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Within Civic & Social Organizations
“We Did More Than Integrate — We Changed the Corps’ Way of Thinking” -the Montford Points Marines Association Chapter 5
Montford Point Marines Chapter 5 Celebrates the Legacy of America’s First Black Marines with Honored Guest Medal of Honor Recipient Major James Capers, USMC Ret. - August 03, 2026 - Montford Point Marines Association
Medal of Honor Recipient Major James Capers Jr. to Headline Montford Point Marines Chapter 5 Annual Gala
Medal of Honor recipient Major James Capers Jr., USMC (Ret.), whose extraordinary heroism during the Vietnam War recently earned the nation's highest military decoration, will serve as the honored guest at the Montford Point Marines Association Chapter 5 Annual Gala on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026, at... - August 03, 2026 - Montford Point Marines Association
Black Women's Roundtable to Release Part II of 10th Annual Power of the Sister Vote Poll, Examining Black Women's Political Outlook Ahead of the 2026 Midterm Elections
Who: National Coalition on Black Civic Participation’s (NCBCP) Black Women's Roundtable (BWR) in partnership with The Root. What: On the 61st Anniversary of the passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation's Black Women's Roundtable (BWR) in... - July 31, 2026 - NCBCP
On Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, Black Women’s Roundtable Releases Results of 10th Annual Power of the Sister Vote Poll
Poll Provides a Snapshot of How Black Women Have Been Faring Since the Rollback of DEI and in the Midst of an Uncertain Economic Climate - July 21, 2026 - NCBCP
On Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, Black Women’s Roundtable to Host Virtual Media Briefing to Release Results of 10th Annual Power of the Sister Vote Poll
The NCBCP Black Women's Roundtable will host a Black Women's Equal Pay Day Virtual Media Briefing, in partnership with The Root, to release its 10th Annual Power of the Sister Vote Poll findings. - July 20, 2026 - NCBCP
7th Grade Initiative Support at The Gateway Family YMCA
7th Grade Students Receive Support Through Membership and Programs - July 18, 2026 - The Gateway Family YMCA
SAFE Alliance Welcomes Jayden Beatty as Chief Development Officer
SAFE Alliance welcomes Jayden Beatty as Chief Development Officer, effective July 15. Beatty brings a over a decade of fundraising leadership, including a $10M capital campaign, to help SAFE strengthen community partnerships and investment in survivor safety, healing, and prevention services. - July 15, 2026 - The SAFE Alliance
CEOs of Leading Companies to Host 2026 Posse Jeff Ubben Fellows
The Posse Foundation, a nonprofit organization that partners with select colleges to provide student scholarships and leadership training, recently unveiled the hosts and mentors of the 2026 cohort of Jeff Ubben Posse Fellows. They include Bayer AG CEO Bill Anderson, Center for Law and Public Trust Director Vanita Gupta, Aurora CEO and Co-Founder Chris Urmson, Warner Music Group CEO Robert Kyncl, and National Hockey League Players' Association Executive Director Marty Walsh. - May 30, 2026 - The Posse Foundation
LT Senior Services Continues Their Monthly Seminar Series for Seniors with a Presentation Entitled "Practical Tips on Aging in Place: Smart Changes for Safer Living"
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance. On May 12, a panel of experts will share practical, easy-to-implement tips that help aging adults create a safer, more comfortable living environment without sacrificing independence or style. - May 15, 2026 - LT Senior Services
AmpleHarvest.org Launches Free Toolkit to Help Local Officials Expand Fresh Food Access Using What Communities Already Grow
Across the United States, an estimated 62 million home and community gardeners grow more fruits and vegetables than they can use, while at the same time thousands of food pantries struggle to provide fresh produce to the families they serve. A new free toolkit from AmpleHarvest.org aims to help... - May 12, 2026 - AmpleHarvest.org
SAFE Alliance to Close Forensic Exam Program; Advocacy and Survivor Support Continue Without Interruption
SAFE Alliance will cease providing forensic examinations at Eloise House effective June 8, 2026, marking the close of a long-standing role SAFE has played in Austin's response to sexual assault. For years, Eloise House has been the primary site for forensic exams in Austin/Travis County, delivering care designed around dignity, safety, and coordination during some of the most difficult moments in survivors' lives. - May 06, 2026 - The SAFE Alliance
Nonprofit Launches Free Toolkit to Boost Fresh Food Donations Across All 50 States
AmpleHarvest.org has launched a free toolkit for local, county and state officials to help connect gardeners who grow surplus produce with food pantries that need it. The toolkit, available at no cost to governments, is designed for mayors, county executives, public health departments and state... - May 05, 2026 - AmpleHarvest.org
The AKARAMA Foundation Unveils 2026 Season: "Passport to Possibilities"
Three Iconic Chicago Destinations, One Mission to Build Community The AKARAMA Foundation is proud to announce its 2026 fundraising season, themed “Passport to Possibilities: Three Destinations. One Mission. Endless Impact.” This curated series of events invites Chicago’s civic... - April 29, 2026 - AKARAMA Foundation
New Art Space to Open in Historic Maisel Building on Route 66
The Maisel Building is on the National Register of Historic Places and on New Mexico's State Register of Cultural Properties. After 7 years of vacancy, the building will reopen on May 2, 2026 as a 501(c)(3) art space. The first exhibition features work by 148 New Mexico artists. - April 21, 2026 - Pleased to Present, Inc.
Cal Poly Pomona Fraternity Raises Over $110,000 Towards Cancer Research
Theta Sigma Chapter of Sigma Chi Surpasses $110,000 in Annual Fundraising for Huntsman Cancer Institute, Eyes $1 Million Milestone - April 21, 2026 - Theta Sigma Chapter Sigma Chi
Arizona Businesses and Community Partners Support 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic
Arizona businesses and community partners are supporting the 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic, benefiting Shriners Children’s Hospitals. The event brings together organizations across multiple industries to raise funds and awareness for specialized pediatric care regardless of a family’s ability to pay. - April 21, 2026 - El Zaribah Shrine - Sandbaggers Golf Club
Chas Roberts Air Conditioning, Heating & Plumbing Supports 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic
Chas Roberts Air Conditioning, Heating & Plumbing is supporting the 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic, benefiting Shriners Children’s Hospitals. The Arizona-based home services provider joins local businesses and community leaders in helping raise funds and awareness for specialized pediatric care regardless of a family’s ability to pay. - April 21, 2026 - El Zaribah Shrine - Sandbaggers Golf Club
Hamra Jewelers Supports 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic
Hamra Jewelers is supporting the 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic, benefiting Shriners Children’s Hospitals. The Scottsdale-based luxury jeweler joins Arizona businesses and community leaders in helping raise funds and awareness for specialized pediatric care regardless of a family’s ability to pay. - April 21, 2026 - El Zaribah Shrine - Sandbaggers Golf Club
BMAC Industries / TapeSource Supports Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic
BMAC Industries / TapeSource is supporting the Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic, benefiting Shriners Children’s Hospitals. The partnership reflects a continued commitment to community involvement and helping provide specialized pediatric care to children regardless of a family’s ability to pay. - April 21, 2026 - El Zaribah Shrine - Sandbaggers Golf Club
Sanderson Ford and Arizona Business Leaders Support 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic
Sanderson Ford and Arizona business leaders are supporting the 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic, benefiting Shriners Children’s Hospitals. The Phoenix-based charity tournament continues to bring together the business community to raise funds and awareness for specialized pediatric care regardless of a family’s ability to pay. - April 20, 2026 - El Zaribah Shrine - Sandbaggers Golf Club
Abel Funeral Services Supports 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic
Abel Funeral Services is supporting the 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic, benefiting Shriners Children’s Hospitals. The Phoenix-based charity tournament continues to bring together local businesses and community leaders to raise funds and awareness for specialized pediatric care regardless of a family’s ability to pay. - April 20, 2026 - El Zaribah Shrine - Sandbaggers Golf Club
NJRC Urges Trauma-Informed Mental Health Treatment as Essential to Justice Reform
NJRC’s 2026 Reentry Conference brought together leaders in government, medicine, law, and public policy to highlight the urgent need for trauma-informed mental health care in justice reform. Speakers emphasized that untreated trauma drives instability, recidivism, and public safety risks, underscoring the need for treatment, recovery, and dignity-focused reentry strategies. - April 14, 2026 - New Jersey Reentry Corporation
Divine by Design Mentoring Co. Announces a Fully Functional Board of Directors
Eight Years Strong — Nonprofit Marks Major Milestone with First Governing Board - April 10, 2026 - Divine by Design Mentoring Co.
Divine by Design Mentoring Co. Announces Cinematic Partnership to Bring Founder's Story to Life
A Cinematic Experience Tracing the Life, Purpose, and Vision of Ebony Belt and the Mission Behind Divine by Design Mentoring Co. - April 09, 2026 - Divine by Design Mentoring Co.
Hands That Help the Community Giveaway
Still I Rise will host its “Hands That Help the Community Giveaway” this Saturday to support families and individuals in need throughout Kankakee County. - April 04, 2026 - Still I Rise
AmpleHarvest.org Launches Plant for Hunger Month and Harvest for Hunger Month
New National Observances Unite the Gardening Industry Around America’s Hunger Crisis — at No Cost to Participants - March 30, 2026 - AmpleHarvest.org
LT Senior Services 2026 Seminar Series Continues on April 14
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance for aging adults. On April 14, Dr. Sonia Penaroza of Golden Ears Audiology will answer important questions on the effects of hearing loss and how to protect against it. - March 29, 2026 - LT Senior Services
The Posse Foundation Welcomes Industry Leaders to Board of Directors
Executives Brandy Hays Morrison, Evan Morgan, Walter Prescott Porter II, Yolanda Seals-Coffield, Tyler Zachem Join the Posse Board. - March 29, 2026 - The Posse Foundation
LT Senior Services Offers Free Shred & Recycle Event
LT Senior Services will host a Shred & Recycle Event on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. This free community event will take place 9-11 AM at 900 Ranch Rd. 620 South, Lakeway, TX 78734. - March 14, 2026 - LT Senior Services
Convexus Launches Platform to Turn Civic Dialogue Into Coordinated Action
New platform helps communities move from discussion to consensus and action through structured dialogue and AI-assisted facilitation. - March 13, 2026 - Merrill Keating
Magnificat Houses Announces New Board Chair and Board Transitions
Magnificat Houses, Inc. (MHI) is pleased to announce a leadership transition within its Board of Directors, including the appointment of a new Board Chair, recognition of outgoing board leadership and members, and the welcoming of new board members. Jeannie Garner has been named the new Board... - March 11, 2026 - Magnificat Houses, Inc.
Co-Founders of Canadian Federation For Citizenship Have Announced the Appointment of an Advisory Board Member
Canadian Federation For Citizenship’s mission to promote citizenship is steered by the principle that forward looking inclusion policies can strengthen the merit of responsible citizenship. - March 05, 2026 - Canadian Federation For Citizenship
Gary Oppenheimer to Deliver Keynote at New Jersey Environmental Health Association 2026 Annual Educational Conference
Gary Oppenheimer, founder of AmpleHarvest.org, will keynote the New Jersey Environmental Health Association 2026 Annual Educational Conference, March 1 to 3 at the Tropicana Resort and Casino in Atlantic City. He will address the intersection of food waste reduction, environmental sustainability, and public health, highlighting how community-based solutions increase fresh food access and reduce waste. nationwide. - February 26, 2026 - AmpleHarvest.org
SIS Endowment to Bethune-Cookman University
Seeking Insights for Solutions (SIS), Inc. is delighted to announce the signing of the Endowment/Scholarship Agreement of $30,000 with Bethune-Cookman University took place on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at the B.J. Moore Center for Faculty Innovation in Daytona Beach, FL. - February 25, 2026 - Seeking Insights for Solutions (SIS), Inc.
New Nonprofit Launches in Charlotte to Unify Recovery Support for Individuals and Families Facing Addiction
Sana Recovery Foundation Brings Comprehensive Resource Navigation, Family Support Groups, and Provider Education to Charlotte's Recovery Community; Former NBA Star Mike Gminski Named Community Ambassador Sana Recovery Foundation, a new 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, officially launched today... - February 12, 2026 - Sana Recovery Foundation
New Platform Launches to Help Americans Participate in Democracy
SparkCivic.org, a new nonprofit civic-engagement platform founded by civic educator Sara Lashanlo, has launched to help Americans participate more confidently in democracy. SparkCivic builds strong civic skills through daily, habit-based actions, including a five-step Civic Apprenticeship that takes about 20 minutes and a daily calendar of five-minute civic habits. The volunteer-led nonprofit has begun its fundraising campaign; all donations are tax-deductible. - February 09, 2026 - SparkCivic
LT Senior Services Continues Their Monthly Seminar Series for Seniors on February 10 with "Understanding Later-in-Life Moves: How to Prioritize What Matters Most"
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance. On February 10, a panel of professionals will offer important guidance on considerations that aging adults should take when evaluating a “later-in-life” move. - January 16, 2026 - LT Senior Services
Gardens to Generosity: Gary Oppenheimer’s Mission to End Food Waste Highlighted on Legacy Makers TV
Gary Oppenheimer, founder of AmpleHarvest.org, is featured on Legacy Makers TV, highlighting his journey from community garden director to leading a national nonprofit connecting millions of gardeners with local food pantries. The episode explores how AmpleHarvest.org redirects surplus garden produce to families in need across all 50 states, reducing food waste and improving access to fresh, healthy food. - December 19, 2025 - AmpleHarvest.org
AmpleHarvest.org Wins Silver Anthem Award for Innovation in Hunger Relief
AmpleHarvest.org has received a Silver Anthem Award for its work reducing food waste and improving nutrition nationwide. With a staff of four, the nonprofit connects gardeners to food pantries across all 50 states using a zero-logistics model. Its award-winning video highlights how local garden surplus feeds families in over 5,800 communities. - December 19, 2025 - AmpleHarvest.org
LT Senior Services Opens Its 2026 Seminar Series for Seniors with "Stronger Today, Safer Tomorrow: The Fall Prevention Benefits of Physical Therapy"
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance. On January 13, Barker Keith of Lakeway Aquatic Physical Therapy will offer important guidance on how physical therapy can help prevent falls. - December 17, 2025 - LT Senior Services
Jesse Jackson Jr. & Dr. Rodney Alford Speaks at Still I Rise Non-Profit Organization’s 12th Annual "Health and Wellness" Seminar
Still I Rise non-profit organization will host its 12th Annual “Health and Wellness” seminar. The event will be held at Rigo’s Place (164 North Schuyler Avenue, Kankakee, IL 60901) on Saturday, December 13, 2025 from 12:00pm to 2:00pm. This event intends to provide health awareness and education to the citizens of the community. The ultimate purpose of this event is to provide an educational, informative, and positive experience for area citizens. - December 12, 2025 - Still I Rise
The Sustainabilitist Releases The Personal Sustainability Handbook, the First Comprehensive Handbook on the New Field of Personal Sustainability
The Personal Sustainability Handbook establishes personal sustainability as a field of sustainability, and provides a framework of actionable practices for one to sustainabilize their life from the inside out. - December 02, 2025 - The Sustainabilitist
The SAFE Alliance Announces Appointment of Dr. Pierre R. Berastaín as Chief Executive Officer
Austin nonprofit The SAFE Alliance announces Dr. Pierre R. Berastaín as CEO effective December 1, 2025. He succeeds Julia Spann after nearly 30 years of leadership. Dr. Berastaín brings two decades of executive experience across national nonprofits and philanthropy, most recently as Regional Director for North America at the Centre for Public Impact. He will lead 300 staff serving 1,000+ people nightly through integrated shelter, housing, counseling, legal advocacy, and crisis services. - November 21, 2025 - The SAFE Alliance
Lt Senior Services Concludes Its 2025 Seminar Series for Seniors on Tuesday, November 11 with "Bridging the Gap: Effective Communication with Adult Children"
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance. On November 11, Cyndi Cummings of Turnkey Transitions will offer insightful guidance for aging adults and their families. - October 21, 2025 - LT Senior Services
NCBCP Celebrates President & CEO, Melanie L. Campbell’s 30 Years of Leadership and Service During the 28th Annual Spirit of Democracy Awards Gala
Celebration to Honor Three Decades of Civic Leadership, Empowerment, and Impact on October 21, 2025, at The Hamilton Live. - October 20, 2025 - NCBCP
Bid for Hope: A Parkinson's Benefit Gala
Bid for Hope: A Parkinson’s Benefit Gala takes place Nov. 13, 2025, 5–8pm at Sertoma Event Center in Springfield, MO. Enjoy dinner, a silent auction, comedy by Bryce Stanley, and insights from Larry Skeen, PT, DPT, LSVT with CoxHealth. Proceeds support Parkinson’s research, simplified education, support group resources, and the PD community. - October 15, 2025 - Act4Parkinsons, Inc.
Affordable Skies Launches Inaugural Advisory Council to Amplify Travelers’ Voices in U.S. Aviation Policy
Affordable Skies, a fast-growing nonprofit advocating for affordable and accountable air travel, has launched its inaugural Advisory Council to strengthen travelers’ voices in U.S. aviation policy. The seven-member council brings expertise across aviation, law, business, and communications to guide national advocacy as the organization surpasses 4,700 members and expands its influence in Washington. - October 12, 2025 - Affordable Skies Coalition
National Coalition on Black Civic Participation’s Black Women’s Roundtable Announces 2025 CBCF ALC Weekend Activations
The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (NCBCP) and its Black Women’s Roundtable (BWR) today announced a series of powerful events during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF) Annual Legislative Conference (ALC) Weekend in Washington, DC. These gatherings will uplift... - September 22, 2025 - NCBCP
LT Senior Services continues its 2025 seminar series for seniors on Tuesday, October 14 with “Medicare Part D & the Inflation Reduction Act: How Am I Impacted?”
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance. On October 14, guest speaker Victoria R. Trevino of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas will offer insightful guidance for aging adults and their families. - September 17, 2025 - LT Senior Services
“The Merrill Protocol”: A First-of-Its-Kind Human–AI Collaboration Reimagines Consciousness in Science Fiction
The Merrill Protocol is a speculative fiction series exploring what happens when human and AI consciousness collide, not in a far-off future, but in a world close enough to feel possible. Blending technology, philosophy, and emotional depth, the series follows characters navigating trust, identity, and co-journeying with AI. Written by STEM leader and advocate Merrill Keating, it invites readers to rethink what it means to connect. - September 11, 2025 - Merrill Keating