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Religious, Grantmaking, Civic, Professional, & Similar Organizations

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

CTSHealth

CTSHealth

CTSHealth is an integrated healthcare agency that provides an array of behavioral, social, and medical health services through community, outpatient and specialty foster care. We currently serve the...

International School of Arizona

International School of Arizona

The International School of Arizona (ISAZ) is a not-for-profit school offering classes from pre-school (2 yrs.) through fifth grade. ISAZ offers a unique program following curriculum set forth by...

Gold Company Profiles

BPS Philanthropic Advisors

BPS Philanthropic Advisors

About BPS Philanthropic Advisors BPS Philanthropic Advisors is full-service consulting firm for nonprofits who need to increase financial sustainability, deepen donor engagement, and demonstrate...

Georgia Stand-UP

Georgia Stand-UP

www.georgiastandup.org/about

Kopp Foundation for Diabetes

Kopp Foundation for Diabetes

The Kopp Foundation for Diabetes (KFD) is a youth-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of people affected by Type 1 Diabetes through innovation, education, and empowerment. Based...

Loud Matter Studios

Loud Matter Studios

At Loud Matter a are developing and producing a growing slate of unscripted formats designed for today’s audiences. From docu-follow and competition to trend-driven and culturally relevant...

microNeb, Inc.

microNeb, Inc.

microNeb, Inc is an emerging medical device-pharmaceutical company dedicated to creating innovative drug delivery methods for pharmaceuticals that address critical and chronic health issues,...

MONI

MONI

MONI is a technology-focused holding company with subsidiaries that provide data, analytics and advanced information retrieval solutions across a wide range of sectors including consumer content,...

Project Safekids

Project Safekids

Not for Profit childrens foundation dedicated to promoting the cause of child safety globally.

RiseHer Network

RiseHer Network

The RiseHer Network is a multi-media empire with the purpose to restore, inspire, stand with and empower others to be the greatest first version of themselves. The RiseHer Network provides small...

Texas Self Storage Association

Texas Self Storage Association

A Wide Range of Benefits for Self-Storage Owners The largest state self-storage organization in the country, the Texas Self Storage Association (www.txssa.org) has been providing a wide range of...

World Campus Connections

World Campus Connections

We are an international Christian-based campus ministry whose mission includes three (3) main pillars: 1. Building and retaining one’s Christian faith through our extensive partnership network...

Company Profiles

A Calling from the Wilderness

A Calling from the Wilderness

Our Christian Mission and Vision: God has richly blessed us with a beautiful setting and eloquent facilities. We want to be obedient to Him. Our ministry here is clear to us. We are called to offer...

AAUW-Expanding Your Horizons Conference

AAUW-Expanding Your Horizons Conference

The American Association of University Women, with its nationwide network of more than 100,000 bipartisan members and 1,300 branches, has been a leading advocate for equity for women and girls since...

ADDCO

ADDCO

What is a prescription drug discount card and what are its benefits? A prescription discount drug card was established in response to the many requests for assistance for the uninsured and...

Adoption Forum

Adoption Forum

Established in 1973, Adoption Forum, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is recognized throughout Pennsylvania as a group advocating access to records for adult adoptees. Functioning as a group of...

Africa Greater Life Mission

Africa Greater Life Mission

We at Africa greater life mission are dedicated to help disadvantaged children especially the AIDS orphans and help less children together with families in Uganda, Africa to overcome poverty and...

Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA

Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA

Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is a dynamic, reformist and fast growing international movement within Islam. Founded in 1889, the Community spans over 190 countries with membership exceeding tens of...

AIC Managements

AIC Managements

We specialize in recruiting Doctors, Medical staff and other skilled professionals to become part of the international team in the Gulf region, such as Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi...

All About Family

All About Family

All About Family is a weekly activity group that facilitates the building of community through activities focused on the entire family. Everyone can be included in these activities and a special...

American Association on Health and Disability

American Association on Health and Disability

The American Association on Health and Disability (AAHD), www.aahd.us is a national non-profit organization dedicated to advancing health promotion and wellness initiatives, reducing health...

American Mesopotamian Organization

American Mesopotamian Organization

www.americanmesopotamian.org American Mesopotamian Organization Restore Nineveh Now Foundation www.restoreninevehnow.org

American Society of Landscape Architects

American Society of Landscape Architects

Founded in 1899, ASLA is the national professional association for landscape architects, representing more than 16,000 members in 48 professional chapters and 68 student chapters. Landscape...

Annie Appleseed Project

Annie Appleseed Project

The Annie Appleseed Project, a 501 (c)3 non profit corporation, provides information, education, advocacy and awareness for people with cancer, family and friends interested in, complementary,...

Around Town San Diego Sport & Social Club

Around Town San Diego Sport & Social Club

Are you missing out on all that life has to offer? Have more adventure, more fun, more joy! Live a life full of friends, fun, and travel. Around Town Members: Meet New People - For...

Association of Organ Procurement Organizations (AOPO)

Association of Organ Procurement Organizations (AOPO)

AOPO is a non-profit, national organization representing all federally-designated organ procurement organizations (OPOs). The association represents and serves OPOs through advocacy, support and the...

Association of Timeshare Sales Professionals - International

Association of Timeshare Sales Professionals - International

In 2002 Timeshare sales topped $9.4 billion! Tribute goes to the Sales Professionals for the large sales volume. Our objective is to continue the growth in sales by providing an ongoing forums,...

ASTD-Lincoln

ASTD-Lincoln

ASTD-Lincoln is a professional association for people of diverse backgrounds whose mission is: "Through exceptional learning and performance, we create a world that works...

Atma Jyoti Ashram

Atma Jyoti Ashram

Atma Jyoti Ashram is a spiritual institution devoted to the practice and teaching of Sanatana Dharma, the Eternal Religion, as found in the Upanishads, the Bhagavad Gita, and the Yoga Sutras of...

Attention Deficit Disorder Resources

Attention Deficit Disorder Resources

This national non-profit organization helps people with ADHD achieve their full potential through education, support and networking opportunities.  Through out easy-to-navigate and helpful...

Awake In America

Awake In America

Awake In America is a non-profit organization focused on sleep and sleep disorders.  We help people launch support groups around the county quickly and easily, as well as work with health care...

Bay Area Pros

Bay Area Pros

GO GLOBAL™ | BAY AREA PROS is a pint-sized Public Relations, Business Consulting and Professional Services firm that engages audiences through the creation and delivery of strategic marketing,...

BrainJams

BrainJams

BrainJams facilitates ad-hoc collaboration and interpersonal connections across traditional social, political, technical, economic and organizational boundaries.  As a non-profit, it is the goal...

CAI

CAI

CAI (www.capital.org) is a non-profit employers’ association serving the greater Research Triangle, Piedmont Triad, and the 65 eastern counties of North Carolina. With offices in Raleigh and...

California Coalition Against Sexual Assault (CALCASA)

California Coalition Against Sexual Assault (CALCASA)

The California Coalition Against Sexual Assault (CALCASA) is a statewide organization in California working to end sexual violence. CALCASA’s membership is the sixty-six rape crisis centers...

Campus Moms.com

Campus Moms.com

CampusMoms.com is a network of parents, business and community leaders in chapters across the nation who have dedicated themselves to helping college students adjust to college life and be there in a...

Center for Executive Excellence

Center for Executive Excellence

Center for Executive Excellence inspires and educates leaders to achieve and retain excellence in their organizations through tailored coaching and interactive engagements with experts. Driven by...

Church of Scientology - London

Church of Scientology - London

The Church of Scientology London was established over 50 years ago and has been a centre of knowledge and wisdom to thousands since it first opened its doors at 123 Marlborough Place. Today...

Church of Scientology of San Diego

Church of Scientology of San Diego

The word Scientology literally means "the study of truth." It comes from the Latin word "scio" meaning "knowing in the fullest sense of the word" and the Greek word...

Church of Scientology UK

Church of Scientology UK

Scientology® contains effective answers to society’s most crucial problems, among them drug abuse, crime, education and decay of moral values. All Scientologists are drug-free, and...

Club 3000

Club 3000

Formed in 1987 and based in Bolivar, Ohio, Club 3000 is registered as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to the protection of future generations from landfill contamination. Club 3000 is a...

Coalition for Post Tubal Ligation Women

Coalition for Post Tubal Ligation Women

The Coalition for Post Tubal Ligation Women offering books and information about Tubal Ligation and Post Tubal Ligation Syndrome (PTLS). We are ordinary women who have had a tubal ligation or...

ContactsforLess.ca

ContactsforLess.ca

ContactsforLess.ca is the very first of its kind in the world, just for Canadians. Contact lenses at a great price and we give away 51% of our profits to the non-profit that you choose. Save money on...

Dementia Society of America

Dementia Society of America

Mission Statement Educate. To significantly raise the awareness in America to the spectrum of conditions collectively known as Dementia, including but not limited to: Mild Cognitive Impairment;...

Distributed Computing Industry Association

Distributed Computing Industry Association

The Distributed Computing Industry Association (DCIA) is a non-profit trade organization focused on commercial development of cloud computing, P2P, and related distributed computing...

Drug Free Ambassadors

Drug Free Ambassadors

The Drug-Free Ambassadors program is about properly educating young people about the harmful effects of drugs and asking them to make the decision to live a drug-free life. The campaign started in...

E.I.C. Enterprises, Inc.

E.I.C. Enterprises, Inc.

E.I.C. Enterprises, Inc., a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to bringing a science and fact-based education to the poor and disadvantaged here and throughout the world.

Ecclesia Gnostica Bayani Universalis

Ecclesia Gnostica Bayani Universalis

Mystery School and Initiatic Order

Employee Ownership Group

Employee Ownership Group

The Employee Ownership Group (EOG) is an employee ownership policy 'think tank' and advocacy group. The Group aims to promote employee share ownership that is both wide and deep. To do this,...

eNetworkGenie.com

eNetworkGenie.com

Enhancing peoples lives professionally and personally by providing the connections of strategic alliances of like-minded people. Creating growth and development through mentoring and...

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