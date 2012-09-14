Post Profile for Your Business
Retail & Consumer Services
Consumer Services
Organizations & Institutions
Religious, Grantmaking, Civic, Professional, & Similar Organizations
Business, Professional, Labor, Political, & Similar Organizations
Civic & Social Organizations
Grantmaking & Giving Services
Religious Organizations
Social Advocacy Organizations
Religious, Grantmaking, Civic, Professional, & Similar Organizations
International School of Arizona
Scottsdale, AZ
The International School of Arizona (ISAZ) is a not-for-profit school offering classes from pre-school (2 yrs.) through fifth grade. ISAZ offers a unique program following curriculum set forth...
AIC Managements
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
We specialize in recruiting Doctors, Medical staff and other skilled professionals to become part of the international team in the Gulf...
American Association on Health and Disab...
Rockville, MD
The American Association on Health and Disability (AAHD), www.aahd.us is a national non-profit organization dedicated to advancing health...
American Law Society
New York, NY
The American Law Society is comprised of lawyers, marketing professionals, and digital technology experts. We spend a great deal of time...
Combat Female Veterans Families United
Greensboro, NC
Founded in 2017, Combat Female Veterans Families United was established to directly confront the issue and lack of support services to address...
International Association of Home Stagin...
Greenbank, WA
The International Association of Home Staging Professionals (IAHSP) www.iahsp.com
Patrick Henry College
Purcellville, VA
At Patrick Henry College, students receive a broad-based baccalaureate education that stresses content, the imitation of excellence, the...
Project Safekids
Petersburg, IL
Not for Profit childrens foundation dedicated to promoting the cause of child safety globally.
SFATA
Washington, DC
The Smoke-Free Alternatives Trade Association (SFATA) is the premier and largest vapor and e-cig trade association, we are committed to...
Texas Self Storage Association
Round Rock, TX
A Wide Range of Benefits for Self-Storage Owners The largest state self-storage organization in the country, the Texas Self Storage Association...
TranceLady Productions, Inc.
McLean, VA
DrainThatPain is a holistic energy therapy for chronic pain elimination using active imagination. drainthatpain.com
A Calling from the Wilderness
Malartic, Canada
Our Christian Mission and Vision: God has richly blessed us with a beautiful setting and eloquent facilities. We want to be obedient to...
AAUW-Expanding Your Horizons Conference
Yorktown Heights, NY
The American Association of University Women, with its nationwide network of more than 100,000 bipartisan members and 1,300 branches, has...
ADDCO
Bohemia, NY
What is a prescription drug discount card and what are its benefits? A prescription discount drug card was established in response to the...
Adoption Forum
Pottstown, PA
Established in 1973, Adoption Forum, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is recognized throughout Pennsylvania as a group advocating access...
Africa Greater Life Mission
EA, Uganda
We at Africa greater life mission are dedicated to help disadvantaged children especially the AIDS orphans and help less children together...
Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA
Silver Spring, MD
Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is a dynamic, reformist and fast growing international movement within Islam. Founded in 1889, the Community...
All About Family
Minneapolis, MN
All About Family is a weekly activity group that facilitates the building of community through activities focused on the entire family.
American Mesopotamian Organization
Valencia, CA
www.americanmesopotamian.org American Mesopotamian Organization Restore Nineveh Now Foundation www.restoreninevehnow.org
American Society of Landscape Architects
Washington, DC
Founded in 1899, ASLA is the national professional association for landscape architects, representing more than 16,000 members in 48 professional...
Annie Appleseed Project
Delray Beach, FL
The Annie Appleseed Project, a 501 (c)3 non profit corporation, provides information, education, advocacy and awareness for people with...
Around Town San Diego Sport & Social Clu...
San Diego, CA
Are you missing out on all that life has to offer? Have more adventure, more fun, more joy! Live a life full of friends, fun, and travel. Around...
Association of Organ Procurement Organiz...
Vienna, VA
AOPO is a non-profit, national organization representing all federally-designated organ procurement organizations (OPOs). The association...
Association of Timeshare Sales Professio...
In 2002 Timeshare sales topped $9.4 billion! Tribute goes to the Sales Professionals for the large sales volume. Our objective is to continue...
ASTD-Lincoln
Lincoln, NE
ASTD-Lincoln is a professional association for people of diverse backgrounds whose mission is: "Through exceptional learning and performance,...
Atma Jyoti Ashram
Borrego Springs, CA
Atma Jyoti Ashram is a spiritual institution devoted to the practice and teaching of Sanatana Dharma, the Eternal Religion, as found in...
Attention Deficit Disorder Resources
Tacoma, WA
This national non-profit organization helps people with ADHD achieve their full potential through education, support and networking opportunities. ...
Awake In America
Philadelphia, PA
Awake In America is a non-profit organization focused on sleep and sleep disorders. We help people launch support groups around the...
Bay Area Pros
St. Petersburg, FL
GO GLOBAL™ | BAY AREA PROS is a pint-sized Public Relations, Business Consulting and Professional Services firm that engages audiences...
BrainJams
San Francisco, CA
BrainJams facilitates ad-hoc collaboration and interpersonal connections across traditional social, political, technical, economic and organizational...
CAI
CAI (www.capital.org) is a non-profit employers’ association serving the greater Research Triangle, Piedmont Triad, and the 65 eastern...
California Coalition Against Sexual Assa...
Sacramento, CA
The California Coalition Against Sexual Assault (CALCASA) is a statewide organization in California working to end sexual violence. CALCASA’s...
Campus Moms.com
Waco, TX
CampusMoms.com is a network of parents, business and community leaders in chapters across the nation who have dedicated themselves to helping...
Center for Executive Excellence
Carlsbad, CA
Center for Executive Excellence inspires and educates leaders to achieve and retain excellence in their organizations through tailored coaching...
Church of Scientology - London
London, United Kingdom
The Church of Scientology London was established over 50 years ago and has been a centre of knowledge and wisdom to thousands since it first...
Church of Scientology of San Diego
San Diego, CA
The word Scientology literally means "the study of truth." It comes from the Latin word "scio" meaning "knowing...
Church of Scientology UK
East Grinstead, United Kingdom
Scientology® contains effective answers to society’s most crucial problems, among them drug abuse, crime, education and decay...
Club 3000
Bolivar, OH
Formed in 1987 and based in Bolivar, Ohio, Club 3000 is registered as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to the protection of...
Coalition for Post Tubal Ligation Women
Chicago, IL
The Coalition for Post Tubal Ligation Women offering books and information about Tubal Ligation and Post Tubal Ligation Syndrome (PTLS). We...
ContactsforLess.ca
New Westminster, Canada
ContactsforLess.ca is the very first of its kind in the world, just for Canadians. Contact lenses at a great price and we give away 51%...
Dementia Society of America
Doylestown, PA
Mission Statement Educate. To significantly raise the awareness in America to the spectrum of conditions collectively known as Dementia,...
Distributed Computing Industry Associati...
Chester, MD
The Distributed Computing Industry Association (DCIA) is a non-profit trade organization focused on commercial development of cloud computing,...
Drug Free Ambassadors
Glebe, Australia
The Drug-Free Ambassadors program is about properly educating young people about the harmful effects of drugs and asking them to make the...
E.I.C. Enterprises, Inc.
Littleton, CO
E.I.C. Enterprises, Inc., a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to bringing a science and fact-based education to the poor and disadvantaged...
Ecclesia Gnostica Bayani Universalis
Australia
Mystery School and Initiatic Order
Employee Ownership Group
Canberra, Australia
The Employee Ownership Group (EOG) is an employee ownership policy 'think tank' and advocacy group. The Group aims to promote employee...
eNetworkGenie.com
Maple Grove, MN
Enhancing peoples lives professionally and personally by providing the connections of strategic alliances of like-minded people. Creating...
Family Business Association
MA
The Family Business Association is an independent, non-profit organization created to honor family businesses and their achievements. Our...
Fluoride Action Network
Burlington, Vt
The Fluoride Action Network is an international coalition seeking to broaden public awareness about the toxicity of fluoride compounds and...
Furniture Chamber of Commerce
Las Vegas, NV
Welcome to the Furniture Chamber of Commerce The Furniture Chamber of Commerce values the entrepreneurial spirit that drives Independent...
