Retail & Consumer Services
Consumer Services
Organizations & Institutions
Religious, Grantmaking, Civic, Professional, & Similar Organizations
> Civic & Social Organizations
Civic & Social Organizations
Civic & Social Organizations
International School of Arizona
Scottsdale, AZ
The International School of Arizona (ISAZ) is a not-for-profit school offering classes from pre-school (2 yrs.) through fifth grade. ISAZ offers a unique program following curriculum set forth...
Adoption Forum
Pottstown, PA
Established in 1973, Adoption Forum, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is recognized throughout Pennsylvania as a group advocating access...
All About Family
Minneapolis, MN
All About Family is a weekly activity group that facilitates the building of community through activities focused on the entire family.
American Mesopotamian Organization
Valencia, CA
www.americanmesopotamian.org American Mesopotamian Organization Restore Nineveh Now Foundation www.restoreninevehnow.org
Around Town San Diego Sport & Social Clu...
San Diego, CA
Are you missing out on all that life has to offer? Have more adventure, more fun, more joy! Live a life full of friends, fun, and travel. Around...
BrainJams
San Francisco, CA
BrainJams facilitates ad-hoc collaboration and interpersonal connections across traditional social, political, technical, economic and organizational...
Campus Moms.com
Waco, TX
CampusMoms.com is a network of parents, business and community leaders in chapters across the nation who have dedicated themselves to helping...
Help For Abused Partners
Sterling, CO
Assisting families seeking alternatives to violence in thier homes. All services are available to victims with disabilities. Help for Abused...
Historical Society of Long Beach
Since 1962, the Historical Society of Long Beach - an independent, nonprofit membership organization - has worked to collect, preserve,...
Indianapolis Downtown, Inc.
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis Downtown, Inc. (IDI) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization formed to develop, manage and market Downtown Indianapolis.
MarketPlace: Handwork of India
Evanston, IL
MarketPlace:Handwork of India is a non-profit, fair trade organization dedicated to increasing economic opportunities for women artisans...
SOS Children's Villages - USA
Washington, DC
SOS Children's Villages - USA is the US division of SOS Kinderdorf International, the world's largest non governmental child welfare organization...
The Clark Gillies Foundation
Islandia, NY
The Clark Gillies Foundation is a non-profit 501C corporation. Our mission is to help children. Over the past ten years we have raised in...
Washington, DC District, National Capita...
Washington, DC
Scouting in Washington, DC www.NCACBSA.org/group/washingtondc Washington, DC District National Capital Area Council Boy Scouts of America What...
