring Pride through gold, grief, and grace. - June 17, 2025 - Caelthorne Art
North Carolina Photographer Greg Ghia Launches New Website Featuring Vibrant, Affordable Fine Art Prints Showcasing Grand Landscapes
Greg Ghia, a NC-based photographer known for his striking landscapes and macro fine detail, is proud to announce the launch of his new website, www.gregghiaphotography.com. The site features a curated collection of grand photographic and artistic prints from around the world, with a special focus... - June 12, 2025 - Greg Ghia Photography
Laboo Studio Surpasses 25,000 Sales with New Bauhaus Poster Launch
Modern wall art brand Laboo Studio celebrates a major sales milestone with the release of two new Bauhaus posters, designed for bold and creative interiors. - May 25, 2025 - Laboo Studio
Whitepine Studios Expands Creative Team with Two Accomplished Ceramic Artists
Whitepine Studios Continues to Grow and Expand Programs and Staffing - May 23, 2025 - Whitepine Studios
Tomoko Sue Exhibition "Where Life Returns"
Walls Tokyo is pleased to present "Where Life Returns," a solo exhibition by Tomoko Sue, on view from May 1 to May 25, 2025. Exhibition Dates: Thursday, May 1 – Sunday, May 25, 2025 Opening Hours: 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM Closed on: Monday, May 12; Tuesday, May 13; Monday, May 19;... - May 01, 2025 - WallsTokyo Art Gallery
Metamorphosis: Transformations in Art – A Dynamic Group Exhibition at Bushwick Gallery, March 6-13, 2025
Bushwick Gallery presents Metamorphosis: Transformations in Art, a group exhibition exploring change, growth, and evolution in contemporary art. Curated by Paridhi Chawla, the show runs from March 6-13, 2025, featuring diverse artists working in painting, sculpture, photography, textiles, and mixed media. Experience thought-provoking works that challenge permanence and embrace transformation. Opening reception on March 6. - March 05, 2025 - Bushwick Gallery
Regent Sound CEO, Robert Johnson Shares the Purchase of the Historic Albert King Guitar Gifted to King by Billy Gibbons in 1987 & the Missing Albert King Recordings
Regent Sound CEO, Robert Johnson shares the purchase of the historic Albert King Guitar gifted to King by Billy Gibbons in 1987 & the missing Albert King 1971 Muscle Shoals recording session. Robert Johnson was inspired to acquire the rare Albert King THC Flying V given to Albert in 1987 as a... - February 16, 2025 - Regent Sound
Bushwick Gallery Presents Love and Heartbreak: A Duality
The emotional spectrum of love, loss, and renewal was explored in this powerful group exhibition curated by Carlotta Assalto. Featuring 13 artists across painting, fiber art, photography, and mixed media, the show captured the fragility, resilience, and transformation of human connection. Opened on Feb 13, 2025. - February 14, 2025 - Bushwick Gallery
Robert Johnson Discusses History with Jeff Beck's Oxblood Les Paul Guitar & 50th Anniversary of Beck & Johnson Playing on Rolling Stones' Black & Blue Sessions
Regent Sound Records' CEO, Guitarist, Producer Robert Johnson discusses his history with Jeff Beck’s Oxblood Les Paul guitar, (which just sold for $1,315,708) & the 50th anniversary of Beck & Johnson playing together on the Rolling Stones’ Black & Blue Sessions in... - February 04, 2025 - Regent Sound
Elliston Fine Art Presents: When the Wind Blows – A Solo Exhibition by Willy Karekezi
Elliston Fine Art is excited to present the solo exhibition "When the Wind Blows" by Rwanda-based artist Willy Karekezi, marking his second solo show in the U.S. The exhibition explores the unseen forces of time affecting landscapes, identities, and experiences through various mediums like oil, acrylic, bark cloth, and papier-mâché. A highlight is the use of bark cloth, connecting viewers to African traditions and themes of ancestry, identity, and resilience. - January 16, 2025 - Elliston Fine Art
Boynes Artist Award Announces Winners of the 11th Edition
The Boynes Artist Award announces its 11th Edition winners, led by Alexandrea Nicholas-Jennings. Finalists include 10 talented artists. Winners gain cash prizes, global recognition, and access to the prestigious Residency Network. - December 12, 2024 - Boynes Artist Award
Transform Your Photography Skills Amidst Ireland's Breathtaking Landscapes
Renowned photographer Xiomaro is hosting a 12-day photography retreat in Ireland from May 29 to June 9, 2025, aimed at enthusiasts of all skill levels. This immersive experience encourages participants to explore the art of photography beyond traditional techniques, focusing on creativity and personal expression while discovering Ireland's stunning landscapes, rich culture, and history. - November 27, 2024 - Xiomaro Art Studio
Art by Talent Unveils Collection One: An Exclusive Array of Limited Edition Artworks Empowering Non-Traditional Artists
Art by Talent, a pioneering platform celebrating non-traditional artists, proudly launches Collection One, available now at www.artbytalent.com. This exclusive collection brings museum-quality, limited edition pieces to art lovers worldwide, showcasing the work of three remarkable artists: Masha... - November 26, 2024 - Art By Talent
The Foggy Dog and Gray Malin Collaborate on a Cozy, Chic Winter Collection for Dogs
Limited edition pet accessories collection from fine-art photographer Gray Malin, launching October 22. - October 22, 2024 - Gray Malin
ZuCot Gallery Unveils "Heritage in Hues": An Exclusive Exhibition by South African Master Dr. Esther Mahlangu
ZuCot Gallery is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated Heritage in Hues exhibition, featuring the renowned Master South African artist Dr. Esther Mahlangu. The exclusive event, which is in partnership with Balmain of Paris, and co-curated by Hassan Smith, will be held at the gallery on... - August 22, 2024 - Zucot Fine Art Gallery
Chicago Markets for Makers Returns to Artifact Events This Weekend
The popular and family-friendly Markets for Makers event is set to return to Chicago on July 20 and 21, offering a unique shopping experience from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. - July 20, 2024 - Markets for Makers
Markets for Makers Returns to Jacksonville This Weekend
Markets for Makers is returning to Jacksonville at an all-new venue: The Prime Osborn Convention Center. This weekend's family-friendly event will take place from 11am to 5pm on Saturday, June 29, and Sunday, June 30. - June 30, 2024 - Markets for Makers
Renowned Artist Leigh Herndon Unveils LeighArtWear™ Brand, Transforming Wearable Art and Sustainability in Fashion
Award-winning artist Leigh Herndon is proud to announce her wearable art creations, designed from her original silk Japanese batik paintings, have evolved into the LeighArtWear™ brand. "As an artist, I've always sought to push boundaries. With LeighArtWear™, I've fused the world... - June 26, 2024 - Leigh Designs Naples LLC
Markets for Makers Comes Back to Nashville This Weekend
Located at the Nashville Fairgrounds, this family-friendly makers market will feature 130+ vendors to shop from, food and drinks, photo walls and DIY stations. - May 31, 2024 - Markets for Makers
York Fine Arts Presents "Ian Rawling: Familiar and Found"
Sheffield artist Ian Rawling showcases an extraordinary collection of original pastels at his first solo show with York Fine Arts. - May 23, 2024 - York Fine Arts
“Rearranging Reality” Exhibition Opens at John Wayne Airport
Acclaimed collage artist David Krovblit unveils Rearranging Reality, a solo exhibition at John Wayne Airport from April 2 through July 8, 2024. This captivating showcase features a diverse collection of nearly 20 of Krovblit's original artworks, spanning several key periods of his illustrious... - May 11, 2024 - Krovblit LLC
Starworks Announces First Annual Craft Invitational
Starworks, a leading destination for craft enthusiasts, is thrilled to announce its inaugural Craft Invitational on June 8, showcasing the region's most talented artists with an emphasis on functional craft of the highest quality. This landmark event offers attendees a unique opportunity to explore and shop a curated selection of works by master artisans, promising to be a celebration of artistry, craftsmanship, and creativity. - May 03, 2024 - Starworks
The "Legacy" Exhibit: ZuCot Gallery’s Tribute to Black Women
Atlanta’s ZuCot Gallery proudly unveils “Legacy,” an awe-inspiring exhibition honoring the indomitable spirit and profound impact of Black women. Through the lens of motherhood, activism, spousal roles, leaders and friends, this group exhibit unites a diverse collection of... - May 02, 2024 - Zucot Fine Art Gallery
Kathleen Keifer: Live Painting
Renowned for her captivating exploration of New California Realism and innovative portrayal of popular culture icons, Kathleen Keifer invites collectors and art enthusiasts to witness her creative process firsthand. - May 01, 2024 - Artspace Warehouse
SOLOSHOW Launches Mission to Upend the Art World & Foster the Industry's Next Big Names
SOLOSHOW, the trailblazing new artist accelerator, is resetting Art Industry standards, by empowering artists to break the elitist exclusionary barriers that smother the voices of some of the most profound & creative minds of our time before they can even be heard. SOLOSHOW recently opened its Laguna Beach gallery+community space, marking the launch of "stage one" of its mission to launch creatives' careers & become the go-to source where collectors, curators, & critics find the next big thing. - April 26, 2024 - SOLOSHOW
Alchemical Motion: Group Art Exhibiton at Artspace Warehouse
Artspace Warehouse proudly presents Alchemical Motion, a captivating contemporary art exhibition that transcends established forms and perceptions. This innovative showcase features a diverse collection of works by accomplished artists, each contributing a unique perspective to the theme of transformation and fluidity. - March 31, 2024 - Artspace Warehouse
Out of the Narrows: The Artists’ Haggadah Featured at the Dr. Bernard Heller Museum in New York
Out of the Narrows: The Artists’ Haggadah draws its inspiration from the Hebrew word for Egypt, mitzrayim, meaning "the narrow place," a term that resonates deeply with the challenges of our times. The Haggadah delves into themes of immigration, antisemitism, Diaspora, the environment, and other contemporary issues. It poses profound questions, such as "How does art make sense of the Passover story?" - March 22, 2024 - Jewish Artists Collective Chicago