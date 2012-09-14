PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Civic & Social Organizations
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Civic & Social Organizations
International School of Arizona International School of Arizona Scottsdale, AZ
The International School of Arizona (ISAZ) is a not-for-profit school offering classes from pre-school (2 yrs.) through fifth grade. ISAZ offers a unique program following curriculum set forth... 
Adoption Forum Adoption Forum Pottstown, PA
Established in 1973, Adoption Forum, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is recognized throughout Pennsylvania as a group advocating access... 
All About Family All About Family Minneapolis, MN
All About Family is a weekly activity group that facilitates the building of community through activities focused on the entire family. 
American Mesopotamian Organization American Mesopotamian Organization Valencia, CA
www.americanmesopotamian.org American Mesopotamian Organization Restore Nineveh Now Foundation www.restoreninevehnow.org 
Around Town San Diego Sport & Social Club Around Town San Diego Sport & Social Clu... San Diego, CA
Are you missing out on all that life has to offer? Have more adventure, more fun, more joy! Live a life full of friends, fun, and travel. Around... 
BrainJams BrainJams San Francisco, CA
BrainJams facilitates ad-hoc collaboration and interpersonal connections across traditional social, political, technical, economic and organizational... 
Campus Moms.com Campus Moms.com Waco, TX
CampusMoms.com is a network of parents, business and community leaders in chapters across the nation who have dedicated themselves to helping... 
Help For Abused Partners Help For Abused Partners Sterling, CO
Assisting families seeking alternatives to violence in thier homes. All services are available to victims with disabilities. Help for Abused... 
Historical Society of Long Beach Historical Society of Long Beach
Since 1962, the Historical Society of Long Beach - an independent, nonprofit membership organization - has worked to collect, preserve,... 
Indianapolis Downtown, Inc. Indianapolis Downtown, Inc. Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis Downtown, Inc. (IDI) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization formed to develop, manage and market Downtown Indianapolis. 
MarketPlace: Handwork of India MarketPlace: Handwork of India Evanston, IL
MarketPlace:Handwork of India is a non-profit, fair trade organization dedicated to increasing economic opportunities for women artisans... 
SOS Children's Villages - USA SOS Children's Villages - USA Washington, DC
SOS Children's Villages - USA is the US division of SOS Kinderdorf International, the world's largest non governmental child welfare organization... 
The Clark Gillies Foundation The Clark Gillies Foundation Islandia, NY
The Clark Gillies Foundation is a non-profit 501C corporation. Our mission is to help children. Over the past ten years we have raised in... 
Washington, DC District, National Capital Area Council, Boy Scouts of America Washington, DC District, National Capita... Washington, DC
Scouting in Washington, DC www.NCACBSA.org/group/washingtondc Washington, DC District National Capital Area Council Boy Scouts of America What... 
