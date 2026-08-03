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Within Hobby & Craft Retail
OESD Longarm Quilting Rebrands as Totally Quilted
OESD Longarm Quilting, a premier provider of high-quality, digitized longarm quilting designs, announced it is rebranding to Totally Quilted. This strategic name change opens the door to broader possibilities and new avenues of growth, better capturing the brand's expansive vision for all things... - August 03, 2026 - Totally Quilted
Pokemon Cards for Baristas
Reno coffee shop creates the first Pokemon style Trading Card Game for Baristas and coffee shops. - July 23, 2026 - Barista Brawl
Cinnamon Rose Pottery Introduces One-of-a-Kind Handcrafted Stoneware Inspired by Art, Nature, and Timeless Design
Artist Brenda Mize is pleased to announce the launch of Cinnamon Rose Pottery on her primitives website, Cinnamon Rose Primitives. Her pottery is a new collection of handcrafted pottery celebrating individuality, artistry, and the beauty found in handmade work. - July 21, 2026 - Cinnamon Rose Primitives
Jack Fallows & PostCurious Fund The Stormlamp Rituals, an Illustrated Puzzle Book, in 17 Minutes on Kickstarter
A spooky illustrated puzzle book with 10+ hours of gameplay and built-in hints for 1 to 2 players. Travel along with Anna, a young witch exploring a mysterious world touched by magic. Read the story, examine illustrations, and solve puzzles page-by-page to progress further in the adventure. - June 03, 2026 - PostCurious
The Country Squire Announces Grand Opening Celebration Week at New Lakeland Drive Location
Historic Mississippi Tobacconist announces the Grand Opening of its new flagship location at 1925 Lakeland Drive in Jackson, featuring the state’s largest cigar humidor, a luxury cocktail lounge, outdoor seating, and Central Mississippi’s only 24-hour private members-only cigar lounge, The Reeves Room. A week of special events will culminate in the official Grand Opening celebration on May 30, 2026, featuring a live concert, beer and food trucks, and commemorative presentation. - May 15, 2026 - The Country Squire
AccuQuilt Introduces GO! Grizzly™ Dies, Expanding Cutting Capacity for High-Volume Quilters
AccuQuilt announces the launch of GO! Grizzly™ dies, a new high-capacity die category designed exclusively for the GO! Big® Electric Fabric Cutter. Featuring larger 13" x 24" die boards, GO! Grizzly dies can cut up to 12 layers of quilting cotton at once, doubling the capacity of traditional GO!® dies. The launch includes individual dies and starter bundles aimed at quilters, quilt groups and makers producing projects at scale. - May 12, 2026 - AccuQuilt
AccuQuilt and OESD Announce Partnership Connecting Accurate Fabric Cutting and Machine Embroidery
AccuQuilt and OESD have announced a partnership that brings together precision fabric cutting and machine embroidery, beginning with perfectly cut appliqué shapes as the foundation for superior results. By combining AccuQuilt’s cutting systems with OESD’s embroidery designs, the collaboration aims to streamline workflows, improve accuracy, and help makers create cleaner, more polished projects while expanding their creative possibilities. - May 08, 2026 - AccuQuilt
HNDMD Relaunches Craftangles Scrapbooking Patterned Papers
HNDMD Relaunches Craftangles Scrapbooking Patterned Papers with New Floral and Vintage Designs in 230 GSM - April 19, 2026 - HNDMD
AccuQuilt Expands AccuQuiltable Design Software with New BOB Collections
AccuQuilt has launched two new BOB Collections for its AccuQuiltable Design Software: the BOB Classic Collection and BOB Specialty Collection. Each adds 50+ GO! Block on Board blocks and 230+ shapes to the design library. Combined with existing GO! Qube shapes, quilters can access 600+ AccuQuilt-compatible shapes in one space to plan layouts, test combinations and preview designs before cutting. - March 11, 2026 - AccuQuilt
Qraftful™ Launches as New Parent Brand Unifying TekBrands’ Family of Creative Brands
Qraftful™ has launched as the new parent brand for the company formerly known as TekBrands, uniting AccuQuilt, Arrow Sewing, June Tailor, AccuCut, Custom Shape Pros and MemoryStitch under one corporate identity. Product brands, packaging, pricing and warranties remain unchanged. The move strengthens brand alignment, clarifies communications and supports cohesive industry engagement, with a formal debut at H+H Americas in May 2026. - February 23, 2026 - TEK Brands, LLC
Mythic Guitar Company Announces Expansion and Three-Year Plan to Rebuild U.S. Guitar Manufacturing
Founded in 2017 in Austin, Texas, Mythic Guitar Company is a growing U.S.-based guitar manufacturer expanding toward full-scale domestic production. The company builds true one-off custom guitars, offers OEM and ghost manufacturing under NDA, and supports artist-owned guitar brands, challenging offshore production and traditional industry models. - January 04, 2026 - Mythic Guitar Company
Legacy Collection LLC Announces Grand Opening of TCG Retail Store in Niceville, Florida
Legacy Collection LLC, a leading name in the Trading Card Game (TCG) community, proudly announces the grand opening of its first retail location in Niceville, Florida. Founded and owned by Joseph Linnus, Legacy Collection has built a strong reputation for its premium TCG collectibles,... - January 02, 2026 - Legacy Collection LLC
AccuQuilt GO! Bolt™ Electric Cutter Wins 2025 GOOD DESIGN® Award
AccuQuilt announced its GO! Bolt Electric Fabric Cutter has won a 2025 GOOD DESIGN Award in the Household category, earning top placement for design excellence. Created to make quilting more accessible without sacrificing precision, the compact cutter balances power, portability and ease of use. Designed with Fahrenheit Design and engineered by Pump Studios, the GO! Bolt delivers fast, accurate cuts while reducing physical strain for quilters in real-world spaces. - December 24, 2025 - AccuQuilt
Boston-Area Brand Unimpressed Press Launches Snarky Notebook Line That Embraces the Anti-Positivity Trend
Unimpressed Press, a Boston-area stationery brand, has launched a collection of about 30 humor-filled, anti-positivity notebooks designed for people tired of “good vibes only” culture. The line embraces honesty, dry humor, and relatable self-expression, offering bold titles like “Emotional Support Notebook” and “Motivational Quotes That Didn’t Work.” The brand taps into the growing movement away from toxic positivity, giving customers a realistic and refreshing way to journal. - November 28, 2025 - Unimpressed Press
AccuQuilt Introduces the New AccuQuilt Cutting Table, Designed for Comfort, Speed, and Precision
AccuQuilt has launched the new AccuQuilt Cutting Table, developed with Arrow Sewing Furniture to improve comfort, speed, and precision in fabric cutting. Featuring a 70" x 40" work surface, 36¼" ergonomic height, and built-in Diebrary drawer, the table offers generous space and smart storage for GO! cutters and accessories. It folds to 20" wide for easy storage and is available November 1, 2025, at AccuQuilt.com and authorized retailers. - November 01, 2025 - AccuQuilt
Arrow Sewing Furniture Introduces Four New Cabinets Designed for Today’s Sewists
Arrow Sewing Furniture has introduced four new cabinets designed to enhance comfort and efficiency for home sewists: the AccuQuilt Cutting Table, Melbourne Sewing Cabinet, Adelaide Storage Cabinet, and Kangaroo XL & Joey. Each features smart storage, ergonomic design, and flexible configurations to support creativity in any space. All models are available November 1, 2025, through Arrow’s authorized retailers and at ArrowSewing.com. - November 01, 2025 - Arrow Sewing
AccuQuilt Introduces First New Fabric Cutter in More Than a Decade
AccuQuilt has launched the GO! Bolt™ Electric Fabric Cutter, its first new cutter since 2014. Lightweight at under 10 pounds, the portable machine cuts fabric up to 10 times faster than rotary methods and is compatible with 375+ GO! dies. Designed for quilters balancing limited space and time, the GO! Bolt includes built-in handles, a custom backpack option, and accessories that expand its portability. - October 01, 2025 - AccuQuilt
GoodNewz4U Comics Unveils Ruth & Samuel Trilogy Edition: A Bold Fusion of Faith, Culture, and Visual Storytelling
GoodNewz4U Comics is proud to announce the release of its latest bundled edition: Ruth, Samuel I & Samuel II, a powerful trilogy that reimagines biblical narratives through an Afrocentric lens with emotionally resonant art and culturally rich storytelling. - September 26, 2025 - GoodNewz4U Comics
EQUES Timepieces Joins Walmart Marketplace, Blending Classic Design and Philanthropy
Steven Gagnon, founder of EQUES Timepieces, is expanding his Southern California microbrand with its collection now featured on Walmart Marketplace. Founded in 2022, EQUES blends classic craftsmanship, durable materials, and accessible luxury. As a cancer survivor, Gagnon built philanthropy into the brand, donating a portion of profits to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. EQUES also offers limited-edition sunglasses, uniting timeless design with a mission of resilience and giving back. - September 06, 2025 - EQUES Timepieces
The Pennysleever Introduces Exclusive Vintage Sized Magnetic Card Holders
The Pennysleever, an online seller of hobby supplies, offers a cost effective solution to vintage card collectors seeking attractive options for storage and display of collectibles. - September 02, 2025 - The Pennysleever LLC
Ocean Tides Expands to Walmart.com with New Holiday Gift Wrap and Craft Tissue Paper Multipacks
Ocean Tides, a veteran- and woman-owned business specializing in premium gift wrap and craft tissue paper, is now available on Walmart.com. The expansion includes the launch of new multipack collections, such as a festive red, white, and green set for seasonal gift wrapping and a sleek black, gold, and silver set for elegant occasions. With a growing product line available across major marketplaces, Ocean Tides continues to focus on providing quality and variety for creative projects nationwide. - August 29, 2025 - 4FC LLC
Supernatural NA Debut Explores Resilience and Family Bonds in the Face of Darkness
J. A. Carlton's "The Coming of Schades, Book 1" in the Heroes of the Line series, garners praise from Kirkus Reviews for its eerie atmosphere and emotional weight. - August 18, 2025 - Jill Carlton
GoodNewz4U Comics Unveils Powerful New Issue: Joshua & Judges
Joshua & Judges captures two transformative biblical eras. - August 06, 2025 - GoodNewz4U Comics
Game Haven Guild Announces the Launch of the Business of Gaming Podcast - a Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Industry Powering Tabletop Gaming
Game Haven Guild is proud to announce the launch of its new podcast, The Business of Gaming, debuting on August 4, 2025. This groundbreaking series takes listeners inside the tabletop gaming industry—from bustling game stores and passionate designers to the supply chains and strategies that keep the dice rolling and the cards flying. - August 04, 2025 - Game Haven Guild
TekBrands Celebrates Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Grand Opening of New Omaha Headquarters
TekBrands celebrated the grand opening of its new Omaha headquarters with a ribbon cutting and tours, highlighting its commitment to innovation, collaboration, and community. Home to brands like AccuQuilt, Arrow Sewing, and June Tailor, the modern facility supports employee creativity and reaffirms TekBrands’ Nebraska roots and dedication to growth. - July 31, 2025 - TEK Brands, LLC
GoodNewz4U Comics Releases Latest Issue in The Holy Bible Comic Book Series: Leviticus
GoodNewz4U Comics has released the latest installment in The Holy Bible Comic Book Series: Leviticus, continuing its mission to bring scripture to life through engaging artwork and storytelling. As an African American-led publication, GoodNewz4U Comics blends faith with rich cultural representation, offering a fresh perspective on biblical teachings. This newest issue presents the book of Leviticus in a visually compelling format, making its lessons accessible to readers of all ages. - June 04, 2025 - GoodNewz4U Comics
Laboo Studio Surpasses 25,000 Sales with New Bauhaus Poster Launch
Modern wall art brand Laboo Studio celebrates a major sales milestone with the release of two new Bauhaus posters, designed for bold and creative interiors. - May 25, 2025 - Laboo Studio
Bringing Scripture to Life: The GoodNewz4U Comics Holy Bible Comic Book Series New Comic Book Series Offers a Fresh, Inclusive Take on Biblical Stories
GoodNewz4U Comics is launching a new comic book series that visually reimagines biblical narratives with a focus on historical authenticity. The Holy Bible Comic Book Series presents Scripture in an illustrated format designed to engage a broad audience. - May 22, 2025 - GoodNewz4U Comics
TEK Brands, LLC Promotes Robert Hafner to VP of Sales
TEK Brands, LLC has promoted Robert Hafner to VP of Sales for AccuQuilt, Arrow Sewing Furniture and June Tailor. An industry veteran, Hafner previously led sales growth at Arrow and played a key role in AccuQuilt's expansion. CEO Renee Thomas Jacobs and Chief Brand Officer Lynn Gibney praised his dealer-focused approach and product insight. Hafner will lead sales strategy and dealer programs, debuting new initiatives at the H&H show in Chicago, May 7–9. - May 07, 2025 - TEK Brands, LLC
Gudnak, by Chaotic Great, Kickstarter Breaks Record for the Top Square Card Expandable Card Game Ever
Gudnak: The Marvorren Expansion has broken the record for the highest-funded expandable card game using exclusively square cards that is set in a dying fantasy universe. With a Kickstarter campaign that soared past its funding goal like a glorious Bullgryff, Gudnak now holds the throne as the... - March 30, 2025 - Chaotic Great Games
AccuQuilt Unveils AccuQuiltable™ – an Integrated, Smart Project Design Software for Quilters
AccuQuilt has launched AccuQuiltable™, the first quilt design software made for AccuQuilt GO!® users. Released on March 4, 2025, it simplifies quilt planning with tools to design, customize, and optimize projects. Available in Basic Tools and Block Maker versions, it features a die library, block designer, smart quilt builder, and fabric swatch import. The software is available for Mac and Windows as a digital download or boxed version. - March 17, 2025 - AccuQuilt
AccuQuilt Launches the GO! Big® Die Catcher Accessory for the Popular GO! Big Electric Die-Cutting Machine
AccuQuilt's GO! Big® Die Catcher is a lightweight accessory for the GO! Big® Electric Fabric Cutter, enhancing quilting ease with hands-free die-catching and storage for power cords. Compatible with all GO!® die sizes, it’s portable and can be stored vertically or horizontally. Designed to blend functionality and style, it’s available at authorized retailers and AccuQuilt’s website. AccuQuilt, part of TekBrands, is known for innovative, high-quality quilting tools. - December 02, 2024 - AccuQuilt
AccuQuilt Launches GO! Me® Fabric Cutter 2.0 – a Portable, User-Friendly Solution for Beginner Quilters with Improved Roller Cutting Action
AccuQuilt’s updated GO! Me® Fabric Cutter Starter Set v2.0 offers beginner quilters a portable, user-friendly cutting solution. It includes a 6” x 6” mat, two essential dies, and a pattern booklet. Cutting up to six layers of fabric with improved roller action, it’s compatible with 200+ dies, weighs 8.5 lbs, and comes with a 30-day trial. - December 02, 2024 - AccuQuilt
Arrow Sewing® Launches Innovative Dual Rail Electric Lift for Ready-to-Assemble Cabinets
Arrow Sewing® proudly launches the first-ever Dual Rail Electric Lift for Ready-to-Assemble (RTA) cabinets, offering a seamless, ergonomic solution for sewing machine adjustments at the push of a button. This innovation – available on select models – enhances stability, comfort, and productivity. Combining affordability with premium features, Arrow Sewing continues to elevate the sewing experience with high-quality, easy-to-assemble furniture. - October 28, 2024 - Arrow Sewing
Dice Dungeons Announces 80s Adventures: a 1980s inspired 5e D&D Supplement
Dice Dungeons, creators of Mutated Monsters for 5e, are launching "80s Adventures," a D&D 5e supplement, on Kickstarter from July 30 to August 30, 2024. It features 80s-inspired subclasses, magical items, adventure modules, spells, and locations. With contributions from award-winning artist Brendan Lancaster, the book promises a nostalgic journey through the 1980s, blending vibrant aesthetics with classic D&D elements. - July 30, 2024 - Dice Dungeons
Chicago Markets for Makers Returns to Artifact Events This Weekend
The popular and family-friendly Markets for Makers event is set to return to Chicago on July 20 and 21, offering a unique shopping experience from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. - July 20, 2024 - Markets for Makers
Brenda Mize Dolls Announces Rebranding and New Website Launch
Brenda Mize Dolls, formerly known as Eyes of Texas Dolls, is excited to announce its official rebranding and the launch of its new website as well. This change comes as part of a strategic move following the company’s relocation from Texas to Connecticut. - July 08, 2024 - Brenda Mize Dolls
Markets for Makers Returns to Jacksonville This Weekend
Markets for Makers is returning to Jacksonville at an all-new venue: The Prime Osborn Convention Center. This weekend's family-friendly event will take place from 11am to 5pm on Saturday, June 29, and Sunday, June 30. - June 30, 2024 - Markets for Makers
Markets for Makers Comes Back to Nashville This Weekend
Located at the Nashville Fairgrounds, this family-friendly makers market will feature 130+ vendors to shop from, food and drinks, photo walls and DIY stations. - May 31, 2024 - Markets for Makers
CMTpages' "Color the Friendship Bracelets" Coloring Books Capture the Unbreakable Bond of Taylor's Swift's Fan Community with a "Shared Coloring Experience" for Swifties
"Color the Friendship Bracelets" coloring books capture the magic of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and the unbreakable bond of the Swiftie community. Created by mother-daughter Swifties, these coloring books feature intricate designs inspired by iconic friendship bracelets. Celebrating beloved song titles, lyrics, concert chants, and perfect for all ages, these books offer a unique way for the community to have a Shared Coloring Experience that brings the emotions of trading bracelets home. - May 22, 2024 - CMTpages
Markets for Makers Miami Spring Market: A Celebration of Local Creativity and Community
Markets for Makers, an event series dedicated to supporting artisans and small businesses around the country, announces its upcoming Miami Locals Only Market. - March 08, 2024 - Markets for Makers
Youngest Female Distillery Owner in America Launches a New Cultural Hot Spot 3 Miles from Smith Lake
A life dedicated to the traditions of Alabama - February 29, 2024 - Alabama Distillery Co.
Gullei.com Unveils Trendsetting Matching Pajamas and Loungewear Sets for Couples
Gullei.com takes pride in offering the lowest prices among competitors for these exclusive designs. The price range for a couples set spans from $22 USD to $85 USD, ensuring that couples can enjoy the luxury of matching loungewear without breaking the bank. Sizes are available from M to 4XL, catering to a diverse range of body types. - November 24, 2023 - Gullei Company Limited
Creatopia Unveils "Breathing in Beauty": a Poetic Work by Renowned St. Paul Artist Barbara Lager
Creatopia is pleased to announce the launch of "Breathing in Beauty," an evocative collection of poems and inspirational quotations authored by the celebrated St. Paul artist Barbara Lager. This is Ms. Lager's debut poetry book. - November 09, 2023 - Creatopia LLC
Individual Personality Tops Holiday Luxe Decor Trends According to Social Influencer Kandi’s Kreations
Custom holiday decor is not only for Christmas. “The versatility of seasonal themes at the AmericasMart Atlanta 2023 is all over the spectrum,” says Kandi Jung, who inspires over 100K social media followers at Kandi’s Kreations. In her 2017 interview with ABC's Good Morning... - May 31, 2023 - Kandi's Kreations
APEXFORGE M6 Pro: The Next Level in Power, Precision, and Performance
APEXFORGE has announced the launch of its latest addition to their range, the M6 Pro Rotary Tool. With 1.8Amp output and advanced technology, this tool offers great power with accuracy and precision, making it a good choice for intricate and delicate tasks. The M6 Pro features an advanced LCD... - April 28, 2023 - APEXFORGE
Gullei.com Launches New Custom Engravable Matching Couple Necklaces Gift for Long Distance Relationships
Gullei.com, the leading online retailer of personalized jewelry and custom home decoration gifts, is thrilled to announce the launch of their newest product: Custom Engravable Matching Couple Necklaces. These necklaces are the best way to show your love and commitment to your partner, even when... - April 27, 2023 - Gullei Company Limited
Gullei.com Launches a New Collection of Personalized Couple Bracelets Featuring Sun and Moon, Mobius, Magnetic Hearts, King and Queen, and Spaceman Theme Bracelet Gifts
Gullei.com, a leading online retailer of personalized couple jewelry gifts, is thrilled to unveil its latest collection of couple bracelets. This collection features a range of unique designs, including sun and moon, mobius, magnetic hearts, king and queen, and spaceman theme bracelet gifts for... - April 25, 2023 - Gullei Company Limited
Sirius Dice Teams Up with Wizards of the Coast for Dice Products
Sirius Dice, a producer of innovative and premium quality dice, collaborates with Wizards of the Coast and its two most storied brands in gaming, D&D and MTG. - April 24, 2023 - Sirius Dice
Loforay.com Launches Wrist Bands and Protective Casings for Apple iWatches
The new iWatch accessories are perfect for girls who want to add a personal touch to their Apple iWatches. The wrist bands come in an assortment of colors, ranging from bold and bright to elegant and understated. - April 24, 2023 - Loforay.com