PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Redcat Releases the International® Scout II Gen8 AXE Edition RTR Crawler The Redcat International® Scout II Gen8 AXE Edition has gone where no other Ready-to-Run (RTR) scale crawler has been before. With features no other RTR crawler has ever included, the Redcat International Scout II Gen8 AXE Edition is carving a whole new trail. - December 06, 2019 - Redcat RC

Once Upon a Crime Presents, Crime Pays - The Case of the Boonton Christmas Heist Once Upon a Crime, a “Brick & Mortar Business” partner providing More Business, More Exposure, Less Work, has partnered with Boonton Main Street, in Boonton, NJ, to bring business back to the locals. - November 20, 2019 - One Upon a Crime

A New Dragon Ball Z Online Shop and Community for Anime Fans As a Dragon Ball Z (DBZ) online shop and community website, dbzhub.com has recently been launched to serve DBZ fans around the world. Dbzhub.com is operated by a team of DBZ fans from China, they have been watching DBZ anime episodes ever since they were kids. So, when trying to start an online business,... - October 14, 2019 - DBZhub.com

NobleSpirit, Together with (SMI) Stamp Market Index, Discover New Generation of Collectors on eBay Stamp Market Index (SMI), a first-of-its-kind tool and resource, with data never before available, has uncovered a new early collector demographic. - September 27, 2019 - NobleSpirit

NobleSpirit Announces the Introduction of (SMI) Stamp Market Index, Powered Exclusively by eBay Stamp Market Index (SMI) is a first-of-its-kind tool and resource, with data never before available. ​​​NobleSpirit, the leading dealer of asset class stamps, coins and collectibles on eBay, this morning announced the introduction of Stamp Market Index (SMI), a new phase going forward... - July 26, 2019 - NobleSpirit

The CAMO TT PRO and CAMO X4 PRO Are Back in Stock, and Better Than Ever Both the CAMO TT and CAMO X4 are back in stock, and they are even better than before. - June 22, 2019 - Redcat RC

AVOW Magazine; for Women Veterans, by Women Veterans AVOW Magazine launches and releases first issue for women veterans. - June 17, 2019 - AVOW Magazine

New High Torque, 25KG, Metal Gear Servo from Hexfly Hexfly releases a new high torque digital servo for many RC applications. - June 15, 2019 - Redcat RC

Redcat Racing Releases a Light Kit for the Gen8 Redcat Racing just released a Fully waterproof, 16 LED Light Kit for the popular Gen8 Scout II Scale Crawler. - June 13, 2019 - Redcat RC

Forces War Records Brand New Website Feature – Making It Easier to Find the Records You’ve Been Searching For Forces War Records are excited to announce that they have launched a powerful new update to their records page, which could mean brand new insight and an industry first in genealogy website research. - June 11, 2019 - Forces War Records

Board Game Cafe Pioneers Hex & Company Launch Kickstarter for New Manhattan Location Hex & Company is excited to announce the launch of their groundbreaking crowdfunding campaign, which will bring a new location to the Upper East Side of New York City. - June 06, 2019 - Hex & Company

"We Celebrate!" – Invitation to an International Textile Community Project For 100 years, women have been allowed to vote in Germany, Quilt around the World‘s home country. In some countries women‘s suffrage was introduced earlier, in others much later. Even today, women (and men) are still not allowed to vote at all or only with restrictions in many countries, or to have themselves elected. - May 09, 2019 - Quilt around the World GmbH

Gullei.com Launches Paracord SOS Survival Bracelets These unique jewelry items are not just fashion bracelets but they are made of military standard paracord & have special features like Outdoor life-saving flint, precision mini compass, knife, whistle and paracord that can be extended up to 3 meters. - May 08, 2019 - Gullei Company Limited

Redcat Racing is Now Carrying Killerbody Accessories Redcat Racing is now selling Killerbody RC products. Killerbody is a company that manufactures high quality radio controlled vehicle scale accessories. They specialize in both polycarbonate and hard plastic bodies, as well as detailed body accessories and LED light units. Some of the Killerbody products... - April 28, 2019 - Redcat RC

Seacraft Gallery Announces New Line of Handcrafted Model Ships & Model Boats in Australia Wooden model ship and model boats are a passion with a rising number of new enthusiasts. Australia company, Seacraft Gallery recently launched a new line of handcrafted selections. - April 02, 2019 - Seacraft Gallery

Redcat Releases the Gen8 P-A-C-K (Pre-Assembled Chassis Kit) Redcat releases a new chassis kit for custom builders. - February 15, 2019 - Redcat RC

Victory Tractor Implements: A New Way for Farmers to Economically Source Tractor Attachments and Spare Parts Victory Tractor Implements provide high quality tractor attachments at the lowest prices available online. In the past, farmers and land maintenance professionals have had limited options when it came to acquiring quality machinery, often requiring costly, time consuming travel and transport. By providing an online resource, farm professionals are now able to access the machinery needed for the job from the comfort of their home. - February 01, 2019 - Victory Tractor Implements

Redcat Racing Gen8 Hop Up Parts Released The Gen8 is Redcat’s newest vehicle and is the first to be completely designed and developed, in house, in the USA. The Gen8 is rapidly taking the RC marketplace by storm. A quick search will reveal its immediate acceptance into the scale RC crawler community. With its amazing performance, straight... - January 20, 2019 - Redcat RC

Redcat Racing Has Released a New Portal Axle Kit When searching social media, it quickly becomes apparent that the all new Redcat Racing Gen8 is making a huge impact on the scale RC community. One of the features that make the Gen8 so desirable, is its portal axles. They not only give the truck a more aggressive stance, but more importantly, they provide... - January 16, 2019 - Redcat RC

Free 3D Printable Parts from the Redcat Racing Engineering Team Redcat Racing is already a high value brand, especially with the release of its Gen.7 Sport, the Everest Gen.7 Pro and the all new Gen.8 International Harvester Scout II Rallye Edition scale crawlers. It seems overboard that they would find the need to add even more value to their products, but they... - January 09, 2019 - Redcat RC

Chartpak, Inc. Acquires Borden & Riley Paper Company Effective December 28, 2018, Chartpak, Inc., located in Leeds, MA, has signed a definitive Asset Purchase Agreement for the selected assets of Borden & Riley Paper Company, located in Hollis, NY, a manufacturer and converter of branded specialty papers for the fine art, graphic art, and technical... - January 02, 2019 - Chartpak, Inc.

Bricks LA LEGO® Fan Event Coming to Pasadena, CA Join brick fans and builders this weekend for the fifth annual Bricks LA LEGO® fan convention. - December 28, 2018 - Playful Workshop

Three by Three Seattle jOTBLOCK™ Watercolor Set Selected as One of This Year's Oprah's Favorite Things Watercolor set included in annual list of this season’s holiday must-haves featured in the December issue of O, The Oprah Magazine and on OprahMag.com. - December 14, 2018 - Three by Three Seattle

As You Wish Pottery Opens a Store at The Shops at Norterra As You Wish Pottery opens a new store at The Shops at Norterra. - December 10, 2018 - As You Wish Pottery Painting Place

TTP HARD Drills Bits Are Officially Certified as HARD TTP HARD drill bits Ltd. knew their cobalt drill bits were hard but wanted to know exactly how hard. They commissioned SGS, the world's leading testing and certification company, to find out how hard they were. - November 29, 2018 - TTP HARD drills Limited

TTP HARD Drills Expansion Plan Returns to Home Market Having established a presence in the USA marketplace UK based TTP HARD drill limited returns to UK and Europe for expansion. - November 29, 2018 - TTP HARD drills Limited

Instant Imprints to Open Three New Locations Instant Imprints, a company that creates visibility and awareness for its customers, announces three new locations opening in November and December, along with excellent growth over the past year. Instant Imprints makes branded apparel, signs and banners, custom t-shirts, promotional items and print... - November 15, 2018 - Instant Imprints

CreBobble.com Announces Affordable Range of Customized Bobbleheads for This Christmas The market leader in bobblehead doll supplies, CreBobble.com announces their special Christmas offer for their affordable range of custom bobblehead dolls. - November 12, 2018 - CreBobble.com

The Voyager's Workshop Celebrates Your Storytelling Hobbies The Voyager's Workshop, an online shop for gaming adventurers, launched by Nova Scotia artist, designer and storyteller Wouter F. Goedkoop. It caters to people who enjoy adventures of pen, paper, cardboard and pixels by creating original designs and even made-to-order items that showcase their passion for the stories they live, tell and are a part of. - November 01, 2018 - The Voyager's Workshop

iMicro - Fingertip Microscope Makes a Breakthrough in Portable Microscopy Microscopes with excellent performance are usually bulky, heavy and expensive, even portable ones. QingYing E&T LLC is proud to announce iMicro, which is a real breakthrough in portable microscopy: it has comparable optical performance to a professional desktop microscope while at an extremely low profile and cost. - October 19, 2018 - QingYing E&T LLC

Procosplay Debut Quality Captain America, Doctor Strange & Hela Costumes for Halloween Superhero Fun Procosplay specializes in top-quality, affordable cosplay costumes of all kinds. For this Halloween season, several new Marvel superhero costumes are sure to be super popular. When it comes to cosplay costume shopping, especially for Halloween, no real enthusiast wants to get left behind and make a... - September 27, 2018 - ProCosplay

Invitation: Online Project "Mysterious 7" - Free Patchwork Puzzles to Tease Your Brains, Design and Sew After the great success of the first two "patchwork puzzles," the online portal Quilt around the World (www.quilt-around-the-world.com) organizes a new interactive project for all passionate quilters around the globe, this time under the motto "Mysterious 7." - September 22, 2018 - Quilt around the World GmbH

Instant Imprints to Sponsor the 2018 Tee It Up for the Troops Charity Golf Tournament The promotional marketing brand will provide apparel and signage for the event on September 17th. - September 13, 2018 - Instant Imprints

Redcat Racing Has a New Trophy Truck - the Camo TT Redcat Racing, the premier source for quality Gas, Nitro and Electric powered RC vehicles, announces the release of the Camo TT. The Camo TT will be available for purchase on August 13th, 2018. - August 13, 2018 - Redcat RC

Redcat Racing Has a New Rock Racer - The Camo X4 Redcat Racing, the premier source for quality Gas, Nitro and Electric powered RC vehicles, announces the release of the Camo X4. The Camo X4 will be available for purchase on August 13th, 2018. - August 13, 2018 - Redcat RC

Redcat Racing Announces the Release of the Dukono Redcat Racing, the premier source for quality Gas, Nitro and Electric powered RC vehicles, announces the release of the Dukono. The Dukono will be available for purchase on August 13th, 2018. - August 10, 2018 - Redcat RC

Redcat Racing Has a New 1:5 Scale Monster Truck with an 8S Power System - the Rampage R5 Redcat Racing, the premier source for quality Gas, Nitro and Electric powered RC vehicles, announces the release of the all new Rampage R5. The R5 will be available for purchase late August, 2018. - August 10, 2018 - Redcat RC

Natural Cutie Weekend Takeover Highlights Natural Hair, Business, and Scholarships Natural Cuties takes over the weekend helping to bring attention to natural hair, business acumen, and scholarships for young ladies over the 4th weekend in August. - August 09, 2018 - Natural Cuties

BEHALE Organic Oils Website Launches with 17 Products to Promote Healthy Living Behale is a company dedicated to supplying quality organic oils. They have 17 products available for purchase. Patrons can visit www.behaleorganics.com and find out how their 100% USDA Certified organic oils can enrich their lives. Viewers can also view the Behale photo gallery to learn more about the source of their Organic Oil, read Behale's About page to learn about the company's mission and values, and discover how Behale gives back to the African Organic Oil industry. - July 02, 2018 - Behale, Inc.

Petagious Announces Launch, Offering Custom-Made Plush Replica of Your Pet Whether to be a warm reminder of a pet who has passed away or just a fun companion or gift, Petagious is a new brand offering the best in custom-made stuffed animal pet replicas, based off of customer photos – both “child friendly” and “life-like” versions. - June 11, 2018 - Petagious LLC

5 Applegreen Research™ Acrylic Paint Activities for Summer Break Applegreen Research™ paints’ encourages everyone this summer to let go of their electronics for an hour or two and pick up paints (#letitgo). - June 08, 2018 - Applegreen Research

Arts, Crafts, and Finds Announces New Website Launch The new website launched on the Wordpress blogging network offers visitors exciting arts and craft content. - June 01, 2018 - Arts, Crafts and Finds

Garden Shop Online Launches Brand New Online-Only Store for Modern Garden Owners in the UK Garden Shop Online is a UK-based online-only retailer that provides garden planters, furniture, structures, storage and urban and contemporary furniture and lifestyle products. The selection is chosen from the UK’s finest garden brands and products from lesser-known suppliers. Garden Shop Online... - May 17, 2018 - Garden Shop Online

Miniature Mail Puts the Small in Small Business This new company sells custom letters and greeting cards on a miniature scale. They print tiny, high-quality letters on-demand and mail them out later on behalf of their customers. - May 10, 2018 - Miniature Mail

Liberate Hollywood Presents RAW: A Fundraiser for Local Filmmakers and Artists Join Liberate Hollywood and the filmmaking team of RAW on the night of May 4 at 7:30 PM for a special evening of raising funds and awareness for the Women of War and Female PTSD with performances by award-winning musicians, motivational speakers, a thought-provoking panel of special guests and exemplary artists exhibiting the height of their craft. Let's re-embrace what we all are at the core: connected. - May 03, 2018 - Liberate Hollywood

Applegreen Research™ Acrylic Paints is “Amazon’s Choice” for Rock Paint Applegreen Research™ paints’ is “Amazon Choice” Badge for Rock Paints and Rock Painting Supplies. - April 04, 2018 - Applegreen Research

Applegreen Research™ Acrylic Paints Are “Amazon’s Choice” Again Applegreen Research™ paints won the “Amazon Choice” Badge second time round, just in time for spring break. - March 14, 2018 - Applegreen Research

Chartpak, Inc. Acquires Martin F. Weber Company & Martin Universal Design Effective March 8, 2018, Chartpak, Inc. has signed a definitive Asset Purchase Agreement for the selected assets of Martin/F. Weber Co. ("MFW") and Martin Universal Design, Inc. ("MUD"), an American branded and private label manufacturer of artist color, mediums and supplies. The assets include, but are not limited to, inventory, machinery and equipment, intellectual property and its customer and artist base. - March 12, 2018 - Chartpak, Inc.