Diff'rence aka Darrin Cox and Phonic Blizz Ent Announce Release of Extended Painkillers 2 Diff'rence Aka Darrin and Phonic Blizz Ent Announce Release of Extended Painkillers 2 After having placements in Word is Bond, EarMilk, and other music blogs Diff'rence Aka Darrin Cox returns with an upshot that is "Extended Painkillers 2." "The first thing I noticed is the cover,"... - December 08, 2019 - Phonic Blizz Ent.

B Side Media Group’s Client, Hip Hop Artist, to Drop the Front Page in a Bold Effort to Rebrand International Hip Hop Artist changes stage name, returns with bold new single and unapologetic vibe. - December 06, 2019 - B Side Media Group

CEQ Italia and QvExtra! International Join Forces to Raise the Quality and Awareness of Fine European Olive Oil Most Americans already love extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) for its flavor and versatility. But not all of them are aware of the range of flavors and quality that extra virgin olive oils can possess, based on how its produced and stored, the varietal of olives or where it originates. They may not know... - December 05, 2019 - CEQ Italia

New Family Ice Show Brand Tours the USA After a very successful tour of “Peter Pan & Friends On Ice,” Ice Creative Entertainment Group is launching their newest IP: FairyTales On Ice(TM). Like Peter Pan & Friends On Ice, FairyTales On Ice features a new all original soundtrack, custom extravagant costumes, over the top... - November 20, 2019 - Ice Creative Entertainment Group

Sound Royalties Defies Stereotype, Revolutionizes Music Financing in the Artist-Driven Digital Economy Embraced by Creatives, Business Model Offers a Quality Alternative to Traditional Banks - November 07, 2019 - Sound Royalties

Meredith Berkich Joins Richard Brooke’s Coaching Enterprise as President and Chief Operating Officer The transformational development and coaching organization RichardBrooke.com announced this week the addition of career Direct Selling executive Meredith Berkich in the key role of President and COO. Berkich joins Richard Brooke during the company’s planning stages for next year’s anticipated... - October 26, 2019 - RichardBrooke.com

Indie Artists Leverage Streaming Royalties to Finance Creative Production and Drive Earnings in Music’s Digital Age Sound Royalties Helps New Jersey Hip Hop Veteran, Mesa, Produce New Tracks for a Global Audience - October 24, 2019 - Sound Royalties

HYPE PROJECTS AGENCY Launches New Soccer Freestyle Division Geared Towards Advertising and Marketing Agencies HYPE PROJECTS AGENCY officially launches U.S. Soccer Freestyle. Geared towards it's popular soccer freestyle clients, the new dedicated division and accompanying website www.ussoccerfreestyle.com will help grow it's already fast growing sports division. The talent management company currently represents... - October 16, 2019 - HYPE PROJECTS AGENCY, LLC

Ice-T Joins “Public Enemy Number One” Feature Documentary Renown Recording Artist, Actor and Producer Lends His Views on Crucial Issues to the Feature Doc About America’s War On Drugs and Joins The Film as an Executive Producer - October 15, 2019 - Viardo Artists

Art Fort Lauderdale Announces Fourth Edition, January 22 – 26, 2020 Fair organizers aim to grow Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week (Jan 18 - Jan 26), entering its second year, with more participation from area arts organizations. Key Programming Includes Fourth Annual artDISCOURSE Series and Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week, A Citywide Celebration of Arts and Culture. - October 09, 2019 - Art Fort Lauderdale

Noted Contemporary Expressionist Artist Gives Away 100s of New Paintings to Film Executives and Psychologists Philanthropist and Artist-Painter Giacobbe Mazone Heads the Pollock-Richter Project Near Boise, ID - October 06, 2019 - Giacobbe Mazone Art Studio

Sound Royalties Hosts VIP Reception in Nashville for Legendary Producer Rudy Perez Music Industry Leaders Gather to Celebrate Remarkable Career and Creative Spirit - October 04, 2019 - Sound Royalties

Cheng Chung-Chuan's Solo Exhibition is Now Showing at Powen Gallery Duration | 09.07.2019 – 10.06.2019 (10:00-19:00 Closed on Mondays) Venue | Powen Gallery - Joint Exhibition - Moons Art Gallery The paintings by artist Cheng Chung-Chuan (b.1931-) are always full of infinite vitality while exuding a sense of calm stability. “Traveling Lights -- Cheng Chung-Chuan... - September 23, 2019 - Powen Gallery

Sound Royalties Announces New Artist Relationships Launching Latin/Pop, Hip-Hop and Gospel Projects Rap Artist/Producer D. Lynch, GRAMMY Nominees Brenda K. Starr and Ben Tankard Team Up with Entertainment Industry Finance Firm. - September 12, 2019 - Sound Royalties

Bringing Political Activism Back to Roots Music Steve Scott’s new video and single, We Know They Lied, a song of dissent, brings political activism back to Roots Music. The song and video both tackle the abuse and devastation wrought by a corporate-duopoly disguised as political parties in the U.S. – false-wars driven by avarice and greed; a routed middle-class; and, a corrupted system of justice and inequality that is fostered by the elite: A punitive-system which is punishingly racist and regressive for nothing more than profit and control - September 03, 2019 - BonaVita Publishing

After the Explosion - Chen Han Sheng Solo Exhibition is Now Showing at Powen Gallery Coexisting with Crisis? A third kind of slack farming season. After the Explosion - Chen Han Sheng Solo Exhibition In 2019, artist Chen Han Sheng held his third solo exhibition “After the Explosion” in Powen Gallery. Inspired by a noise barrier wall, his work tours the area between the Renda... - July 23, 2019 - Powen Gallery

Online Contemporary Art Museum to Provide Interactive Online Gallery and Virtual Docent for Art Fort Lauderdale 2020 The TOROSIETE Museum of Contemporary Art and Art Fort Lauderdale announce partnership to provide a virtual docent and interactive online gallery of all works being shown at the 2020 fair. - July 19, 2019 - Art Fort Lauderdale

Tickets on Sale for 17th Annual Independent Music Awards & Indie Konference in New York City Events June 21st-22nd in New York City include Award Show, Showcases, Networking, Workshops and Mentoring. - June 20, 2019 - Invasion Group

Mainstream Media Ent. Musician, Peter Sebastian Shares What Inspires Him A young Chicago singer-songwriter and guitarist, Peter Sebastian finds inspiration all around him. He surpasses the constraints of genre to produce songs that are motivated by his multiculturalism, intellectualism, and passion for social justice. On Saturday, June 8th, Peter will be competing in a music... - June 06, 2019 - Mainstream Media Ent.

Hsu Hsin-wen Solo Exhibition is Now Showing at Powen Gallery Powen Gallery is now showing installation art by Hsu Hsin-wen, and the show will be until June 30. - June 02, 2019 - Powen Gallery

New York Red Bulls Star Kemar Lawrence Signs with Hype Projects Agency for Representation HYPE PROJECTS AGENCY, LLC., the multi-sport and entertainment agency has officially signed New York Red Bulls and Jamaica National Team player Kemar Lawrence player for representation on and off the field. Veteran agent Kevin Wienress who will serve as Lawrence’s primary agent, said, “We... - May 15, 2019 - HYPE PROJECTS AGENCY, LLC

Southwest Florida Entertainment Company Launch Announcement Wild Ace Entertainment & Productions, LLC, a new event entertainment and productions company, has launched this month. Wild Ace provides unique, engaging, and interactive variety entertainment for special events such as weddings, community and corporate functions. Wild Ace's primary focus is to associate... - May 11, 2019 - Wild Ace Entertainment & Productions, LLC

Kansas City, Kansas' Own Beyond The Grey Signs Worldwide Deal with Pure Steel Publishing; Forthcoming Release to be Titled "Unthinkable Tragedy" Beyond The Grey has joined Pure Steel Publishing's roster; the band will be releasing a new digital album for sale worldwide. FVR Management stated, "The release is titled Unthinkable Tragedy and is dedicated to all those that have suffered or been taken from us unjustly. The cover art features the location and dates of some, of the locations that human beings have committed atrocious acts upon one another. God bless the victims and all the families and friends afflicted by Unthinkable Tragedy!" - April 29, 2019 - FVR Management

Wu Hsichi Solo Exhibition is Now Showing at Powen Gallery Powen Gallery is currently holding a Taiwanese artist Wu Hsichi (b.1965-) Solo exhibition, which will be until May 19th. With neat and dense lines, Wu employs the mountains, waters and human figures as metaphors, to depict the ephemeral nature of the world. - April 23, 2019 - Powen Gallery

Peter Opheim Solo Exhibition is Now Showing at the Powen Gallery Powen Gallery is currently holding a New York-based artist Peter Opheim (b.1961-) Solo exhibition, which will be until April 7th. Small creatures gain a new life through the artist's imagination, but they can't be excused from being separated from the release of new works. In the eyes of Opheim, he... - April 01, 2019 - Powen Gallery

FVR Management is Excited to Announce Their Artist Beyond the Grey Has Been Signed to a Worldwide Record Contract with Pure Steel Records Pure Steel Records has signed FVR Managements rock group Beyond The Grey to a worldwide record deal, with the option of two future albums. The label will be releasing nine tracks previously released in 2015, and meticulously re-mastered in 2019 by FVR Studios, Manhattan, NY. The release will be titled "Now Or Never," the album compiles Beyond The Greys two previous releases into one amazing album. - March 28, 2019 - FVR Management

Joan D Chittister Lecture/Event Series Features Teri Bays’ One-Woman Play and Joan Chittister Teri Bays will present Joan Chittister: Her story, my story, our story, an hour-long one-woman play for the Joan D. Chittister Lecture/Event series held at the Performing Arts Center of Mercyhurst University. In addition, Chittister, a Benedictine Sister of Erie and advocate for justice, peace and equality issues will be speaking at this event. Past distinguished guests have included Maria Shriver, Cokie Roberts and Tom Roberts (Chittister’s biographer and editor of NCR.) - March 18, 2019 - Bays LLC

Can Reis Studios Save the Romantic Comedy by Giving an Update to When Harry Met Sally? Upcoming romantic comedy from Reis Studios is being dubbed the new generation's When Harry Met Sally. - March 12, 2019 - Reis Studios

Allergic2Broke Rapper Brew Nastty Drops "American Dream" Project Allergic2Broke artist Brew Nastty drops "American Dream" project on all streaming sites. He is considered the next big artist out in the Midwest. - February 08, 2019 - Allergic2Broke Entertainment

Art Fort Lauderdale Announces Participating Artists for Third Edition, January 24 – 27, 2019 With strong returning artists and notable first time additions, Art Fort Lauderdale continues its global reach by including artists from Argentina, Puerto Rico, Canada, London, Italy, France, The Islands of the Bahamas and Trinidad & Tobago among many others. - January 22, 2019 - Art Fort Lauderdale

Rock Band GOODING Announces Distribution Deal with BFD Via The Orchard GOODING, an international touring rock band managed by 4 Entertainment, has signed a distribution deal with BFD, a boutique independent distributor with a global sub-distribution arrangement with Sony Music Entertainment’s The Orchard. - January 15, 2019 - 4 Entertainment

Entertainment Companies Join Forces; Nashville Based Innovative Artist Services Will be the Exclusive Booking Company for Loggdawg Entertainment LLC Nashville based Innovative Artist Services will be the exclusive booking company for Loggdawg Entertainment LLC and its roster of artists. - January 10, 2019 - Loggdawg Entertainment LLC

Ntune Entertainment Group Release "Don't Shoot," an Anthem tor the Urban Community in Opposition to Injustice "Don't Shoot" is Philly's Power Couple, NTG and Yung Draw's answer to police brutality in addition to the problems the black community has to face on a daily basis in an ever changing racial and social climate. Not only are they bringing a voice to the voiceless with a masterful visual but also showing promise and hope of a new day with unification of the very community of which they speak. - January 08, 2019 - Ntune Entertainment Group

So You Can Write Publications, LLC Black Excellence Academic Scholarship Fund So You Can Write Publications, LLC presents the Black Excellence Academic Scholarship Fund to assist students striving for greatness. - January 06, 2019 - So You Can Write Publications, LLC

Author Jeff Carlucci Releases His Book, “Day of the Democrat: A Day of Reckoning for the Poor to Middle Class” “Day of the Democrat: A Day of Reckoning for the Poor to Middle Class” is a fictitious depiction of a pro football coach's attempt to even the score on a political system and community skewed to favor the wealthy through his influence on the players on his football team and the games they play. - January 04, 2019 - DGT Book Promotions, LLC

Bricks LA LEGO® Fan Event Coming to Pasadena, CA Join brick fans and builders this weekend for the fifth annual Bricks LA LEGO® fan convention. - December 28, 2018 - Playful Workshop

Granted Radio Wins OC Weekly’s Best Podcast for 2018 After 6 months of launching the podcast, Granted Radio wins OC Weekly's Best Podcast for 2018. Granted Radio is the hub of the OC music scene, and wishes to give local artists and bands a platform to reach larger audiences. - December 24, 2018 - Granted Records

Zorilla, Online Men's Retailer is Breaking Men's Make Up Boundaries and Stigmas in New Zealand and Australia In a world where millions of men are trying every trick and treatment in the book to put their best face forward, there’s one beauty trend that looks certain to stick around - makeup for men. The men’s grooming market has come a long way in the past twenty years, rising from a virtual non-entity... - December 22, 2018 - Zorilla Limited

CEQ Italia and QVExtra! International Host Memorable Dinner Parties to Celebrate High Quality European EVOO For key journalists, social media influencers, nutritionists who were part of the EU-supported Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO) Consortium exclusive guest list, the dinner parties were a delicious learning experience - leaving little doubt that the best menus are always made with EVOO – and love...Altogether, the food, wine pairings, flavorful, luxurious EVOO, ambience, and the bonhomie “ingredients" combined to produce a lasting epicurean memory. - December 20, 2018 - CEQ Italia

European High Quality Extra Virgin Olive Oils Go to the Head of the Class! CEQ Italia and QVExtra! International Help Educate US Culinary Students In a series of training courses in Boston, Providence, and New York, extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) experts from the Spanish EVOO Association QVExtra! International and the Italian Consortium CEQ Italia demonstrated the key elements that distinguish the quality difference of premium European EVOO to nearly... - December 19, 2018 - CEQ Italia

STORIES International Names Senior Creative Producer STORIES International has hired a senior creative producer who will focus on managing their branded content division. The company has tapped producer Talia Bella as its first in-house creative producer, giving her oversight of STORIES’ branded content division. Bella, who will report to STORIES... - December 19, 2018 - Talia Bella

Florida Grand Opera Presents Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro The Marriage of Figaro, Mozart’s masterpiece, is the second production of Florida Grand Opera’s 78th Season. Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s intoxicating take on one of the great ensemble comedies ever written, is scheduled for four performances at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami from January 26 through February 3, 2019, and two performances at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Ft. Lauderdale on February 7 and 9, 2019. - December 13, 2018 - Florida Grand Opera

Tips for Cooking and Baking with High Quality European Extra Virgin Olive Oils: A Guide to Taste, Storing, Recipes, & More for the Holidays and Beyond It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Family, food, and drink, time to celebrate our traditions, our cultures and, at the same time, create new ones to mark our holiday festivities. A favorite recipe made with healthy ingredients and great taste is a surefire way to elevate joy and delicious... - December 11, 2018 - CEQ Italia

Tell Me Something Good! Funk’s Legendary Band, Rufus, Can. Rufus Featuring Chaka Khan have received their 3rd nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Could 3rd time be a charm? The band hopes so! - December 07, 2018 - Maiden Entertainment