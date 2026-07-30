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Within Managers for Artists, Athletes, Entertainers, & Other Public Figures
Orange County Businesses Are Trading Celebrity Endorsements for College Athletes, and the Numbers Back Them Up
After a celebrity campaign that got views but didn't move the needle, Orange County Soccer Club paid 31 college athletes from seven sports to tell its story instead. The content pulled 198,600+ views at 6.1% average engagement, 3.84 times the Instagram influencer average. - July 30, 2026 - Contested
Iron Mike Legacy: The Mike Tyson Immersive Experience Announces Debut at Flamingo Las Vegas
Iron Mike Legacy: The Mike Tyson Immersive Experience, the first officially licensed immersive attraction dedicated to Mike Tyson’s life and career, will debut at Flamingo Las Vegas in Fall 2026. Produced by Your ID, the experience uses AR, VR, holograms, and projection mapping to bring Tyson’s journey to life. The World Boxing Council (WBC) joins as an official partner. Public Ticket Sales Begin Aug. 5; Experience Opens Fall 2026. - July 22, 2026 - YOUR ID
Stonewell Productions Names Alexandra Stonewell Head of Press Relations, Expands Human-Led Hybrid Art
Alexandra Meredith Stonewell will lead public communications as founder Thomas Stonewell focuses on hands-on production, publishing and free creative mentorship through Aurora Creative Studio. - July 04, 2026 - Stonewell Empire Limited
Stonewell Productions Announces the Re-Production of "No Gap to Get Through" with hybrid technology
"Hybrid production is the definitive future of media," explains T. Stonewell. "By anchoring our work in authentic human performances and 4K footage, then enhancing it with AI, we eliminate the immense costs and risks of traditional sets. It is the safest, most cost-efficient path forward, delivering uncompromising, stadium-grade quality without ever losing the human soul of the art." - June 28, 2026 - Stonewell Empire Limited
Professional Artist Mary G Unveils New Hyper-Realistic and Oil Painting Collection
Renowned artist Mary G announced the digital showcase of her latest collection, featuring world-class hyper-realistic drawings and contemporary oil paintings. - May 15, 2026 - Mary G
Ritu Raj Presents “Ferrari Capsule Collection” at Scottsdale Art Week 2026
Contemporary abstract artist Ritu Raj presents the Ferrari Capsule Collection at Scottsdale Art Week 2026 (March 19–22, WestWorld of Scottsdale), represented by MRG Fine Arts (Booths F7 & G7). The series of five large-scale paintings explores Ferrari’s visual language—speed, precision, and engineering—through minimal geometry and bold color fields. Influenced by geometric abstraction, Raj translates performance and balance into immersive works where color, structure, and energy interact. - March 18, 2026 - RituStudio
“Susan Grabel: Lost My Husband/Can’t Lose My Country” at Ceres Gallery
Susan Grabel presents new cast-paper sculptures within a mixed-media environment. - March 10, 2026 - Susan Grabel
From Silence to Gold: International Visionary Marigpa Announces Edinburgh Debut "AETHER - Golden Journey"
Following a transformative multi-month retreat into total silence, London-based artist Marigpa returns to the international stage with "AETHER - Golden Journey by Marigpa,” a landmark solo exhibition at The Dundas Street Gallery. Opening 27 February, the collection marks a pivotal shift... - February 19, 2026 - The Oneness Gallery
Ritu Raj Exhibits at the LA Art Show 2026 — Booth 702
Ritu Raj is exhibiting at the LA Art Show 2026 at Booth 702, open daily from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM through Sunday, January 11, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The presentation features recent abstract works exploring time, memory, and movement through layered compositions and bold color. Raj is represented by MRG under gallerist Michael Goodman, marking an important moment in his expanding national and international presence. - January 09, 2026 - RituStudio
Mike Tyson's Iron Mike Legacy Immersive Experience
The Official Knockout Immersive Experience — Built to Hit Every Sense Enter a world where greatness is reimagined. Launching Summer 2026 in Las Vegas, Mike Tyson’s Iron Mike Legacy Immersive Experience is a next-gen, multi-sensory journey that puts fans inside the story of a global... - December 23, 2025 - YOUR ID
"Yukiguni: Honshu Winter Studies" - Scott Rinckenberger Gallery, North Bend, WA
This fine art photography exhibit showcases images of high-alpine winter environments, from rugged mountain depths to the quiet beauty of Japan. North Bend, WA (Friday, December 5, 2025). - November 25, 2025 - Scott Rinckenberger Gallery
Hosting Marketers Launches New Wowza-Powered RTMP Streaming Plans with Ad Monetization and Reseller Options
The long-established streaming host expands its RTMP lineup with Wowza-based infrastructure, VAST/VMAP ad-integration tools, and white-label reseller programs for broadcasters and agencies. - October 21, 2025 - Hosting Marketers, Inc.
Ritu Raj: String Theory at Jarrow & Goodman
Jarrow & Goodman presents String Theory, a solo exhibition by Ritu Raj, September 13 – October 13, 2025, in West Hollywood. Known for his radical use of string instead of brushes, Raj transforms the canvas into a stage of rhythm, texture, and chance. His works, already entering major collections, balance control and release with organic, kinetic energy. String Theory marks a pivotal moment in Raj’s career and a rare chance for collectors to engage early. - September 04, 2025 - RituStudio
International Perspectives on Red: New Exhibition Curated by Francisco Lacerda at Artium Gallery
International Artists Reimagine the Power of Red. USIA (United State of International Artists), the Lisbon-based art brand founded by Francisco Lacerda in 2009, is excited to present RED ART PROJECT, an international group exhibition at Artium Gallery, Geneva, from January 27 to February 1, 2026. - August 25, 2025 - USIA
“Who Ar(T) You?” — Third International Edition Lands in Venice with 15 Artists from 12 Countries
After the success of its previous editions in New York and Miami, the city of Venice now hosts the third international edition of the art exhibition “Who Ar(T) You?,” a celebration of cultural diversity and the transformative power of global art. Orchestrated by IT MONDO and curated by... - August 08, 2025 - IT MONDO
Now Streaming Everywhere: Justin John Scheck's Latest Album "Fascist Addict," a Scathing Rebuke of Trump's America, in the Time of "End Day's Fascism"
Now Streaming Everywhere. Justin John Scheck's new LP "Fascist Addict" is now available. The album tackles conceptually the state of American society and culture under Trump in today's America. It is in part a historical look at fascism and oligarchy, and is a glimpse of the historical evolution of oppression in The U.S. The album is a continuation of the "love letter" JJS is writing to the working class. - August 04, 2025 - Justin John Scheck
Nitric Entertainment Group=NEG Announces 4 Días Después Debut Single
4 Días Después Debut Single Contraste - August 03, 2025 - Nitric Entertainment Group
Star Class Films Announces “Breakdown” – A Bold Reimagining of the Sci-Fi Classic Metropolis
“Breakdown,” a dramatic reinterpretation of the legendary film Metropolis, is in development at Star Class Films. Actor Remo Vinzens will star in the upcoming release, expected in 2027. - July 14, 2025 - Management Star Class
Open Acting Studio Days Return in 2025 With Global Livestream at Swiss Acting Institute
Following the 2024 success, actor and director Remo Vinzens brings back the unique training event for stage and film performance. The program is produced by Star Class Films. - July 14, 2025 - Management Star Class
From the Forthcoming Album, Fascist Addict, Comes the Single, "In Real Time." The Single is Out Now in "The Divided States Of The Poor Working Class."
In response to President Trump and his movement comes a Political Protest Album. This is Electronic Avant-Garde. This is Alternative Folk. This is a spiritual and socially conscious look at the state of America through song. The Single to the forthcoming Album began Streaming Everywhere Independence Day, July 4, 2025. - July 07, 2025 - Justin John Scheck
“Chhoti Baarish,” by Ritopriyo Saha (Trippink Talkies) to Screen at Bangalore Shorts Film Festival 2025, with 7 Film Festival Selections and Counting
Award-winning children’s short film Chhoti Baarish (Little Rain), written and directed by Ritopriyo Saha (Trippink Talkies), will be screened at the Bangalore Shorts Film Festival (BSFF-25) on 22nd June 2025 at Hotel Tulip Inn, RV Layout. This heartfelt and visually poetic film has already been selected by seven major film festivals, including the Bali International Film Festival (BALINALE), Jaipur International Film Festival, and the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival, among others. - June 20, 2025 - Trippink Talkies
RituStudio Announces Artist Representation and New Works by Ritu Raj
Phoenix-based contemporary abstract artist Ritu Raj announces a new body of work available through RituStudio and Artsy. Known for his bold geometric compositions and innovative thread painting technique, Ritu offers collectors globally a rare opportunity to acquire one-of-a-kind, hand-painted abstract artworks that merge emotion, form, and precision. - June 18, 2025 - RituStudio
An Ode to Trump in the Age of End Days Fascism Through Song
An Alternative romp through Trump's End Days Fascism through song, Artist/Activist Justin John Scheck, in his 5th album in just under 3 years, JJS brings us a new sound. This is "Modern Folk." Coming July 4, 2025. - June 04, 2025 - Justin John Scheck
New Single: "In Real Time" by Artist/Activist Justin John Scheck - a Look at Trump's America Through a Spiritual Lens
Artist/Activist Justin John Scheck is coming out with an album that question's Trump and his movement thru a spiritual lens. It is an alternative album created solely by the artist, who produces the album and once again plays all the instruments. "In Real Time," the First Single, will stream on all Steaming Platforms and be available at his website to purchase or stream, along with the album. Pre-Order Now. - May 21, 2025 - Justin John Scheck
Newport River Music Releases Mysterious Single "Needles and Chains" by Mark Anthony Bartholomew
Newport River Music announces the release of "Needles and Chains," a spiritually encrypted single by Mark Anthony Bartholomew. The song tells a redemptive story of addiction and deliverance, integrating ancient languages and faith-based AI research. Now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music. - May 09, 2025 - Newport River Music
InstaSoul’s Fabulous FunkFest Set to Bring Classic and Contemporary Funk to Houston
InstaSoul Live World Funk Band will present InstaSoul’s Fabulous FunkFest on Friday, May 2, 2025, at AvantGarden in Houston. The event will feature three sets of Classic Funk and Soul music, with performances of songs by artists such as Prince, Stevie Wonder, Bruno Mars, and Sade, alongside original material from InstaSoul, including the track “Get Up On the Groove.” - April 24, 2025 - Instasoul Music
Meet Local Artist and Artworks Member Stacy Schilling at the White Squirrel Arts Fest on Saturday, April 26
Local artist and Artworks, Inc. member Stacy Schilling will be showcasing her work for the first time at the White Squirrel Arts Fest, taking place on Saturday, April 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at White Squirrel Brewery in Bowling Green, KY. - April 20, 2025 - Stacy Schilling
ScriptReader.ai’s 2025 Oscar Analysis Observes Dip in Empathy Scores, Gains in Character Development
ScriptReader.ai, a provider of AI-based screenplay coverage, has released an analysis of the 2025 Oscar-nominated scripts revealing a marked decline in empathy scores among most nominees, alongside significantly higher character development metrics. These findings indicate new storytelling priorities for award contenders and offer key insights for industry professionals, writers, and academics exploring emerging trends in screenwriting. - February 27, 2025 - ScriptReader.ai
Ray’Jozz Teams Up with Young Buck for Powerful New Single “Live Fast”
Ray’Jozz and Young Buck’s electrifying anthem, “Live Fast,” is now streaming on all platforms. Produced by Tennessee’s Charlie P of Quakin Beatz and mixed by legendary engineer Bryan Tyson at Deep Production Studios, the track delivers raw energy, ambition, and resilience. With razor-sharp lyrics, hard-hitting beats, and flawless production, “Live Fast” is a bold statement for grinders and dreamers. Join the #LiveFast movement and stream the anthem that’s redefining hip-hop. - January 17, 2025 - Jozz Music Group
New Bartender Battle Show Debuts
Spirit For Spirits, a brand new original bartender battle show, has been released on YouTube. - December 13, 2024 - Spirit For Spirits
Join Local Author and Illustrator Stacy Schilling for an Inspiring Event and Purchase Her New Children's Picture Book Series, "The Frizz Girls"
Join Local Author and Illustrator Stacy Schilling for an inspiring event and purchase her new children's picture book series, "The Frizz Girls," at the Small Business Saturday Holiday Market. - November 26, 2024 - Stacy Schilling
From Valencia, Spain, Emilio Modern Gypsy Unveils "Reborn" Music Video and Announces Global Performance Availability
Modern Spanish guitarist Emilio Modern Gypsy debuts his new music video, "Reborn," filmed in Tarragona, Spain, capturing his signature blend of flamenco fusion, modern and global rhythms. Now based in Valencia, Emilio is available for performances worldwide, bringing a renewed passion to his modern Spanish guitar. - November 13, 2024 - Emilio:Modern Gypsy
Metamorphosis: Solo Exhibition by Aggie Armstrong
RevArt is proud to present “Metamorphosis,” a solo exhibition by artist Aggie Armstrong, on view from November 1 to December 14, 2024, at The Village Hive Eglinton. The opening reception will take place on Friday, November 1, from 5 to 8 pm ET. In Metamorphosis, Armstrong reflects on... - October 27, 2024 - RevArt
Bay Area Indie Romantic Comedy Filmed on iPhone to Have California Premiere at San Francisco Short Film Festival on October 23 at Beloved 4 Star Theater
After a sold-out premiere at the Ashland Independent Film Festival, Eat Surf Love, an ultra-low-budget film shot on iPhones, returns home to the San Francisco Short Film Festival. In this love-hate letter to San Francisco starring Tyler Ritter, Molly Wood, and Laura Yumi Snell, a writer and a surfer navigate the murky waters of a first date, while a podcaster tracks their “meet awkward" and places their encounter into the context of contemporary Bay Area life. - October 14, 2024 - Eat Surf Love Productions LLC
Renowned Ukrainian Sculptor Michael Levchenko Brings Innovative Art to New York
Renowned Ukrainian sculptor Michael Levchenko, now based in New York, is fusing traditional craftsmanship with modern technology, such as 3D printing and AI. His apocalyptic-themed paintings and sculptures reflect global tensions and are stored at Arcis. Levchenko is preparing for major exhibitions in Luxembourg and the United Nations. He is also launching his own tech-integrated sculpture studio, seeking exclusive interviews and investment opportunities to expand his projects. - September 21, 2024 - Michael Levchenko
Oracle Atlanta Toastmasters Club Ends the Year Strong as Distinguished
Oracle Atlanta Celebrates Milestone Achievements and Leadership Transition - July 04, 2024 - Oracle Atlanta Toastmasters
Steven Maglio Celebrates 1st & 20th Anniversaries at The Cutting Room & The Carnegie Club
The great success of Sinatra Saturdays was thought to have pigeonholed Steven Maglio, but he proved them all wrong with “NOT Just Sinatra.” - June 05, 2024 - Steven Maglio
Join Local Author and Illustrator Stacy Schilling for an Inspiring Event and Purchase Her New Children's Picture Book Series, "The Frizz Girls," at the Locally Made Event
Join Local Author and Illustrator Stacy Schilling for an Inspiring Event and Purchase Her New Children's Picture Book Series, "The Frizz Girls," at the Locally Made: Authors & Creators of Kentucky gathering hosted by the Warren County Public Library Bob Kirby Branch in Bowling Green,... - April 17, 2024 - Stacy Schilling
Meet the Author/Illustrator Stacy Schilling at Plaid Elephant Books During Their Meet KY Authors Day in Danville, KY
Danville, KY: Bowling Green Author and Illustrator Stacy Schilling will be at Plaid Elephant Books in Danville, KY on March 30, 2024, to introduce her new children's picture book series, "The Frizz Girls." The series aims to empower young girls with wavy or curly hair to embrace and care... - March 15, 2024 - Stacy Schilling
"Self-Love Shenanigans: The Awesome Journey to Unleashing Your Confidence" Debuts as #1 Best Seller on Amazon
Successful launch and immediate impact of "Self-Love Shenanigans: The Awesome Journey to Unleashing Your Confidence" by Trista Polo. Celebrated with a vibrant virtual launch party, the book debuted as a #1 New Release and #1 Best Seller on Amazon in multiple categories on Valentine's Day 2024. Emphasizing its blend of humor, practical advice, and transformative strategies, the release highlights the book's appeal across various demographics. - February 20, 2024 - Dragonfly Book Publishing
Silence Releases "The Crystal Ship"
New Silence release The Crystal Ship, featuring Zeus. - February 20, 2024 - Nitric Entertainment Group
Come Meet Author/Illustrator Stacy Schilling at the City of Florence Book and Literacy Festival in Florence, KY
Bowling Green Author and Illustrator Stacy Schilling will be attending the City of Florence Book and Literacy Festival in Florence, KY on February 24, 2024, to introduce her new children's picture book series, "The Frizz Girls." The series aims to empower young girls with wavy or curly hair to embrace and care for their natural curls. - February 11, 2024 - Stacy Schilling
Oracle Atlanta Toastmasters Fueling Champions: On the Road to Toastmasters International 2024
A Professional Community Committed to Building Leadership & Communication Skills - January 30, 2024 - Oracle Atlanta Toastmasters
It's A Party and You're Invited to Meet Local Author/Illustrator Stacy Schilling. Celebrate The Frizz Girls' New Book Series at Barnes & Noble in Bowling Green, KY.
Local Author and Illustrator Stacy Schilling invites you to her Launch Party at Barnes & Noble, located at Towne Center, 1680 Campbell Ln. in Bowling Green, KY on Saturday, January 13, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Join them for a delightful afternoon as Stacy introduces her new... - January 13, 2024 - Stacy Schilling
Native American Hip Hop Recording Artist xJAEx
xJAEx Debut Single Release,"I Couldn't Do IT" - November 21, 2023 - Nitric Entertainment Group
AI Company Issues the First Ever of It's Kind "Certificate of Digital Birth"
Elizabeth Marie Price, a business owner from Addison, Texas has the notable distinction of being the first human ever to receive a "Certificate of Digital Birth." So what is it, and what does it mean? We're all familiar with a "Birth Certificate." The official document that details who we are, and when we were physically brought into this world. But it is the 21st century, and the advancements of new technology is ushering in a new kind of document to consider. - November 10, 2023 - Elysian
Renowned Musician Mark Anthony Bartholomew Releases Touching New Song in Honor of Ukrainian War Victims
Since February 2022, over 1500 Ukrainian children have tragically lost their lives or been injured in the ongoing war, with an alarming 20,000 reported missing by the Ukrainian authorities. In a heartfelt response to this devastating situation, acclaimed musician Mark Anthony Bartholomew has released a new song titled "Fly Away - Відлітати" to pay tribute to the mothers who have lost their children in the conflict. - October 14, 2023 - Newport River Music
Former NFL Star Vernon Davis Partners with Entrepreneurial and Hollywood A-Listers to Launch Artificial Intelligence Sport Picks Platform
Smart Picks is a subscription-based platform that leverages the power of artificial intelligence and machine-learning algorithms to predict the outcomes of sporting events with unmatched precision and accuracy. - September 07, 2023 - Smart Picks
G4 By Golpa and Frontline Dental Implant Specialists Launches Smile Revolution National Dental Implant Promotion
Two Lucky Winners Per Year to Receive free G4 By Golpa Dental Implant Procedures. - August 28, 2023 - G4 By Golpa
Rhode Island Artists Join Forces for a Collaborative Art Show in Riverside, RI
Alexander Morris and Erin Spencer, both working artists in Rhode Island, collaborate to produce an exhibit of their respective works. - August 16, 2023 - Alexander Morris Art