Retail & Consumer Services
Consumer Services
Organizations & Institutions
Religious, Grantmaking, Civic, Professional, & Similar Organizations
Grantmaking & Giving Services
Voluntary Health Organizations
American Association on Health and Disab...
Rockville, MD
The American Association on Health and Disability (AAHD), www.aahd.us is a national non-profit organization dedicated to advancing health...
TranceLady Productions, Inc.
McLean, VA
DrainThatPain is a holistic energy therapy for chronic pain elimination using active imagination. drainthatpain.com
ADDCO
Bohemia, NY
What is a prescription drug discount card and what are its benefits? A prescription discount drug card was established in response to the...
Adoption Forum
Pottstown, PA
Established in 1973, Adoption Forum, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is recognized throughout Pennsylvania as a group advocating access...
Association of Organ Procurement Organiz...
Vienna, VA
AOPO is a non-profit, national organization representing all federally-designated organ procurement organizations (OPOs). The association...
Attention Deficit Disorder Resources
Tacoma, WA
This national non-profit organization helps people with ADHD achieve their full potential through education, support and networking opportunities. ...
Dementia Society of America
Doylestown, PA
Mission Statement Educate. To significantly raise the awareness in America to the spectrum of conditions collectively known as Dementia,...
Green Assisted Living Facilities of Flor...
Clearwater, FL
Assisted living facilities support an independent lifestyle for seniors who require personal attendance and assistance. Green Assisted Living...
Grey Owl Dental Consulting, LLC
Dallas, TX
Grey Owl Dental specializes in delivering dental care to patients who live in nursing homes. Each dentist is equipped with completely mobile,...
Infante Sano Inc.
Wayland, MA
Globally every year over 10 million mothers and children die, mostly from preventable causes. This number of deaths is greater than the...
International Wellness and Healthcare Tr...
Edison, NJ
International Association of Medical Tourism is an international non-profit organization committed to sincerely serving the society by enhancing...
The Clark Gillies Foundation
Islandia, NY
The Clark Gillies Foundation is a non-profit 501C corporation. Our mission is to help children. Over the past ten years we have raised in...
Women's Health Concern Ltd
Westminster, United Kingdom
Women's Health Concern is a charitable organisation which aims to help educate and support women with their healthcare by providing unbiased,...
