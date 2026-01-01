CTSHealth is an integrated healthcare agency that provides an array of behavioral, social, and medical health services through community, outpatient and specialty foster care. We currently serve the...
The Kopp Foundation for Diabetes
(KFD) is a youth-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of people affected by Type 1 Diabetes through innovation, education, and empowerment. Based...
The American Association of University Women, with its nationwide network of more than 100,000 bipartisan members and 1,300 branches, has been a leading advocate for equity for women and girls since...
AOPO is a non-profit, national organization representing all federally-designated organ procurement organizations (OPOs). The association represents and serves OPOs through advocacy, support and the...
CampusMoms.com is a network of parents, business and community leaders in chapters across the nation who have dedicated themselves to helping college students adjust to college life and be there in a...
Formed in 1987 and based in Bolivar, Ohio, Club 3000 is registered as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to the protection of future generations from landfill contamination. Club 3000 is a...
ContactsforLess.ca is the very first of its kind in the world, just for Canadians. Contact lenses at a great price and we give away 51% of our profits to the non-profit that you choose. Save money on...