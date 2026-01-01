Products & Services

Within Repair & Maintenance

Gold Products & Services

Bi-Weekly House Cleaning

Bi-Weekly House Cleaning

Castle Keepers House Cleaning

Service

Imagine never having to clean your home again! With routine weekly house cleaning in Charletson, Greenville, or Atlanta, by the time your house needs cleaning, our meticulous technicians are there to...

Installation

Installation

ForTest

Service

ForTest is available to install its testing equipment on your site. The technical staff will set the instrument with the correct test parameters to identify the leak rates to comply with sector...

Monthly House Cleaning

Monthly House Cleaning

Castle Keepers House Cleaning

Service

Sometimes you just need a little help. Let our cleaning technicians care for your home on a every-four-week schedule. Call 843-569-4400 for a consultation and quote.

Periodic Calibration

Periodic Calibration

ForTest

Service

The ForTest periodic calibration service consists of scheduling a periodic calibration plan to guarantee metrological traceability compared to the national samples and therefore meet ISO9000...

Personal Services

Personal Services

Gemini Public Relations

Service

For the busy household, services include: - Transportation Services (Air/Ground) - Business Correspondence - Fax Services - Phone Messages - Errand Services - Arrange Household Repair - Schedule...

Public Relations

Public Relations

Gemini Public Relations

Service

- Solicit television, radio, and print opportunities - Highlight accomplishments and upcoming events via press releases and campaigns

T6990 Entry level air leak test equipment

T6990 Entry level air leak test equipment

ForTest

Product

T6990 Absolute decay entry-level leak tester. Always easier. T6990, recalculating the success of its predecessor M6990, an obviously enhanced user interface, thanks to an innovative tempered glass...

T8090 Dual Absolute leak tester

T8090 Dual Absolute leak tester

ForTest

Product

The Dual Absolute. The new Dual Absolute technology makes it possible to eliminate the disadvantages of a classic differential system, improve its advantages and renew an industry that has been...

T8730 Continuous measurement universal flow tester

T8730 Continuous measurement universal flow tester

ForTest

Product

Flow measurement with solid-state sensor T8730 was designed for the precise task of measuring flows on parts such as filters (medicinal, diesel or petrol), tubes, nozzles, openings and valves. Other...

T8990 Absolute air leak test equipment

T8990 Absolute air leak test equipment

ForTest

Product

T8990 Absolute decay universal leak tester A touch of innovation The new T8990 leak tester was designed to improve what was considered the best device in ForTest's history, the M8990. The new video...

T8997 Leak test and flow test equipment "all in one"

T8997 Leak test and flow test equipment "all in one"

ForTest

Product

A touch of innovation The new T8997 leak tester was designed with the idea of combining two different types of measurement in a single instrument, making it suitable for leak tests and flow...

Technical Support

Technical Support

ForTest

Service

ForTest avails of highly qualified staff capable of supporting you in the event of technical or application problems. Both over the phone or on the client's site, ForTest can resolve any support...

Weekly House Cleaning

Weekly House Cleaning

Castle Keepers House Cleaning

$0.00Service

Imagine never having to clean your home again! With routine weekly house cleaning in Charletson, Greenville, or Atlanta, by the time your house needs cleaning, our meticulous technicians are there to...

Products & Services

08 X SULZER TW 11 153” D1

08 X SULZER TW 11 153” D1

H H Traders

Product

08 X SULZER TW 11 153” D1 Four Color Tappet Motion Serial: 65000-69000 Accessories with each loom: Healed Frames:-------------- 06 Harness Shafts:-------------- 08 Healed...

19c Victorian Mahogany Etagere mirror Console Antique Old

19c Victorian Mahogany Etagere mirror Console Antique Old

ThisArt.com

$2,500.00Product

Massive open work carved mahogany multi tier Etagere, circa 1880, accented with exception acanthus leaf and c-scroll carvings, form fitted beveled glass mirrors, console type desk with drawer center...

24 X SULZER TW 11 153” ES D1 for SELL

24 X SULZER TW 11 153” ES D1 for SELL

H H Traders

Product

24 X SULZER TW 11 153” ES D1 Single Color Tappet Motion Serial: 39000-47000 Accessories with each loom: Healed Frames:------------- 06 Harness Shafts:------------- 08...

3 Panel Art Nouveau Leaded Glass Floral Peacock Stained Glass Window

3 Panel Art Nouveau Leaded Glass Floral Peacock Stained Glass Window

ThisArt.com

$12,000.00Product

2 vertical and the center horizontal panel is approximate 8ft 4in x 4ft 6in. and were installed in an affluent Long Island estate. Each panel was designed to hang and swing on hinges so that you...

All Furniture Repair (sofa, sectional, couch, sofabed) Legs, connectors, connector, hinge

All Furniture Repair (sofa, sectional, couch, sofabed) Legs, connectors, connector, hinge

All Furniture Services Repair, Antique Restoration & Disassembly

Product

Our professional team capable of handling a multitude of problems: touch up nicks, dents and scratches, color matching, refill chips, scrapes, glue joints, regluing, reinforcing, gold leaf, open...

Auto Reapir

Auto Reapir

Cybert Tire & Car Care

Service

We Service All Makes / and Models of Fine Automobiles. Cybert Tire & Car Care is the oldest licensed repair facility in New York State. Established in 1916. We have Manhattans largest tire...

Automatic Candle extruder

Automatic Candle extruder

Guan Candle Making Machine Co.,Ltd.

Product

We are the manufacturer of the candle and chalk making machine. The machine is simple in structure and small in size. For more details please go to www.ChinaCandle.biz

Business Continuity

Business Continuity

Valley Networks

Service

System Disasters, Natural Disasters, Human Error What if we were to tell you that with a Business Continuity plan if someone were to take a sledgehammer to your server, we could have everyone back...

C Axis Rebuilds

C Axis Rebuilds

Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair

Product

Rebuild gearbox and replace main bearings and ring gear. For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is offering reduced labor rates. Silver Crescent’s current promotion takes effect...

Candle Making Machine

Candle Making Machine

Guan Candle Making Machine Co.,Ltd.

Product

We are the manufacturer of the candle and chalk making machine. The machine is simple in structure and small in size. Go to www.ChinaCandle.biz for more details

Ceramic Coating

Ceramic Coating

AbdoTec - Industrial Spare Parts Development Co.LLC

Service

Chalk making machine

Chalk making machine

Guan Candle Making Machine Co.,Ltd.

Product

We are the manufacturer of the candle and chalk making machine. The machine is simple in structure and small in size. Go to www.ChinaCandle.biz for more details

Chirange Incident Commander with GPS Tracking

Chirange Incident Commander with GPS Tracking

Chirange Technologies

Product

Designed specifically for Incident Commanders of firefighters and police tactical units, Chirange is a secure tablet based GPS tracking application that monitors in real time the movements of all...

Cloud Services

Cloud Services

Valley Networks

Service

Valley Networks can help you harness the power, pricing, and stability of the Cloud With cloud computing implemented by Valley Networks, upgrading and maintaining your IT infrastructure has never...

CNC Grinder Preventative Maintenance

CNC Grinder Preventative Maintenance

Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair

Service

For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is offering reduced labor rates. Silver Crescent’s current promotion takes effect immediately and will expire on October 1, 2005. Any work...

CNC Grinder Preventative Maintenance

CNC Grinder Preventative Maintenance

Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair

Service

Inspect rails, sprockets, wire and cables, chains and counterweight assembly. Check backlash and excessive wear on moving parts. Grease ball packs. Grease or change oil in gearboxes as needed. Any...

CNC Grinder Repair

CNC Grinder Repair

Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair

Service

Troubleshoot and correct any malfunctions on machines and controls, both mechanical and electrical/electronic. For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is offering reduced labor...

CNC Grinder Repair

CNC Grinder Repair

Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair

Service

For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is offering reduced labor rates. Silver Crescent’s current promotion takes effect immediately and will expire on October 1, 2005. Any work...

Electrical Repairs

Electrical Repairs

Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair

Service

Troubleshoot and correct any electrical malfunctions including control or machine problems resulting from electrical storms or power surges. For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair...

Electronic Repairs

Electronic Repairs

Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair

Service

Troubleshoot and correct any electronic malfunctions resulting from electrical storms or power surges to board level. For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is offering reduced...

Ford Cruise Control Repair Kit

Ford Cruise Control Repair Kit

fordfix.info

$40.00Product

The Fordfix kit is a relay and control circuit that goes between the battery and the cruise control switch. The relay replaces the switch and is operated by the control circuit and the Cruise control...

Furniture Disassembly Assembly Take Apart Knock Down Dismantling Assembling Disassembling sofa couch

Furniture Disassembly Assembly Take Apart Knock Down Dismantling Assembling Disassembling sofa couch

All Furniture Services Repair, Antique Restoration & Disassembly

Service

We offer same day, 24/7 emergency services for your furniture, sofa, couch, sectional, sofabed, sleeper, armoire, dresser, china, etc. ( Disassembly / Assembly / Reassembly ), Take Apart, Knock Down,...

Furniture Repair Antique Restoration Fill in touch up Refinishing Cleaning

Furniture Repair Antique Restoration Fill in touch up Refinishing Cleaning

All Furniture Services Repair, Antique Restoration & Disassembly

Service

Our professional team capable of handling a multitude of problems: touch up nicks, dents and scratches, color matching, refill chips, scrapes, glue joints, regluing, reinforcing, gold leaf, open...

Furniture Repair Couch Disassembly assembly take a part dismantling disassembling

Furniture Repair Couch Disassembly assembly take a part dismantling disassembling

All Furniture Services Repair, Antique Restoration & Disassembly

Service

We offer same day, 24/7 emergency services for ( Disassembly / Assembly / Reassembly ), Take Apart, Knock Down, Brake Down, Dismantling, Assembling and Disassembling. Our technicians are...

Gearbox Rebuilds

Gearbox Rebuilds

Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair

Service

Complete rebuild or repair of A or C axis gearboxes. For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is offering reduced labor rates. Silver Crescent’s current promotion takes effect...

Geospatial Tracker

Geospatial Tracker

Chirange Technologies

Product

Extending the tracking capabilities of GPS Tracker to permit accurate indoor location tracking of personnel in GPS denied environments like inside buildings, which when the system is fully deployed...

Gorgeous Georgian Gold Rose Medallion Diamond Bracelet

Gorgeous Georgian Gold Rose Medallion Diamond Bracelet

ThisArt.com

$3,500.00Product

Outstanding Georgian style crown link rose medallion bracelet adorned with approximately 7.8cts of rose cut diamonds in a 2 tone gold setting. This stunning bracelet would make a spectacular gift or...

HTC G2 (T-Mobile) Cracked Screen Repair

HTC G2 (T-Mobile) Cracked Screen Repair

JCD Repair

$85.00Service

Full-service cracked screen repair for the HTC G2 (T-Mobile). This repair includes parts, labor, and a 90 day warranty. For mail-in repairs, the service is completed and the phone mailed back out...

Huffman Repair & Maintenance

Huffman Repair & Maintenance

Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair

Service

Perform all needed services for the following Huffman machines: HS-4, HS-5, HS-18, HS-75 (P&R), HS-85, HS-86, HS-87 (P&R) and Huffman Broach Grinders. Perform all needed services for the following...

Iridium Go!

Iridium Go!

NorthernAxcess Satellite Communications

$849.99Product

NortherhnAxcess will have the new Iridium GO! this month for $849.99. The revolutionary Iridium GO! creates a hotspot over the global Iridium network, and lets you turn your smartphone into a...

Machine Rebuilding

Machine Rebuilding

Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair

Service

Complete mechanical rebuilds and rewiring of your aging machine in your facility. For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is offering reduced labor rates. Silver Crescent’s...

Machine Rewiring

Machine Rewiring

Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair

Service

Complete machine rewiring due to age, flash fires or other factors. For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is offering reduced labor rates. Silver Crescent’s current promotion...

Machinery Repairs

Machinery Repairs

Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair

Service

On-site repairs, rebuilds, analysis and consultation on a variety of too and cutter grinders including Huffman and Strausak machines. For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is...

Managed IT Support

Managed IT Support

Valley Networks

Service

Managed IT Support for One Flat Monthly Fee. Everything you need to run a secure and reliable network, for only $75 PER WORKSTATION. That’s it! UNLIMITED Support for all your servers, virtual...

Manufacturing/remanufacturing spare parts at very competitive prices

Manufacturing/remanufacturing spare parts at very competitive prices

AbdoTec - Industrial Spare Parts Development Co.LLC

Product

Mechanical Repairs

Mechanical Repairs

Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair

Service

Replace rails, gearboxes and counterweight assembly. Set machine to factory specifications. For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is offering reduced labor rates. Silver...

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