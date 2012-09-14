PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Grantmaking & Giving Services
 
Grantmaking & Giving Services
Sub-industries:
 Sub-industries:
Grantmaking Foundations
Voluntary Health Organizations
 
 
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Grantmaking & Giving Services
American Association on Health and Disability American Association on Health and Disab... Rockville, MD
The American Association on Health and Disability (AAHD), www.aahd.us is a national non-profit organization dedicated to advancing health... 
TranceLady Productions, Inc. TranceLady Productions, Inc. McLean, VA
DrainThatPain is a holistic energy therapy for chronic pain elimination using active imagination. drainthatpain.com 
ADDCO ADDCO Bohemia, NY
What is a prescription drug discount card and what are its benefits? A prescription discount drug card was established in response to the... 
Adoption Forum Adoption Forum Pottstown, PA
Established in 1973, Adoption Forum, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is recognized throughout Pennsylvania as a group advocating access... 
Association of Organ Procurement Organizations (AOPO) Association of Organ Procurement Organiz... Vienna, VA
AOPO is a non-profit, national organization representing all federally-designated organ procurement organizations (OPOs). The association... 
Attention Deficit Disorder Resources Attention Deficit Disorder Resources Tacoma, WA
This national non-profit organization helps people with ADHD achieve their full potential through education, support and networking opportunities. ... 
Dementia Society of America Dementia Society of America Doylestown, PA
Mission Statement Educate. To significantly raise the awareness in America to the spectrum of conditions collectively known as Dementia,... 
Family Business Association Family Business Association MA
The Family Business Association is an independent, non-profit organization created to honor family businesses and their achievements. Our... 
Green Assisted Living Facilities of Florida Green Assisted Living Facilities of Flor... Clearwater, FL
Assisted living facilities support an independent lifestyle for seniors who require personal attendance and assistance. Green Assisted Living... 
Grey Owl Dental Consulting, LLC Grey Owl Dental Consulting, LLC Dallas, TX
Grey Owl Dental specializes in delivering dental care to patients who live in nursing homes. Each dentist is equipped with completely mobile,... 
Infante Sano Inc. Infante Sano Inc. Wayland, MA
Globally every year over 10 million mothers and children die, mostly from preventable causes. This number of deaths is greater than the... 
International Wellness and Healthcare Travel Association (IWHTA) International Wellness and Healthcare Tr... Edison, NJ
International Association of Medical Tourism is an international non-profit organization committed to sincerely serving the society by enhancing... 
The Clark Gillies Foundation The Clark Gillies Foundation Islandia, NY
The Clark Gillies Foundation is a non-profit 501C corporation. Our mission is to help children. Over the past ten years we have raised in... 
Women's Health Concern Ltd Women's Health Concern Ltd Westminster, United Kingdom
Women's Health Concern is a charitable organisation which aims to help educate and support women with their healthcare by providing unbiased,... 
Companies 1 - 14 of 14 Page: 1


