M. Davis and Sons, Inc. Honored with Excellence In Construction Award M. Davis and Sons has been building, installing and servicing corporate facilities for five generations. The company has received recognition throughout the years and recently received an award due to their state-of-the-art innovations and engineering excellence. The business was praised for its hard... - December 04, 2019 - M. Davis & Sons, Inc.

Load King is Back on Construction Equipment Magazine’s Top 100 List Construction Equipment Magazine (CE Magazine) today announced that both the Load King Voyager® Series of mechanics bodies and 60-Ton Lowboy trailer made the publication’s 2019 Top 100 Products list. This is the second consecutive year Load King’s 60-Ton Lowboy trailer made CE Magazine’s... - December 03, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source

Northern Optotronics Inc.'s New Dedicated Business Unit Helps U.S. and International Companies Resolve the Difficulty in Providing Repair Service Across Canada Northern Optotronics Inc. (NOI), today announced the launch of its dedicated business unit focused on customized service and repair solutions across Canada for manufacturers and providers of medical equipment, aesthetic, surgical, and industrial lasers. - November 29, 2019 - NOI

Techliance Declared Winners for Top App Development in Pakistan in TDA Global Agency Awards Adeptness in App Development in Pakistan: Techliance is November’s top agency in TDA. - November 22, 2019 - Techliance

Carlex Installs a Piece of Luxembourg in the State-of-the-Art Car of the Future For about two years, Carlex Glass Luxembourg S.A. has been participating in the proTRon project, a futuristic automobile project being conducted at Trier University of Applied Sciences (Hochschule Trier). As a Luxembourg based company, developing and manufacturing automotive products for the global market,... - November 20, 2019 - Carlex

Be Smart and Safe if You Hang Your Own Christmas Lights: Experts from Christmas Lights by Go-Forth Offer Safety Checklist Everyone loves gazing at Christmas Lights this time of year. And for many families, the hanging of the lights is a cherished tradition. But hanging them yourself can be frustrating and even dangerous if the right precautions aren’t taken. - November 20, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Resto-Rat Customs to Edutain Crowds at Car and Truck Shows Nationwide Resto-Rat Customs, along with parent company 8 Lug Circus, have invented some very unique ways of getting their customs noticed and remembered. Introducing Bill & Ray Bill & Ray are a set of 1950's gas pumps that will be used as promotional, edutainment props on "The Still Chuggin Tour,"... - November 10, 2019 - 8 Lug Circus

Local Business Owner Receives National Award Chase Hazelwood has been named “Young Entrepreneur of the Year” by the National Pest Management Association. - October 23, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Luxembourg Company Carlex Makes a Significant Contribution to the Car of the Future Carlex Glass Luxembourg S.A. is investing in "the car of the future," having taken an active role in the proTRon EVOLUTION Project being developed by the Trier University of Applied Sciences (Hochschule Trier). The automotive glass manufacturer supplied a progressively engineered windshield... - October 21, 2019 - Carlex

DetailXPerts: A Growing Franchise System with Growing Territories DetailXPerts, the first eco-friendly steam detailing car and truck wash franchise, is expanding its territories to support its franchise growth. - October 16, 2019 - DetailXPerts

Media Moon Receives Nomination for Better Business Bureau (BBB) Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics for Second Year in a Row Hoffman Estates / Woodridge technology company recently received a nomination for a prestigious BBB award for the second year in a row. - October 11, 2019 - Media Moon, LLC.

What’s Worse Than Seeing a Bug in Your House? Also Smelling It. Go-Forth Pest Control Can Help with Your Stink Bug Problem. It seems like everywhere you go these days, from the doctor’s office to the dry cleaners, from the grocery store to the department store, and then inside your own office and home, you’re seeing stink bugs. They are annoying, unsightly, and on top of it all, produce a terrible smell when you... - October 09, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Fairfax Mobile Steam Car Detailing Just Presented a Platinum Package Fairfax Mobile Steam Car Detailing, a car detailing company with an outstanding reputation, has recently established a special Platinum Package of its services available to all present and prospective clients. - October 08, 2019 - Fairfax Mobile Steam Car Detailing

American Oil Changers Receives Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business Certificate American Oil Changers received its Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business Certificate in September 2019 on behalf of Founder and CEO Renee Floyd’s 21 years in service in the U.S. Army. This certificate qualifies the company for government set aside and sole source contracts, and is an extension... - October 05, 2019 - American Oil Changers

Dick Hannah Dealerships Named a Winner of the Oregon Top Workplaces 2019 Award in Oregon/Southwest Washington Dick Hannah Dealerships has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2019 honor by The Oregonian. The Top Workplaces lists are based solely on the results of an employee feedback survey administered by research company Energage, LLC. The award is given based on several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment,... - October 03, 2019 - Dick Hannah Dealerships

Go-Forth Pest Control Named 27th Fastest Growing Company in North Carolina Triad Go-Forth Pest Control was revealed as the 27th fastest growing private company in the NC Triad on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Triad Business Journal’s Fast 50 Awards. - October 02, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

American Microsemiconductor, Inc. and VPT Components Sign Franchise Agreement With the goal of providing the best products to its customers, American Microsemiconductor has been franchised for VPT Components’ semiconductors. - September 27, 2019 - American Microsemiconductor

psHolix Wins Prize for Breakthrough Tech: 3D Without Glasses Revolutionary breakthrough in Pseudo Holographics by cutting-edge company, psHolix, means users will now be able to view top quality three-dimensional (3D) content without any glasses. - September 26, 2019 - psHolix

autopom! Unveils New Texting/SMS Service for Customers autopom! is making a name for itself as one of the top providers of quality customer service in the warranty industry thanks to its new texting and SMS service. - September 26, 2019 - autopom!

Hello Autumn: Colder Weather Causes Critters to Find Refuge, Go-Forth Pest Control Offers Professional Solutions Pest control diligence as the colder months approach is vital. - September 25, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Resto-Rat Customs, with Parent Company 8 Lug Circus, Release a Sneak Peek Into Their Themed, Vintage Truck Builds Private designer and fabrication specialists, Resto-Rat Customs along with parent company 8 Lug Circus, release a sneak peek into their one of a kind custom builds. - September 24, 2019 - 8 Lug Circus

Local HVAC Contractor “Heroes Club” Provides Free Services to Community Quality Comfort Heating & Cooling out of Deer Park, OH makes it their mission to give back to the community that has given so much to their business since 2011. They are doing this by providing free services to military members (including veterans), police officers, firefighters, nurses and teachers. - September 21, 2019 - Quality Comfort Heating & Cooling

Triad Business Journal Fast 50 Award: Go-Forth Pest Control Honored for Growth Third Year in a Row Go-Forth Pest Control is delighted to announce itself as one of the fifty recipients of the Triad Business Journal’s Fast 50 Award in 2019. - September 18, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Acerta to Showcase Manufacturing AI Platform at IAA 2019 Acerta will demo its LinePulse machine learning platform for automotive manufacturing as a Microsoft Industry Partner at New Mobility World. - September 11, 2019 - Acerta Analytics Solutions

Go-Forth Pest Control Acquires Intersect Pest Control in China Grove, NC Local, Growing, Family-Owned Business Continues to Grow Across the Carolinas - September 11, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Sac Auto Gurus Opens Affordable Auto Repair Shop in Rio Linda Sac Auto Gurus is proud to announce the opening of its professional Auto Repair Shop in Rio Linda. Sac Auto Gurus' state-of-the-art auto mechanic shop is a full-service auto mechanic shop that will serve the greater Sacramento area, including cities of Sacramento, Roseville, Rio Linda, and other Sacramento suburbs. - September 05, 2019 - Sac Auto Gurus

Go-Forth Pest Control Purchases New Office in Charlotte, NC Family-Owned Business Continues to Grow with the Purchase of a New Office Location. - September 05, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

AAA Tree Service Gets Long Island Ready for the 2019 Hurricane Season Leading provider of tree services and landscaping, AAA Tree Service, gets prepared for the hurricane season in New York with a wide range of emergency tree removal services. - September 02, 2019 - AAA Tree Service

Inc. Magazine Names Go-Forth Pest Control One of the Fastest Growing Companies in the Country Inc. Magazine has released its list of the 5000 fastest growing companies in 2019 in America. Local and family-owed Go-Forth Pest Control is number 3193. The list is Inc. Magazine's annual guide to the 5,000 fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. Go-Forth Pest Control’s rank as number... - August 29, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Indeck Debuts “Indeck Answers” with Release of Steam Power Shopping Best Practices eBook Indeck Group of Companies is proud to announce the release of the eBook series “Indeck Answers” with the debut issue “Putting the Power in your Hands: What you Need to Know before Selecting a Steam Power Partner for your Next Project.” The “Indeck Answers” will provide... - August 24, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company

Local HVAC Expert Offers Money-Saving Tips to Keep Cooler A/C Expertek recommends that home owners have an HVAC tune-up yearly. - August 24, 2019 - A/C Expertek

CougarShield International Granted Trademark by Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS) CougarShield® International protects its Intellectual Property by achieving registered Trademark Status for its Name and Logo. - August 22, 2019 - CougarShield International

CougarShield® Completes Successful Thailand International Motor Expo 2018 CougarShield® celebrates successful exhibition after a colossal 1.53 million visitors visited the Motor Expo. - August 22, 2019 - CougarShield International

Back to School Pest Prevention Tip from Go-Forth Pest Control There are 3 main pests to keep an eye out for during back to school time - bedbugs, fleas and roaches. All three have been shown to bother schoolgoers, from kindergarten all the way up to college. - August 21, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Lurchit - Receive Personal Services Wherever You Are No more going to the car wash and waiting in long lines. Mobile detailing is the first of many services offered by new tech startup Lurchit. - August 17, 2019 - Lurchit

Go-Forth Pest Control Announces Headline Sponsorship of NC Fusion Greensboro soccer team rebrands with new name, new look and new locally-based sponsor. - August 14, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Indeck “O” Series 75,000 PPH Boiler Provides Saturated Steam for Equipment Testing at US Naval Base An Indeck 75,000 PPH steam boiler was recently used to complete equipment certification and testing for an east coast naval base. - August 14, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company

Pegasus Appliance Repair Receives 2019 Dallas Award Dallas Award Program Honors the Achievement of Pegasus Appliance Repair. - August 13, 2019 - Pegasus Appliance Repair

New Study Shows That Bug Bombs Are Ineffective; Go-Forth Pest Control Offers Other Effective Solutions for Pest Control Recent studies by NC State University spell bad news for pest control DIYers - “bug bombs” are ineffective for reducing and eliminating pest populations. Total release foggers, or “bug bombs,” work by spraying a pesticide into the air of a pest-infested home. The pesticide shoots... - August 11, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

ChoreRelief.com Helps Chicago Residents & Businesses Identify Reliable, Cost-effective Contracting Services ChoreRelief.com was specifically launched to help property managers, businesses and homeowners quickly and easily identify reputable and cost-efficient contracting services based throughout the Chicago area. Users need only open the app, type in a project description with photos and a proposed budget... - August 07, 2019 - ChoreRelief.com

Houston Cyber Security Expert Featured in New Documentary Film, CYBER CRIME; Its Not a Question of "If," It’s a Question of "When" CYBER CRIME is a documentary film about a growing plague in our expanding digital world. Billions of dollars a year are stolen or lost as a result. It destroys businesses and even lives. Are you the next victim? Join this journey, visiting with 10 of our nation’s leading experts in Cyber Security as they explore the world of cyber crime, it’s impact on our society, and most important of all, how you can avoid becoming a victim. - July 30, 2019 - Preactive IT Solutions

Custom Truck One Source Named in Ingram’s 2019 Corporate Report 100 Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) today announced it has been named among the top 100 fast-growing businesses in Kansas City by Ingram’s Magazine, which is one of the top business publications in the area. Ingram’s recognition of Custom Truck’s rapid growth was part of the publication’s... - July 26, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source

New Smart Home Startup RAW Tech is Now Online RAW Technologies: Robots, AI, and Wireless Home Solutions - July 22, 2019 - RAW Technologies

AAA Tree Service Keeping Long Island Safe from Strong Storms One Tree Removal at a Time Leading tree removal services provider AAA Tree Service continues to help keep Long Island safe by removing dangerous trees after deadly storm hits Suffolk County areas. - July 05, 2019 - AAA Tree Service

Custom Truck One Source Announces Expansion in Odessa, TX Custom Truck One Source announced today an expansion by moving from its current Midland location to a larger facility in Odessa, TX to meet the increasing demands of its customers in the region. “We’re very pleased to move into a larger facility in Odessa, TX so we can continue to serve... - June 27, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source

10 Safest Used Cars for 2019 - VINCheckPro If you are looking for a reliable and safe used car to purchase, there are several options verified by VINCheckPro.com for you. Here are some of the most suitable options at your disposal for 2019. Volvo XC60 SUV You probably know that this brand has a reputation of safety associated with its products. - June 20, 2019 - VINCheckPro

Alignment Simple Solutions, USA Forms Strategic Alliance with QuickTrak Engineering UK, Ltd. QuickTrick Digital & Portable wheel alignment products with QuickTrak Portable Laser Alignment products. Now available in the EU and USA. - June 19, 2019 - Alignment Simple Solutions

P.O.R. Products, Inc. Announces New President Chemist, car builder, innovator... the perfect fit to take the lead at P.O.R. Products. P.O.R. Products, Inc. names Jason Anagnostis, Ph.D. as the new President and Chief Technical Officer of the automotive coating company well known for the POR-15 Brand of products. - June 12, 2019 - POR Products

PSC Hands-Free Safety Tools Has a New Website PSC is India's largest hands-free safety tools store that enables you to carry out tasks in the oilfield without getting your hands close to the pinch and crush points. This year, PSC has exported these safety tools to over 15 countries including Nigeria, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, USA, Burma, Canada, Denmark, Vietnam, Singapore, UAE and others. - June 08, 2019 - Project Sales Corp