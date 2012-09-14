Platinum Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

All Furniture Repair (sofa, sectional, couch, sofabed) Legs, connectors, connector, hinge , from All Furniture Services Repair, Antique Restoration & Disassembly

Product

Our professional team capable of handling a multitude of problems: touch up nicks, dents and scratches, color matching, refill chips, scrapes, glue joints, regluing, reinforcing, gold leaf, open seams,...

Furniture Disassembly Assembly Take Apart Knock Down Dismantling Assembling Disassembling sofa couch , from All Furniture Services Repair, Antique Restoration & Disassembly

Service

We offer same day, 24/7 emergency services for your furniture, sofa, couch, sectional, sofabed, sleeper, armoire, dresser, china, etc. ( Disassembly / Assembly / Reassembly ), Take Apart, Knock Down, Break...

Furniture Repair Antique Restoration Fill in touch up Refinishing Cleaning , from All Furniture Services Repair, Antique Restoration & Disassembly

Service

Our professional team capable of handling a multitude of problems: touch up nicks, dents and scratches, color matching, refill chips, scrapes, glue joints, regluing, reinforcing, gold leaf, open seams,...

Furniture Repair Couch Disassembly assembly take a part dismantling disassembling , from All Furniture Services Repair, Antique Restoration & Disassembly

Service

We offer same day, 24/7 emergency services for ( Disassembly / Assembly / Reassembly ), Take Apart, Knock Down, Brake Down, Dismantling, Assembling and Disassembling. Our technicians are experienced...

Iridium Go! , from NorthernAxcess Satellite Communications

$849.99 - Product

NortherhnAxcess will have the new Iridium GO! this month for $849.99. The revolutionary Iridium GO! creates a hotspot over the global Iridium network, and lets you turn your smartphone into a satellite...

Personal Services , from Gemini Public Relations

Service

For the busy household, services include: - Transportation Services (Air/Ground) - Business Correspondence - Fax Services - Phone Messages - Errand Services - Arrange Household Repair - Schedule Appointments -...

Public Relations , from Gemini Public Relations

Service

- Solicit television, radio, and print opportunities - Highlight accomplishments and upcoming events via press releases and campaigns

Sofa Couch Armoire Wall Unit China Dresser Disassembly / Assembly / Take Apart / Dismanlting Service , from All Furniture Services Repair, Antique Restoration & Disassembly

Service

Wondering if your furniture can be disassembled and assembled the exact same way? Well, sure it can! It was manufactured by someone wasn't it? We stand for our quality with no limits, we guarantee you...

08 X SULZER TW 11 153” D1 , from H H Traders

Product

08 X SULZER TW 11 153” D1 Four Color Tappet Motion Serial: 65000-69000 Accessories with each loom: Healed Frames:-------------- 06 Harness Shafts:-------------- 08 Healed Wires:----------------...

19c Victorian Mahogany Etagere mirror Console Antique Old , from ThisArt.com

$2,500.00 - Product

Massive open work carved mahogany multi tier Etagere, circa 1880, accented with exception acanthus leaf and c-scroll carvings, form fitted beveled glass mirrors, console type desk with drawer center and...

24 X SULZER TW 11 153” ES D1 for SELL , from H H Traders

Product

24 X SULZER TW 11 153” ES D1 Single Color Tappet Motion Serial: 39000-47000 Accessories with each loom: Healed Frames:------------- 06 Harness Shafts:------------- 08 Healed...

3 Panel Art Nouveau Leaded Glass Floral Peacock Stained Glass Window , from ThisArt.com

$12,000.00 - Product

2 vertical and the center horizontal panel is approximate 8ft 4in x 4ft 6in. and were installed in an affluent Long Island estate. Each panel was designed to hang and swing on hinges so that you could...

Auto Reapir , from Cybert Tire & Car Care

Service

We Service All Makes / and Models of Fine Automobiles. Cybert Tire & Car Care is the oldest licensed repair facility in New York State. Established in 1916. We have Manhattans largest tire inventory.

Automatic Candle extruder , from Guan Candle Making Machine Co.,Ltd.

Product

We are the manufacturer of the candle and chalk making machine. The machine is simple in structure and small in size. For more details please go to www.ChinaCandle.biz

C Axis Rebuilds , from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair

Product

Rebuild gearbox and replace main bearings and ring gear. For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is offering reduced labor rates. Silver Crescent’s current promotion takes effect immediately...

Candle Making Machine , from Guan Candle Making Machine Co.,Ltd.

Product

We are the manufacturer of the candle and chalk making machine. The machine is simple in structure and small in size. Go to www.ChinaCandle.biz for more details

Ceramic Coating , from AbdoTec - Industrial Spare Parts Development Co.LLC

Service



Chalk making machine , from Guan Candle Making Machine Co.,Ltd.

Product

We are the manufacturer of the candle and chalk making machine. The machine is simple in structure and small in size. Go to www.ChinaCandle.biz for more details

Chirange Incident Commander with GPS Tracking , from Chirange Technologies

Product

Designed specifically for Incident Commanders of firefighters and police tactical units, Chirange is a secure tablet based GPS tracking application that monitors in real time the movements of all personnel...

CNC Grinder Preventative Maintenance , from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair

Service

For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is offering reduced labor rates. Silver Crescent’s current promotion takes effect immediately and will expire on October 1, 2005. Any work scheduled...

CNC Grinder Preventative Maintenance , from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair

Service

Inspect rails, sprockets, wire and cables, chains and counterweight assembly. Check backlash and excessive wear on moving parts. Grease ball packs. Grease or change oil in gearboxes as needed. Any needed...

CNC Grinder Repair , from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair

Service

For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is offering reduced labor rates. Silver Crescent’s current promotion takes effect immediately and will expire on October 1, 2005. Any work scheduled...

CNC Grinder Repair , from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair

Service

Troubleshoot and correct any malfunctions on machines and controls, both mechanical and electrical/electronic. For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is offering reduced labor rates.

Electrical Repairs , from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair

Service

Troubleshoot and correct any electrical malfunctions including control or machine problems resulting from electrical storms or power surges. For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is...

Electronic Repairs , from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair

Service

Troubleshoot and correct any electronic malfunctions resulting from electrical storms or power surges to board level. For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is offering reduced labor...

Ford Cruise Control Repair Kit , from fordfix.info

$40.00 - Product

The Fordfix kit is a relay and control circuit that goes between the battery and the cruise control switch. The relay replaces the switch and is operated by the control circuit and the Cruise control switch.

Gearbox Rebuilds , from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair

Service

Complete rebuild or repair of A or C axis gearboxes. For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is offering reduced labor rates. Silver Crescent’s current promotion takes effect immediately...

Geospatial Tracker , from Chirange Technologies

Product

Extending the tracking capabilities of GPS Tracker to permit accurate indoor location tracking of personnel in GPS denied environments like inside buildings, which when the system is fully deployed will...

Gorgeous Georgian Gold Rose Medallion Diamond Bracelet , from ThisArt.com

$3,500.00 - Product

Outstanding Georgian style crown link rose medallion bracelet adorned with approximately 7.8cts of rose cut diamonds in a 2 tone gold setting. This stunning bracelet would make a spectacular gift or addition...

HTC G2 (T-Mobile) Cracked Screen Repair , from JCD Repair

$85.00 - Service

Full-service cracked screen repair for the HTC G2 (T-Mobile). This repair includes parts, labor, and a 90 day warranty. For mail-in repairs, the service is completed and the phone mailed back out within...

Huffman Repair & Maintenance , from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair

Service

Perform all needed services for the following Huffman machines: HS-4, HS-5, HS-18, HS-75 (P&R), HS-85, HS-86, HS-87 (P&R) and Huffman Broach Grinders. Perform all needed services for the following Huffman...

Machine Rebuilding , from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair

Service

Complete mechanical rebuilds and rewiring of your aging machine in your facility. For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is offering reduced labor rates. Silver Crescent’s current promotion...

Machine Rewiring , from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair

Service

Complete machine rewiring due to age, flash fires or other factors. For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is offering reduced labor rates. Silver Crescent’s current promotion takes...

Machinery Repairs , from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair

Service

On-site repairs, rebuilds, analysis and consultation on a variety of too and cutter grinders including Huffman and Strausak machines. For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is offering...

Manufacturing/remanufacturing spare parts at very competitive prices , from AbdoTec - Industrial Spare Parts Development Co.LLC

Product



Mechanical Repairs , from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair

Service

Replace rails, gearboxes and counterweight assembly. Set machine to factory specifications. For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is offering reduced labor rates. Silver Crescent’s...

Professional Oil Change Service , from Cybert Tire & Car Care

Service

We offer professional oil change service. We will check all fluid levels and fill fluids as necessary. You engine coolant system will be checked. Your Tire pressures will be checked for proper inflation...

Projector Bulb Recycling , from eele Laboratories, LLC

$0.00 - Service

Being involved in the projection industry, eele Labs accepts the responsibility to increase consumer awareness about the need to recycle projector bulbs. We have initiated a projector bulb recycling...

ReLamping projector lamps , from eele Laboratories, LLC

Service

We remanufacture spent front projector lamps and rear projection TV bulbs. We re-use the existing housing, recycle the spent bulb (which contains mercury) and replace the spent bulb with a brand...

Removal of scale feedback to resolver feedback , from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair

Service

Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair provides this service on-site for your convenience. For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is offering reduced labor rates. Silver Crescent’s current...

Self-Lubricant & Wear Resistant Alloys , from AbdoTec - Industrial Spare Parts Development Co.LLC

Service



Service name: Parts Salvation in the Plastic Industry & Broken Parts Repair , from AbdoTec - Industrial Spare Parts Development Co.LLC

Service



Strausak Repair , from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair

Service

Perform all needed services for the following Strausak machines: Fleximat 91 and Promat. Perform all needed services for the following Strausak controls: NUM 1050 and 1060. For a limited time, Silver...

Tire Signal 4pack , from Tire Signal South

$12.95 - Product

Tire pressure monitors 4pack for cars and SUVs

Wear & Tear Solutions & Restoring Original Dimensions , from AbdoTec - Industrial Spare Parts Development Co.LLC

Service

