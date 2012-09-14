Post Profile for Your Business
Submit Press Release
Join Now
Sign In
Businesses
Articles
Press Releases
Business Directory
Products & Services
Jobs
Recent Press Releases
Press Release Pricing
Submit Press Release
Businesses
Products & Services
Products
Services
Press Releases
Jobs
Directory
>
Media & Entertainment
> Arts, Entertainment, & Recreation
Arts, Entertainment, & Recreation
Within this category:
Companies
Press Releases
Products
Services
Jobs
Sub-industries:
Adult Entertainment
Agents & Managers for Artists, Athletes, Entertainers, & Other Public Figures
Amusement Parks & Arcades
Gambling
Independent Artists, Writers, & Performers
Marinas
Movie Theaters
Museums, Historical Sites, & Similar Institutions
Performing Arts Companies
Promoters of Performing Arts, Sports, & Similar Events
Sports
Ticket Sales
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Arts, Entertainment, & Recreation
PLATINUM COMPANY PROFILES
Profile your business on PR.com
Allison Kugel
New York, NY
With her flare for relating to people and warming them up, Allison Kugel decided to try her hand at interviewing celebrities. A few stars took a chance on the little known interviewer, and from...
Dangerfield Entertainment
Beverly Hills, CA
www.rodney.com Facebook.com/RodneyDangerfield Rodney.com Bellbros.com
Galalite Screens
Mumbai, India
Galalite Screens (www.galalitescreens.com/) is one company that has indisputably established its name in producing some of the finest and the widest range of Projection Screens for the ultimate...
Leeza Gibbons
Every time Hollywood thinks they've figured her out, she cleverly moves another step up the ladder and successfully places another title among her many achievements. It's Leeza Gibbons' passion...
NewCasinos.com - Catena Media
(CTM) London, United Kingdom
NewCasinos.com is a leading site about new online casinos. The website distributes product news releases. The media releases can be found at https://www.catenamedia.com/media/press-releases/.
Old Bahama Bay Resort & Yacht Harbour
West End, Bahamas, The
Old Bahama Bay Resort & Yacht Harbour combines Bahamian charm and luxury, Old Bahama Bay features 72 spacious beachfront Resort Condo suites, a 62 slip full service marina, oceanfront pool,...
Rodney Dangerfield Entertainment, Inc.
Beverly Hills, CA
Grammy award-winning comedy legend, Rodney Dangerfield, known for his iconic "I don't get no respect" line, appeared in 22 films including Back To School and Caddyshack, 20 lite beer...
Thalo LLC
Melville, NY
thalo is an inspirational resource that recognizes creative people who inspire others through their art. Purpose and focus Our purpose is to spread positive, artistic energy and to provide a...
GOLD COMPANY PROFILES
Profile your business on PR.com
2PacLegacy.com
A Message From Afeni Shakur... Thank you to all of 2Pac's fans for continuing to support and love my son! Pac's life was a gift from...
Denise Meridith
Phoenix, AZ
Denise Meridith Consultants Inc (DMCI) is a 18-year-old public and community relations firm, headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Its CEO/President--Denise...
FEDUJAZZ
sosua,, Dominican Republic
drjazzfestival.com About the Dominican Republic Jazz Festival The Dominican Republic Jazz festival is one of the biggest cultural events...
Infinity Stage, Sound & Film
Woodbridge, VA
www.InfinityStage.com
Jeanne Burrows-Johnson
Tucson, AZ
In fiction and non-fiction, author, narrator, and motivational public speaker Jeanne Burrows-Johnson draws on experience in the performing...
Jill Krutick Fine Art
Mamaroneck, NY
About Jill Krutick (New York USA) Jill Krutick is a contemporary abstract expressionist whose paintings trace the artist’s joyful...
MEGAFANS.COM
Carlsbad, CA
MEGAFANS Inc. is a Mobile eSports Gaming platform and engine that offers a fully integrated tournament solution software with a small development...
New Breed Games, LLC
Miami, FL
New Breed Games, LLC is a high-value, budget-conscious production company and studio dedicated to the business of designing and developing...
New Orleans Agenda
New Orleans, LA
The New Orleans Agenda newsletter is the leading local alternative for information on New Orleans and the Gulf Coast Region. A provider...
Owens-Rogers Museum
INDEPENDENCE, MO
The Ginger House Museum is the birthplace of famed film star Ginger Rogers. Rogers was born in this house in 1911 and lived here with her...
Pizzazz Production
Saint Petersburg, FL
Professional, women of color who also lived as a woman “in the life” had no quality events to socialize and network in Orlando,...
RV Rental Connection, Inc.
Chico, CA
RV Rental Connection, Inc. is a Purpose Driven Company with a calling far more significant than earning big commissions from its RV Owners'...
Spin Games LLC
Reno, NV
About Spin Games Founded in January 2012 and located in Reno, NV, Spin Games LLC is known for the design and development of world-class...
The Executive Advocates
Scottsdale, AZ
The Executive Advocates is founded by four sport and entertainment executives with deeply technical backgrounds empowered through long-standing...
Websites Depot Inc.
Los Angeles, CA
Stars Media PR Group
Winters Rock Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Founded in 2015 and led by the award-winning creative team of Miranda Winters and Rocky Romano, Los Angeles based Winters Rock Entertainment...
COMPANY PROFILES
Profile your business on PR.com
1 Great Handwriting Analyst
Greensburg, PA
Expert handwriting analyst provides entertainment, trade show services, motivational / comedic guest speaker services, seminar / workshop...
1800Skyride
Kennesaw, GA
1-800-Sky-Ride is the Nation's leading source for adventure sports. When you choose 1-800-Sky-Ride for your adventure, you have the confidence...
3D Photo Productions
Canada
3D Photo Productions company (Vancouver, Canada) reveals the secrets of making 3D and Flip lenticular images on its official web-site www.3DPhotoPro.com.
3generationsoflove.com
Marietta, GA
Author of Novels and Screenplays.
50/110 Publishing
Soldotna, AK
50/110 Publishing is the parent company for howtobuymeat.com. This company is owned by "Meat Professional," Mr. Draik Moor. Mr.
755 Hits, Inc.
Tampa, Fl
Honesty, Integrity, Truth, Sports. Our Goal: Establish 755 as the recognized symbol for Zero Tolerance against all athletic performance...
A-List Entertainment and Jumping Parties...
West Hollywood, CA
Jump90210.com is a sister website company of A-List Entertainment and Jumping Parties of Beverly Hills, a party rental company serving Beverly...
Abraham Studios
Lehigh Acres, FL
Abraham Studios is operating the Nomadic Project. The Nomadic Project is a national, conceptual art project designed to unite...
Ace Revenue
San Jose, Costa Rica
AceRevenue partners with world class and top converting online casino brands as our affiliates witness on a daily basis. We are happy to...
ActiveMusic
Corte Madera, CA
ActiveMusic is a non-profit production and media event company that raises money for effective non-profits that support environmental,...
Aero Entertainment Group
Pasadena, CA
Aero Entertainment is a full service entertainment company. We provide PR services, model/talent management, event coordination, and...
Affirmative Accessories
Toluca Lake, CA
Affirmative Accessories creates gorgeous handcrafted jewelry items designed to beautify your world -- and feed your soul. Invoking the...
Aisha
Ever so often an artist comes along that transcends genres and boundaries with a talent so rare it defies comprehension. Introducing...Aisha. Blessed...
Alabama Skydiving Center
Pell City, AL
Alabama Skydiving Center, one of the nation’s premier skydiving centers, is located near Birmingham, AL, in Pell City, AL. Alabama...
Alex Hutchinson
Orlando, FL
Alex Hutchinson is an award winning Poet and Novelist. He is the author of Virgin Gloves, Backyard Empire and Before they were HAWKS: Birth...
Alive Network Entertainment Agency
Newcastle-Under-Lyme, United Kingdom
Alive Network is one of the UK's leading entertainment agencies supplying live music and entertainment to weddings, private parties and...
All Tickets, Inc.
Fort Lee, NJ
All Tickets, Inc. is a New York State Licensed Ticket Reseller that has been serving groups since 1980. We are fully bonded and insured...
Allie Bates
Memphis, TN
Allie Bates is an Author who lives in the sweltering summers and temperate winters of Tennessee, about as far as you can get from Scotland,...
ALS Creations, LLC
TX
ALS Creations, LLC is a multi-faceted company that was created to facilitate the professional and artistic passions of its founder, Dr.
Amazing Expos
Saint Louis, MO
Amazing Expos is a leading event production firm that currently produces more than 39 large pet expos across the United States. For more...
American Reality TV
Studio City, CA
Discussions about reality tv.
American Sport Horse Stables
Littleton, CO
American Sport Horses Sables is a premire equestrian facility to host: Clinics, training seminars, horse auctions, educational seminars,...
AMW Group
Provides celebrity talent representation, marketing, public relations, event management and sponsorship consulting services. AMW Group...
Ananda Photography
Dana Point, CA
Artist, singer songwriter, and cinematographer, Ananda Moorman, is showing his work at The Mint Gallery. Ananda, native to the San Diego...
And Find True Love
Seattle, WA
And Find True Love is based around a revolutionary and inspirational system for finding true love. And Find True Love offers a completely...
And Toto too Theatre Company
Denver, Co
About And Toto too Theatre Company Located and legally incorporated as a Not-for-Profit in Denver, Colorado, the And Toto too Theatre Company...
Companies 1 - 50 of 465
Page:
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
Next
Promote Your Business
Press Release Pricing
Email this page to a friend
PR.com
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Help