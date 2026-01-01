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Arts, Entertainment, & Recreation

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Platinum Company Profiles

Dangerfield Entertainment

Dangerfield Entertainment

www.rodney.com Facebook.com/RodneyDangerfield Bellbros.com

Larz Anderson Auto Museum

Larz Anderson Auto Museum

The Larz Anderson Auto Museum is a non-profit 501(c)(3) cultural and educational institution. Based in the carriage house of the original Anderson estate in Brookline, MA, the Museum preserves the...

Leeza Gibbons

Leeza Gibbons

Every time Hollywood thinks they've figured her out, she cleverly moves another step up the ladder and successfully places another title among her many achievements. It's Leeza Gibbons' passion and...

Magnolia Tee Indoor Golf Club

Magnolia Tee Indoor Golf Club

Magnolia Tee Indoor Golf Club Company Overview Magnolia Tee Indoor Golf Club is a membership-based indoor golf facility serving the Jackson Metro area with locations in Ridgeland and Flowood,...

Rodney Dangerfield Entertainment, Inc.

Rodney Dangerfield Entertainment, Inc.

Grammy award-winning comedy legend, Rodney Dangerfield, known for his iconic "I don't get no respect" line, appeared in 22 films including Back To School and Caddyshack, 20 lite beer...

Skylab Apps

Skylab Apps

Skylab is the most sophisticated and advanced gamified platform in the world for building & managing communities. Multi-billion dollar brands, emerging small businesses, and non-profits alike...

Thalo LLC

Thalo LLC

thalo is an inspirational resource that recognizes creative people who inspire others through their art. Purpose and focus Our purpose is to spread positive, artistic energy and to provide a...

TKR Embassy Media

TKR Embassy Media

"TKR Embassy Media" A Major Music Industry Record Label, Founded In 2014 and Now On The Rise To Elevate and Shape The Culture... Participating In The Craft Of The Hip Hop/Rap Genre Mainly.

Gold Company Profiles

2PacLegacy.com

2PacLegacy.com

A Message From Afeni Shakur... Thank you to all of 2Pac's fans for continuing to support and love my son! Pac's life was a gift from God. While nothing can physically bring my son back, your love...

3 Away Projects

3 Away Projects

At 3 Away Projects, we realize your dreams are just three contacts away, three bold moves away, or three dares away. The key is to take the courageous steps to move without fear! The firm focuses on...

Act!vate Brain & Body

Act!vate Brain & Body

An innovative brain and body fitness center where Certified Brain Health Trainers design, coach and monitor a science-based, personalized brain and body workout program based on your goals and...

Ann Nesby

Ann Nesby

Ann Nesby, the two-time Grammy-winning powerhouse vocalist, returns with "My Man," a soulful tribute to love and resilience written and produced by RL of R&B group Next. Blending her...

Artist Jane Rubin

Artist Jane Rubin

Artist Jane Rubin Paintings. Drawings. Dance. Sound. https://janefirst.com/ New store opening soon Jane Rubin is a Dancer Who Paints — and composes sound and music. Jane Rubin is an...

Bill Bailey

Bill Bailey

Bill Bailey is an author, creator, and founder of Rapier-Publishing, a platform dedicated to producing bold, transformative works that explore identity, generational trauma, culture, and personal...

Blacksun Private Equity Inc.

Blacksun Private Equity Inc.

Blacksun Private Equity, Inc. is a diversified investment firm at the intersection of sports, media, technology, and entertainment, founded by Atonn Muhammad, Founder, Chairman & CEO, Nery Gomez,...

Boca International Jewish Film Festival,

Boca International Jewish Film Festival,

About The Judy Levis Markhoff Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival The mission of the Judy Levis Markhoff Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival is to provide the newest, most stimulating and thought-provoking...

Brenda Brown Entertainment, LLC

Brenda Brown Entertainment, LLC

This is Brenda Brown Entertainment. A unique, professional, one stop, full service entertainment company specializing in working closely with independent artists, authors, their management or label...

Chipsy

Chipsy

Chipsy is a blockchain-powered online casino and sportsbook founded by a team of seasoned Las Vegas operators and technology pioneers. Built on the Base blockchain, Chipsy combines decades of...

DailySpin SL

DailySpin SL

Daily Spin Daily Spin Italia

Dober Media LLC

Dober Media LLC

Dober Games: The Evolution of Fantasy Sports Dober Games has all major sports, player stats, and playing options! Find free contests, quick picks, more or less, and the unique Dobor Dojo to create...

Encore Musicians

Encore Musicians

encoremusicians.com

Foyt Winery & Museum

Foyt Winery & Museum

The Foyt family has a long history of hard work and determination that just won’t quit. Unmatched in our discipline, we have achieved the highest level of success in professional motorsports...

Ginger DeClue

Ginger DeClue

www.janeowenpr.com

HammerSky Vineyards

HammerSky Vineyards

HammerSky Vineyards is in the heart of the westside Paso Robles wine region offering estate grown Cabernet, Merlot, Zinfandel and blends as well as Reina del Toro Sparkling wines from Napa Valley.

Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival

Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Hudson Valley Wine and Food Festival Teams Up with NYS Sheep and Wool Festival to Host Celebrity Chef Vincent Tropepe for a Sizzling Cooking Demo Featuring Lamb Rhinebeck, NY,...

iPOP! LA

iPOP! LA

iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. iPOP! is the industry leader in bringing together talented hopefuls in the fields of...

Jeffrey Ikahn

Jeffrey Ikahn

Argonaut Media Group is a Los Angeles–based media and technology company specializing in the development and production of original film, digital, and social content. The company operates at...

Joe Blessett Music

Joe Blessett Music

Joe Blessett Music handles one artist Joe Blessett and various endeavors. Joe Blessett is a recording artist who is not a performing entertainer that enjoys his limitations. He no longer performs...

Knox Works

Knox Works

Knox Works Books and Music knoxworks.net is a publishing company owned by Kim Krenik, Author and Performing Artist. The publishing company owns and distributes the works of K.M. Krenik., Author of...

Kodster, LLC

Kodster, LLC

Kodster, LLC is the parent company to Kodi Lee, AGT golden buzzer recipient and season 14 winner, along with Tina Lee, motivational speaker.

Lucky Buddha Casino

Lucky Buddha Casino

Lucky Buddha Casino is a modern US-focused social gaming entertainment platform operating under a promotional sweepstakes model designed for adult entertainment audiences aged 18+. As a growing US...

Music for Humanity

Music for Humanity

Music for Humanity began in 2005. We are a volunteer 501c-3 charity. Our mission is simple: spread more music throughout the world because music builds the invisible roads and bridges that connect...

Paragon Theaters

Paragon Theaters

Paragon Theaters is your ultimate entertainment destination. Paragon is passionate about its customer experience and focuses on innovation in amenities and enhanced service. Paragon's ground-breaking...

Payken

Payken

https://payken.io

PermaCity Foundation

PermaCity Foundation

INTRODUCING THE PERMACITY FOUNDATION Energizing carbon mitigation on a global scale Permacity Foundation is a California nonprofit public benefit corporation, starting projects in 2022 to...

Prime Painting and Solutions

Prime Painting and Solutions

Created by two brothers, to enhance their artistic expressions and share their passion of NFT's with others. Collections can be viewed on: Opensea:...

Readers' Favorite

Readers' Favorite

Readers' Favorite has become the fastest growing book review and award contest site on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and...

RituStudio

RituStudio

RituStudio – Contemporary Abstract Art by Ritu Raj Location: 3502 E Onyx Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85028 Email: ritu@rituart.com Phone: +1 415.876.7000 Website: https://www.rituart.com About...

Ross Celebrity PR & Music Management, LLC

Ross Celebrity PR & Music Management, LLC

Karen Ross brings a unique and stylish blend of expertise to her work as a Celebrity Publicist & Music Manager. Celebrating more than 32 years in the Entertainment, Music & Fashion Industry,...

Rutz Music Works

Rutz Music Works

Markus Rutz plays trumpet with a bluesy, soulful style and a tone that has been called gorgeous. Performing, composing and licensing music are the heart of Rutz Music Works. The most recent recorded...

TGC Worldwide

TGC Worldwide

TGC Worldwide, helmed by Charlie Fusco, is a premier storytelling agency that excels in innovative multi-media strategies for authors, thought leaders, celebrities, influencers, and philanthropists.

The Bohemians: New York Musicians' Club

The Bohemians: New York Musicians' Club

Since its founding in 1907, the mission of The Bohemians: New York Musicians' Club has been to further the cause of music and camaraderie amongst its members - a fascinating historical list that...

ThoughtWorld

ThoughtWorld

ThoughtWorld is an immersive social media and research platform that encourages honest and open discussions about the most important topics. ThoughtWorld Founder and CEO Robert Ming created this...

Toni Seawright

Toni Seawright

Toni Seawright Music & Entertainment Did you know that some of the most innovative and diversified Pop/Rock/HipHop artists are located right here In the heart of NYC? The problem is they...

Wicked Fabulous

Wicked Fabulous

Wicked Fabulous is an LGBTQ+-owned online store based in Hull, Massachusetts, offering a vibrant mix of funky apparel, natural stone jewelry, and pride-themed accessories. Founded with the mission to...

Winters Rock Entertainment

Winters Rock Entertainment

Winters Rock Entertainment is an award-winning Los Angeles-based film and television production company celebrated for our striking and thought-provoking non-fiction content. Our work embodies our...

Yevette Lynn Photography LLC

Yevette Lynn Photography LLC

Yevette Lynn Photography LLC is a Kingsport, Tennessee–based studio specializing in elevated headshots, executive portraits, and branding photography for individuals, companies, and commercial...

You Call The Play

You Call The Play

www.youcalltheplay.com

Company Profiles

1 Great Handwriting Analyst

1 Great Handwriting Analyst

Expert handwriting analyst provides entertainment, trade show services, motivational / comedic guest speaker services, seminar / workshop management, team building programs, and conference programs...

1800Skyride

1800Skyride

1-800-Sky-Ride is the Nation's leading source for adventure sports. When you choose 1-800-Sky-Ride for your adventure, you have the confidence and security that comes from dealing with the Nation's...

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