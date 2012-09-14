PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Epworth Hosts Light the Night Tree Lighting St. Louis nonprofit participates in National Runaway Prevention Month. - December 07, 2019 - Epworth Children & Family Services

The Forward Female with NJ Falk, the Omni-Generational Mentorpreneur, Launches on the First "All Talk" Live Streaming Content Provider, EVERTALK TV Chief Mentorpreneur, NJ Falk brings innovative personal advisory and consulting concept of goal oriented self help strategies to live streaming. Through a series of shows, host and creator, NJ Falk takes viewers on an inspired journey with a series of mentors, moguls, super stars, innovators and other influencers guests looking to help women make their mark in life. Launching in December, The Forward Female with NJ Falk will be live streaming on the first "all talk," EVERTALK TV. - December 05, 2019 - The Forward Female

AmazingRibs.Com Unwraps the Best BBQ and Grilling Gifts for the Holiday Season Just in time for the holidays, the world’s leading outdoor cooking resource, AmazingRibs.com, unveils its list of the tools and toys that avid grillers and pitmasters want most this year. In developing the list, the AmazingRibs.com team drew from the website’s extensive database of ratings... - December 01, 2019 - AmazingRibs.com

Zonta Douglas County to Have Display at Nov. 23 Castle Rock Annual Starlighting Zonta Douglas County is celebrating the centennial anniversary of Zonta International throughout 2019. - November 20, 2019 - Zonta Club of Douglas County

New Meals On Wheels Program Launched in St. Petersburg New program launched to serve wait-listed seniors and homebound individuals in St. Petersburg. Agency is in need of more volunteers and help getting the word out about the program. - November 20, 2019 - Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger

Brave Warrior Advisors Founder Glenn Greenberg Elected to Posse Board The Posse Foundation has welcomed Glenn Greenberg, founder and chief information officer of Brave Warrior Advisors, as the newest member of its board of directors. Glenn Greenberg has spent forty-six years of his professional life in the investment business. He previously served as Managing Partner... - November 17, 2019 - The Posse Foundation

Anti-Meat Billboard Challenges Perceptions About Animals We Love and Animals We Kill Chicago-based non-profit campaigns against animal cruelty to coincide with World Vegan Month and Thanksgiving. - November 10, 2019 - ChicagoVeg

Epworth to Participate in National Runaway Prevention Month Nonprofit to "Shine a Light" on the homeless youth issues during the month of November. - November 07, 2019 - Epworth Children & Family Services

Church of Scientology Atlanta Presents Red Ribbon Week Award to Sandy Springs Police The Church of Scientology Atlanta celebrated Red Ribbon Week 2019 by honoring the local Sandy Springs Police Department Saturday 26 October 2019. In collaboration with the Sandy Springs Interfaith Clergy Association, the award was well received by officers from the department. - November 02, 2019 - Church of Scientology Atlanta

The Gateway Family YMCA Offers Early Learning Readiness Program Program supports school readiness. - October 31, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA

The Gateway Family YMCA Offers LIVESTRONG® at the YMCA A physical activity and well-being intitiative for cancer survivors. - October 29, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA

The Gateway Family YMCA Adds Sixth YMCA Branch The Gateway Family YMCA Adds Youth Development Branch YMCA in Elizabeth. - October 28, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA

Monterey First Theatre Receives Federal Grant Monterey's First Theatre has received federal funding for ADA upgrades required as part of the restoration and reopening of the theater. - October 25, 2019 - Monterey State Historic Parks Association

Epworth Children & Family Services Awarded More Than $1.6 Million in Grants Nonprofit is only Missouri agency to receive awards under bureau's specific programs in 2019. - October 25, 2019 - Epworth Children & Family Services

New Health Literacy App Aims to Improve Health Knowledge of All Floridians The Florida Literacy Coalition has released the Staying Healthy Quiz App, an interactive health literacy quiz game designed to improve health knowledge and vocabulary. Based on the popular Staying Healthy curriculum, users can choose from three different quiz levels: easy, hard or a mix of questions from both levels. There is a growing recognition that limited English language and literacy skills can have a significant impact on one’s health. - October 24, 2019 - Florida Literacy Coalition

Alliance Applauds Wenstrup Amendment to House Drug Pricing Package Site neutral policies in the Wenstrup Amendment to H.R. 3, the Lower Drug Costs Now Act of 2019, would reduce out-of-pocket prescription drug costs for seniors - October 23, 2019 - Alliance For Site Neutral Payment Reform

11 Year Old Breaks World Record – Finishes the 50 States Half Marathon Challenge(TM) 50 States Half Marathon Club member, Aiden Jaquez, of Montgomery, Illinois, has become the youngest ever to finish the 50 States Half Marathon Challenge(TM) at age 11 years old. - October 23, 2019 - 50 States Half Marathon Club

Carried To Full Term's 4th Annual "Life Is A Gift" Gala The 4th annual “Life Is A Gift” Gala and Fundraiser hosted by Carried To Full Term will be held at Evergreen Golf Club in Haymarket, Virginia. Carried To Full Term's (CTFT) goal is to provide hope and a better future to pregnant women and their children through long-term housing. Carried... - October 22, 2019 - Carried To Full Term

Youth Volunteer Priya Maharaj Honored by The Gateway Family YMCA Priya Maharaj named The Gateway Family YMCA 2019 Youth Volunteer of the Year for her dedication and support of children in youth programs. - October 21, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA

Endometriosis Advocate Turns Pain Into Power to Help Others Manu Castañeda Jaramillo, endometriosis warrior, and advocate, recently launched WithEndo, which provides transformational online health programs for women suffering from Endometriosis, a condition that affects 1 in 10 women globally. WithEndo is also the parent platform for The Ribbon Method, an 8-week holistic, natural and personalized group coaching program. - October 20, 2019 - WithEndo

Immigration Voice Announces Disappointment in Senator Durbin’s Blockade of the Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act of 2019 Immigration Voice, a national non-profit organization with over 130,000 members that advocates for the alleviation of restrictions on employment, travel, and working conditions faced by legal high-skilled immigrants in the United States working as doctors, researchers, scientists, and engineers at many... - October 18, 2019 - Immigration Voice

Epworth Children & Family Services Holds 35th Annual Holiday Gift Giving Drive St. Louis nonprofit to make the holidays more joyous for children, youth and families. - October 18, 2019 - Epworth Children & Family Services

Lights on Afterschool Event Focuses on “Afterschool for All” The Gateway Family YMCA Showcases After School Care Sites. - October 16, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA

Recognition for Proclamation of November 1 as Electa Quinney Day Electa Quinney was Stockbridge-Munsee tribal member who was the first female teacher and first teacher in a free public school in Wisconsin. - October 14, 2019 - Stockbridge-Munsee Community

New Surveys Show West Hollywood Residents and Visitors See Meth as Most Harmful Substance Abuse Problem in the City Meth use is rising rapidly in West Hollywood, California. Community Organization Working with City Leaders to Develop Prevention Strategies. - October 12, 2019 - Institute for Public Strategies

NCPC Celebrates Crime Prevention Month Throughout October with Weekly Dedicated Crime Prevention Themes The National Crime Prevention Council (NCPC) celebrates crime prevention all year long, but since 1984, when NCPC designated October as Crime Prevention Month, communities have encouraged this outreach of educating the public and showcasing their accomplishments. This year during October, NCPC will dedicate... - October 10, 2019 - National Crime Prevention Council

Great Old Broads for Wilderness “Wild for Wilderness Online Auction” Opens October 27 Fundraiser offers a wide variety of outdoor goods and experiences, with proceeds to fund Great Old Broads for Wilderness' work to protect America's public lands. - October 09, 2019 - Great Old Broads for Wilderness

U.S. Veg Corp Brings Premier Vegan Kids Event to Manhattan The provocative question of raising a child on a fully vegan diet will be a topic on tap at the upcoming U.S. Veg Corp-sponsored Little Apples event, on Saturday, October 19, 1-4 p.m., at the Essex Market on the Lower East Side. The event is presented in conjunction with Riverdel Cheese, the premiere... - October 06, 2019 - U.S. Veg Corp.

All-Volunteer Team Launches First of Its Kind STEM Magazine in the Nation - Youngest Staff Member Merrill Keating, Age 14, is STEM Girl with Passion for Gender Equality Merrill Keating calls herself a STEM girl. The 14-year-old has been coding since she was in kindergarten. She’s a youth mentor with West Sound CoderDojo and a leader with her high school’s robotics club. And she’s considering mechanical engineering and artificial intelligence (AI) as... - October 04, 2019 - Merrill Keating

Economic Development Symposium Featuring John W. Rogers, Jr and Valerie Jarrett to Address Multi-Millions of Dollars at Stake for Chicago’s Southeast Lakefront Region The South East Chicago Commission (SECC) will host the inaugural regional economic development symposium focused on strengthening the business districts in Chicago’s Southeast lakefront neighborhoods. Facing major capital investments, commercial corridor redevelopment and significant gentrification within the next three years, the SECC Symposium on Saturday, October 12, 2019 will begin a needed discourse about business development. - October 03, 2019 - South East Chicago Commission

Alliance for Site Neutral Payment Reform Applauds Proposed OPPS Rule Advocacy group urges CMS to continue implementation of site neutral payments for outpatient clinic visits. - September 30, 2019 - Alliance For Site Neutral Payment Reform

Falls Prevention Awareness The Gateway Family YMCA encourages residents to learn the risk factors for falls and how to prevent them. - September 30, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA

Community Partners Support The Gateway Family YMCA Joanne Rajoppi, Union County Clerk, Presents Donation to The Gateway Family YMCA’s Annual Support Campaign - September 27, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA

NW GA Writers Conference Presents One-of-a-Kind Conference for Writers of All Skill Levels and Genres Nov. 1 and 2 is the NW GA Writers Conference. It all begins Friday evening with a dinner and comedy event. Saturday is for literary fun and learning. Hear from industry professionals on some of the hottest topics affecting authors. Snag a meeting with an Agent. This is an event for writers of all genres and skill levels. Conference Keynote Speaker is the critically-acclaimed author Steven James. - September 26, 2019 - NW GA Writers Conference

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles Receives $25,000 from Fender Play Foundation to Launch Music Program Funds support musical instruments and instruction for 200 South Los Angeles youth. - September 26, 2019 - The Boys & Girls Club of Metro Los Angeles

Healing the Trauma Within, Women’s Empowerment Summit 15 Daring Women Share Their Methods to Move from Victim to Victorious. - September 21, 2019 - Daring Woman, Inc.

Camp and Its Lasting Impact; a Study from the American Camp Association ACA’s 5-year study explores the ways summer camps prepare youth for the rest of their lives by decreasing stress levels and improving social relationships. - September 19, 2019 - American Camp Association

International Anti-Hunger Summit Coming to Tampa in October In the United States, 42 million people struggle to put food on the table every year, including 13 million children and 5.7 million seniors. This October, anti-hunger organizations, advocates, and volunteers are coming together for the 2019 Sunshine Summit to End Hunger, a two-day summit, on Thursday,... - September 19, 2019 - Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger

The Gateway Family YMCA Celebrates Women’s Health & Fitness Day YMCA Part of National Event to Promote Healthy Lifestyles for Women. - September 19, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA

Epworth and LETA Charitable Foundation Partnership Generates 30th Car Purchase St. Louis nonprofit teams up with automotive dealership's foundation to provide youth with transportation. - September 18, 2019 - Epworth Children & Family Services

Family Fun and Fitness Day at The Gateway Family YMCA The Gateway Family YMCA Invites the Community to Multiple Open House Events this Fall - September 17, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA

Showcasing What's New in Plant Based at U.S. Veg Corp Symposium The founder of a Y Combinator-backed startup is just one of 49 presenters to be featured at the upcoming California Vegetarian Food Festival and Symposium at the Palace of Fine Arts on Saturday, September 21. Aylon Steinhart founded Eclipse Foods, which makes plant-based dairy products that are indistinguishable... - September 14, 2019 - U.S. Veg Corp.

The Gateway Family YMCA Swim Team Tryout Dates Announced The Gateway Family YMCA – Rahway Branch announces swim team dates. - September 11, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA

San Gorgonio High School Student Raises Funds for Pediatric Cancer Announcement of a fundraiser for Pediatric Cancer hosted by Senior High School Student from San Gorgonio High School in San Bernardino - September 10, 2019 - Church on the Hill

Epworth Children & Family Services Hosts 17th Annual Wine Dinner and Auction St. Louis nonprofit to use proceeds for programs and services. - September 09, 2019 - Epworth Children & Family Services

Premiere Plant-Based Pitch Hour at U.S. Veg Corp Event In a town that buzzes with startups, September 21st will bring a green sheen to the endeavor. The Kelp Tank pitch hour will take place at the California Vegetarian Food Festival & Symposium. With three judges and a grand prize, attendees will see a live, all-vegan pitch hour at the Palace of Fine... - September 08, 2019 - U.S. Veg Corp.

Church of Scientology Atlanta to Host Human Rights Open House Human Rights Open House will bring together inter-religious, multicultural groups and activists for International Peace Day. - September 07, 2019 - Church of Scientology Atlanta

AmazingRibs.com Announces “Pitmaster Club Meat-Up in Memphis” AmazingRibs.com, the world’s leading outdoor cooking resource, today unveiled details for the AmazingRibs.com Pitmaster Club Meat-Up In Memphis, a first-of-its-kind BBQ weekend filled with spectacular food, seminars, and fellowship taking place in Memphis from July 31 - August 2, 2020. The event is limited to 400 attendees, so early registration is encouraged. - September 07, 2019 - AmazingRibs.com

A Suicide Prevention Event in Toms River, NJ Presented by Ocean Partnership for Children September is Suicide Awareness month and Ocean Partnership for Children is hosting an event that will be held on Tuesday, 9/10, from 9am to 2pm on the front lawn of Ocean Partnership for Children located at 36 Washington St., Toms River. Rain date is the following Tuesday, 9/17. There will be tables... - September 07, 2019 - Ocean Partnership for Children