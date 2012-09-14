|
All Furniture Repair (sofa, sectional, couch, sofabed) Legs, connectors, connector, hinge, from All Furniture Services Repair, Antique Restoration & Disassembly
Product
Our professional team capable of handling a multitude of problems: touch up nicks, dents and scratches, color matching, refill chips, scrapes, glue joints, regluing, reinforcing, gold leaf, open seams,...
Furniture Disassembly Assembly Take Apart Knock Down Dismantling Assembling Disassembling sofa couch, from All Furniture Services Repair, Antique Restoration & Disassembly
Service
We offer same day, 24/7 emergency services for your furniture, sofa, couch, sectional, sofabed, sleeper, armoire, dresser, china, etc. ( Disassembly / Assembly / Reassembly ), Take Apart, Knock Down, Break...
Furniture Repair Antique Restoration Fill in touch up Refinishing Cleaning, from All Furniture Services Repair, Antique Restoration & Disassembly
Service
Our professional team capable of handling a multitude of problems: touch up nicks, dents and scratches, color matching, refill chips, scrapes, glue joints, regluing, reinforcing, gold leaf, open seams,...
Iridium Go!, from NorthernAxcess Satellite Communications
$849.99 - Product
NortherhnAxcess will have the new Iridium GO! this month for $849.99.
The revolutionary Iridium GO! creates a hotspot over the global Iridium network, and lets you turn your smartphone into a satellite...
Personal Services, from Gemini Public Relations
Service
For the busy household, services include:
- Transportation Services (Air/Ground)
- Business Correspondence
- Fax Services
- Phone Messages
- Errand Services
- Arrange Household Repair
- Schedule Appointments
-...
Public Relations, from Gemini Public Relations
Service
- Solicit television, radio, and print opportunities
- Highlight accomplishments and upcoming events via press releases and campaigns
08 X SULZER TW 11 153” D1, from H H Traders
Product
08 X SULZER TW 11 153” D1
Four Color
Tappet Motion
Serial: 65000-69000
Accessories with each loom:
Healed Frames:-------------- 06
Harness Shafts:-------------- 08
Healed Wires:----------------...
19c Victorian Mahogany Etagere mirror Console Antique Old, from ThisArt.com
$2,500.00 - Product
Massive open work carved mahogany multi tier Etagere, circa 1880, accented with exception acanthus leaf and c-scroll carvings, form fitted beveled glass mirrors, console type desk with drawer center and...
24 X SULZER TW 11 153” ES D1 for SELL, from H H Traders
Product
24 X SULZER TW 11 153” ES D1
Single Color
Tappet Motion
Serial: 39000-47000
Accessories with each loom:
Healed Frames:------------- 06
Harness Shafts:------------- 08
Healed...
Auto Reapir, from Cybert Tire & Car Care
Service
We Service All Makes / and Models of Fine Automobiles. Cybert Tire & Car Care is the oldest licensed repair facility in New York State. Established in 1916. We have Manhattans largest tire inventory.
Automatic Candle extruder, from Guan Candle Making Machine Co.,Ltd.
Product
We are the manufacturer of the candle and chalk making machine.
The machine is simple in structure and small in size.
For more details please go to www.ChinaCandle.biz
C Axis Rebuilds, from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair
Product
Rebuild gearbox and replace main bearings and ring gear.
For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is offering reduced labor rates. Silver Crescent’s current promotion takes effect immediately...
Candle Making Machine, from Guan Candle Making Machine Co.,Ltd.
Product
We are the manufacturer of the candle and chalk making machine.
The machine is simple in structure and small in size.
Go to www.ChinaCandle.biz for more details
Ceramic Coating, from AbdoTec - Industrial Spare Parts Development Co.LLC
Service
Chalk making machine, from Guan Candle Making Machine Co.,Ltd.
Product
We are the manufacturer of the candle and chalk making machine.
The machine is simple in structure and small in size.
Go to www.ChinaCandle.biz for more details
Chirange Incident Commander with GPS Tracking, from Chirange Technologies
Product
Designed specifically for Incident Commanders of firefighters and police tactical units, Chirange is a secure tablet based GPS tracking application that monitors in real time the movements of all personnel...
CNC Grinder Preventative Maintenance, from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair
Service
For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is offering reduced labor rates. Silver Crescent’s current promotion takes effect immediately and will expire on October 1, 2005. Any work scheduled...
CNC Grinder Preventative Maintenance, from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair
Service
Inspect rails, sprockets, wire and cables, chains and counterweight assembly. Check backlash and excessive wear on moving parts. Grease ball packs. Grease or change oil in gearboxes as needed.
Any needed...
CNC Grinder Repair, from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair
Service
For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is offering reduced labor rates. Silver Crescent’s current promotion takes effect immediately and will expire on October 1, 2005. Any work scheduled...
CNC Grinder Repair, from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair
Service
Troubleshoot and correct any malfunctions on machines and controls, both mechanical and electrical/electronic.
For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is offering reduced labor rates.
Electrical Repairs, from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair
Service
Troubleshoot and correct any electrical malfunctions including control or machine problems resulting from electrical storms or power surges.
For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is...
Electronic Repairs, from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair
Service
Troubleshoot and correct any electronic malfunctions resulting from electrical storms or power surges to board level.
For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is offering reduced labor...
Ford Cruise Control Repair Kit, from fordfix.info
$40.00 - Product
The Fordfix kit is a relay and control circuit that goes between the battery and the cruise control switch. The relay replaces the switch and is operated by the control circuit and the Cruise control switch.
Gearbox Rebuilds, from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair
Service
Complete rebuild or repair of A or C axis gearboxes.
For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is offering reduced labor rates. Silver Crescent’s current promotion takes effect immediately...
Geospatial Tracker, from Chirange Technologies
Product
Extending the tracking capabilities of GPS Tracker to permit accurate indoor location tracking of personnel in GPS denied environments like inside buildings, which when the system is fully deployed will...
Gorgeous Georgian Gold Rose Medallion Diamond Bracelet, from ThisArt.com
$3,500.00 - Product
Outstanding Georgian style crown link rose medallion bracelet adorned with approximately 7.8cts of rose cut diamonds in a 2 tone gold setting. This stunning bracelet would make a spectacular gift or addition...
HTC G2 (T-Mobile) Cracked Screen Repair, from JCD Repair
$85.00 - Service
Full-service cracked screen repair for the HTC G2 (T-Mobile). This repair includes parts, labor, and a 90 day warranty. For mail-in repairs, the service is completed and the phone mailed back out within...
Huffman Repair & Maintenance, from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair
Service
Perform all needed services for the following Huffman machines: HS-4, HS-5, HS-18, HS-75 (P&R), HS-85, HS-86, HS-87 (P&R) and Huffman Broach Grinders.
Perform all needed services for the following Huffman...
Machine Rebuilding, from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair
Service
Complete mechanical rebuilds and rewiring of your aging machine in your facility.
For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is offering reduced labor rates. Silver Crescent’s current promotion...
Machine Rewiring, from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair
Service
Complete machine rewiring due to age, flash fires or other factors.
For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is offering reduced labor rates. Silver Crescent’s current promotion takes...
Machinery Repairs, from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair
Service
On-site repairs, rebuilds, analysis and consultation on a variety of too and cutter grinders including Huffman and Strausak machines.
For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is offering...
Mechanical Repairs, from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair
Service
Replace rails, gearboxes and counterweight assembly. Set machine to factory specifications.
For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is offering reduced labor rates. Silver Crescent’s...
Professional Oil Change Service, from Cybert Tire & Car Care
Service
We offer professional oil change service. We will check all fluid levels and fill fluids as necessary. You engine coolant system will be checked. Your Tire pressures will be checked for proper inflation...
Projector Bulb Recycling, from eele Laboratories, LLC
$0.00 - Service
Being involved in the projection industry, eele Labs accepts the responsibility to increase consumer awareness about the need to recycle projector bulbs. We have initiated a projector bulb recycling...
ReLamping projector lamps, from eele Laboratories, LLC
Service
We remanufacture spent front projector lamps and rear projection TV bulbs. We re-use the existing housing, recycle the spent bulb (which contains mercury) and replace the spent bulb with a brand...
Removal of scale feedback to resolver feedback, from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair
Service
Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair provides this service on-site for your convenience.
For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is offering reduced labor rates. Silver Crescent’s current...
Strausak Repair, from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair
Service
Perform all needed services for the following Strausak machines: Fleximat 91 and Promat.
Perform all needed services for the following Strausak controls: NUM 1050 and 1060.
For a limited time, Silver...
Tire Signal 4pack, from Tire Signal South
$12.95 - Product
Tire pressure monitors
4pack for cars and SUVs
Workhead Rebuilds, from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair
Service
Rebuild or repair A axis workhead.
For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is offering reduced labor rates. Silver Crescent’s current promotion takes effect immediately and will expire...