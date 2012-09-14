PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
M. Davis and Sons has been building, installing and servicing corporate facilities for five generations. The company has received recognition throughout the years and recently received an award due to their state-of-the-art innovations and engineering excellence.
The business was praised for its hard... - December 04, 2019 - M. Davis & Sons, Inc.
Construction Equipment Magazine (CE Magazine) today announced that both the Load King Voyager® Series of mechanics bodies and 60-Ton Lowboy trailer made the publication’s 2019 Top 100 Products list. This is the second consecutive year Load King’s 60-Ton Lowboy trailer made CE Magazine’s... - December 03, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source
Northern Optotronics Inc. (NOI), today announced the launch of its dedicated business unit focused on customized service and repair solutions across Canada for manufacturers and providers of medical equipment, aesthetic, surgical, and industrial lasers. - November 29, 2019 - NOI
Adeptness in App Development in Pakistan: Techliance is November’s top agency in TDA. - November 22, 2019 - Techliance
For about two years, Carlex Glass Luxembourg S.A. has been participating in the proTRon project, a futuristic automobile project being conducted at Trier University of Applied Sciences (Hochschule Trier). As a Luxembourg based company, developing and manufacturing automotive products for the global market,... - November 20, 2019 - Carlex
Everyone loves gazing at Christmas Lights this time of year. And for many families, the hanging of the lights is a cherished tradition. But hanging them yourself can be frustrating and even dangerous if the right precautions aren’t taken. - November 20, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control
Resto-Rat Customs, along with parent company 8 Lug Circus, have invented some very unique ways of getting their customs noticed and remembered.
Introducing Bill & Ray
Bill & Ray are a set of 1950's gas pumps that will be used as promotional, edutainment props on "The Still Chuggin Tour,"... - November 10, 2019 - 8 Lug Circus
Chase Hazelwood has been named “Young Entrepreneur of the Year” by the National Pest Management Association. - October 23, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control
Carlex Glass Luxembourg S.A. is investing in "the car of the future," having taken an active role in the proTRon EVOLUTION Project being developed by the Trier University of Applied Sciences (Hochschule Trier).
The automotive glass manufacturer supplied a progressively engineered windshield... - October 21, 2019 - Carlex
DetailXPerts, the first eco-friendly steam detailing car and truck wash franchise, is expanding its territories to support its franchise growth. - October 16, 2019 - DetailXPerts
Hoffman Estates / Woodridge technology company recently received a nomination for a prestigious BBB award for the second year in a row. - October 11, 2019 - Media Moon, LLC.
It seems like everywhere you go these days, from the doctor’s office to the dry cleaners, from the grocery store to the department store, and then inside your own office and home, you’re seeing stink bugs. They are annoying, unsightly, and on top of it all, produce a terrible smell when you... - October 09, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control
Fairfax Mobile Steam Car Detailing, a car detailing company with an outstanding reputation, has recently established a special Platinum Package of its services available to all present and prospective clients. - October 08, 2019 - Fairfax Mobile Steam Car Detailing
American Oil Changers received its Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business Certificate in September 2019 on behalf of Founder and CEO Renee Floyd’s 21 years in service in the U.S. Army. This certificate qualifies the company for government set aside and sole source contracts, and is an extension... - October 05, 2019 - American Oil Changers
Dick Hannah Dealerships has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2019 honor by The Oregonian. The Top Workplaces lists are based solely on the results of an employee feedback survey administered by research company Energage, LLC. The award is given based on several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment,... - October 03, 2019 - Dick Hannah Dealerships
Go-Forth Pest Control was revealed as the 27th fastest growing private company in the NC Triad on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Triad Business Journal’s Fast 50 Awards. - October 02, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control
With the goal of providing the best products to its customers, American Microsemiconductor has been franchised for VPT Components’ semiconductors. - September 27, 2019 - American Microsemiconductor
Revolutionary breakthrough in Pseudo Holographics by cutting-edge company, psHolix, means users will now be able to view top quality three-dimensional (3D) content without any glasses. - September 26, 2019 - psHolix
autopom! is making a name for itself as one of the top providers of quality customer service in the warranty industry thanks to its new texting and SMS service. - September 26, 2019 - autopom!
Pest control diligence as the colder months approach is vital. - September 25, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control
Private designer and fabrication specialists, Resto-Rat Customs along with parent company 8 Lug Circus, release a sneak peek into their one of a kind custom builds. - September 24, 2019 - 8 Lug Circus
Quality Comfort Heating & Cooling out of Deer Park, OH makes it their mission to give back to the community that has given so much to their business since 2011. They are doing this by providing free services to military members (including veterans), police officers, firefighters, nurses and teachers. - September 21, 2019 - Quality Comfort Heating & Cooling
Go-Forth Pest Control is delighted to announce itself as one of the fifty recipients of the Triad Business Journal’s Fast 50 Award in 2019. - September 18, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control
Acerta will demo its LinePulse machine learning platform for automotive manufacturing as a Microsoft Industry Partner at New Mobility World. - September 11, 2019 - Acerta Analytics Solutions
Local, Growing, Family-Owned Business Continues to Grow Across the Carolinas - September 11, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control
Sac Auto Gurus is proud to announce the opening of its professional Auto Repair Shop in Rio Linda. Sac Auto Gurus' state-of-the-art auto mechanic shop is a full-service auto mechanic shop that will serve the greater Sacramento area, including cities of Sacramento, Roseville, Rio Linda, and other Sacramento suburbs. - September 05, 2019 - Sac Auto Gurus
Family-Owned Business Continues to Grow with the Purchase of a New Office Location. - September 05, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control
Leading provider of tree services and landscaping, AAA Tree Service, gets prepared for the hurricane season in New York with a wide range of emergency tree removal services. - September 02, 2019 - AAA Tree Service
Inc. Magazine has released its list of the 5000 fastest growing companies in 2019 in America. Local and family-owed Go-Forth Pest Control is number 3193.
The list is Inc. Magazine's annual guide to the 5,000 fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. Go-Forth Pest Control’s rank as number... - August 29, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control
Indeck Group of Companies is proud to announce the release of the eBook series “Indeck Answers” with the debut issue “Putting the Power in your Hands: What you Need to Know before Selecting a Steam Power Partner for your Next Project.”
The “Indeck Answers” will provide... - August 24, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company
A/C Expertek recommends that home owners have an HVAC tune-up yearly. - August 24, 2019 - A/C Expertek
CougarShield® International protects its Intellectual Property by achieving registered Trademark Status for its Name and Logo. - August 22, 2019 - CougarShield International
CougarShield® celebrates successful exhibition after a colossal 1.53 million visitors visited the Motor Expo. - August 22, 2019 - CougarShield International
There are 3 main pests to keep an eye out for during back to school time - bedbugs, fleas and roaches. All three have been shown to bother schoolgoers, from kindergarten all the way up to college. - August 21, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control
No more going to the car wash and waiting in long lines. Mobile detailing is the first of many services offered by new tech startup Lurchit. - August 17, 2019 - Lurchit
Greensboro soccer team rebrands with new name, new look and new locally-based sponsor. - August 14, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control
An Indeck 75,000 PPH steam boiler was recently used to complete equipment certification and testing for an east coast naval base. - August 14, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company
Dallas Award Program Honors the Achievement of Pegasus Appliance Repair. - August 13, 2019 - Pegasus Appliance Repair
Recent studies by NC State University spell bad news for pest control DIYers - “bug bombs” are ineffective for reducing and eliminating pest populations.
Total release foggers, or “bug bombs,” work by spraying a pesticide into the air of a pest-infested home. The pesticide shoots... - August 11, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control
ChoreRelief.com was specifically launched to help property managers, businesses and homeowners quickly and easily identify reputable and cost-efficient contracting services based throughout the Chicago area. Users need only open the app, type in a project description with photos and a proposed budget... - August 07, 2019 - ChoreRelief.com
CYBER CRIME is a documentary film about a growing plague in our expanding digital world. Billions of dollars a year are stolen or lost as a result. It destroys businesses and even lives. Are you the next victim? Join this journey, visiting with 10 of our nation’s leading experts in Cyber Security as they explore the world of cyber crime, it’s impact on our society, and most important of all, how you can avoid becoming a victim. - July 30, 2019 - Preactive IT Solutions
Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) today announced it has been named among the top 100 fast-growing businesses in Kansas City by Ingram’s Magazine, which is one of the top business publications in the area. Ingram’s recognition of Custom Truck’s rapid growth was part of the publication’s... - July 26, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source
RAW Technologies: Robots, AI, and Wireless Home Solutions - July 22, 2019 - RAW Technologies
Leading tree removal services provider AAA Tree Service continues to help keep Long Island safe by removing dangerous trees after deadly storm hits Suffolk County areas. - July 05, 2019 - AAA Tree Service
Custom Truck One Source announced today an expansion by moving from its current Midland location to a larger facility in Odessa, TX to meet the increasing demands of its customers in the region.
“We’re very pleased to move into a larger facility in Odessa, TX so we can continue to serve... - June 27, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source
If you are looking for a reliable and safe used car to purchase, there are several options verified by VINCheckPro.com for you. Here are some of the most suitable options at your disposal for 2019.
Volvo XC60 SUV
You probably know that this brand has a reputation of safety associated with its products. - June 20, 2019 - VINCheckPro
QuickTrick Digital & Portable wheel alignment products with QuickTrak Portable Laser Alignment products. Now available in the EU and USA. - June 19, 2019 - Alignment Simple Solutions
Chemist, car builder, innovator... the perfect fit to take the lead at P.O.R. Products.
P.O.R. Products, Inc. names Jason Anagnostis, Ph.D. as the new President and Chief Technical Officer of the automotive coating company well known for the POR-15 Brand of products. - June 12, 2019 - POR Products
PSC is India's largest hands-free safety tools store that enables you to carry out tasks in the oilfield without getting your hands close to the pinch and crush points. This year, PSC has exported these safety tools to over 15 countries including Nigeria, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, USA, Burma, Canada, Denmark, Vietnam, Singapore, UAE and others. - June 08, 2019 - Project Sales Corp
M. Davis & Sons, Inc., an award-winning, 5th generation industrial construction company, has opened a new office and fabrication facility at 1750 Pulaski Highway, Havre de Grace, MD. The addition of the Maryland office and shop will allow M. Davis to more efficiently serve their growing customer... - June 01, 2019 - M. Davis & Sons, Inc.