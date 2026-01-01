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Grantmaking & Giving Services

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

CTSHealth

CTSHealth

CTSHealth is an integrated healthcare agency that provides an array of behavioral, social, and medical health services through community, outpatient and specialty foster care. We currently serve the...

Gold Company Profiles

Kopp Foundation for Diabetes

Kopp Foundation for Diabetes

The Kopp Foundation for Diabetes (KFD) is a youth-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of people affected by Type 1 Diabetes through innovation, education, and empowerment. Based...

microNeb, Inc.

microNeb, Inc.

microNeb, Inc is an emerging medical device-pharmaceutical company dedicated to creating innovative drug delivery methods for pharmaceuticals that address critical and chronic health issues,...

Company Profiles

ADDCO

ADDCO

What is a prescription drug discount card and what are its benefits? A prescription discount drug card was established in response to the many requests for assistance for the uninsured and...

Adoption Forum

Adoption Forum

Established in 1973, Adoption Forum, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is recognized throughout Pennsylvania as a group advocating access to records for adult adoptees. Functioning as a group of...

American Association on Health and Disability

American Association on Health and Disability

The American Association on Health and Disability (AAHD), www.aahd.us is a national non-profit organization dedicated to advancing health promotion and wellness initiatives, reducing health...

Association of Organ Procurement Organizations (AOPO)

Association of Organ Procurement Organizations (AOPO)

AOPO is a non-profit, national organization representing all federally-designated organ procurement organizations (OPOs). The association represents and serves OPOs through advocacy, support and the...

Attention Deficit Disorder Resources

Attention Deficit Disorder Resources

This national non-profit organization helps people with ADHD achieve their full potential through education, support and networking opportunities.  Through out easy-to-navigate and helpful...

Dementia Society of America

Dementia Society of America

Mission Statement Educate. To significantly raise the awareness in America to the spectrum of conditions collectively known as Dementia, including but not limited to: Mild Cognitive Impairment;...

Family Business Association

Family Business Association

The Family Business Association is an independent, non-profit organization created to honor family businesses and their achievements. Our goal is to highlight successful family businesses and...

Green Assisted Living Facilities of Florida

Green Assisted Living Facilities of Florida

Assisted living facilities support an independent lifestyle for seniors who require personal attendance and assistance. Green Assisted Living Facilities of Florida provide a safe and supportive...

Grey Owl Dental Consulting, LLC

Grey Owl Dental Consulting, LLC

Grey Owl Dental specializes in delivering dental care to patients who live in nursing homes. Each dentist is equipped with completely mobile, wireless and high tech equipment. All therapy is...

Infante Sano Inc.

Infante Sano Inc.

Globally every year over 10 million mothers and children die, mostly from preventable causes. This number of deaths is greater than the combined deaths from HIV, TB, and malaria. Four million of...

International Wellness and Healthcare Travel Association (IWHTA)

International Wellness and Healthcare Travel Association (IWHTA)

International Association of Medical Tourism is an international non-profit organization committed to sincerely serving the society by enhancing the health and well being of people. We at IAMT...

The Clark Gillies Foundation

The Clark Gillies Foundation

The Clark Gillies Foundation is a non-profit 501C corporation. Our mission is to help children. Over the past ten years we have raised in excess of $1.5 million dollars which has gone to fund a...

TranceLady Productions, Inc.

TranceLady Productions, Inc.

DrainThatPain is a holistic energy therapy for chronic pain elimination using active imagination. drainthatpain.com

Women's Health Concern Ltd

Women's Health Concern Ltd

Women's Health Concern is a charitable organisation which aims to help educate and support women with their healthcare by providing unbiased, accurate information.

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