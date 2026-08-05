Recent Headlines
Within Repair & Maintenance
Cooper Machinery Services Announces Acquisition of Alamo Industries and Alamo Turbocharger Services
Cooper Machinery Services has acquired Alamo Industries Ltd. and Alamo Turbocharger Services, expanding its TSI turbocharger division into the western U.S. and Canada. Founded in 1978, Alamo brings turbocharger overhaul, repair, and parts services across oil & gas, marine, and other markets, plus new marine and small-frame natural gas capabilities. - August 05, 2026 - Cooper Machinery Services
GYS Acquires Uniteck and Enters the On-Board Energy and Mobility Market
GYS announces the acquisition of Uniteck, a company founded in 2012 in Béziers, France, specialising in autonomous energy solutions: solar panels, regulators, batteries, converters and DC/DC chargers. Its products are used in motorhomes, campervans and professional utility vehicles, as well as in boats and off-grid installations, in a market driven by the energy transition. - August 04, 2026 - GYS
Segers Aero Corporation Completes Acquisition of Fairhope Aerospace
Segers Aero Corporation Completes Acquisition of Fairhope Aerospace. Expanding Segers’ Service Offering with Additional Component Repair Capabilities. - July 15, 2026 - Segers Aero Corporation
Cooper Machinery Services Announces Acquisition of Wesco Valve & Manufacturing and Safety Seal Piston Ring Company
Cooper Machinery Services has acquired substantially all assets of Wesco Valve & Manufacturing Co. (“Wesco”), a trusted manufacturer of precision engine valves and components, along with the product lines of Safety Seal, Inc. (“Safety Seal”), known for engineered piston rings and proven craftsmanship. - July 14, 2026 - Cooper Machinery Services
ModWash Brings the Clean to Port Charlotte, Florida, Grand Opening July 10
ModWash, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, is proud to announce the Grand Opening of its newest location at 24080 Beatrix Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL, marking the brand's newest location in the Port Charlotte market. The celebration kicks off Friday, July 10, with a... - July 10, 2026 - ModWash
Melbourne Households Urged to Repair Fridges and Ovens Before Winter Energy Bills Rise
Appliances Repairs Online Reports Increased Demand for Fridge and Oven Repairs Across Melbourne - July 04, 2026 - Appliances Repairs Online
ScheduleBot Unveils Bold New Brand Identity as It Scales Into the Leading AI Platform for Home Service Operators
ScheduleBot, the AI-powered scheduling and lead conversion platform for multi-location home service operators, has unveiled a bold new brand identity. The refreshed logo, modern navy and orange palette, and updated design system reflect the company's rapid growth and its mission to help HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and roofing businesses turn every lead into a booked job. The new look is live now across ScheduleBot's digital properties, with the same platform results customers already trust. - June 26, 2026 - ScheduleBot
Donate an Unwanted Vehicle and Help a Veteran in Need
Introducing the NABC Changing and Saving Lives Keys for Change program to allow automotive companies and consumers alike to help provide donations for the Changing and Saving Lives Foundation® to support the life-changing efforts of the NABC Recycled Rides® program and the life-saving initiatives of the NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.™) program. - June 24, 2026 - National Auto Body Council
Appliance Works Named Most Professional Servicer of 2026 by United Appliance Servicers Association
Arizona's locally owned appliance repair company earns top national industry honor in the highly competitive 8+ technician category - recognizing outstanding professionalism, service quality, and operational excellence across the state. - June 05, 2026 - Appliance Works
VP Asphalt Paving Brings Expert Driveway Paving to Homeowners Across Litchfield County, Connecticut - Free Estimates, Fully Insured
VP Asphalt Paving is a licensed and fully insured asphalt paving contractor with 37+ years of on-the-job expertise, serving Litchfield County, Connecticut. The company is expanding its driveway and asphalt paving services for homeowners and businesses in Woodbury, Watertown, Thomaston, Bethlehem, and Morris, offering residential and commercial paving, driveway installation, sealcoating, crack filling, repair, and resurfacing. VP Asphalt Paving provides free estimates on every project. - June 04, 2026 - VP Asphalt Paving
Segers is Proud to Announce the Achievement of Our 3.5 Ready Certificate from Rolls-Royce
Segers is proud to announce the achievement of our 3.5 Ready Certificate from Rolls-Royce — an accomplishment that reflects our continued commitment to quality, operational excellence, and supporting the future of aviation. - June 03, 2026 - Segers Aero Corporation
Leather Spa Debuts New Penn Station Location, Bringing Luxury Leather Care to the Heart of New York
Leather Spa has opened a new location at Penn Station, bringing its luxury leather care and repair services to one of New York City’s busiest transit hubs. Located at 1 Penn Plaza, Exit Concourse, the space offers shoe shining, restoration, and handbag care for commuters and local clients. The expansion reflects the company’s continued growth and its commitment to combining traditional craftsmanship with a proprietary, technology-driven service experience. - May 06, 2026 - Leather Spa
Local Tulsa Company Celebrates 162+ Five-Star Reviews, Cementing Reputation as Oklahoma's Most Trusted Foundation Repair Provider
Level Home Foundation Repair earns community-driven recognition through decade of honest service and transparent pricing across 21 Oklahoma cities. With over 162 verified Google reviews and a 4.6-star average, this locally owned foundation repair Tulsa company proves that doing right by homeowners pays off. - May 02, 2026 - Level Home Foundation Repair
Stone Reflection Announces Significant Growth in Worktop Repair Services
Leading Local Provider Expands Offerings Amid Rising Demand for Quality Stone Restoration - April 17, 2026 - Stone Reflection
Tuff Coat Launches New Online Learning Module System to Support Professional Installers and Facility Managers
Tuff Coat®, the leading manufacturer of rubberized non-skid coatings for recreational, hospitality, and commercial environments, today announced the launch of its new Learning Module System (LMS), a 24/7 online training platform designed to help contractors, applicators, facility managers, and... - March 31, 2026 - Modern Recreational Technologies, Inc
DV Crash Course™ Launches to Help Drivers Recover Post Accident Diminished Value
New Method Addresses the $25 Billion Blind Spot in U.S. Auto Insurance - March 30, 2026 - DV Crash Course LLC
Regal Flow Expands Premium Water Filtration Range to Address Growing UK Water Quality Concerns
Regal Flow, a UK specialist in advanced water treatment systems, is strengthening its product range to help households improve water quality, reduce limescale, and support overall wellbeing through effective home filtration technology. - March 21, 2026 - Regal Flow Limited
Tuff Coat® Introduces Its Next Generation Formula
Tuff Coat® has launched its next-generation textured non-skid coating, offering enhanced durability, improved UV stability, and increased chemical resistance while retaining its trusted soft, slip-resistant finish. Designed from real world feedback, the updated formula simplifies product selection and inventory management and performs in both above and below waterline applications. Available in 17 intermixable colors. - February 02, 2026 - Modern Recreational Technologies, Inc
Good News, Colorado Drivers: Whistle Express Launches in Colorado with Two Weeks of Free Car Washes
Colorado serves as the first major market expansion following Whistle Express’ acquisition of Take 5 Car Wash. - January 22, 2026 - Whistle Express
Cooper Machinery Services Establishes New Oklahoma City Facility to Better Serve Regional Customers
Cooper Machinery Services (“Cooper”) has established new operations in Oklahoma City to better support the region’s large installed base of reciprocating compression equipment. The Oklahoma City location strengthens Cooper’s O.E.M. service and support for AJAX®,... - January 14, 2026 - Cooper Machinery Services
Atom Repairs Expands iPhone and Apple Device Repair Services Across Bengaluru
Atom Repairs, a Bengaluru-based mobile repair service, has expanded its iPhone and Apple device repair operations across the city. The company provides structured, technician-led solutions for screen damage, battery issues, charging problems and back glass repairs for consumers and businesses. - January 02, 2026 - Atom Repairs
EVOLV Named Best PPF Film Manufacturer at SEMA 2025
At SEMA 2025, EVOLV was officially voted Best PPF and Paint Protection Film Manufacturer by WWWRAP, a respected global industry recognition led by professional installers, wrap shop owners, and brand leaders. This award underscores EVOLV’s leadership in high-performance Paint Protection Film, installer-first product engineering, and advanced Color PPF innovation, further strengthened by the launch of 10 new satin-finish Color PPF films at the event. - December 22, 2025 - EVOLV
InstaService Crosses 10,000 Customers Milestone Across the United States
InstaService has reached a major milestone by serving 10,000 customers across the U.S., highlighting strong consumer trust, rapid adoption, and its growing role in simplifying home services through transparent pricing, vetted professionals, and fast, technology-driven bookings. - December 16, 2025 - InstaService
Justus Bath Expands Into Oklahoma City, Launches New Discounts for Seniors, Military & First Responders
Justus Bath brings its premium, fast-install bath solutions to Oklahoma City with special discounts for seniors, military members, and first responders. - December 14, 2025 - Justus Bath
Cooper Announces Strategic Partnership with Altronic, LLC
Cooper Machinery Services ("Cooper") is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Altronic, LLC ("Altronic"), a global leader in advanced ignition, control, and instrumentation systems for OEMs and operators worldwide. This partnership marks an important step in expanding... - December 09, 2025 - Cooper Machinery Services
Justus Bath Announces Expanded Service Area to Oklahoma City and Surrounding Communities
Justus Bath, a leading name in premium bathroom remodeling, has expanded its award-winning services to Oklahoma City and surrounding communities. Known for superior craftsmanship, dependable service, and industry-leading warranties, the company offers custom bathroom renovations, luxury showers, replacement baths, walk-in tubs, modern vanities, flooring, and more. - December 03, 2025 - Justus Bath
Whistle Express Welcomes New Chief Executive Officer
Whistle Express today announced that Luke Byerly has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Byerly brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across automotive, retail and franchise-driven businesses, with a proven track record of elevating customer experience,... - December 02, 2025 - Whistle Express
Ozark Import Specialists Celebrates 50 Years as Northwest Arkansas' Leading European Auto Repair Shop
Ozark Import Specialists in Springdale, Arkansas, celebrates its 50th anniversary as Northwest Arkansas' premier European auto repair shop. Founded in 1975 by the Vining family, the business has evolved from a VW and Porsche focus to servicing all European luxury and exotic brands, including Audi, BMW, Land Rover, Mercedes, and Ferrari. Owner Eric Vining credits this milestone to expert service and loyal customers, continuing a tradition of comprehensive care for high-performance vehicles. - November 20, 2025 - Ozark Import Specialists
Tigé Boats, Inc. Welcomes HighLine Watersports to Its Worldwide Dealer Network
Tigé Boats, Inc. is proud to welcome Highline Watersports to its worldwide family of dealers, with the family-owned dealership representing Tigé and ATX as the greater Portland, Oregon's exclusive dealer, offering both sales and service in Hubbard. As lifelong watersports enthusiasts,... - November 15, 2025 - Highline Classics
16 Dallas Area Veterans to Receive Refurbished Vehicles as Part of the National Auto Body Council® Recycled Rides® Veterans Day Celebration with Texas Collision Centers
On Tuesday, November 11, 16 deserving Dallas area veterans will experience a life-changing event – the presentation of a vehicle to provide them independence and the ability to work and take care of their families – thanks to the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides® program. The presentation will be held at a special Veterans Day presentation presentation at the Texas Collision Centers location in Plano, TX, on Tuesday, November 11, at 11 a.m. CT. - November 10, 2025 - National Auto Body Council
Panda Hub Launches the First-Ever “Car Detailing Frequency Calculator”
Car owners finally have an answer to “how often should I detail my car?” thanks to Panda Hub’s new Car Detailing Frequency Calculator. The first of its kind, it uses data and lifestyle factors to build a custom care routine for every driver. - November 06, 2025 - Panda Hub
Tuff Coat® Introduces Tuff Court™ - a Next-Gen Sports Court Recreational Coating
Tuff Coat proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation, Tuff Court — a high-performance textured non-skid coating engineered specifically for asphalt and concrete recreational courts. Designed for superior durability and ease of application, Tuff Court is ideal for high-traffic sports environments including tennis, pickleball, basketball, volleyball courts, as well as skate parks. - November 03, 2025 - Modern Recreational Technologies, Inc
Macnaught USA Showcases Australian-Made Lubrication Innovation at AAPEX 2025
Macnaught USA will showcase its Australian-made lubrication and fluid handling products at AAPEX 2025, November 4–6 at the Venetian Expo & Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. Highlighting the innovative BOP (Battery Operated Oil Pump), Macnaught demonstrates how its solutions deliver efficiency, safety, and reliability in dispensing ATF, DEF, coolants, and oils from 5, 16, and 55-gallon containers. - October 25, 2025 - Macnaught USA
Cooper Machinery Services Announces Acquisition of Power Parts Supply, LLC
Cooper Machinery Services (“Cooper”) today announced the acquisition of substantially all assets of Power Parts Supply (“PPS”), a leading supplier of high-quality replacement parts and solutions for large-bore engines and compressors. The acquisition expands Cooper’s... - October 01, 2025 - Cooper Machinery Services
New Truck Wash Opening November 2025
Big Wheel’s Truck Wash Announces Grand Opening in Grand Forks, ND – Featuring State-of-the-Art Wash Technology and Robotic Trailer Washouts - September 29, 2025 - Big Wheel’s Truck Wash
Kraken Automotive Launches Compassionate Auto Repair Program for Disabled Veterans in North Central Florida
Kraken Automotive has introduced a new initiative to help disabled veterans with essential auto repairs, ensuring they can maintain independence and access medical care, work, and daily needs. - August 29, 2025 - Kraken Automotive
SignalHaven Compliance Launches Online Tech Shop and Expands IT Services Across Western New York
SignalHaven Compliance has launched an online tech shop and expanded its remote and on-site IT support across Western New York. The company offers affordable new and refurbished devices, fast support for local businesses, and cybersecurity services — all without a physical storefront. - August 29, 2025 - SignalHaven Compliance
EVOLV and Paint Is Dead Announce Strategic Collaboration to Launch PID PPF — Paint Protection, Reimagined
EVOLV has partnered with Paint Is Dead (PID) to launch PID PPF, a new line of premium paint protection films designed for installers who demand performance, style, and speed. Combining EVOLV’s expertise in materials engineering and global distribution with PID’s design-driven brand and worldwide community, the collaboration delivers a professional-grade product with a culture-first edge. - August 21, 2025 - EVOLV
Cogent, Inc. Announces Addition of Edelmann & Associates
Cogent, Inc. a leading provider of pumping and process equipment solutions, welcomes Edelmann & Associates as the newest Cogent employee-owned company. - August 07, 2025 - Cogent, Inc.
Jameson Launches Air Boost Add-On for Award-Winning Fiber Driver
Jameson launches the Air Boost, a pneumatic add-on for its award-winning Fiber Driver, designed to tackle tough FTTH installs. Engineered for high-friction conduit runs, Air Boost adds speed and power without replacing fiber blowing systems. Compatible with 10mm–19mm ducts and standard air compressors, it’s built for fast, efficient fiber drops. Now available through authorized distributors. - July 24, 2025 - Jameson, LLC
The Premier Automotive Group Announces a Smarter Way to Buy a Pre-Owned Vehicle
The Premier Automotive Group announced today a "Smarter Way To Buy A Pre-Owned Vehicle" with added benefits and a process that will streamline and install confidence in the car buying process. With new vehicle prices at historic highs, more and more people are turning to pre-owned... - July 21, 2025 - Premier Auto Group
Happy Clean Dublin Surpasses 600 Five‑Star Google Reviews, Maintains Top Ratings Across All Major Platforms
Happy Clean Dublin has surpassed 600 five-star reviews on its Google Business Profile, maintaining a perfect rating across multiple review platforms. Founded in 2015, the company provides professional residential and commercial cleaning services across Dublin. It has also been shortlisted for the 2025 Irish Business Awards. With a focus on consistency, eco-friendly practices, and customer satisfaction, Happy Clean continues to expand its client base and service offerings. - July 20, 2025 - Happy Clean
Cooper Machinery Services Acquires Plant Process Machine Works (PPMW)
Expanding our capabilities in the process & reciprocating compressor market. - July 11, 2025 - Cooper Machinery Services
Wildside Customs Elevates Vehicle Service with State-of-the-Art Hunter HawkEye Elite Alignment System in Naperville, IL
Wildside Customs, a leading Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator, Ford Bronco, and truck customization and service center in Naperville, Illinois, today announced a significant upgrade to its facility with the acquisition and installation of a Hunter Engineering Company HawkEye Elite Four Camera Alignment... - June 30, 2025 - Wildside Customs
Unlock Smooth Operation: Pioneer Overhead Door Offering Discount on Garage Door Spring Replacement in Ogden, UT
Ensure Safety and Save Money with This Limited-Time Offer from a Trusted Local Garage Door Company - June 21, 2025 - Pioneer Overhead Door
Autoini.com Rises as Indonesia’s Digital Automotive Platform
Autoini.com is a fast-growing digital platform in Indonesia’s automotive industry, offering localized news, comparisons, and video content in Bahasa Indonesia. It connects automotive brands with relevant audiences and enthusiasts, supporting direct engagement and market insights. As EV interest and digital vehicle research grow, Autoini.com continues expanding its reach across the country. - June 17, 2025 - Autoini
ModWash in Bridgeville, PA, Celebrates 3-Year Anniversary
ModWash is celebrating its 3-year anniversary in Bridgeville, PA, with a special event on Friday, June 13, 2025. The celebration includes a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 1:30 PM in collaboration with the Southwest Regional Chamber of Commerce, as well as a live radio remote with 100.7 Star and Y108. The event will feature giveaways, exclusive promotions, appearances by the ModDrop mascot, and family-friendly activities. - June 11, 2025 - ModWash
Reliable Parts and Automatic Appliance Parts Join Forces as Reliable Parts to Expand Midwest Service
Acquisition provides deeper and broader inventory and enhanced support. - May 13, 2025 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
Cooper Machinery Services Announces Acquisition of ICP Industries, LLC
Cooper Machinery Services (“Cooper”) today announced the acquisition of the chroming assets of ICP Industries, LLC (“ICP”), including its proprietary plating processes and operational infrastructure. ICP is the industry leader in providing hard chrome plating for power... - April 30, 2025 - Cooper Machinery Services
WCTractor Acquires Houston County Equipment – Kubota Dealer in Crockett, Texas
Award winning Kubota dealer in Texas acquires neighboring dealer’s location. - April 30, 2025 - Washington County Tractor, Inc.